Red Snapper with Fennel and Garlic
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 452.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 63.3g 127 %
carbohydrates: 7.1g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 0.6g
fat: 16.6g 26 %
saturated fat: 2.6g 13 %
cholesterol: 110.9mg 37 %
vitamin a iu: 845.5IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 12.9mg 99 %
vitamin b6: 1.2mg 76 %
vitamin c: 19.9mg 33 %
folate: 36.1mcg 9 %
calcium: 135.1mg 14 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 101mg 36 %
potassium: 1485.4mg 42 %
sodium: 160.1mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 149.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved