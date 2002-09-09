Green Beans with Bread Crumbs

530 Ratings
  • 5 283
  • 4 144
  • 3 63
  • 2 29
  • 1 11

My mom gave me this recipe. It's been in the family for years. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do - it's a sure way to get my kids to eat green beans. You can easily double this recipe.

By MNKENNEY

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine green beans and 1/2 cup water in a medium pot. Cover, and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium, and let beans cook for 10 minutes, or until tender. Drain well.

    Advertisement

  • Place beans in a medium serving bowl, and mix in bread crumbs, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, oregano and basil. Toss mixture until the beans are coated. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 5.5mg; sodium 210.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022