Easy Breakfast Sausage Burgers
Servings Per Recipe: 5
Calories: 525.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 24.9g 50 %
carbohydrates: 26.1g 8 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 1.2g
fat: 35.3g 54 %
saturated fat: 14.1g 71 %
cholesterol: 243.1mg 81 %
vitamin a iu: 653.9IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 7.5mg 58 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 3.4mg 6 %
folate: 65.8mcg 17 %
calcium: 201.1mg 20 %
iron: 3.1mg 17 %
magnesium: 28.4mg 10 %
potassium: 392.1mg 11 %
sodium: 1605.6mg 64 %
thiamin: 0.7mg 70 %
calories from fat: 317.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
