Duck and Fontina Pizza With Rosemary and Caramelized Onions

Rating: 4.62 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is my version of duck confit pizza, made with several prepackaged ingredients and fresh, flavorful cheese. You'll be eating a restaurant-quality meal in minutes, even if it is just in front of the television!

By FYRECRACKER

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 slices
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Cut several slits into the fatty skin of the duck breast. In a skillet over medium heat, fry skin-side-down for 10 minutes. Flip and continue to cook in its own fat for 10 minutes more. Remove from pan. Carefully remove skin using a sharp knife, then slice, and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, in a separate skillet, cook onions in olive oil over medium heat until translucent and soft, about 5 minutes. Mix in honey and continue to cook until brown and fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes more.

  • Spread goat cheese evenly over pizza crust and season with salt and pepper. Then layer with caramelized onions, fontina cheese, duck breast slices and rosemary.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cheese in center of pizza is completely melted, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 80.3mg; sodium 645.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

gremlinhill
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2008
Huuuge hit at our house tonight. I've never seen "spreadable" goat cheese so I took a regular log and mashed it with a bit of sour cream until it was smooth and spreadable. Great combination of flavors. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

Karen
Rating: 3 stars
08/17/2010
The first bite was delicious but after a few more bites the richness became so ovewhelming that my husband and I both put it down and couldn't eat any more. Since I only used 4 ozs of the goat cheese I can't imagine this pizza with all 8 ozs! I took one reviewer's advice to add some potatoes roasted in a drizzle of the duck fat... the potatoes alone were yummy but they got lost in the richness of the pizza. I really wanted to love this dish; this recipe has the components of a really great gourmet pizza. I will try it again though either drastically cutting back on the goat cheese or even eliminating it altogether. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
DaveJohnson
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2010
Outstanding. For a truly decadent version cook the duck breast first and save the rendered fat. Slice a potato thinly and drizzle the duck fat over the slices before roasting them in the oven. Add the roast potato slices as another layer of the pizza. I also used goat cheese which had honey added. Really great fun recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Dana Levy
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2013
This is unbelievably good! Even my picky eater requests this on a weekly basis! I did tweak the recipe. I used the duck fat and the same pan with 1/2 the oil to cook the onions. This flavors the onions and adds another level of flavor. Cook the onions but salt and pepper to taste and add 1/2 teaspoon of minced or smashed garlic. When the onions are lightly browned add 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar and another tablespoon of honey reduce until the liquid is almost gone and very syrupy to make a balsamic reduction. Tastes just like the fancy flatbreads you get a restaurant. Read More
Helpful
(6)
LindaMock
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2009
We love this! I use Pizza Dough II from this site and bake at 500 on a pizza stone. Also I use cooked chicken instead of duck. Try it it's different and so good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
jess
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2008
This recipe is amazing. I have never eaten duck so I substituted chicken. I have made it three times so far and will keep making it. Everyone that has tried it has loved it. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Muffin Mom N Garlic Girl
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2009
This wasnt terrible but I didnt really enjoy the combo of goat cheese and duck together. I did however LOVE the caramelized onions with a bit of honey and the fontina cheese with the duck. I believe I will make this again however I will look for a different base. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Peppermint Patty
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2011
I totally LOVED the flavors of the fontina duck sweet onions and rosemary! Read More
Helpful
(3)
julie a
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2009
Love love love this! I have been looking for a recipe like this every since I had it as an appetizer in a gourmet restaurant. This was just like it except they had thinly sliced grilled/roasted potatoes on theirs so I added that. PERFECT!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
