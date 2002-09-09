Green Beans with Bread Crumbs
My mom gave me this recipe. It's been in the family for years. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do - it's a sure way to get my kids to eat green beans. You can easily double this recipe.
While reading the reviews I thought it was interesting that people either loved or hated this recipe. I thought it sounded good, but I also misread the recipe. In my head, I thought these beans went into the oven. When I realized my mistake, the recipe no longer appealed to me. I could see why the one reviewer said it tasted "sandy green beans". Maybe if the bread crumbs were sauteed in butter first and them sprinkled over the beans it would be better. I didn't use canned dry crumbs, but threw a couple of pieces of white bread into the food processor, along with fresh garlic and the cheese. I sprinkled the crumbs over the beans and poured melted butter over the dish. I put them in the oven for about twenty minutes and they came out very good. Kids and hubby loved them.Read More
As is I don't think this recipe would be great, so I gave it 3 stars. Ten minutes is way too long for green beans, they'd turn to mush and there is too much olive oil and that wouldn't help with the mush factor either, so it's no wonder that people are complaining about the bread crumbs being soggy. However I found this recipe to be easy to adjust & it turned out to be the best dish on our holiday table! I steamed the green beans with some sliced garlic until they were just slightly under cooked. Then in a saute pan I cooked 4 strips of diced bacon, and when they were almost brown I added some quartered mushroom and the herbs (I used fresh, but dry would still work great). Instead of adding the olive oil, I sauted the steamed beans and garlic in the bacon mixture (which I hadn't drained) and then added the bread crumbs & parmesan. Next I put the whole thing in a baking dish, sprinkled it with more breadcrumbs & parmesan, and put it in the oven for 15-20 minutes (just long enough to finish cooking the beans & mushrooms). The parmesan didn't really melt, but it browned up with the bread crumbs and made a nice crunchy layer on the top. It was incredible! It's the only thing that I made that had no leftovers! I have never served green beans at the holidays before, but I will from now on! 5 Stars for the finished product!...But I never would have gotten there without this recipe!Read More
I made this on Thanksgiving - what a great alternative to green bean casserole! I used a bag of steamed green beans to cut down on time and hassle. I drizzled about a tablespoon or two of olive oil, no need for all that fat. The herbs and spices give it the flavor.
This was pretty tasty. I'm not a vegetable fan so it was nice to find a vegetable recipe that didn't load up on fat and cheese. BTW--I cut the oil back to about 1 T. My husband and I enjoyed this so I'll make this again.
I fixed these for our “Italian” themed Christmas dinner. They were a HUGE hit with everyone. I blanched the beans and mixed everything together several hrs before I was to serve dinner. Kept in the fridge then popped in the oven @ 350 for about 10-15 minutes. I think since everything had time to set and mix together, I didn’t get that “crunchy” effect other people were experiencing. Will definitely be making again!
What a great way to prepare green beans! We eat them alot so finding a new recipe is great! Very flavorful.
This is a fool-proof recipe and a crowd pleaser. Very easy and quick to make, one I will use repeatedly! I don't understand the negative reviews, especially concerning "grit." Perhaps they didn't clean the beans properly, use the proper oil, or combine the marinade with the beans while they were hot. A guest for dinner also thought that the marinade in this recipe would work well with other veggies, and be even tastier allowed to marinate longer.
These were sooooo easy to make and really awesome! I made a few minor adjustments: I steamed the beans in the microwave, and used about 2tsp of butter instead ofthe 1/4 C of olive oil. To keep the olive oil flavor though, I drizzled about 1/2T over the beans. Kids ate em up, and asked for more. My husband said the only bad part was that I didn't make enough!!!!!(I made a whole pound!) Will make over and over!
Hmmmmmmm. I agree with Linda, I was intrigued by the like/dislike issue. I leaned more toward the dislike. It needs to be less oily & gritty. Just my taste though. Sorry Marie ;)
Sorry, no one in my family liked this recipe. The bread crumbs become soggy after a short while and we all felt there was way too much cheese in it. Probably will not make again.
We liked them, very "Italian" spicy. Made them almost per instructions. Will make again when having mild mannered main dish.
My kids eat green beans now! (with this recipe). Yum. Had a friend over for dinner and I think he ate a whole pound of these himself! LOL .I used a little less oil the second time and tried it with both butter and EVOO the third time I made it. Delicious. A great way to watch your bountiful bean harvest dissappear.
So simple, flavorful and healthy! The oil held the seasoned bread crumbs to the beans nicely. My 12 year old daughter, who won't touch anything green, ate these right out of the bowl! Great the way it is and we added a bit fresh squeezed lemon juice to add a bit more zest.
I used frozen, whole green beans for this. I read the reviews and decided to give it a go because I was looking for something easy with Green Beans. I used less olive oil - about 1 T. and about that much butter. I can't imagine how oily it would have been with an entire 1/4 C. of EVOO. I can't say we were much impressed - it was edible but not great. The side dish did not look particularly appetizing with the bread crumbs clinging to the beans - not soggy and not sandy - just, well, boring. I won't be making this again.
yummy
I tried this recipe last night & it was very tasty!
These may be the best green beans we have ever had. This is so simple to make and has a great flavor. My mother generally won't even try anything green and she loved these.
I have been making this for years. I have always sauteed the breadcrumbs first. It gives the dish a pleasant toasty flavour. I have also used these same toasted crumbs on cauliflower, delicious.
Pretty good. I put it together and let it sit in the fridge for a few hours and put it in the ovenfor 15 before dinner and I think that helped everything meld together well.
Another tasty way to eat green beans
loved it, but I did fry the bread crumbs in butter before adding. I fried the leftovers the next day and they were awesome! Thank for a taste new green bean recipe
I enjoyed these and so did the kids! When the kids eat the vegi's then we have a winner!
Just made these for xmas eve dinner and everyone loved them, "mmm, these green beans are great. What's in them?" I changed things up a little as recommended in some of these reviews. To minimize the crunchy factor, I sautéed the bread crumbs and other seasoning prior to tossing with the beans , substituting butter for oil. I also crushed the spices in a grinder. Worked great.
I love this recipe! Every time I make it I get complements on it. I actually made it for a bridal shower this past weekend and have to send it to about half the people at the shower! I do a few things differently. I use shredded Parmesan cheese and I often use about a 1/2 cup of the cheese and the bread crumbs. It's better with more crumbs!
I just used what I had to dress the beans: wheat panko bread crumbs, grill seasoning, dried thyme, and bit of a dried herb assortment (lavender, basil, thyme, etc), olive oil. And I steamed them in the microwave in one of those zip loc bags. Even my toddler who's been on a veggie strike liked them!!
Definitely not the raving review. But they were ok.
No one would eat this but me. I thought it was ok, but probably won't bother to make this again.
Very good....I will decrease the amount of crumbs next time. Thought it was a little much. As another reviewer had suggested, I heated this in the oven to release the flavor of the herbs. Tasty. Served with Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo. Will make again!
I do one thing different, I just throw all the ingredients into a frying pan and cook them like that. This helps with the gritty bread crumbs, they soften up and the flavors are cooked into the beans. Otherwise, delish!
This was the best!!! My 2 year who wont eat green beans loved them!!!! will make again!!!!!
These tasted fine, but my son (who loves green beans) didn't touch them. I did add some fresh garlic, but if I make them again, I'll add more. Also, my bread crumbs were homemade, so maybe store-bought would hold up better? It was nice and fast though!
Tasty,, I added some diced red onion to it, used frozen haricot vert and panko crumbs
This was an easy side dish to prepare. I also added some sliced mushrooms that I needed to use up. I added a bit more garlic powder to my liking. I found that 1/4 cup of olive oil seemed to much, so the next time I will use less.
Very good. Serve it with a simple meat or chicken dish.
May want to cook the beans with a bit of olive oil for taste.
I made these last night and they were delicious. I used frozen green beans and cooked them according to the package label in the microwave. My husband even liked them and he is very picky. I will be making this again and again.
Good recipe, the overall taste is really good!! DO not add cheese and Bread until ready to eat.
this is really great i used frozen green beans and it still tasted yummy! Great side dish!
my family liked these beans very much a recipe I will use every season with fresh green beans
This is a great way to jazz up the plain green bean. I have made it several times for my family and they just love them. A squeeze of lemon juice gives it a fresh taste. A definate keeper.
This was delicious!!! However, it was only because I followed the suggestions of others and omitted the bread crumbs. I used 1 1/2 pounds of fresh green beans, steamed them then tossed them in olive oil and spices, and sprinkled them with parmesan cheese. very nice.
My new favorite green bean recipe! My husband, 1 year old, and 4 year are very picky eaters and all enjoyed!
Love the idea. I used a bag and a half of frozen green beans (prepared as the bag recommends). To season, I used about three TSP of smart balance butter, white pepper, a bit of cracked black pepper, salt and a few dashes of garlic powder, all to taste (gave it a slight kick, which I enjoyed). Used crushed seasoned croutons mixed with some Parmesan cheese as a topping. No oven time needed and these reheated very nicely. Will return to this simple side dish often. Thanks for sharing!
This was very good, one trick I learned from my father in law was to use ritz crackers instead of breadcrumbs and salt. You just smash the crackers down add italian seasoning with a little bit of butter to soften the crackers. This recipe looked very fancy and was very good. I will be serving this again.
'Guess this one is like Prince - either you like him or you don't. :D I didn't. No one in this house did. Soggy breadcrumbs with green beans. What's the attraction? I do not know. :)
This recipe was very easy to make and very tasty! My husband ate three helpings! I followed the recipe exactly except I halved the olive oil. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is great! The only change I made was to mix it all up (minus the bread crumbs) and put them in a casserole dish. I topped them with the bread crumbs and more cheese and baked them for 15-20 min. Very good!
This was pretty good. I did make it with frozen green beans, as I had no fresh, but imagine it would taste so much better with fresh beans. The only change I would make is to reduce the oil and breadcrumbs, and increase the herbs. Served as a side with beef, and the 2 dishes worked well together.
Can you say YUMMY? This recipe was simply delicious! Everyone in my house raved!! I used a bag of Trader Joe's french, thin, green beans, which in my opinion are better than "regular" green beans. After steaming them, I coated them with the olive oil first, and then tossed them with everything else! So easy to make, and yet it looked like a fancy dish in a nice restaurant! This would make a wonderful side dish for thanksgiving dinner, or to bring to a potluck.
I've served this repeatedly since our initial trial run. Everyone loves it and asks for the recipe.
I really didn't care for this side dish. I served it with the Garlic Parmesan Chicken recipe (on this site and in the "Favorites" cookbook) to my bf and our friends. They all liked it (I think they were being nice...). The beans and bread crumb mixtre became soggy (beans limp) after sitting on the dinner table. I'd make broccoli or pasta to go with the chicken parm next time. This did NOT make it into my "keeper file", which is too bad b/c it sounds yummy. Sorry.
These are fantastic! My husband isn't much of a vegetable eater, but he called these 'gourmet beans' and devoured them----there wasn't a bean left in the dish. I also used frozen beans, since I didn't have fresh on hand, and they still tasted great.
This dish has been a huge hit every time I've made it. I use unsalted sweet butter instead of oil, and I mix the cheese in along with everything else (instead of just topping the beans). Once it's all mixed up, I pop it all in the oven at 350* for 10-15 minutes. Yum! :)
Maybe I added too much bread crumbs, but it made it seem like I was eating green bean flavored sand. I will try it again.
Very easy to make and a great way to add healthy greens to the menu! My guests commented on the flavor.
I just can't make myself like olive oil next time I'll omit it and use butter instead .I think that would be very good.
What a great twist for green beans! Thought it was excellent, and not at all gritty like some said. I made this with the Fried Pork Chop recipe on this site and it was a quick and filling meal, perfect for the middle of the week! Will make these again for sure, only next time I will be using fresh green beans instead of canned!
Reduce amount of oil
I made this for Thanksgiving and my father raved about it - it was his favorite dish!
This is a delightful way to "kick up" green beans. I used Bird's Eye Frozen Beans and Carrots Medley. I used Italian spice (Oregano, Sage, Thyme) in place of oregano alone. I used half the bread crumbs and half the cheese. This gave it a lighter flare for a summer time dish. I completed the dish with a splash of lemon juice. I LOVE vegetables and these were wonderful!
i teach students and used this recipe for a class. It was nice and simple and tasty. I had comments like "I hate green beans, but this is really tasty and I love it!" i changed it a little, used seasoned croutons and sprinkled them over the beans with the freshly grated parmesean cheese.
I was looking for something new to do with green beans and this quick recipe was truly the answer! It was easy, delicious and a huge success...
I used this recipe to dress up a boring can of green beans on a whim and my husband and I enjoyed it! I would like to make a "fresh" version someday. Very tasty (and it wasn't gritty).
divine just divine! great boost for the lowly green bean! and such a nice change from that mindless mushroom soup green bean casserole. Thanks for sharing!!!! ps just wanted to say that my daughter who lives miles away told me about this great green bean dish and it happened to be this same one!
i thought these were excellent! the spices were in perfect proportion, although i think i added quite a bit more cheese than the recipe called for (i just sprinkled away on top without measuring!) even my 2 year old liked them and that says a lot!
The bread crumbs didn't add any spectacular texture or flavor. The dish received lukewarm reviews from my friends. Most did not finish their beans.
I served these with a turkey tenderloin and red potatoes last night. I have never made green beans in my house, but have eaten them other places. I put some on my husband's plate (who REFUSES to eat green beans) just to see what he'd do. He tried one of them, and finished off the rest!! I enjoyed them, but the bread crumbs got kind of gloppy and stuck together, almost giving a consistency of brown sugar. Next time I think I will use less bread crumbs and less olive oil. Overall we liked them!
Very simple and tasty. (And *not* gritty!) I don't care for dried spices so I used fresh garlic, basil, and oregano. I will make this again. Even the children liked it, and they don't like much. :)
Very tasty! I just drained some canned beans, tossed them in all the ingredients, and put on a baking sheet for 15 mins at 350! What a nice way to liven up a boring side dish.
What a hit at Christmas dinner! The family members who don't like green beans loved them. Much better than a traditional green bean casserole. I didn't add the bread crumbs. I thought that would be too much.
Will make again and rate since I did not follow the directions exactly. Did not have fresh green beans and substituted canned which just happened to be in the pantry. Big mistake. We did not like the texture at all but the taste was decent. Can't wait to make with the real thing.
My family loved this recipe. I was unsure about the bread crumbs, but it was great. I'll use this one a lot.
I love this recipe. I prepare it a bit differently though: I gently saute the beans (usually frozen thin beans from Trader Joe's) in olive oil and fresh garlic, then add the crumbs and the rest of the ingredients. I cover and let the beans steam. This softens the bread crumbs and blends the flavors nicely.
These beans are loaded with flavor!!!
Easy and good. I used the ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs, and omitted salt. Nice way to dress up green beans!
a hit with my family
My husband LOVED these beans. I really liked them too, but he and my son went crazy for them!! Adds a nice twist to veggies!!
This recipe was ok. I changed it up a bit to get better results. I sauted fresh minced garlic in the olive oil before tossing the green beans. Much more d-lish. I also used far less bread crumbs.
These are SO good and I don't even like green beans! Had to use frozen since there were no fresh beans available, otherwise followed the recipe to a T. Wonderful dish.
Loved it! Served for Christmas dinner and everyone raved. A little less oil would probably be better. Tasted very "Italian" and flavorful.
Very good!
Delicious!!!!!!!!!! I make this recipe every time I am having company or need to bring a veggie dish to a get together. Everyone always loves it!!!!!!
It's always hard to find ways to spice up a meal with vegetables but this did the trick. Used this during the holidays and everyone loved it. Had to print out multiple copies of recipe to hand out to guests. Looking forward to spring when I can try with my own fresh herbs.
These were just ok as is. The flavor is pretty boring and I really think it needs to be heated all together to bring out the flavor of all the herbs and the italian bread crumbs. Also since the parmesan was cold it brought down the temp of the beans even though I moved them to the bowl straight from the steamer. Next time I will either bake or saute everything together and see if that makes a difference.
These were great!!!! Will make again soon.
This recipe was super easy and soooo tasty. A great way to change up the same old green beans. Awesome!
This is a GREAT recipe. My in-laws loved it, they kept talking about "the beans"!!They had never had such good grean beans!
Nice change for greenbeans, didn't add cheese. FRESH minced garlic is key! I found that if I coat first with evoo then mix in the crumbs it doesn't get soggy. We make these once a week, these are a hit with guests and are for whatever reason 'manly greenbeans' the mans they love'em!
These are a staple recipe in our house. Everyone loves them even the picky kids. Thank you Marie for sharing!
Great flavors, but texture a bit soggy. I popped the whole thing in the oven for a little while to help toast the crumbs/cheese.
This was not good at all.
Ugh. Do not make with canned green beans. These were awful. I MIGHT try them again with fresh green beans...we'll see.
This is a great recipe, though you can't mix everyhting together like it says...what I ended up doing after reading the reviews was spinkled the cooked green beans with the olive oil then mixed until coated. Then mixed all the dry ingredients and sprinkled just enough on the coated green beans. If I had added all the bread crumb mixture then it would be gritty, etc....but just a small amount makes it just right.
This was a nice change to plain old green beans. I used frozen instead of fresh and they came out just fine. My kids didn't care for them at all, hence the 4 stars, but hubby and I enjoyed them.
The bread crumbs didn't stick on the beans very well. We were left with a lot of bread crumbs in the bottom of the bowl.
I thought this recipe was very good. I overdid it on the garlic powder and salt (my own fault), but I can tell that if I had done it right, it would have been very tasty. Next time I might mince some fresh garlic and saute it in the olive oil until tender, then pour that over the beans. For those who think the bread crumbs were soggy, maybe stick the beans under the broiler for a few minutes to crisp them up? Anyway... it's a nice variation on regular green beans, and I'll definitely try it again.
In the words of a famous Food Network chef..."YUM-O"! This was such a yummy recipe. Lots of flavor and the instructions were to a "T"! I used fresh green beans and not canned. However, can you even get the same flavor from canned? ...there's nothing like fresh! Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
I really enjoyed this recipe as did my husband. I don't think it tasted sandy but I did cut back on the breadcrumbs just a little bit. It was nice for a different taste.
These were awesome! I made these for Easter Dinner, and my mom must have said five times "These taste like somthing you would get at a fancy restaurant!" We will definitely make these again!
