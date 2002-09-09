Green Beans with Bread Crumbs

As is I don't think this recipe would be great, so I gave it 3 stars. Ten minutes is way too long for green beans, they'd turn to mush and there is too much olive oil and that wouldn't help with the mush factor either, so it's no wonder that people are complaining about the bread crumbs being soggy. However I found this recipe to be easy to adjust & it turned out to be the best dish on our holiday table! I steamed the green beans with some sliced garlic until they were just slightly under cooked. Then in a saute pan I cooked 4 strips of diced bacon, and when they were almost brown I added some quartered mushroom and the herbs (I used fresh, but dry would still work great). Instead of adding the olive oil, I sauted the steamed beans and garlic in the bacon mixture (which I hadn't drained) and then added the bread crumbs & parmesan. Next I put the whole thing in a baking dish, sprinkled it with more breadcrumbs & parmesan, and put it in the oven for 15-20 minutes (just long enough to finish cooking the beans & mushrooms). The parmesan didn't really melt, but it browned up with the bread crumbs and made a nice crunchy layer on the top. It was incredible! It's the only thing that I made that had no leftovers! I have never served green beans at the holidays before, but I will from now on! 5 Stars for the finished product!...But I never would have gotten there without this recipe!

Read More