Cauliflower and White Cheddar Cheese Soup

36 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 13
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

A creamy cauliflower and cheddar soup. Instead of the cauliflower you can also use broccoli, corn kernels or even pumpkin.

By Maryanne

5
5 to 6 servings
  • Cut cauliflower heads into florets.

  • Fill a large saucepan 3/4 full with water, salt the water lightly and bring water to a boil. Add 1/2 of the cauliflower florets to the boiling water; boil until tender. Drain well.

  • Melt butter in a 4 quart soup pot over a medium-low heat. Saute the onion and garlic in the butter until the onion is tender. Pour in the vegetable stock and unboiled cauliflower florets. Mix in nutmeg and bring the mixture to a boil; boil until cauliflower is tender. Remove pot from heat to cool.

  • Use an electric blender to blend the soup-onion-cauliflower mixture until smooth (blend the mixture 2 cups at a time). Place the blended soup back in the 4 quart soup pot and heat over a medium-low heat. Pour milk into the pot and stir well. When the mixture is simmering, mix in the cooked florets and 1 1/2 cup of cheese. Stir until cheese melts and the soup has thickened. Serve hot, season with sprinkles of cheese and black pepper to taste. .

411 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 22g; cholesterol 69.1mg; sodium 1417.5mg. Full Nutrition
