Easy Breakfast Sausage Burgers

Rating: 4 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Sausage Burgers are a spicy twist on fast-food breakfast sandwiches, but a whole lot better. Don't let the pickle and onion scare you off. These are really good.

By masterharper

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 burgers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Form the bulk hot pork sausage into 5 patties. Heat a large skillet, and fry the patties over medium high heat. Remove the sausage from the skillet and drain on paper towels.

  • Melt butter in a second large skillet, and toast the buns over medium heat until golden brown.

  • Meanwhile, break the eggs into the same skillet used for frying the sausage; reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook until the white is completely set and the yolk thickens. Flip the eggs and continue cooking for another 30 seconds, or until the yolk is to the diners' preferences.

  • Stack your toasted buns starting with the pickles and jalapeno slices on the bottom, then the cooked sausage patty, pepperjack cheese, fried egg, and onion. Cover with the top half of the bun. Enjoy as the cheese melts between the egg and the sausage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
526 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 35.3g; cholesterol 243.1mg; sodium 1605.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
09/08/2012
Delicious and definitely "Easy" for a hearty hand-held breakfast! And while I wouldn't make these everyday they're a nice treat once in a while - especially on the weekend. I used country sausage vs. hot sausage and sauteed the onions vs. having it raw. I did opt out of the pickles and jalepeno slices. And I used slices of cheddar vs. pepperjack as that's what I had on hand. This makes a lot so I definitely have some leftover sandwiches to send with my husband for work. This is a very versatile recipe in that you can customize it to suite your tastes. Overall perfect with a nice glass of OJ! Read More
Helpful
(30)

Most helpful critical review

St.PaulMom
Rating: 3 stars
02/27/2012
These are tasty and can be modified to your liking. Florabunda if you are so concerned about fat & cholesterol surely you know by now how to tweak a recipie to make it a healthier choice. Use ground turkey sausage. Smart Balance Spread instead of butter. Egg whites only...skip the yolk. Reduced fat cheese or no cheese at all. Whole grain/whole wheat buns or bread. It's really not so complicated. When you see a recipie that sounds good think of how to make it healthier and test it out! I made mine with the healthy mods and it turned out excellent and was very low fat and high in protien & fiber...most importantly it was totally yummy! I skipped the pickles though! Will be making these when camping this summer! Thanks for the idea!:-) Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2012
I made this lighter by making my own homemade sausage by using ground turkey and spices. Instead of hamburger buns I toasted up english muffins. Out of one scant pound of ground turkey I got four breakfast sandwiches. The boys all really liked them they said it was different but good. This wasn't too much harder to make in the morning than anything else really......even with the homemade turkey breakfast sausage. I'll make these again. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Caroline C
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2007
Good easy recipe with lots of room for customization. I personally prefer sausage American cheese and onion on toasted English muffins. Husband likes it as written minus the dill pickles and onion. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(13)
LOU SAN ANTONIO
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2009
Every week we have "Breakfast Friday" at work. My team demands that I make these. They are delicous!!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
pelicangal
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2012
A very hearty breakfast. Hubby loved them. I thought that the dill pickle kind of overpowered all the other tastes. Next time I will leave it off of mine. Thanks for posting the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Claudia Glatz Papke
Rating: 4 stars
09/08/2012
To the concerned reader yes you can reduce the fat content - use turkey sausage or reduced fat sausage and less fat cheese is available too. Enjoy! It is a new favorite in my house! Read More
Helpful
(3)
glennag
Rating: 1 stars
02/27/2012
yuk! Read More
Helpful
(3)
sheila
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2012
YUM! Great weekend once-in-a-while comfort breakfast (or brunch) -- heres what I do differently though mix the bulk sausage with a some crushed croutons or breadcrumbs with an egg (and extra garlic if you're partial to it) form into patties and bake. Then organize/slice all of your fixin's and you're good to go!:) Thanks for the Recipe Masterharper! YUMMMY! Read More
Helpful
(2)
