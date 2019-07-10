Red Snapper with Fennel and Garlic

This recipe is perfect! Really balanced the flavor of the snapper without overpowering. Too subtle for any other meat, but great with a snapper or even a salmon. The fennel is a GREAT addition to this stuffing. When I was sauteing it made my whole kitchen smell wonderful! If you can't find a fennel bulb in your supermarket (I couldn't) it's perfectly acceptable to use a teaspoon of fennel seeds and add a 1/2 cup additional parsley instead. My only criticism is the time/temp for baking. I put the oven on 300 and after 20 min the fish was barely warm! After another 20 min on 350 I finally stuck it in the broiler for 10 min, and that was perfect. You'll have to experiment with the temp to get it right, but I recommend finishing it off in the broiler so it crisps up nice.