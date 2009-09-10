Haystacks

This is a simple one dish meal that's been in my family for years - corn chips, vegetables, beans and cheese all piled up to make a delicious haystack! Kids love it!

Recipe by Maryanne

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the kidney beans, salt, chili powder and pepper. Cook over medium heat until heated through.

  • To assemble the haystacks put a hand full of corn chips on a plate, follow with a spoonful of heated bean mixture, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onions, olives, carrot, and cheddar cheese. Top with salsa and sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
634 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 74.7g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 28.2mg; sodium 1697.8mg. Full Nutrition
