Herbed Cream Cheese Omelet
Somehow, when cream cheese is mixed with herbs and melted in an omelet, it acquires a wonderful taste that you wouldn't associate with cream cheese.
This omelet was FANTASTIC! I too am on a carb-limiting diet, so this fits in perfectly. The only change I made was too use dried chives instead of cilantro. I have never made an omlet before but this was soo easy and took less than 10 min. from start to finish!
cilantro doesn't seem to blend well with rich foods-- i would recommend substituting sliced scallions
I tried using scallions instead of the cilantro like someone suggested and WOW!!! This is so good!!! Thanks for the recipe and the suggestion. 8/5: I just made these again using cream cheese with onions and chives, as well as some quickly microwaved spinach. These might even be better this way!
GOODNESS ME! i'm a vegetarian so always want to include eggs in my diet for my protein intake but always shy from omlettes because of the eggy smell...however...the cream cheese folded into the omlette was such an unbelievably divine combination that i had to make myself another one! i dont like cilantro so simply used cream cheese, with salt and pepper the 1st time and the second time, mixed a teaspoon of green pesto into the cream cheese - DIVINE!!.it was perfect with a side salad and some coleslaw! and using butter instead of oil to fry the omlette made it slide off the pan so easily and gave it a lovely buttery undertone!
This was truly delicious ~ but then again most foods with enough fat in them are! This would work equally nicely with Neufchatel (30+% less fat). I did try this with cilantro; it was so very good. Then I had this with a cilantro & green onion combination ~ even more delicious! A simple & quick omelette. Definitely worth a try, altho' first taste if it'll satisfy you with Neufchatel.
wow. this is a great recipe. my wife just had her wisdom teeth extracted. so i've been doing most of the cooking (and i'm not much of one). i was looking for something that would be soft and flavorful for her and found this. it looked easy enough, and she loves cream cheese (she'll put it on pretty much anything). IT WAS A HIT! i did make a few small modifications to the recipe. i omitted the cilantro. instead of plain cream cheese I used Philadelphia's garden vegetable. and instead of table salt i used sea salt. will we make this again? ABSOLUTELY!
I just made this for breakfast using Aloette herbed cream cheese. How simple. I didn't have to mix up anything. I just put a couple of tablespoons into the omlet (after I flipped it over -- I always do this) and took it out when it started to melt. All of the creaminess covered the omlet and I love how it "somehow "lightens up the omlette. Next time, I think I will mix the Aloette into the the beaten eggs and see what happens.
I am about three weeks into a diet in which I cannot have any carbohydrates for two of three meals. I have been eating a lot of egg breakfasts and am getting tired of plain omlets. This was a very interesting break! Tasty and filling, and still on my diet!
With cilantro, I didn't enjoy this omelet very much... too "herby" or something. But it is REALLY good to start with the cream cheese and add chives and some smoked salmon! Yum.
I love the way cream cheese tastes with scrambled eggs or in an omelet. I don't like cilantro very much so I reduced the amount. The cream cheese makes the omelet very smooth and it tastes wonderful. I don't think I will make again with the cilantro, but will make the omelets with cream cheese all the time...add some cheese and you got yourself an amazing breakfast dish. Thanks for the post.
I have been serving an herbed cream cheese omelet at my B&B for years.Try substituting other herbs ,it's great.
Tasty! I was a bit apprehensive on the cilantro - cream cheese combination, but it was quite nice. An easy way to use up some cilantro (because you know they never sell it in small bunches). I made 2 changes: I seasoned the raw eggs with salt and pepper rather than seasoning the herbed cream cheese. And I used neufchatel cheese instead of traditional cream cheese.
This was so yummy! I was a little concerned that the cilantro would over power the omelet but the cream cheese lightens the cilantro flavor and makes it a very tasty omelet. I also tried it with home made salsa on top and it was very good!
Maybe it would have been better with an herb other than cilantro, but made the way the recipe states, it was not good. No one in our family would eat it. It seemed like it was just a fried egg with an awful taste added, not like an omelet. Maybe it would be better as a dinner entree, but not in the morning or for brunch.
Just finished making this for my husband's 50th birthday breakfast! It was a huge hit. Love the cream cheese.(I used Neufchatel.) I also added sauteed onions and ham in addition to the cilantro. I'm not a very good cook, and I've wasted so much time and effort on recipes that flop. I look forward to making this again and again!
I also used scallions instead of cilantro. It was tasty but nothing spectacular.
These are awesome. I never thought to add cream cheese to an omelet, but I love it! I used dried chives because that's what I had on hand! Very good!
love cilantro, love cream cheese, love omelets...but yuck. perhaps preparing the omelet differently would have helped (2 whites, 1 yolk and some milk maybe). the texture of this ruined it for me. no me gusta.
This was the best omelet Ive made. Cooked to perfection. I was a bit iffy about using cream cheese but wow what a nice surprise! I skipped the cilantro though as Im not a big fan of it. Anyways thanks for the recipe it was great!
Yuck!!! Now I know I do not like cream cheese in my eggs.
Wow. These are great. Left out the cilantro and used some crumbled bacon. YUM!!!
I MADE THIS LAST NIGHT WHEN I GOT HOME FROM WORK BECAUSE I NEEDED SOMETHING QUICK TO MAKE..IT WAS PRETTY GOOD..I USED FAT FREE CREAM CHEESE AND I DONT LIKE CILANTRO SO I USED CHIVES...I ALSO USED ONE WHOLE EGG AND TWO EGG WHITES TO MAKE IT LOW IN FAT..I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN.
The combination of Fresh Cilantro and cream cheese provide a delicate flavor.
It was an "interesting" flavor, the bubbly melted cream cheese inside that gives a creamy texture. I love cilantro so I used a lot of it. I think cilantro could be substituted with with different types of herbs like chives and green onions etc. Interesting but very good!
The cream cheese really added a nice flavor, I would have never thought to use before. I skipped the herbs, and added some fried peppers, onions, cheddar, mushroom, and jalapeno. OH BOY, was this ever good. Thanks!
This didn't work out for me at all. The cream cheese got too "mushy" when hot and I didn't like the texture. I also didn't like the soapy flavor the cilantro gave this. I think I'll just stay with the traditional melting type cheeses in the future.
I made this recipe with 1 tblspn fat free Philadelphia cream cheese and 1/2 cup fat free egg substitute. I used 1 tblspn of cilantro, chopped, and salted and peppered the eggs. It was delish!! If you're on WW it's only 2 Plus Points.
I was in the mood for something different and this omlette did the trick. I used Pam instead of butter, and I prefer to cook my omlettes longer over low heat. I used onion & chive cream cheese and added a slice of crumbled bacon. Very tasty!!
Who knew eggs could be this good! I never would have thought of using cream cheese. I used chives instead but that's just a personal preference. I'm on a low carb diet and am getting so sick of eggs. This was amazing!
I agree with other reviewers that this is a great starter recipe. I skipped the cilantro and on the advice of another reviewer, I added pesto sauce. I also added chives in the mix and topped the omelet off with shredded parmesan and a few more chives for color. It was a hit with my family! Thanks!
This was simple and delicious. I'm not the biggest cilatnro fan, so I used a little cilantro, and then a mix of scallions, chives, and basil. Be sure to spice (salt, pepper, and garlic powder) to the eggs as well. The result is excellent!
This was a great and very easy breakfast. My only change would be I think next time I'll add more cilantro.
Green onions in place of cilantro but WOW!!! It would be good with almost any veggie added to it too! Thanks so much for sharing this, we loved it!
The basic premise is good, though I "did my own thing". Lightly sauteed some green onion before adding 4 eggs, and used oregano/basil/chives in the cream cheese.
What a freaking great idea! I never thought of this before, but I'll make it again a thousand times over.
Well first off I can't make an omelet very well, so that wasn't the recipes fault. So, I'm rating on taste. It was creamy and pretty good, however it was just overpowering and the egg got lost.
I love cilantro but worried it would not be enough flavor. I was wrong, it was great! I like the subtleness of the flav.
I am the innkeeper of a B&B and I put a my own twist on this. I mix sundried tomatoes in with the cream cheese and let it sit over night in the fridge. After placing it in the omelet I sprinkle fresh basil on top before folding it closed. When feeding as many poeple as I do a day, this is quick and easy. Also, a HUGE crowd pleaser!
This combo was surprisingly good! I made it for two, and the only recipe change I made was to use green onion instead of cilantro. Hubby thought it was good, I liked it too, but it was very rich and creamy. I would make it again, but not too often.
One of the best omelettes I've ever had. I've replaced the cilantro with various herbs over the years and have had great results each time!
Better than I expected. Never would have thought to pair cream cheese with eggs. I don't like cilantro so I swapped it for chives, and added garlic powder. I also put the cream cheese in at the beginning. Very tasty.
I had never even had an omelette before I made this! It was so good and easy.
This was. Delicious! I made it two mornings in a row. I sautéed broccoli and cauliflower and chopped it real fine and also chopped some green onion and put in it. You can add anything to it or keep it simple. It’s delicious ! Oh, I also put a little parmesan cheese in it.
Tastes great with homemade Boursin-style cheese. More fattening but more flavourful.
I'm gonna give this one a 4 star rating. Made this for the BF who usually raves about everything I cook and I didn't hear a word about this one and in fact found half of it uneaten. It's not bad by any means it just kinda seems like it needs something else I will probably try again with some of the suggestions in the reviews.
This had a good flavor I just think I used too much cream cheese...in this instanance a little goes a long way.
