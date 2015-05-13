Sesame Seed Green Beans

1 of 17

Rating: 2 stars Good idea but the additions to the beans are all overkill in proportion. I used half of the sesame seeds and my beans were swimming in them. Same with the soy sauce and the amount of oil was totally unnecessary. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't use nearly as much oil as the recipe called for and I used a mixture of part sesame and vegetable. I used just a sprinkling of sesame seeds rather than what the recipe stated. Just a couple of changes and this recipe is great. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Made this recipe with fresh green beans. It was good- felt it was missing something though. Perhaps a bit of garlic... Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars These didn't look very good and they didn't taste very good either. The one posted picture of this recipe is extremely misleading - with all that soy sauce in this recipe trust me those green beans do not look like THIS recipe - unless the submitter forgot the soy sauce or chose not to use it. These beans are an unattractive shade of greeny-brown. And they basically taste like... green beans and soy sauce. One of the rare occasions Hubs and I not only agreed on a review of a recipe but we did so immediately without hesitation. The other issue is that there is no way you'd want to use the overload of sesame seeds called for. I used fresh green beans which theoretically should have made these even better but unfortunately this was a real miss for us. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Needs less oil soy sauce and especially sesame seeds or more green beens and it will be great. Good flavor. Try mixing part sesame oil and part vegetable oil. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I added a little sesame oil to finish along with a few tablespoons of broth. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I had had something similar to this several years ago and have wanted to try it. The toasted sesame seeds at the end really are needed (not necessarily that much but 2-3 tbsp). I also added sesame oil per some of the other suggestions but it didn't have the sesame taste I wanted until I added the toasted seeds. Agree with previous comments the soy causes the beans to brown a bit. I served it with Chinese Pork Chops and they paired nicely. Would make again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars The recipe was delicious and very simple to make. We did everything as suggested and it turned out good. Helpful (1)