Yia Yia's Tzatziki Sauce

Thank you for an awesome tzatziki recipe without dill or mint (I had none). I went through browsing a ton of tzatziki recipes on this site and finally stumbled on this one. I had to scale the recipe down as I was only making this for 3 people. I used a half a cucumber, grated it the put in a sheet of bounty towel paper and squeezed the water out, then repeated the step with another fresh towel paper. I also filtered 2% milk yogurt since I had no Greek yogurt, I used about 3/4 of a cup since it was gonna shrink when it lost moisture. I then combined the yogurt, cucumber, 3/4 cup of light sour cream, 2 cloves of garlic, and about 1 tbsp of evoo. Refrigerated for about 2 hrs. It was perfect with the "Greek potato stew" from this site and lemon pilaf and Greek salad. I will no longer buy store made tzatziki, this was so easy to make and better tasting. The key is in getting the moisture out of the cucumbers and yogurt (if your not using greek yogurt)

