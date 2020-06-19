Grilled Ginger-Peanut Pork Tenderloin

We loved this! Since bad weather made indoors. Cooked at 425F for 20 minutes. Delicious! Many Thanks for this keeper!
This turned out really well. It was too cold outside for the bbq so I roasted it in the oven at 450. It took about 25 - 30 minutes to get an internal temperature of 150.
This was so good. I used teriyaki because I was out of soy and also added some crushed pepper to the mix. No additional salt was needed. I seared it on the stove top in a grill pan then moved it to the oven to finish cooking over a bed of some sliced onions. I would certainly make this again. The P.B was a nice addition.
Absolutely perfect! My husband cannot get over how good this is - "this may be the best thing we have ever made..." All of the flavors combine beautifully so that none of the ingredients are overwhelming or obvious.
Great flavor. This turned out so moist. I did some research because I don't have an outdoor grill. I ended up roasting the tenderloins at 375. They took probably about 20 minutes but I wasn't counting minutes. I read as long as it hits 137 degrees it is safe so I took it out at 140 and tented it for 10 minutes. Not a dry bit on the pork!
this made a great tasting tenderloin - very tender and juicy. but like the other reviewer i could not taste the peanut butter curry or ginger. i marinated it overnight and baked it in the oven rather than grilling.
This is a wonderful recipe! We served it for Sunday lunch for church friends and they asked for seconds and even thirds! Didn't change a thing except for method of cooking. I roasted it at 400 for about 38 minutes until the meat thermometer reached 150. So moist tender and flavorful! Will make again and again! Thanks Diana!
Delicious!! I left all the marinade on then browned/seared it first and then finished it in a 375 oven. Was crispy outside tender juicy inside and had such a great flavor. Is now in my favorites folder!
Really good. I added cummin as well as the curry power but did not add the salt. Marinated 3 very thick pork chops for 5 hours then baked in the over. My Mom said the house smelled amazing and the chops tasted great. We'll use this one again.
Grilled up perfectly; tender and juicy. Marinade smelled divine. But family did not care for the flavor of the finished product.