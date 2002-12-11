Scalloped Potatoes I
This recipe is so easy and quick. And quite tasty too!
This recipe is so easy and quick. And quite tasty too!
My husband and 16 month old loved this! I added about 1/4 c of sour cream to the cheese soup and a little bit of milk. Also, when layering, I sprinkled salt, pepper, garlic and onion salt over the soup mix and then added the shredded cheese. This was super easy and very yummy. I will be making my potatoes like this from now on.Read More
this was pretty good, would have been better fi the onions were sliced instead of chopped. Had to add some water to the soup as it was too thick to spread. Next time will probably add some cream of celery too.Read More
My husband and 16 month old loved this! I added about 1/4 c of sour cream to the cheese soup and a little bit of milk. Also, when layering, I sprinkled salt, pepper, garlic and onion salt over the soup mix and then added the shredded cheese. This was super easy and very yummy. I will be making my potatoes like this from now on.
This is very similar to a recipe I already had that uses cream of celery soup. Either soup is good but with either, use 1/2 cup milk and 4 cups sliced potatoes. Yukon gold are especially good. If you substitute celery soup, you will need 1 cup of grated cheese. Bake 375 covered 1 hour, uncover & bake 15 min, sprinkle with paprika. Yum. I like this recipe because with using cheese soup, you don't have to use as much cheese. Don't skimp on the onion!
I made these potatoes last night for dinner and they were a hit. I made red skin potatoes and sliced them very thin. I took the advice of others and used 1 can of cheddar cheese soup, 1 can of cream of mushroom, 1/2 chopped onion, 1/2 cup milk, black pepper, garlic powder and salt in the mixture. Layered it and covered it in the oven on 375 for 1 hour. Put the shredded cheddar on top and let it melt & brown for about 10 minutes. I also left the skin on the potatoe. MAN O MAN.....LET ME TELL YOU. This recipe is simple, delicious & is the BOMB. It's a keeper & in the Recipe Box. Thank you for sharing! (I am going to add 1/2 cup of sour cream next time)....Yummm
I tripled this recipe and also added about one cup of light sour cream and almost one cup of half and half, which did make the soup mixture very creamy and easy to spread on top of the potatoes. I kept the foil on for the first hour and then took the foil off for the last half hour of baking - it took longer cause my pans were very full. Also added lots of black pepper and a bit of garlic powder. Thanks for this great recipe.
I thought this was good but I changed it quite a bit. I added milk, lots of onion, and lots more cheese...a mixture of colby jack and mozzarella. It turned out good this way but next time I will add garlic powder, more milk, and will definately cook it longer. I would recommend baking at 350 for 60-90 minutes. Good starting recipe.
YUMMY! I tweaked this a little, but not much. I used about 6 or 7 potatoes to make a bit bigger batch, so I added some sour cream and cream of mushroom soup to the cheese soup to make enough sauce. I baked it in a foil lined 9x13 pan for about an hour or so, and it turned out GREAT. It was a big hit and I've already got requests to make it again!
I cooked this recipe for 200 people. It was very good. I followed the reiew that used 1/2 cheddar cheese soup and the other 1/2 cream of mushroom. This variation made this recipe excellent. I would recommend this recipe to anyone.
I would certainly not hesitate to serve this dish to company. I did, however, make a couple of changes by mixing 1/4-1/2 cup of milk to the soup,slicing the onion into rings instead of chopping it up and not putting the shredded cheese on top until towards the end of the cooking time. I used a 13 x 9 inch glass dish and at 375 degrees it was actually almost ready before the 45 minutes were up. Perfect!
I made this for Thanksgiving and followed the recipe exactly. This is so easy to make and it was wonderful and cheesy. I did let it cook longer than what the recipe stated to get the cheese browner, but it is definitely a keeper and was a nice change from the traditional sweet potatoes.
This was delicious! Had to cook it longer than 45 minutes though, but still, easy and yummy! A winning combination!
this was pretty good, would have been better fi the onions were sliced instead of chopped. Had to add some water to the soup as it was too thick to spread. Next time will probably add some cream of celery too.
Super delicious!!! I had some whipping cream left over from the chicken marsala, so I added that into the cheese soup, and it was so creamy and great! I also had some button mushrooms that needed to be used, so I sliced them up and put them on top of the bottom layer of potato slices. My 4-yr-old was also able to help arrange the potatoes in the baking dish, so it was a fun activity.
Never made scalloped potatoes before but these were so easy. I did change things a little be aide I do not cook with canned soups. I used the mandolin for nice thin slices and instead of cream soup substituted cream cheese, sour cream, herbs, and thinned out with whipping cream. Everything else was the same and it came out awesome. Herbs like rosemary, garlic, onion, and crushed red pepper in a grinder make the flavor come through with less work.
made it just like it reads. really easy and delicious!
This was great! Never again will I bother with the pain-in-the-butt homemade cheese sauce. As other reviewers suggested, I did add milk and sour cream, and threw some shredded cheddar into the mix. Also added more cheese to the top. My potatoes were thin, but still took longer to cook - proabably my oven. Thank you Maryanne!
next time I'll add more cheese.
my picky 3 year old loved them.
Very easy and tasty. I have made these several times and they always turn out great. I add the shredded cheese in the potaoes instead of on top. I also add a scoop of sour cream. I also stir them about half way through.
Wonderful & so easy. I have even done this in the crockpot & let cook for 8 hours on low.
RECIPE WAS OK AS WRITTEN BUT IT NOTICED I DIDNT HAVE ENOUGH SOUP TO COVER MY POTATOES, ALSO TASTED THE MIX AND IT WAS A LITTLE BLAND. I ADDED ABOUT A CUP OF MILK AND SOME SOUR CREAM . ALSO SEASONED THE MIXTURE WITH CHICKEN BULLION, GARLIC POWDER AND PARSELY. CAME OUT VERY GOOD
Overall, the potatoes are good, but they reminded me of store-bought from Costco taste rather than homemade. I will probably use a different recipe next time. But I have to say they were definately easy.
Yummy, I did add 16oz of sour cream and some garlic powder. The family loved it and I will be sure to make again
This dish was soooo good! Great change for baked potatoes and mashed potatoes! It was very easy too!
This potato dish was just ok. It sure was cheesy but that was about it. Lots of other reviewers had ideas about add-ins. I would add something else to this dish unless you're a fan of bland food.
Very good as is. However more shredded cheddar and a little less onion for me next time.
Loved this.. so easy, didn't use onion and baked for 1-1/2 hrs.
Delicious....used red potatoes w/skin on, as well as adding cream of mushroom & about 1/4 cup of sour cream. As per other reviewers, I will add more cheese next time, and to add a crunch thinking of using fried onions on top the last 15 min of cooking. Even my picky 9yrold raved about it. :O) thank U for the reciepe
Yummy! Made a couple of changes. The store actually didn't have cheese soup so I used cream of mushroom instead. Topped it with fried onions instead of cheese and it made a great addition. Definately a keeper!
This was a great recipe. I added about an extra can of cheese soup and a cup of milk to the soup mixture and it turned out great! Thanks
Very good! I used a large dish so I went ahead and used 1 can of Cheddar and 1 can of mushroom soup and I used both Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese. For the last few minutes I put lots of cheese on top and broil it to make it crispy on top. Keep an eye out so as not to burn. My guess enjoyed it and at the end of the meal scallops were all gone.
Really Yumm!! I changed it up a tad and it was fantastic!! I used yukon golds about 8. I did 1cn of nacho cheese, 1cn of cream of mushroom/garlic, 1cn of cream of celery. I did an even sprinkle of bread crumbs with about a half hour to go. Plus of course the cheese that it calls for!! Great!!!
This is the simplest way to get the best potatoes. My husband loves these!
Pretty good. I like the fact that you don't have to use so much milk and cheese because that can get expensive. I added some zucchini to get some vegies going and it worked out well.
Did not like at all. Flavorless besides the onion. Will not make again.
These were pretty good, but I had to bake them for 2 hours.
This recipe is truly awesome. However I did make some changes(what cook doesn't?). I added another can of cheese soup, cut back to 1/4 cup minced onion, and added left over ham from a previous meal. I also suggest baking the dish about 1/2 hour longer than the suggested 45 minutes.
This is an easy dish and a good base but you can really add some flavour and increase the serving with some tangy add ins. I added 1/2 a cup of milk as well as 1 to 2 tbsp of mayonnaise and a tbsp of garlic cream cheese. For some spice I added some chili pepper flakes and mixed it all up. This really gave it some extra flavour. As others mentioned, I cooked it for an hour covered and 10 minutes uncovered. I love cheese and I love potatoes so this dish was excellent.
I took the advice of some reviewers and added garlic, I also added some sourcream and milk to thin out the soup a little. Overall the dish lacked taste.
Delicious!
I followed suggestions from some of the other reviews, and both my husband and I loved this recipe! I added the cream of mushroom soup, and some seasoning salt. I also added shredded cheese and green onions in between the layers. One note, I had to cook this for about an hour and a half, so you will need more time.
I modified this and it was so good I had some for dessert - I know, that sounds strange! I'm not much for sweets and this was so good I had a second helping! I changed it somewhat. I used about 6 cups of thinly sliced potatoes, a large onion sliced very thin, a can of cream of cheddar cheese soup, a can of cream of chicken soup, about 3/4 cup of milk, 1 1/2 C. shredded cheddar cheese. I used a big mixing bowl and put everything in it and mixed it up till all the potatoes and onions were coated and the soups were well mixed. I layered 1/2 of the mixture in a 13x9 glass baking dish that had been sprayed with cooking spray. I sprinkled on about 1 1/2 C. diced leftover ham (from Easter dinner) then the rest of the potatoes on top. Smoothed it out and baked at 350 degrees for about an hour and 15 min. (check occasionally to see if it's done). It was out of this world and I usually don't like the taste of canned soup in recipes but this was really good. I bet using sour cream instead of milk would have been great too - I'll try that next time.
My family likes scalloped potatoes from scratch, but when I tried this they really liked them. The taste is great and creamy. I put little dabs of butter on top before baking. If you want, it works to cook this at 350 for one hour. Your meatloaf and potatoes are done at the same time.
Wonderul receipe. I made some changes. I used one can of the condensed cheese soup and one can condensed mushroom soup. I added 1/4 cup of sour cream, 1/4 cup of milk and about a handful of chedder cheese. I also used one small bag of fresh broccli and cauliflower. I cooked it in a 9X13" glass pan for one hour on 400 degrees. It turned out excellent. Very tasty. No left overs with this one.
I followed the recipe to a T. These were the most incredible scalloped potatoes I have ever had.
FRICKIN DELISCIOUS!!!! I needed an excuse to use me new mandoline my daughter and boyfriend got me for mothers day., so i grabbed 3 potatoes and an onion and went at it! i added about 1/2 cup of sour cream and a little water to thin the soup out i didnt 'layer' the potatoes withthe soup, just dumped the mix ontop. i DID toss my potatoes with season all salt. just tossed the potatoes n onion till they were well mixed, threw em in a casserole, dumped the soup mix over the top, coverd, and baked for an hour on 400. They turned out PERFECT!!!!
Not very good. Will not make again. The potatoes had not flavor
I really liked this recipe. So easy! I put some hot pepper flakes on top and maybe some garlic powder. You could do a lot with this- add other veggies, different cheeses, etc. I liked these cheddar scalloped potatoes better than traditional scalloped potatoes.
This never cooked properly. 1/4" thick is WAY TOO THICK, the sauce was too thick and the flavor was bland. The picture shows paper thin potatoes with a nice sauce.
loved this!!! so easy to male. my husband loved it so did my 5 yo so this is defiinately a keeper.
Nice flavor but I had the same problem I always encounter with scalloped potatoes. Even when I follow the recipe exactly the potatoes don't get fully cooked. I would recommend precooking the potatoes in the microwave.
The soup made these potatoes taste sweet and they had too strong an onion taste for me. I won't be making them again.
I was excited to try this but it just didnt work for me. The potatoes seemed to be sliced thin but I baked it for over an hour and still no luck. Im not really sure what I did wrong.
Ok this is another easy one with great flavor. I doubled and followed others advise a can of mushroom soup, a can of cheddar cheese soup and 1/2 c. milk, 1 tsp. garlic powder, and definetly salt to taste. My family ate almost a whole 9x13 pan. The cheese on top made a yummy thin crust on top, and it did have to bake for an hour on 375. Absolutly will make again and again and recommend it to anyone. Thanks
I like this
I made this recipe but I made some changes, I did not use onions because I do not like them. I used two cans of soup and thinned it out slightly with a half a can of milk. It turned out really creamy. My family loved it.
Christmas 2008 - Steve's family. Everyone loved this one, even though I used no-name soup.
These potatoes were VERY yummy and super easy! They were a big hit with my Easter ham that I made. I followed the suggestions of others by adding 1/2 cup milk to the soup. Baked it for 1 hour covered and then an extra 15 mins uncovered. When I pulled it out of the oven, I sprinkled the dish with paprika. I also used Red Potatoes instead and left the skins on (not sure if that was ever suggested or not)....yum yum yum!! :)
Excellent! So easy to make
So, I made the recipe using a 11x14 glass dish. I wound up throwing out 30% of the potatoes because 4 potatoes were just too much. The result lacked flavor & there wasn't enough sauce.
This is a GREAT way to use up leftover smoked ham steaks and pork chops. I followed the recipe exactly. And then I added a little milk & sour cream to the condensed cheddar cheese mixture before layering. And layered pieces of shredded ham steak over the potato layer. The house smelled INCREDIBLE!! I did have to cook it about 20 minutes longer than the recipe called for, but it was well worth it. And this is SO easy. My kids who are at the age where one eats everything and the other eats nothing LOVED IT!!! THANK YOU!!!
I tweaked this recipe a bit by adding two big dollops of sour cream and 4 slices chopped bacon to the soup. Also added some Lawry's seasoned salt and topped it off with French's french fried onions. I used about six med/lg white potatoes and cooked for about 1-1/4hrs (covering with aluminum foil after top became brown and crusty.) These were the best I've ever made by far!
My family thought this was delicious as is.
These were great. I did add a little milk to the soup mixture before layering. I also love cheese so I sprinkled the cheddar cheese between each layer not just on the top. Cooking time is more like an hour though.
I hadn't made scalloped potatoes in quite some time and this recipe seemed to me to be the easiest way to get back into it. I added about 1/4 cup sour cream and used fat free half and half to thin the mix because it seemed to thick to "pour". Added salt and pepper, too. They came out great!!!
Quick, Fast & Tasty - Just My Style!! My crew loved these and ate until the dish was clean. I did double the soup and add the cream of mushroom as suggested by others. My husband isn't a fan of scalloped potatoes but even he came back for seconds. The cream of mushroom was the trick I think. Thanks for a winner Maryanne - I'm adding this to the keepers.
Tasty, but some of my potatoes were still hard and had to be baked longer.
I think this is even better using cream of mushroom soup! Easy and delicious.
Thanks for the great recipe idea! No one likes cheddar cheese in our house (except for me!) - so I used a can of cream of potato soup/1 whole onion/and mozzarella cheese + a little chili oil. Came out great!!!!!
Loved this dish simple to make however, cook time was a little off needed an additional 15 minutes.
Was excellent! Easy side dish for a big meal - doubles up easily. I used a bit more shredded cheddar for the top with a little dried parsley.
Delicious and easy, although I did make some modifications. Baked for 1 hour, as I really dislike any crunch in scalloped potatoes. To the soup mixture, I added about 3/4 cup of onion minced fine, 2 tsp dried oregano, a large clove of garlic, minced, and 1/4 tsp hot pepper sauce. I served this dish with plain roast beef, so I wanted it to have a fair amount of flavour. Thanks for the inspiration!
I made this for Christmas dinner and everyone loved it! I changed it just a bit, and added a can of cream of mushroom soup to the can of cheddar soup, and then added enough milk to help it pour a bit easier. There were no leftovers!
Adding ham made this an entree. I added 2 more potatoes, a can of mushroom soup and a 4 oz can of mushrooms and 1 soup can of milk and shredded ham. I left the onions in rings and basically layered with the potatoes, onions, mushrooms(and water from can), ham and soups mixed with milk until all ingredients were used up. It does require longer baking tho. Very good and I'll make again, I like it better than from scratch scalloped potatoes..
I added more onions and more potatoes but still quick and delicious. The cheese soup was an added bonus for our cheese loving selves. I see others used sour cream and milk. Will have to try it that way next time but this hit the spot just the way it was!-Trudy
thank you sooo much!! this recipe was a life saver! I added a little milk and this dish was the highlight of the meal!!!
Overall good taste. My potatoes were still crunchy, so I think next time I will pre-boil them a bit. Also, I added more shredded cheese in between the layers, in addition to some herbs (parsley, basil & garlic). Very tasty, thanks!
I really wanted to like these since the reviews were so good, however I didn't think they were very tasty. I really disliked the taste of the cheddar cheese soup. It tasted fake and processed to me. On the other hand my hubby liked them, thank goodness! The recipe makes a lot, so he's been eating them for days! ;)
I made this for Mothers Day and it was very good. I made a double batch and added 1/2 cup of milk just to be sure that there was enough liquid. I also doubled the cheese by adding extra in the middle layer. I think that next time I will add bacon or ham just to add a little more flavor. All in all though it was prettu good and it all went.
These scalloped potatoes are great! The taste is good, but be sure to cook them a little longer than the stated 45 minutes or the potatoes will still be on the crunchy side.
Very yummy but I did take advise given and change it up a bit to make it more creamy. I added 1/2 cup of milk, 1/2 cup sour cream and about another cup of shredded cheese as well as some garlic powder. Soooo good, we make it all the time now!
I used Yukon Gold potatoes and it tasted great. My daughter loved them too. Super easy to make.
This turned out pretty awesome, thanks for sharing the recipe.
This was really easy. I thought it was to cheesey with the strong cheddar soup taste and took the suggestion of adding milk and next time will add even more milk.
I made this for a group dinner snowmobiling and everyone loved it! It was easy to make and good! This is a keeper!
Fast and easy. Great taste...my husband loved this dish. Will make again!
This recipe was great. I added a half can of milk and had to cook it longer, and would probably add more milk next time because it was too thick (probably from the extra cooking). But I will definately make this again.
Very easy to make and nice flavor. It does need some salt added, and I usually have to bake it longer than is called for in the recipe.
This is my new go-to recipe for scalloped potatoes! Really fantastic. I had to add some milk to the cheese soup for the amount of potatoes I used. The next time I made it I layered in sliced ham to make it a meal! You'll love this recipe~
It was ok tasting, a bit bland though. Yes, it was very easy to make, but it tasted that way too.It needed more milk, another can of soup, some seasoning & around another 1/2 hr of cooking time.
These were sooooo good! Really cheesey. I have been looking for a yummy scalloped potatoe recipe. Thanks!
Added more cheese but turned out good. I despise the boxed scalloped potatoes. These were good...
Not bad, but next time I am going to add an additional can of soup or some sour cream as mentioned by other reviewers and slice the potatoes a little thinner.
I really enjoyed these. It was my first time making scalloped potatoes. I used half a can of mushroom soup and about 1/4 can of milk as well as I was worried about not having enough liquid...well there was more than enough. Next time I think I will leave out the mushroom soup. I really liked that it doesn't make a lot.
I followed the recipe and it came out great!This will be a regular for us, Thanks!
This recipe was quick and easy to make but I had to add another can of soup to make it creamier.I used cream of chicken soup instead of the cheddar soup and put shredded cheese on the top.
I took these to a New Years eve potluck and everyone loved them. There were no left overs.
I've been using this recipe for almost two years already and each time it turns out great. I find it needs more cooking time. I've usually had to add extra milk and the last time I added rubbed tarragon to the layers.
Outstanding! I always add extra cheese, though! :o)
Good recipe but it did take about double the cooking time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections