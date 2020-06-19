Strawberry Limeade
Very easy to make and delicious!
Another update April 09 Do NOT use RealLime for this! I just did a substitute because I didn't have real limes....even though RealLime is 100% lime juice, I just don't think it gives the "umph"....kind of a "washed" lime flavor once mixed in no matter how much I added. REAL LIMES! Squeeze them....LOVE them! *********************************** Updated March 09 for RASPBERRIES!! :) After nearly a YEAR of being a HUGE fan of this, I finally attempted this was raspberries! Everything still applies as I noted below, BUT I would add more lime juice when using raspberries (at least with frozen raspberries) as raspberries seem to have more of a potent flavor to it...it tended to drown out the lime...so another lime would work well. I was JUST short of a full lime so I added a few strawberry slices (fresh) to tone it down. Hmm..maybe tequila next time?? HAHAHAHA! :) Man, this recipe ROCKS my world! ******************************************* WOW!!!!!!!!!!! I registered for an account here so I could review this recipe!! LOL! This ROCKS! The neat thing about it is that there is an equal blend of strawberry and lime (you can taste BOTH in it...neither really overpower the other (at least I don't think). About the ice issue...I think it also really depends on how you want the consistency. Do you want it more FROZEN? Do you want it more of a drink/liquid? I added more ice (quite a bit more, but I also used fresh strawberries). I would probably recommend that if yoRead More
Was not real impressed with this recipe. My 5 year old really wanted strawberry limeade. I found this and made it. She didn't hardly drink any of it. Not sure why, but when I tasted it, I guess I was expecting a little more out of it.Read More
I followed the recipe to a T, except I used whole frozen strawberries (I'd have to thaw them to be able to slice them) and used 6 small ice cubes. It wasn't sweet enough with 1/4 a cup of sugar, so I stirred in a bit of honey into each cup before serving, and it turned out great. Without the honey, the limeade was missing some flavor.
Perfectly tart and sweet at the same time. I did not add the ice since the berries were frozen. Kids loved it, especially the foamy part at the top. Very refreshing summer drink!
Instead of using lime juice i used lemon juice and a limeade concentrate. I added mountain dew and sierra mist to it and the juice was soooo delicious.
I dont know why you would use water with this. I used 2 cups of sprite and also added some fresh cut lime squeezed and dropped in the drink.
As is, I gave the recipe 4 stars. I added more lime juice and sugar and it was 5 stars.
This drink is very refreshing and not too sweet! Amazing on a hot day! Thoroughly enjoyed it! Thanks! Will definitely make again!
Would add seltzer water next time. Tried adding a little mint leaves for a virgin mojito. Very refreshing.
This had great flavor after it melted down a bit. Next time I will use fresh strawberries instead of frozen because the frozen berries made it too much like a smoothie.
Oh my god! This was the best limeade ever!!!!! Unfortunately, my blender malfunctioned and got it all over the kitchen but I will definitely make this again!!!!!
I used fresh lime juice and Truvia instead of white sugar (the conversion chart told me six packets of Truvia was equal to 1/4 cup white sugar). This is absolutely delicious.
I had to add more sugar. My family loved it. Thanks.
I made it with blackberries...tart and delicious!
This recipe came out the consistency of a smoothie for me. After it melted a bit it was better. It was too strong before. My kids are asking for it again.
I doubled the sugar and increased the lime juice by 2 Tbl. Also I put ice cubes up to the one cup line then filled with water to the 1 cup line. For the 2nd cup I used cold water. After these changes this was awesome! The 5 stars reflect how it was after the changes.
This is a hit with everyone I live with. I know its winter but when I saw this I wanted to try it. Used orange juice in place of lime since I didn't have any. It tastes great and the guys keep asking for more!!
Needed to use up limes and strawberries so this recipe was perfect! Squeezed real limes for the juice. Used a pound of fresh strawberries. Used about 2 cups of ice cubes. I would have added more sugar if I wasn't on a diet, but it was still super delicious!
awesome anytime of the year
I rated this recipe on the changes I made to it. I think limeade's are subjective to each person's tastes. I used one cup of water, two cups of ice, 2 T. honey and an additional 2 T. of lime juice. I like mine pretty tart. Would also be great as an "adult" drink with your favorite liquor in it.
This totally ROCKS! I substituted splenda for the sugar. Tastes like summer!
yum yum!
Really good, but I suggest adding more ice cubes in the blender. It makes a big difference. You can also experiment with whatever you have around the house that you like: coconut milk, pineapple juice, orange juice, etc. It's all good!
it was so good my family didn't leave any for my husband!
I use erythritol instead of sugar for a 'low glycemic' drink. Be aware, though, that erythritol is only 70% as sweet as sugar, so it takes a little more.
Great treat for my daughter.
Really good! We used lemon juice instead of lime, and needed to add a little more than in the recipe, but after that it was delicious.
soooooooo yummmmmy!
Delicious and simple! I'll make this again and again.
Not bad. I used fresh strawberries (went with two cups) and added more ice. Maybe slightly too much lime flavor if you are more of a strawberry fan like myself.
Very refreshing and not too sweet.
An excellent recipe! I used Splenda instead of sugar, and it still turned out great. A very refreshing drink
Just okay. Nothing special. It seemed to be missing something.
great i WILL and i mean will do this again. GReat recipe for the Magic Bullet!! Thanks!
This is very good. The limes I found were very hard to squeeze so I ended up using lime juice from the fridge. Which might have taken some flavor away. You can also add tequila and forgo the water and make strawberry margaritas.
Mmmmmm! Thanks so much, that was deeelicious! I will certainly be making this again. It was so easy =)
DElightful!
I made this today amd will be making it again! I cut the recipe in half to make just one serving and I used bottled lime juice.
Nice and refreshing on a hot day!
i love these so much!
Super tasty. Just the right amount of tart too. 1/2 cup of lime juice took exactly 4 limes for us.
I wasn't all that impressed by this. I'm not a huge fan of lime juice, and probably would have liked the lemon juice equivalent a lot better. I made it exactly as written, except that I used whole frozen strawberries (I've never seen sliced ones sold). The mixture separates kind of weirdly after a while, so I re-blended it a little before pouring subsequent glasses. It was worth a try, and I'm sure some people love it, but I'll move on to something else now.
This was SO delicious! I will definitely have this again on a warm summer day! :)
it came out soo good!!!
5.16.16 Used fresh strawberries, so I did add a little more of the crushed ice (we like drinks like this slushy), and cut back on the sugar (personal taste preference). Good thirst quencher!
Easy and delicious! I substituted the water for Sprite.
i thought this was REAL yummy :) we had some limes we had just picked off our tree...i don't know if storebought limes would make a difference or anything...the only change i made...and it was simply because the kids wanted more of a smoothie...i did 1 cup of icewater and about a cup and a half or so of ice...made it more slushy...but either way...the flavor was really good...i keep wanting to make more but we don't have anymore ripe limes on the tree :(
This will make a great restaurant drink with just 3 shots of vodka or rum
Pretty good, but I was hoping for something with more of a wow factor.
Everyone loved this recipe, old, young and in between! I found it a little tart at 1/4 cup of sugar but just add about 2 more tablespoons to that and woo! Very tasty and perfect for a summer day. Not too thick not too thin perfect mix. Yummy!
At first I was a little scared to see the turn-out because it had more water than strawberries but I tasted it and it is the best drink ever
This is a very simple recipe for a quick summer refreshment. My husband enjoys more smoothie type of beverages so I added more ice to thicken it up a bit. Otherwise, I would enjoy it more as a drink. Thanks!
This was just OK as is. Too much lime. Too tart. I added Malibu rum and that improved it considerably.
Such a refreshing drink. Sweet and tart at the same time. I used the juice of a real lime but subbed stevia for the sugar. Delicious! Would be a great mocktail for a party as well.
