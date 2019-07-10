Red Snapper with Fennel and Garlic

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Succulent and tender baked snapper with all your favorite ingredients, garlic, shallots, fennel and white wine.

By IMANKAY

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 whole snapper
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat 4 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in 3 cloves minced garlic, fennel, and minced shallot. Cook and stir until the fennel has begun to soften, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer vegetables to a bowl, and stir in chopped parsley. Reserve cooking oil.

  • Season the fish all over with salt and pepper to taste, then stuff snapper with fennel mixture. Use kitchen twine to tie the snapper together in three places. Place the snapper into the prepared baking dish, drizzle with the white wine, lemon juice, and reserved oil. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of garlic.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the fish is no longer translucent, and flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 63.3g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 110.9mg; sodium 160.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Mary Hopkinson
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2010
This recipe is perfect! Really balanced the flavor of the snapper without overpowering. Too subtle for any other meat, but great with a snapper or even a salmon. The fennel is a GREAT addition to this stuffing. When I was sauteing it made my whole kitchen smell wonderful! If you can't find a fennel bulb in your supermarket (I couldn't) it's perfectly acceptable to use a teaspoon of fennel seeds and add a 1/2 cup additional parsley instead. My only criticism is the time/temp for baking. I put the oven on 300 and after 20 min the fish was barely warm! After another 20 min on 350 I finally stuck it in the broiler for 10 min, and that was perfect. You'll have to experiment with the temp to get it right, but I recommend finishing it off in the broiler so it crisps up nice. Read More



Most helpful critical review

doylehr
Rating: 1 stars
11/24/2010
Only okay. It was very subtle needed lots of salt had to increase the cooking time from 20 to 25 minutes. Not a keeper for me. Read More


Reviews:


dizo416
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2015
I had to change a couple ingredients because of what I had available at home but oh my, did it ever turn out amazing!!! This is a "MUST TRY" reciepe*** Read More


earthdriven
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2013
My first time cooking whole red snapper and it was phenomenally delicious! Read More




Michele Block
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2019
Delicious. Followed recipe with no changes. The fennel adds a great flavor to fish. I’ve made it now several times. You won’t be disappointed . Read More


Mabunny63
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2019
The fennel and onion inside was very good. Like other reviewers I had to cook the fish longer. Read More


