Hummus Casserole

Rating: 4.28 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

For this delicious dish, we layer a little hummus on the bottom of a casserole dish, then add the pita pieces, then the rest of the hummus with toasted pine nuts, lemon juice, and parsley. We don't make this dish topped with ground beef, but that's the way it's served in most Arab homes. If you choose this option, simply cook some ground beef with salt and diced onion and layer it on top.

By IMANKAY

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the ground beef and onions. Cook, stirring frequently, until meat is no longer pink and onion is transparent, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and drain fat. Season with allspice, salt, and pepper; set aside.

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the pine nuts to coat with oil. Continue stirring until the nuts turn golden brown, about 2 minutes. Set aside.

  • Assemble by spreading half of the hummus over the bottom of a 9x13 casserole dish. Tear the pita bread rounds into pieces and layer these over the hummus. Spoon the remaining hummus evenly over the bread, then top with pine nuts. Sprinkle with paprika, half the parsley, and drizzle with lemon juice. If adding a meat layer, top the casserole with ground beef mixture and remaining parsley, and serve.

Editor's Note

The nutritional information shown for this recipe does not include the optional ground beef, onion, or allspice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 857.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (36)

Most helpful positive review

MaLizGa
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2018
Really nice! It would be great for a salad/appetizer style party. I used about 1.75 lbs ground turkey and added a few garlic cloves to the onions. The allspice is great but definitely needs more - and that's after I added extra from the start! Pine nuts toast very nicely on the stove with no oil (they release their own natural oil). I made my own hummus and only used about 1.5 cups. Layered: hummus, pita, meat, pita, hummus, meat, pine nuts, parsley, paprika, lemon juice. Refrigerate leftovers and heat them up the next day - tastes just as good if not better! ~UPDATE~: after years of making this (to absolute rave reviews), I have changed the layering structure: hummus, meat, pita, hummus, meat, pine nuts. With only one layer of pita, it is a bit lighter. We LOVE this dish! Read More
Helpful
(26)

Most helpful critical review

youngcook
Rating: 3 stars
07/15/2011
This wasn't a make-once-a-week recipe but the family really like it so I don't complain! It needs vegetables and crackers or something to eat with it. I made it with the ground beef and can't imagine what it would have been like without it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
pinkypink
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2011
Excellent recipe. I followed the directions except I added some garlic and cumin to the ground beef. I also toasted the pita breads into small chips or croutons. I served this with the Arab lentil and rice dish called "Mujadarrah" also from this website. Great combination! I will make this one again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Maggie Freitag
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2009
I used the Spicy Chipotle Hummus recipe on this site, I used the bottom of the bag Tortilla chips instead of Pita Bread, and I used Cilantro instead of Parsley. It gave this recipe a real Southwestern flare. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Diana Moutsopoulos
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2011
This is so healthy fresh and delicious! I have made this numerous times now and my husband loves it. I have made it both with ground beef and ground lamb - both are great. I triple the allspice every time. Depending on what I have I make it into a sort of salad - just put a torn pita on each plate top with hummus then the meat then either shredded romaine or halved cherry tomatoes (or both) then sliced red onion then parsley. Salt pepper paprika lemon juice. SO good! The pine nuts are tasty as well but I feel like you can easily skip them if you don't have them to hand. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(11)
DALYA
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2008
Another great recipe very authentic thanks. I like to put ground beef on top of mine so I cooked it that way. Also make sure to have chopped onions or green onions on hand to chomp on with every bite of the casserole. Also have halved lemons ready some people prefer to squirt lemon on their own plate. I love adding more lemon on mine. Thanks! Just like my moms. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Christy Weber Stout
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2010
This just sounded weird to me (and I'm pretty adventurous when it comes to food). It turned out to be REALLY GOOD and quick/easy!!! Will probably make this at least 3-4 times per month. I left out the pine nuts because I didn't have any. I will make sure I have them next time because it will make the dish even better!! I agree with the person who said the allspice isn't very noticeable - it was very subtle but I think I would have been missing something in flavor if I left it out. Read More
Helpful
(9)
bakesabunch
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2010
Wow hummus casserole is exceptional. I wouldn't have guessed as casserole could be this refreshing. Most are so heavy. Nice summer like flavors that meld well. Read More
Helpful
(7)
pomplemousse
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2009
Very good. I almost didn't do the layering with the pita then I decided to go ahead and do it. I layered in a bowl not a casserole dish and added the ground meat. I had venison not ground beef so I used that instead. I did use the allspice--and if you are worried about it tasting weird it doesnt. You can't really taste it at all. The whole thing is very good. I figured I'd like it--I've had something almost the same (it wasn't layered though) at a Lebanese restaurant and it was delicious--but it's nice to know I can make something very similar at home. We ate just this for our dinner; very filling. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tami F
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2011
Very unexpected. I didn't realize this was a room temperature casserole (didn't know they existed) but I did enjoy it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
