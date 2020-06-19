Strawberry Limeade

71 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 18
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Very easy to make and delicious!

By dancerathlete

cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lime juice, cold water, sugar, and strawberries in blender and blend on high until smooth. While blender is running, add ice cubes one at a time.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 4.4mg. Full Nutrition
