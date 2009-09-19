Cauliflower and White Cheddar Cheese Soup
A creamy cauliflower and cheddar soup. Instead of the cauliflower you can also use broccoli, corn kernels or even pumpkin.
My heads were really big, so I doubled everything but the cream. I wanted a chunkier soup, so I just mashed the tender cauliflower with a potato masher for thicker bits instead of running it in the blender. When sauteeing the garlic and onion, I threw in two chopped red peppers that were about to go south I used heavy cream instead of milk and SLJ6 was right on about the thyme. I did add a bit of red pepper flake after trying it. Very good soup. This will be quite nice to eat on all week. Makes a lot so make sure you really like this or you have family that loves soup.Read More
A lot of bother, not much flavor.Read More
just an idea, velveeta in place of cheddar...mmmmm. also, if you want, try using a powdered onion soup mix(one w/out beef fat) + water. i'm not crazy about veggie broth.
Oh my! This is amazing.. Double the butter and triple the Garlic! I used Mont Jack Cheese instead. Plus i did 1 cup milk 1/2 a cup light cream. And this is to DIE FOR! My girlfriend was completely IMPRESSED!
I really liked this soup. I used heavy cream instead of milk to make it a little creamier. I thought it was good with vegetable broth.
A gorgeous recipe. I'm sharing my changes for the frugal chef in a hurry! In place of fresh cauliflower, I used a similar amount of leftover vegetables (mostly cauliflower & broccoli, and a few carrots). Lefover cooked potatoes, homemade chicken stock (instead of vegetable broth), an extra pinch of nutmeg, and white pepper instead of black. This soup vanished quickly, and immediately made my favourites list.
This was a good recipe but I added a little bit of wine into it to add a bit more oomph. It reheated well, too. My daughter didn't like it, but she is only 4 and doesn't like anything too weird.
This is a recipe that begs for innovation. I used chicken broth instead of vegetable. I also added a diced hot pepper. After adding the cheese I tasted and added a 1/4 stick of butter, white pepper and a generous amount of cayenne pepper too. This really spiced it up and made it yummy.
This wasn't bad but it was more watery than I expected, less creamy.
This was a great soup would make again and again!
The second time I made this I did half the cheddar and then the other part was velveta. We really liked this either way though.
So good and filling...we love cauliflower so this is perfect. I did add a little dried thyme to it. Will make again, thanks!
My mom made this for dinner tonight, and she sent some over for us to try...we thought it was really good! She made it as written and said it was easy to prepare (she used an immersion blender). It had a wonderful creamy, cheesy flavor. It was enjoyed by all! thanks for sharing. :)
I loved this soup. Because everyone said the veggie stock was bland I used 1/2 cup of brown beer and water instead. I used an extra 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar. I didn't add any butter or milk, figured the soup would be creamy enough with just the cheddar.. The soup came out too creamy for my husband and just right for me. I'll make it again. Great taste
I tried it with broccoli and it was delicous. The only thing was to make sure the broccoli was fully coked before adding the cheese mix.
Awesome!
I found this to be a good base recipe, but added carrots, jalapeno and ham at the beginning. When almost done cooking (before blending) I added cilantro, and served it with a little more fresh cilantro and chopped jalapeno on top.
I also added parmesan cheese.....it was awesome.
I sauteed the onions w/ some bacon and used cream of mushroom soup instead of the milk. Yum!
It was good but not enough flavor for us. probably won't make again
I made this but traded the cheese out with four cheese melt....it was sooooo good!
Pretty much stuck to the recipe other than chopping in a celery stick with the onions.. Loved adding back the cooked cauliflower florets at the end. Simple and delicious.
A whole lot of effort for a watery, tasteless mess.
I was disappointed in the consistency of this soup and also the flavor needed a lot of boosting up. I will try a different recipe for cauliflower cheese soup next time.
I used 3 cloves of garlic (addict), white cheddar and gouda, and skipped the nutmeg and put in a tablespoon (to taste) of curry powder instead, and coconut/almond milk rather than regular milk, and then garnished with cilantro (addict)....To die for!
WOW!! I made a few changes as well as additions to this recipe. Soooooo Goooooood!!
I used a smoked cheddar cheese. this was good soup for a very cold day. a hunk of good bread with some butter.....heaven!
I just made this and smells delish. I added garlic powder because i didnt have real garlic, and instead of 4 cups of broth i used 1 can of mushroom soup and 3 cups of water, added some mushrooms and cellery into the onion mix part turned out great! and used regular cheddar instead of white,.. made this for dinner and was a great pairing when making hash browns au grautin. will for sure make this again :)
not sure what i did wrong besides my little hand blender didn't blend the soup enough came out like milky cauliflower side dish/
I used homemade chicken broth and added about 1/2 cup extra cheese. I think my pinch of nutmeg may have been a little large; but we loved that it added something different. This was enjoyed by all of us and have enough for leftovers tomorrow. Thanks for sharing a new soup for us to try, Maryanne. It is a definite keeper for us.
Good soup with a few changes! I used two big heads of Cauliflower, doubled the garlic and nutmeg, and let this simmer down for a half hour longer. Great for a cold night.
Would do again but with normal cheddar but why bother when there are other recipes that call for normal cheddar
