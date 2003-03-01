Indian Cauliflower

A spicy cauliflower served whole on a platter - looks like a red and yellow flower. Garam Masala can be found in Indian grocery stores and some traditional grocery stores. I like to serve peas and carrots lightly cooked in butter on the side of this dish.
Awesome! The garam masala is a MUST! I cut the oil in half, and it was just fine. I had to microwave the baked cauliflower for 2 minutes - it wasn't quite tender. One tip: don't let the tomato curry sit and cool before serving because it thickens up too much. The next time I made this, I used only 1 Tbl. oil and diced canned tomatoes. After the sauce was finished cooking, I pureed it in my food processor. For the cauliflower, I steamed it in my vegetable steamer until tender, then did a 'rough chop' to get smaller florets (which is how I see this dish served in Indian restaurants). I then mixed the cauliflower into the pureed sauce. I will make those changes again! Thanks for the recipe!
I will take full responsibility for the failure of this recipe........ We ended up throwing the whole thing out. Is is possible for turmeric to go bad? I followed the recipe completely. It was really awful tasting and my husband will USUALLY eat anything! Sorry!
I like Indian food, this is a good one. I changed it a little though. I think as suggested before by some other reviews it's a must to seperate the cauliflower into florets if you want to cook it in 30 minutes. Also I raised the temperature to 450 F, and it cooked perfectly. I used fresh garlic also added fresh ginger to the sauce, cut the garam masala in half and added some chili powder since I like my food hot. I didn't have any at home but next time I cook this dish I will sprinkle it with chopped cilantro before serving.
This is a fun dish to prepare and serve. In an earlier review, I forgot to mention that I have learned that I needed to bake the cauliflower in a *covered* dish, and increase the cooking time to at least 45 minutes. I like to serve it with a red lentil dahl.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2000
I think the cauliflower would cook a bit better if 1/4" of water was added to baking pan. Makes a beautiful presentation.
We loved this! We will make it again and again! I liked it just as is, and I also liked it when I added some plain yogurt to the sauce for a creamy indian sauce. Creamy is big with me.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2005
I followed other's advice and cut the cauliflower into florets then tossed it in the tumeric oil. After baking for 20 min it wasn't done and was starting to look a little dry so I added a little water and let it cook for another 20 min. I didn't have garlic powder or fresh tomatoes so I minced 2 garlic cloves and 1 can of tomato puree. I think it came out very well and plan to make this dish again.
I had to leave my cauliflower in the oven for a lot longer than 30 mins for it to cook. I also used tomato sauce instead of pureed tomatoes and real garlic instead of garlic powder. The result was still a great tasting dish!
Excellent flavor and presentation. This was a big hit with my wife who always thought Cauliflower was "blah". The next time I make this I'll give the head a few minutes in the microwave first. I was concerned that the canned tomato sauce might not work. Wrong! It was fine. I served this with a home made Vindaloo sausage with Pistachios and Basmati rice.
We just moved to Bombay from Texas. So, I'm trying to learn how to make indian dishes for my indian husband & this one was a winner. He really liked it said it tasted like it was from a restaurant! However, he preferred to have the sauce all mixed up w/the cauliflower & I used garam masala & red chili for spice & flavor. I also left out the lettuce...this dish is definitely a keeper!
Fabulous, healthy dish with a few modifications. Per other reviewers, I chopped the cauliflower into small florets and tossed with turmeric oil before baking. Even in small pieces, the cauliflower is better cooked for 40-45 min until lightly browned. I used only 2 tsp of garam masala and added 1 tsp of chili powder for heat. I also added a pinch of sugar to mellow the acid from the tomato puree, and also added about 3 Tbsp of half and half to give the sauce a little richness. Superb! Will definitely make this again.
Good when I cut cauliflower into florets, sauteed in oil and turmeric, baked in covered dish at 400 degrees for the 30 minutes. Used tomato puree, prepared sauce as recipe stated, then mixed everything together. It was outstanding!
No need to bake the cauliflower - just trim and put in large pot with a steamer basket. Poke with a fork to see when it's done. I broke up the florets and added them to the tomato sauce in the pan and tossed. I also made my own tomato puree by putting one can of diced tomatoes and their juice in the blender along with a little leftover tomato paste. Very easy. I will keep this recipe for sure.
I really enjoyed this. A great way to cook a cauliflower. I did microwave the cauliflower for 5 minutes, and cut it up as suggested by others, and it cooked in about a half hour. I used fresh garlic as well, four cloves. Thank-you for this recipe, it is a keeper. If you don't have garam marsala, look on the net for an easy recipe combining spices like paprika, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne, crumbled bay leaf, clove, etc. This is what I did, and it came out great. You don't have to heat or grind seeds of anything to make your own home-made substitution for garam masala, but it is a must for this recipe.
It just does not seem to be true that a whole head of cauliflower will cook sufficiently in the time and temperature indicated. This is surprising. I ended up increasing temp for another 15 minutes, and then it was fine. I would like to figure out an accurate time and temp on the whole head and avoid the florette option. Of course, "done" means different things to different people.
This was an excellent dish! My husband and I have adopted a vegan diet and are always looking for creative new dishes and this one was very enjoyable. I made it just as the recipe said and served it alondside a quinoa/brown rice blend.
followed the recipe word for word- it definitely needed an extra 30 mins in the oven (that may be due to my fan assisted oven and the fact i have to reduce recommended temperatures to avoid burning)- but if I made this recipe again- I think I would cook the topping with the cauliflower from the start- in a casserole dish. I thought the topping did not infuse properly with the cauliflower- making it plain ol' cauliflower with some tomato puree glopped on top of it. It certainly was not the highlight of my Indian dinner last night for my party of six.
Awesome side dish to Chicken Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken) and Asian coconut rice ...both from Allrecipes.com!Best cauliflower we've had. Did like others and separated the flowerettes. Just cooked it in the microwave until just other side of firm and finished off in the oven with the sauce over it.
Everyone enjoyed the cauliflower, even those who do not like cooked cauliflower. After the recommended 30 minutes the cauliflower was still raw; it took about 45 minutes more to be just right, tender crisp.
I made a really awesome meal with this as a base recipe. I used butter instead of oil and cut the cauliflower into florets before taking. Used fresh garlic and added a red bell pepper and some zucchini, served over brown basmati rice.
I agree that you MUST use the garam masala! very good dish that I've had before.. good recipe!!
C-J
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2012
Very easy to do. A good and simple way of eating cauliflower. Instead of 2 tomatoes purees, you can either used a can of tomato sauce or diced tomato, just add the amount that would make two tomatoes purees.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2004
Very good, I grated the onion and added some red chilli poder in the sauce too. Comes out very well.
I made it as written, and while I loved it, my children didn't like the turmeric flavor. I reduced the amount by half and made it again, and it was a huge hit. Personally, I liked the original recipe better, but at least I have Tweens happily eating cauliflower now. Thank you!
Delicious and easy! Made this Christmas Day for my family and my daughter's boyfriend who is from India. Passed all taste tests. Definitely a do again dish. This will be a regular because of taste and ease of making.
i was looking for a starting point b/c i needed a side for my indian main.. and all i had was broccoli.. and wow such a good choice.. i cooked the turmeric, garam masala, and garlic powder in about 2 T of oil.. added the onion.. then the pureed tomatoes.. salted to taste.. and then dropped in a large bunch of the steamed broccoli cut into florets.. so delicious.. ty for the recipe
We ate this and enjoyed it--the flavors combined well and were delicious! But next time I'd break the cauliflower into florets so that some of the cumin oil can get on more surfaces, and so that the sauce can cover more of it. Come to think of it, I'd double the sauce!
Excellent recipe! Like other reviewers I chopped up the cauliflower head into florets before baking. Also instead of brushing on the hot oil I 'fried' the florets by putting them directly into the turmeric oil and tossing for a few minutes. I also put 1 tablespoon of water into the pan while baking the cauliflower. Used minced garlic instead of garlic powder and added 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper for a little heat. Also, as others have said, the garam masala is a MUST. I served it with saffron rice and my husband and I both absolutely *loved* it.
I like the flavor of this recipe but it did take a lot longer to cook than 30 minutes. I'm not sure why it is supposed to bake in the oven because the microwave is so much faster. Perhaps it's the texture but I'm not sure. The sauce was very tasty.
I followed the recipe except no fresh spinach, so I used fresh organic rainbow chard following the same preparation for spinach. Great keeper for a side dish or main dish with basmati rice. A little too spicy hot as a side dish, but will be excellent over rice. Thanks, Hetal!
very good. Cook time needs to be increased. After about 25 minutes I checked it and still very "crunchy". Increased the heat and poured the tomato mixture over the cauliflower. Took about another 20 minutes after that to be cooked. I used crushed tomatoes since that's what I had and liked the added texture, also added a little cayenne for heat and fresh cilantro. Will definitely make this again but maybe add a little ginger and curry powder to the mix to give it a little more depth. Also think I will steam the cauliflower first then mix all together in the pan.
I followed the other reviewers advice and put the cauliflower in the microwave for 5 mins before putting it in the stove. I also added sweet potatoes and butternut squash and served it on rice and it was delicious! The garam masala is a must!
Man, that was delicious! I steamed the cauliflower and made more of the tomato curry, served it with peas and jasmine rice. Can't believe it turned out this good! Definitely a keeper. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
Spectacular! I followed the instructions (adding only cooking the cauliflower covered with 1/4" water). This was delicious. By boyfriend loved it and said I should serve this next time we have company. Thanks for making such a great recipe available!
The cauliflower doesn't get tender enough ....you need to add a little water and cover when you bake it. Also extend the baking time. I love garam masala, but wasn't crazy about the combination with the cauliflower. This was edible, but I won't make it again.
Just getting into Indian and Middle Eastern dishes, love all the flavors they hold! This is delicious, will make it often, including for friends when entertaining. Home alone tonight, going to make it again… just for me. And EAT it! :)
Taste is amazing! Definitely use the garam masala. I agree with others that the cauliflower could have been softer. Next time I think I will break up the cauliflower stems beforehand and pour mixture over the pieces (it was kind of barren of taste on the inside when leaving it whole). We served it over brown basmati rice and yum! Will definitely be making this delicious vegan dish again!
Per other reviewer's recommendations, I cut the cauliflower in florets and increased the bake time to 45 min. (I did not need to add additional water). I used 2 cloves of garlic (didn't have garlic powder) and 1 can of diced tomatoes (didn't have fresh tomatoes). I did not heat the oil/tumeric mixture, but rather just combined and basted. I thought the tumeric was well balanced (I have over-tumericed before), and complimented the flavor from the garam masala (store bought mix). I have used "Pataks" to cheat when making Indian food before, but I found the tomato curry easy to make and a seemingly, a great base. I might try it with chicken or lamb and add a little scome chilies for heat. When I make it again, I will try charring the onions for deeper flavor.
I made changes so I gave this recipe 4 stars. I like my Indian spices spicy so I doubled the turmeric to start. I had to substitute with a can of diced tomatoes so I pureed them in the blender. Then I added 3 Tblsp of red curry paste to the sauce, which may have been too much as I lost the taste of the Garam Masala but it was nicely spicy. After 30 minutes of baking the cauliflower at 375 degrees, I took it out and spread half of the sauce on it and returned it to the oven for 40 more minutes at 400 degrees. I will definitely add salt next time as it tasted like it was missing something. Great basic recipe though! Thank you
My husband and I really enjoyed this! I can't imagine it without the garam masala. I must admit that I steamed the cauliflower because I was short on time. I will try baking it next time, but it was delicious steamed. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I will try this dish again with some of the suggestions made by other reviewers. They all seemed to identify the same problems with it that I experienced. The cauliflower was not cooked properly and the sauce thickened and did not dress the cauliflower well.
I love the taste and ingredients but am not as fond of the preparation and serving as described here. I usually break and chop my cauliflower and some of the stalk into florets and bite size chunks then pour the turmeric and oil over that in a mixing bowl before baking on a sheet for 25 minutes. I saute the onions as described, add the spices and tomato, but then turn it all down to medium low when I add the already cooked cauliflower. I use a half a can or so of tomato sauce instead of pureeing my own tomatoes to save time and effort. Often I'll bake in advance, taking advantage of the saute process to reheat the cauliflower that may have been sitting for a bit.
I love curry so when I came across this recipe while looking for cauliflower recipes I was sold. Garam Marsala shouldn't be an optional ingredient. I buy mine from my local farmer's market. When I made this dish I steamed pieces of cauliflower in my microwave steamer. I put the pieces in the oven about 10 mins. i used a Ninja mixer and added all the last ingredients...the tomato and spices. I poured the tomato mix over the cauliflower pieces and stirred it up. Unless you are using this dish for guests...it's works well with just pieces and no lettuce.
The technique of painting the cauliflower before baking provides such full rich flavor. Then the baking somehow intensifies the flavor of the cauliflower. I like to serve this to company as an unusual vegetable that has a 'Wow' factor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/22/2003
I found a recipe for Garam Marsala on the 'net and tried this recipe. I didn't puree the tomatoes (used diced canned), and maybe not enough of them. The result was less than good. If I try again, I'll cut the cauliflower up to start with.
Flavor of this dish is great! I paired it with chicken tikka masala. Recipe says to cook 30 minutes and then pour the curry mixture. I poured the mixture on top (using tomato sauce vs. diced tomatoes) and baked in the oven for another 30-40 min to cook the cauliflower tender all the way through.
