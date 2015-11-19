Easy Breakfast Sausage Burgers

1 of 16

Rating: 4 stars Delicious and definitely "Easy" for a hearty hand-held breakfast! And while I wouldn't make these everyday they're a nice treat once in a while - especially on the weekend. I used country sausage vs. hot sausage and sauteed the onions vs. having it raw. I did opt out of the pickles and jalepeno slices. And I used slices of cheddar vs. pepperjack as that's what I had on hand. This makes a lot so I definitely have some leftover sandwiches to send with my husband for work. This is a very versatile recipe in that you can customize it to suite your tastes. Overall perfect with a nice glass of OJ! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars I made this lighter by making my own homemade sausage by using ground turkey and spices. Instead of hamburger buns I toasted up english muffins. Out of one scant pound of ground turkey I got four breakfast sandwiches. The boys all really liked them they said it was different but good. This wasn't too much harder to make in the morning than anything else really......even with the homemade turkey breakfast sausage. I'll make these again. Helpful (24)

Rating: 3 stars These are tasty and can be modified to your liking. Florabunda if you are so concerned about fat & cholesterol surely you know by now how to tweak a recipie to make it a healthier choice. Use ground turkey sausage. Smart Balance Spread instead of butter. Egg whites only...skip the yolk. Reduced fat cheese or no cheese at all. Whole grain/whole wheat buns or bread. It's really not so complicated. When you see a recipie that sounds good think of how to make it healthier and test it out! I made mine with the healthy mods and it turned out excellent and was very low fat and high in protien & fiber...most importantly it was totally yummy! I skipped the pickles though! Will be making these when camping this summer! Thanks for the idea!:-) Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Good easy recipe with lots of room for customization. I personally prefer sausage American cheese and onion on toasted English muffins. Husband likes it as written minus the dill pickles and onion. Thanks. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Every week we have "Breakfast Friday" at work. My team demands that I make these. They are delicous!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars A very hearty breakfast. Hubby loved them. I thought that the dill pickle kind of overpowered all the other tastes. Next time I will leave it off of mine. Thanks for posting the recipe. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars To the concerned reader yes you can reduce the fat content - use turkey sausage or reduced fat sausage and less fat cheese is available too. Enjoy! It is a new favorite in my house! Helpful (3)

Rating: 1 stars yuk! Helpful (3)