Scalloped Potatoes I

I modified this and it was so good I had some for dessert - I know, that sounds strange! I'm not much for sweets and this was so good I had a second helping! I changed it somewhat. I used about 6 cups of thinly sliced potatoes, a large onion sliced very thin, a can of cream of cheddar cheese soup, a can of cream of chicken soup, about 3/4 cup of milk, 1 1/2 C. shredded cheddar cheese. I used a big mixing bowl and put everything in it and mixed it up till all the potatoes and onions were coated and the soups were well mixed. I layered 1/2 of the mixture in a 13x9 glass baking dish that had been sprayed with cooking spray. I sprinkled on about 1 1/2 C. diced leftover ham (from Easter dinner) then the rest of the potatoes on top. Smoothed it out and baked at 350 degrees for about an hour and 15 min. (check occasionally to see if it's done). It was out of this world and I usually don't like the taste of canned soup in recipes but this was really good. I bet using sour cream instead of milk would have been great too - I'll try that next time.