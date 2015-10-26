Tofu Turkey I

This is my 3rd year making this recipe. I am one that always takes receipes and makes them my own. I took a few things that I liked from this recipe and also the Tofu Turkey II and a few other additives. This year I thought to do something different. I am all about flavor and your really have to over season tofu so that once it cooks it takes like something. Last year, I started to add Worthington's Turkey roll to the recipe. I grinded half of it up will the tofu and it came out having more flavor....I was pleased! But this year I am going a step further. I am going still add half of the turkey roll, but I am also going to take the other half and slice it very thin and after I hollow out the middle, I am going to line the inside with the sliced turkey. I also added some liquid smoke to the recipe. After turning the turkey over I am going to take the remaining sliced turkey and cover the whole top of the "turkey" with it. Then, I am going to take the reserved tofu/turkey blended mix and cover the sliced turkey to give it that smooth feel. And then of course I will baste it the same way. My only concern is that every year I make it, the turkey kind of looses shape and conforms to the shape of the pan, so I have been trying to find the perfect sized oval pan to cook it in, but this year, I am going to cook it on low heat to see if that helps. I am also starting the turkey today (Tuesday) to give the seasonings time to soak in and also so that the tofu can get Really firm.