Not sure what to do with your bounty of fresh bell peppers? We've got you covered with this easy roasted peppers recipe. It's simple, it's tasty, and it's oh-so versatile.

How to Buy Bell Peppers

When you're shopping for bell peppers, opt for ones that are firm and feel heavy for their size. Their color (whether it's red, green, or yellow) should be vibrant and rich. Avoid peppers with shriveled skin, bruising, or soft spots.

How to Roast Peppers

You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you roast peppers:

1. Cut: Use a sharp knife to cut the washed peppers into quarters.

2. Seed: Remove and discard the seeds and membranes.

3. Roast: Arrange the quartered peppers on a baking sheet and roast in a preheated oven until the skin blisters.

4. Cool: Remove from the oven and cover. Allow the peppers to cool until they're safe to touch.

5. Peel: Use your fingers to peel the roasted bell peppers. The skins should easily slip off.

How to Use Roasted Peppers

There are plenty of delicious ways to put these easy roasted peppers to good use. For instance:

· Toss them in olive oil and balsamic vinegar for a quick and easy appetizer.

· Stir them into meaty pasta sauces for a fun burst of flavor.

· Fold them into scrambled eggs or omelets for a pop of nutrient-rich flavor and color.

· Make roasted red pepper soup.

· Use them as a unique pizza topping.

Can You Freeze Roasted Peppers?

Yes! Freezing a great way to preserve roasted peppers. Arrange the roasted, sliced peppers on a baking sheet and flash freeze so they don't clump together. Once they're frozen, transfer them to a zip-top freezer bag. Wrap in foil for extra protection against freezer burn. Freeze flat for up to six months.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"I have been using the broiler for years to blister my peppers," says Beverly McNulty. "The oven method is much easier. After cooking I marinate peppers with salt, pepper , garlic and olive oil. As usual, very good. Thanks for the tip on using the oven for roasting."

"Roasted several pounds of my garden pepper harvest," says Maviro. "They turned out excellent! Moist and full of flavor. Will freeze a majority of them, but I'm looking forward to a roast pepper, eggplant, and tomato salad with dinner tonight."

"Turned out great," raves jennabeanski. "Tossed with some sundried tomato salad dressing, garlic powder and herb mixture and everyone loved it!"