Hummus Casserole

Rating: 5 stars Really nice! It would be great for a salad/appetizer style party. I used about 1.75 lbs ground turkey and added a few garlic cloves to the onions. The allspice is great but definitely needs more - and that's after I added extra from the start! Pine nuts toast very nicely on the stove with no oil (they release their own natural oil). I made my own hummus and only used about 1.5 cups. Layered: hummus, pita, meat, pita, hummus, meat, pine nuts, parsley, paprika, lemon juice. Refrigerate leftovers and heat them up the next day - tastes just as good if not better! ~UPDATE~: after years of making this (to absolute rave reviews), I have changed the layering structure: hummus, meat, pita, hummus, meat, pine nuts. With only one layer of pita, it is a bit lighter. We LOVE this dish! Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent recipe. I followed the directions except I added some garlic and cumin to the ground beef. I also toasted the pita breads into small chips or croutons. I served this with the Arab lentil and rice dish called "Mujadarrah" also from this website. Great combination! I will make this one again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I used the Spicy Chipotle Hummus recipe on this site, I used the bottom of the bag Tortilla chips instead of Pita Bread, and I used Cilantro instead of Parsley. It gave this recipe a real Southwestern flare. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This is so healthy fresh and delicious! I have made this numerous times now and my husband loves it. I have made it both with ground beef and ground lamb - both are great. I triple the allspice every time. Depending on what I have I make it into a sort of salad - just put a torn pita on each plate top with hummus then the meat then either shredded romaine or halved cherry tomatoes (or both) then sliced red onion then parsley. Salt pepper paprika lemon juice. SO good! The pine nuts are tasty as well but I feel like you can easily skip them if you don't have them to hand. Enjoy! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Another great recipe very authentic thanks. I like to put ground beef on top of mine so I cooked it that way. Also make sure to have chopped onions or green onions on hand to chomp on with every bite of the casserole. Also have halved lemons ready some people prefer to squirt lemon on their own plate. I love adding more lemon on mine. Thanks! Just like my moms. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This just sounded weird to me (and I'm pretty adventurous when it comes to food). It turned out to be REALLY GOOD and quick/easy!!! Will probably make this at least 3-4 times per month. I left out the pine nuts because I didn't have any. I will make sure I have them next time because it will make the dish even better!! I agree with the person who said the allspice isn't very noticeable - it was very subtle but I think I would have been missing something in flavor if I left it out. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Wow hummus casserole is exceptional. I wouldn't have guessed as casserole could be this refreshing. Most are so heavy. Nice summer like flavors that meld well. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. I almost didn't do the layering with the pita then I decided to go ahead and do it. I layered in a bowl not a casserole dish and added the ground meat. I had venison not ground beef so I used that instead. I did use the allspice--and if you are worried about it tasting weird it doesnt. You can't really taste it at all. The whole thing is very good. I figured I'd like it--I've had something almost the same (it wasn't layered though) at a Lebanese restaurant and it was delicious--but it's nice to know I can make something very similar at home. We ate just this for our dinner; very filling. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Very unexpected. I didn't realize this was a room temperature casserole (didn't know they existed) but I did enjoy it. Helpful (5)