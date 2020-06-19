Grilled Ginger-Peanut Pork Tenderloin

1 of 65

Rating: 5 stars We loved this! Since bad weather made indoors. Cooked at 425F for 20 minutes. Delicious! Many Thanks for this keeper! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This turned out really well. It was too cold outside for the bbq so I roasted it in the oven at 450. It took about 25 - 30 minutes to get an internal temperature of 150. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This was so good. I used teriyaki because I was out of soy and also added some crushed pepper to the mix. No additional salt was needed. I seared it on the stove top in a grill pan then moved it to the oven to finish cooking over a bed of some sliced onions. I would certainly make this again. The P.B was a nice addition. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely perfect! My husband cannot get over how good this is - "this may be the best thing we have ever made..." All of the flavors combine beautifully so that none of the ingredients are overwhelming or obvious. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Great flavor. This turned out so moist. I did some research because I don't have an outdoor grill. I ended up roasting the tenderloins at 375. They took probably about 20 minutes but I wasn't counting minutes. I read as long as it hits 137 degrees it is safe so I took it out at 140 and tented it for 10 minutes. Not a dry bit on the pork! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars this made a great tasting tenderloin - very tender and juicy. but like the other reviewer i could not taste the peanut butter curry or ginger. i marinated it overnight and baked it in the oven rather than grilling. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful recipe! We served it for Sunday lunch for church friends and they asked for seconds and even thirds! Didn't change a thing except for method of cooking. I roasted it at 400 for about 38 minutes until the meat thermometer reached 150. So moist tender and flavorful! Will make again and again! Thanks Diana! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!! I left all the marinade on then browned/seared it first and then finished it in a 375 oven. Was crispy outside tender juicy inside and had such a great flavor. Is now in my favorites folder! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Really good. I added cummin as well as the curry power but did not add the salt. Marinated 3 very thick pork chops for 5 hours then baked in the over. My Mom said the house smelled amazing and the chops tasted great. We'll use this one again. Helpful (5)