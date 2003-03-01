Indian Cauliflower

A spicy cauliflower served whole on a platter - looks like a red and yellow flower. Garam Masala can be found in Indian grocery stores and some traditional grocery stores. I like to serve peas and carrots lightly cooked in butter on the side of this dish.

By Hetal

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cut off most of the cauliflower's stem and place the whole head in a baking dish.

  • Heat two tablespoons of oil and turmeric together in a small frying pan. Brush the cauliflower head with the oil and turmeric mixture.

  • Bake the cauliflower for 30 minutes.

  • While the cauliflower is cooking heat two tablespoons of oil in a frying pan, mix in the minced onions and saute until the are a medium brown color. Add the pureed tomatoes, garlic powder, garam masala and salt. Let this mixture simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Arrange lettuce leaves on a serving plate. Place the cauliflower on top of the lettuce. Pour the tomato curry over the cauliflower. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 11.6g; sodium 62.1mg. Full Nutrition
