Best Buckwheat Pancakes

These are delicious buckwheat pancakes that taste great with some butter and syrup or jam.

By jessica

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, egg, and melted butter.

  • In another bowl, mix together white flour, buckwheat flour, sugar, salt and baking soda. Pour the dry ingredients into the egg-mixture. Stir until the two mixtures are just incorporated.

  • Heat a griddle or large frying pan to medium-hot, and place 1 tablespoon of butter, margarine or oil into it. Let the butter melt before spooning the batter into the frying pan, form 4 inch pancakes out of the batter. Once bubbles form on the top of the pancakes, flip them over, and cook them on the other side for about 3 minutes. Continue with this process until all of the batter has been made into pancakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
560 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 39g; cholesterol 189.5mg; sodium 1622.6mg. Full Nutrition
