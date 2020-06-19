Strawberry Limeade

Another update April 09 Do NOT use RealLime for this! I just did a substitute because I didn't have real limes....even though RealLime is 100% lime juice, I just don't think it gives the "umph"....kind of a "washed" lime flavor once mixed in no matter how much I added. REAL LIMES! Squeeze them....LOVE them! *********************************** Updated March 09 for RASPBERRIES!! :) After nearly a YEAR of being a HUGE fan of this, I finally attempted this was raspberries! Everything still applies as I noted below, BUT I would add more lime juice when using raspberries (at least with frozen raspberries) as raspberries seem to have more of a potent flavor to it...it tended to drown out the lime...so another lime would work well. I was JUST short of a full lime so I added a few strawberry slices (fresh) to tone it down. Hmm..maybe tequila next time?? HAHAHAHA! :) Man, this recipe ROCKS my world! ******************************************* WOW!!!!!!!!!!! I registered for an account here so I could review this recipe!! LOL! This ROCKS! The neat thing about it is that there is an equal blend of strawberry and lime (you can taste BOTH in it...neither really overpower the other (at least I don't think). About the ice issue...I think it also really depends on how you want the consistency. Do you want it more FROZEN? Do you want it more of a drink/liquid? I added more ice (quite a bit more, but I also used fresh strawberries). I would probably recommend that if yo

