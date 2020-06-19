Grilled Ginger-Peanut Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.45 stars
66 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

Marinate pork tenderloins overnight, then grill them to perfection the next day. Delicious!

By DIANA F

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pork in a large resealable plastic bag. Mix together soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, peanut butter, garlic, curry powder, ginger, and salt in a bowl until smooth. Pour marinade over tenderloins, press air out of bag, seal, and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

  • Use a paper towel to pat any excess marinade from the pork; allow to sit at room temperature while the grill is heating. Lightly oil grill grate. Cook pork 3 minutes on each side (on all four sides) for a total of 12 to 15 minutes. The pork will be done when it is no longer pink inside and has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees F (65 degrees C). Remove from the grill and cover meat loosely with a foil tent. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 702.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (65)

Most helpful positive review

DOREEN
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2008
We loved this! Since bad weather made indoors. Cooked at 425F for 20 minutes. Delicious! Many Thanks for this keeper! Read More
Helpful
(33)

Most helpful critical review

ROSIELULU
Rating: 3 stars
08/19/2010
Grilled up perfectly; tender and juicy. Marinade smelled divine. But family did not care for the flavor of the finished product. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Danae
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2008
This turned out really well. It was too cold outside for the bbq so I roasted it in the oven at 450. It took about 25 - 30 minutes to get an internal temperature of 150. Read More
Helpful
(24)
RODANEE
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2008
This was so good. I used teriyaki because I was out of soy and also added some crushed pepper to the mix. No additional salt was needed. I seared it on the stove top in a grill pan then moved it to the oven to finish cooking over a bed of some sliced onions. I would certainly make this again. The P.B was a nice addition. Read More
Helpful
(15)
LEXY1
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2009
Absolutely perfect! My husband cannot get over how good this is - "this may be the best thing we have ever made..." All of the flavors combine beautifully so that none of the ingredients are overwhelming or obvious. Read More
Helpful
(11)
NKTAUBE
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2009
Great flavor. This turned out so moist. I did some research because I don't have an outdoor grill. I ended up roasting the tenderloins at 375. They took probably about 20 minutes but I wasn't counting minutes. I read as long as it hits 137 degrees it is safe so I took it out at 140 and tented it for 10 minutes. Not a dry bit on the pork! Read More
Helpful
(10)
librarunnr
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2009
this made a great tasting tenderloin - very tender and juicy. but like the other reviewer i could not taste the peanut butter curry or ginger. i marinated it overnight and baked it in the oven rather than grilling. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Vicki Burnett
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2010
This is a wonderful recipe! We served it for Sunday lunch for church friends and they asked for seconds and even thirds! Didn't change a thing except for method of cooking. I roasted it at 400 for about 38 minutes until the meat thermometer reached 150. So moist tender and flavorful! Will make again and again! Thanks Diana! Read More
Helpful
(6)
kbalousek
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2011
Delicious!! I left all the marinade on then browned/seared it first and then finished it in a 375 oven. Was crispy outside tender juicy inside and had such a great flavor. Is now in my favorites folder! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Leeanne O'Donohue
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2009
Really good. I added cummin as well as the curry power but did not add the salt. Marinated 3 very thick pork chops for 5 hours then baked in the over. My Mom said the house smelled amazing and the chops tasted great. We'll use this one again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
ROSIELULU
Rating: 3 stars
08/19/2010
Grilled up perfectly; tender and juicy. Marinade smelled divine. But family did not care for the flavor of the finished product. Read More
Helpful
(4)
