Scalloped Potatoes I

This recipe is so easy and quick. And quite tasty too!

By Maryanne

6
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a large casserole dish.

  • In a medium mixing bowl combine the Cheddar cheese soup, onions and black pepper.

  • Slice the potato into 1/4 inch slices. Arrange one layer of sliced potatoes in the bottom of the casserole dish. Spoon one layer of soup over the potatoes. Arrange another layer of potatoes and then more soup. Continue layering until all of the ingredients have been used. Sprinkle the Cheddar cheese over the top of the casserole.

  • Bake until the cheese is bubbly and the potatoes fully cooked; approximately 45 minutes.

293 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 21.4mg; sodium 447.3mg. Full Nutrition
