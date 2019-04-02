Duck and Fontina Pizza With Rosemary and Caramelized Onions

Huuuge hit at our house tonight. I've never seen "spreadable" goat cheese so I took a regular log and mashed it with a bit of sour cream until it was smooth and spreadable. Great combination of flavors.
Outstanding. For a truly decadent version cook the duck breast first and save the rendered fat. Slice a potato thinly and drizzle the duck fat over the slices before roasting them in the oven. Add the roast potato slices as another layer of the pizza. I also used goat cheese which had honey added. Really great fun recipe.
This is unbelievably good! Even my picky eater requests this on a weekly basis! I did tweak the recipe. I used the duck fat and the same pan with 1/2 the oil to cook the onions. This flavors the onions and adds another level of flavor. Cook the onions but salt and pepper to taste and add 1/2 teaspoon of minced or smashed garlic. When the onions are lightly browned add 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar and another tablespoon of honey reduce until the liquid is almost gone and very syrupy to make a balsamic reduction. Tastes just like the fancy flatbreads you get a restaurant.
We love this! I use Pizza Dough II from this site and bake at 500 on a pizza stone. Also I use cooked chicken instead of duck. Try it it's different and so good.
This recipe is amazing. I have never eaten duck so I substituted chicken. I have made it three times so far and will keep making it. Everyone that has tried it has loved it. Thanks for sharing!
This wasnt terrible but I didnt really enjoy the combo of goat cheese and duck together. I did however LOVE the caramelized onions with a bit of honey and the fontina cheese with the duck. I believe I will make this again however I will look for a different base.
I totally LOVED the flavors of the fontina duck sweet onions and rosemary!
The first bite was delicious but after a few more bites the richness became so ovewhelming that my husband and I both put it down and couldn't eat any more. Since I only used 4 ozs of the goat cheese I can't imagine this pizza with all 8 ozs! I took one reviewer's advice to add some potatoes roasted in a drizzle of the duck fat... the potatoes alone were yummy but they got lost in the richness of the pizza. I really wanted to love this dish; this recipe has the components of a really great gourmet pizza. I will try it again though either drastically cutting back on the goat cheese or even eliminating it altogether.
Love love love this! I have been looking for a recipe like this every since I had it as an appetizer in a gourmet restaurant. This was just like it except they had thinly sliced grilled/roasted potatoes on theirs so I added that. PERFECT!!