Haystacks
This is a simple one dish meal that's been in my family for years - corn chips, vegetables, beans and cheese all piled up to make a delicious haystack! Kids love it!
One of many who grew up on this as an Adventist. I don't eat it with carrot, but it does work with pretty much anything you happen to have on hand. I find that regular corn chips (fritos) work a lot better than tortilla chips.Read More
I make this a lot. And I mean, A LOT. I use black beans that I've cooked myself, homemade taco seasoning, and sometimes I'll add shredded carrots in with the bean mixture. You can really make this stretch with a can of tomato sauce, a drained can of mexi-corn, Rotel tomatoes and a half pound of ground beef, if you have heavyweights at your table or just a lot of family to feed.
Haystacks have been my favorite recipe since I was a kid (I still request them for my birthday suppers) - We use a good chili instead of just beans and also sometimes put guacamole, ranch dressing, pickles, onions and many other toppings. There are no limits. YUM.
These were okay, but we missed the beef we thought should be here. This was basically a vegetarian taco salad. 3 stars as written, maybe with taco meat, half as many beans, (Ranch style preferred) some crisp corn, and a little more heat/spice... but a very versatile recipe and can be adjusted to your own liking. This would be great when camping out. A great base to start with!
this is a classic recipe to have on hand!! Sometimes I crave the tastes and crunchiness! SLR
this is really good, I ate a lot of it on night shift at a florida hospital, it really sticks with you, till morning. TRY IT
This is a fun and easy company dinner. It is a great meal to serve a large group and everyone enjoys building their own salad.
Kids are crazy about this!
A quick and tasty meal, Tom
Great Recipe as people can leave off anything they do not like. I use canned Hormal Vegetarian chili instead of beans and even the non-vegetarians don't know they are eating a vegetarian dish. I also use diced Avocado as an option, but not the carrots or green peppers. I also make a dressing for it using mayo and salsa as I don't like sour cream, but I have sour cream for those how like it. Thats whats great about a haystack, you can add anything that sounds good to you. Enjoy.
I love haystacks!! I think it must be an Adventist thing. ;) For those that really miss their meat: TVP (textured vegetable protein) reconstituted and then cooked with taco seasoning is a really good alternative! We usually serve it with that, and minus the carrot. ;)
I made this recipe in a pinch since we had all of the ingredients in the house. We used sliced spinach instead of lettuce. I also mixed in a can of condensed cheese soup with the beans. It was so good! Quick and easy but packs a lot of protein.
I have used this recipe many times, especially a great recipe for large gatherings. For those wanting a more healthier version,I also offer the choice of rice in addition to the corn chips.
I thought this was really good, but I added ground beef to it. I think it would have been too plain with just the beans.
There are lots of things that could be layered onto these. We loved Pepper Jack cheese and jalapenos for a kick. This is a great, versatile recipe, and a great meal to throw together in a hurry.
I've eaten this meal since I was little. Its an "old standard" at church potlucks in my denomination. Instead of kidney beans, we use refried beans smoothed down with a little water or chili. It is basically taco fillings on chips. Our favorite chips are Fritos smashed up a little. However you like your tacos, just flattened out. In fact, growing up we called them "Plate Tacos".
I love the meatless concept, but my family prefers good old taco salad with the spiced hamburger and doritos. I would have given it four stars for being fairly healthy, but it was just okay.
It was really different but it was easy to do during the week while I am going to college.
I, too, grew up loving this recipe. It was a favorite for church socials and large casual get togethers. I have not seen it done with green peppers and carrots, however, and will have to try it that way soon! Even my non-vegetarian husband loves this fun and easy meal.
I was wondering if anyone had submitted this--I was if you hadn't!! Anyway, we had this all of the time growing up, and it can be changed around for variety or made even quicker. Some variations are to use canned mexican-style beans or cooked and seasoned lentils or black-eyed peas; add cooked rice, sunflower seeds--whatever you like on salads or tacos seems to go on this!!
These were fun and easy to make and I will make again for a very quick weekday meal.
These were very good... kinda like a taco salad, but with corn chips. My kids loved them and I will definitely make again.
I made this recipe as a light meal. I had some left over taco meat that I wanted to use up and only had 1 can of kidney beans and 1 can of chili beans, i threw all this in a pot and let them simmmer on low for 45 minutes. I put it all together as stated, let me tell you what a filling and amazing meal. I couldn't even finish mine. I got rave reviews from my husband and 13 year old (the most picky eater ever). This recipe is a permanet in our dinner rotation, THANK YOU for a great new recipe!!!
I grew up in Adventist circles and this was the dish that most non adventists said, "Hay *what?*" when mentioning it. I enjoyed just about every variation there is. Most Adventists are vegetarian so they don't usually eat beef, but I've added beef to it for the benefit of those who like it. I prefer nachos with melted cheese but these make a great travelable salad and a hit at potlucks any day.
5 stars for how quick, cheap, & somewhat healthy this is. We really enjoyed it over fritos. Lots of romaine & veggies. Would work well with ranch dressing as well. We will make this often!
I followed others suggestions and used ranch beans added a can of mexi-corn and used spinach instead of letus. Everyone loved it and really how great is a recipe that let's you get 5 veggies and a fruit onto your kids plate at one time!
easy to make...and kids loved it...but its way too salty if you follow instructions...i cut salt by over 50% and it was plenty flavorfull.
Like others, my family is not really into kidney beans so I eliminated one of the cans and then browned some ground beef and mixed in a can of mild green chili peppers. It's virtually a augmented taco salad. It was good, but nothing special.
Our family didn't really care for this, but was worth trying :)
It's sometimes very satisfying to return to the tastes of the 1970's. Back in those days, we were just married and establishing our culinary skills. I used to make tacos, just like this with mashed up kidney beans and the usual toppings. We really enjoyed them then, and we still do! This is easier than the taco shells that used to break as soon as one bit into them. The taste evokes the memories of that time. All those fresh veggie toppings are still very healthy and the fact this is a veggie alternative is very good, especially as we approach our more senior years. This dish is going back into our dinner time routine. Thanks!
these are great you load your table with lots of different things then stack them up I also put chilli and cheese sauce out with this to put on top and meat these are really fun enjoy
I would rate it 5 stars definitely except I changed a lot to use what I had. 1 can kidney beans, no salt, added pepper but it wasn't needed. Added cumin. Used about 6 or 8 sliced grape tomatoes. No olives, carrots, or sour cream. I added guacamole. Used bagged tortilla chips broken in pieces. This is a very adaptable recipe seeing as how we loved it with all my changes. I am sure the original would be just as good. The meat was not missed at all.
It is so easy to make and super yummy. Everyone loved it and it also tastes good the second day when all the ingredients flavors have blended into each other.
I added bell peppers, corn, spinach, and avocados to the mix just to give it more variety. I also added a can of coconut milk to the bean mixture and I would one hundred percent recommend doing that! I added garlic powder and less chilli powder. The family loved it!
I changed this recipe to give it more zip and more color. I used black beans and frozen corn heated in a small frying pan, adding cumin and salsa (from the refrigerated section of the market). Deleted the black pepper. I used red and yellow bell peppers as they are much sweeter and not bitter like most green bells. No carrots. Added avocados and I usually use spring mix rather than iceberg lettuce. Very pretty and tasty this way. Serve with high quality salsa and sour cream.
I made it many times and the family and the church family love it. Can never have it too often.
My family loved it! I didn’t change the recipe.
UPDATE: LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this! It's like healthy nachos!
Sooo goooood!
These are great. I make them with black beans or chili. My daughter often asks for haystacks for her school lunch, easy for her to assemble, all she really needs to do is heat the beans for about a minute in the microwave then pile everything on the chips.
Definitely a staple growing up in my Adventist home. I prefer Fritos and I don’t use carrot or peppers. That’s what is great about it because but you can easily customize it to your taste. I love haystacks!! Easy to feed a crowd
