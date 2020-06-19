Yia Yia's Tzatziki Sauce

Straight from Greece! This recipe has been in my family for years – my Auntie showed me how to make it this Greek Easter. Great with raw red peppers and pita chips.

By JessNeo

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel cucumbers and grate into a colander. Squeeze out excess water.n

  • Mix together sour cream, yogurt, garlic, and olive oil in a large bowl. Stir in cucumbers. Chill at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours before serving.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 10g; cholesterol 20.1mg; sodium 31.2mg. Full Nutrition
