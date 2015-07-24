Mango Walnut Salad
A wonderful light and fruity salad for warm summer days. Feel free to adjust the ingredient amounts to fit your personal desires and tastes. Serve with your favorite vinaigrette or just leave it plain.
This was a great salad. I used sliced almonds instead of walnuts because I've been eating a lot of walnuts and I suddenly couldn't face any more of them. I also only had one mango, but it was huge and it didn't seem like I needed more. I also added some chopped red onion. I dressed the salad with a sugar free raspberry vinaigrette and my husband and I devoured the entire bowl. Thanks so much for the post!Read More
My main problem with this salad is that it is bland. It is pretty sweet, despite the nuts. I added a little vinaigrette to some of the salad, and it did help, but usually I prefer to flavor this type of salad with herbs instead of fats. I ended up adding salt, chili powder, and onions but it still fell a little flat--big kudos for the massive amount of vitamin A, though:)Read More
This salad is very good. It could use a salad dressing. Try using equal amounts of raspberry vinaigrette, olive oil and white vinegar.
This salad is a beautiful combination I would not have put together myself. I'm so glad I tried it! (Have to admit, I left out the carrot - the color just didn't seem right in this beautiful salad). We don't like our salads dry so mixed up a few tablespoons of balsamic vinegar with a few teaspoons of brown sugar, dash of salt and pepper, to taste. Wonderful tangy sweet salad. Edit - we tried spinach and mixed greens and liked it even better! I would highly recommend using those instead of red leaf lettuce.
I love salads with fruit in them. I had a mango I needed to use and found this recipe. So glad I did. Sara, the submitter, suggested we leave it plain or serve it with our favorite vinaigrette. I usually prefer a white balsamic vinegar dressing, but this time I added a light cream cheese-orange dressing I had made for another salad and it was delicious.
This is a good combination of colorful, delicious ingredients. However, it is much better with a dressing. I made a light vinegar and oil dressing using citrus balsamic vinegar and lemon flavored olive oil. Hoping for leftovers, the bowl was empty at the end of the potluck.