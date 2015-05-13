Sesame Seed Green Beans

Rating: 4.07 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an easy way to serve great vegetables with your meal. Green beans are stir fried in vegetable oil and soy sauce, then sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds to create this surprisingly easy, tasty, and impressive side dish.

By Lea

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Toast sesame seeds in a large dry skillet over medium heat until they turn golden brown. Spread out onto a plate and allow to cool.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add green beans and soy sauce. Cook, stirring constantly, until the beans are hot and tender, about 10 minutes. Season with black pepper to taste, and toss with toasted sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 15.1g; sodium 602.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Tovah1013
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2007
Made this recipe with fresh green beans. It was good- felt it was missing something though. Perhaps a bit of garlic... Read More
Helpful
(7)
naples34102
Rating: 2 stars
05/09/2011
These didn't look very good and they didn't taste very good either. The one posted picture of this recipe is extremely misleading - with all that soy sauce in this recipe trust me those green beans do not look like THIS recipe - unless the submitter forgot the soy sauce or chose not to use it. These beans are an unattractive shade of greeny-brown. And they basically taste like... green beans and soy sauce. One of the rare occasions Hubs and I not only agreed on a review of a recipe but we did so immediately without hesitation. The other issue is that there is no way you'd want to use the overload of sesame seeds called for. I used fresh green beans which theoretically should have made these even better but unfortunately this was a real miss for us. Read More
Helpful
(6)
GUARD1
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2007
Needs less oil soy sauce and especially sesame seeds or more green beens and it will be great. Good flavor. Try mixing part sesame oil and part vegetable oil. Read More
Helpful
(4)
CalBredTB
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2010
I added a little sesame oil to finish along with a few tablespoons of broth. Read More
Helpful
(2)
MAP
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2012
I had had something similar to this several years ago and have wanted to try it. The toasted sesame seeds at the end really are needed (not necessarily that much but 2-3 tbsp). I also added sesame oil per some of the other suggestions but it didn't have the sesame taste I wanted until I added the toasted seeds. Agree with previous comments the soy causes the beans to brown a bit. I served it with Chinese Pork Chops and they paired nicely. Would make again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Becca
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2011
The recipe was delicious and very simple to make. We did everything as suggested and it turned out good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
DiablosMom
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2009
These were very tasty and SO easy. I just eyeballed all the proportions - used a little oil (1/2 vegetable and 1/2 sesame) a liberal amount of soy sauce cooked as directed and then sprinkled liberally with sesame seeds. They were very popular and I will make them again with asian dishes. Read More
Helpful
(1)
