Best Buckwheat Pancakes
These are delicious buckwheat pancakes that taste great with some butter and syrup or jam.
I had bought a bag of buckwheat flour on a recent trip to a mill. I wanted to try buckwheat pancakes because I'd never eaten them. My husband and I both loved the taste. However, they didn't rise like the regular pancakes I'm used to. I've since learned that the batter needs to sit for a while before using it. So, I'm anxious to try again. Next time, I'll make the batter the night before and keep in the refrigerator.Read More
These pancakes did cook up fluffy but the taste was less than appealing. All I could taste was baking soda and salt. I added about 2T of sugar and that made these pancakes edible. I did have to substitute plain yogurt for the buttermilk, an acceptable substitution according to Allrecipes. If I make these again, I will not add salt, will add more sugar and may cut back on the soda.Read More
These are really good. My whole family loved them. Best if you let the mix sit for a bit to make lighter, fluffier pancakes.
Regular or 'heart-healthy' kind are really GOOD! Heart-healthy even lighter in texture which helps with initial (They're too heavy!) reactions from new eaters of Buckwheat. If the batter sits and works about 1-2 hours, the lighter they get! Our tasters could not tell the difference between 'heart-stoppers' & 'heart-healthy' batches.
What a treat! I have always LOVED buckwheat pancakes, but had to rely on the rare occasion when I could find them on a restaurant menu as buckwheat flour years ago was difficult to find on store shelves. That has changed, and now that buckwheat flour is readily available I have enjoyed these pancakes at home. Don't expect them to be like buttermilk pancakes as the taste is entirely different. This is a GREAT recipe I've used for several years, and I love the inclusion of the buttermilk. I just wish you could make buckwheat pancakes, butter and syrup lo cal, so we could enjoy these more often instead of as an occasional treat. Thanks for sharing your recipe Jessica!
This recipe was wonderful. My mom always fixed buckwheat pancakes when we were little and they were my absolute favorite! I had never found a good recipe until now. These were light and fluffy. I used Fat-Free Buttermilk, Promise Fat-Free butter, 1 Egg Beater and used Pam on the griddle. It turned out great and was then much less fattening.
These are great pancakes - love the flavor, and they bake up nice and fluffy. My husband and I like a more pronounced buckwheat flavor, so I use only 2 tbsp. white flour, and use about 10 tbsp. (a little less than 3/4 cup) buckwheat flour. Thanks for this recipe!!
I have made these pancakes several times and they are a family favorite. I didn't have any problems with them not being fluffy and in fact I use no sodium baking soda since I'm on a sodium restricted diet. One tip for making pancakes is not to over mix them.
My 13 year old loved these pancakes - even though buckwheat is healthy!! The first time I made the recipe I substituted buttermilk by adding one tablespoon of lemon juice to regular milk and the pancakes turned out great just the same.
I used to make great pancakes, pre-vegan days. Having trouble since. This recipe is great. I substituted soymilk and lemon juice for buttermilk, olive oil for butter, soy flour and water for egg, and ground the kasha in my coffee grinder. Turned out great, tender, moist and fluffy. Substitutions work well. Definitely a keeper. My 2 year old is even eating them!
I just made these 2 ways: Gluten free (as another reviewer suggested) and as stated. PHENOMENAL. I was totally skeptical, but both batches are incredible!! For the original recipe I doubled all the ingredients with a couple minor adjustments: 2 cups buttermilk, 2 eggs, 6 Tbsp butter, 3/4 cup all purpose flour, 3/4 cup buckwheat flour, 1 TBSP. sugar, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. baking soda, and then for the perfect finishing touch I added a splash of vanilla. I made the batter the night before, but tested it right away to see if I should make a back-up plan for my picky eaters "just in case"...they had a fluffy, light, perfectly balanced flavor right off the bat. YUM. For the gluten free, I sifted 6 Tbsp. buckwheat flour, 3 Tbsp. coconut flour, 3 Tbsp. tapioca flour, 1/4 tsp. xanthan gum, 1 1/2 tsp. sugar, 3/4 tsp. baking powder, scant 1/2 tsp. baking soda, and a just a dash of salt. Then i added in the 3 Tbsp. melted butter, 1 cup buttermilk, and TWO eggs (coconut flour requires the extra egg for binding and leavening purposes) and a splash of vanilla. This made a VERY thick batter, so I just added in buttermilk until it thinned out to the right consistency as I did with my other batch....it took a LOT more buttermilk, which was an experimental gamble for me -- but it paid off! These were amazing!! You could hardly tell the difference between the GF and non-GF batches. I am in love. :) Oh so happy.
Good stuff! I will say that instead of baking soda, I used a full TBSP. of baking powder in the batter. This made a fluffy pancake with a lighter texture. I used Bob's Red Mill buckwheat flour. This recipe tripled made 18 pancakes.
These are excellent pancakes. I did substitute plain, non-fat yogurt for the buttermilk because I didn't have any on hand. It made the batter really thick, which was great, and it really foamed up which made them very fluffy. The bubbles in the batter are a reaction between the acid buttermilk (or yogurt) and the bicarbonate in the baking soda. If you leave out the baking soda (as one reviewer recommended) you will have flat, cardboard pancakes. Baking soda does need to be mixed thoroughly with dry ingredients before adding the wet, that may have been the problem with "tasting baking soda."
I made them as waffles. Wow! They tasted great! I didn't have buttermilk, so I used regular milk with a tablespoon of lemon juice, as a previous reviewer suggested. The whole family LOVED them.
These were great and wolfed down by all the family. Very light having made them the night before and refridgerated. Leftovers also reheated in the toaster very well.
I made this a Gluten-Free version by substituting equal parts coconut flour and tapioca starch for the wheat flour (6 TB wheat flour = 3 TB coconut flour and 3 TB tapioca starch). I also added 1/4 tsp xanthan gum. Wonderful recipe! As per other suggestions, let the batter sit before cooking, and do not over-mix! If you have run out of maple syrup, try these with a sprinkling of sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice- very British, and totally delicious!!
These were delicious! I mashed a banana and added it to the batter along with chopped walnuts. I did as others suggested and let the batter set for a little over two hours. Medium high heat proved to be too high (they kept burning before they were cooked through), but medium to medium low worked. Also, don't try to make them too thick - after making a few large ones, I discovered they come out better a little smaller, and much thinner, than regular pancakes.
Wow... I don't know how these have such high reviews. Waaay too much salt/baking soda taste (i thought that looked like a lot of salt going in!). And I'm an huge salt fiend. The texture was perfect light, and fluffy. I especially liked that this buckwheat recipe didn't require yeast like many do, making it faster, so I hope by cutting back on the salt and soda next time they will come out okay.
These were great! I made these at home and brought them to work and had breakfast with my co-worker. We both thought they were delicious! I didn't have buttermilk so I used regular milk and 1 TBL spoon lemon as suggested by Lou (thanks, Lou!) and I also let them sit an extra hour so they would be fluffier. Thank you for submitting, I will be making these again!
This recipe was very tasty, and the pancakes turned out light and fluffy. Based on other's reviews, I decreased the baking soda to 1/2 t., and increased the sugar to 1 T. and added 1/2 t. cinnamon. Then I added fresh blueberries to each pancake while cooking. My husband went back for seconds and thirds!!
Super yummy! I too used half whole wheat and half buckwheat, I cut out the white flour altogether. Even the fussy eaters ate these!
I just made these as part of my Easter brunch, and they were fantastic! I love that they have such little sugar in them. Most pancakes are so full of sugar they make my teeth hurt! I made the batter ahead of time, and stuck it in the refrigerator for 2 hours. I cooked them up fresh when my guests arrived. They were nice and fluffy with a great texture. They had a wonderful flavor with a little butter and 100% maple syrup. I will be making these again!
Very good, we have been trying new grains and just purchased some buckwheat flour. This was a successful first. The one thing I did differently was used 1 tsp of baking powder, 1/2 tsp of baking soda, 1/2 tsp of salt. I have never used buttermilk without using a combination baking powder and soda. We also did not use the butter in the pan, just a cooking spray. Thank you for sharing such a fun recipe.
Delicious! Just made these and they turned out beautifully. I made 2 alterations. I used 8 tbs of buckwheat flour and 4 tbs of all-purpose flour for a more pronounced buckwheat flavor. Also added a 1/4 tsp of baking powder. Light, fluffy and delicate. Added some blueberries and served with real maple syrup. Heavenly.
These were delicious! I used whole milk instead of buttermilk since that's all I had, and doubled the recipe. They do come out quite flat, but not at all flat on taste. Will definitely make again -- even my kids (1.5 and 5) gobbled them up! Topped them with berries and syrup.
These were a big hit for easter breakfast! i ended up using whole wheat flower instead of the white flower and added some bananas at the request of my daughter! They came out delicious and moist! Great recipe and we have left overs to freeze for the week!
Excellent! used honey, instead of sugar.
After researching several buckwheat pancake recipes, I settled on these with a few straight out substitutions for the "less healthy" ingredients. These were surprisingly tasty, light, and fluffy. I thought they would need to be a bit sweeter, but with the blueberry syrup I made, they were perfect. They were a tad salty for my tastes, so next time I will reduce the salt to 1 tsp. I made the following substitutions: spelt flour for the the all-purpose, applesauce for the butter (all of it) and rapadura (evaporated cane juice) for the white sugar. I also let it sit for 30 min. I had hoped based on other reviews that they would not rise so well as I was trying to use our Star Wars pancake forms, unfortunately they rose considerably. My son and husband (who are hesitant to eat anything healthy) requested more while commenting several times how good these were. That deserves 5 stars.
I made a few changes to the recipe: I replaced the buttermilk with 1/2 cup yogurt and 1/2 cup almond milk. I substituted applesauce for the butter. I halved the salt and baking soda (and added a little baking powder). And I left out the sugar, but added blueberries and bananas.
I substituted Jiffy Baking Mix (similar to Bisquick) for the all-purpose flour. Since it has baking soda already, I left out the baking soda but added one and a half teaspoons baking powder; I cut the salt to a few shakes. You can mix them up this way and use the batter immediately; they turned out great.
Oh man, buckwheat pancakes really kick my bricks and these were no exception. I too let the batter sit for quite a while and they were excellent!!!! I had a craving for syrup today and this really hit the ol' spot. Thanks Jessica!
I changed this up. I used applesauce for the butter and I didn't have any buttermilk so I used 1/4 cup plain yogurt & 3/4 cup milk. I made a mistake and did 1 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp baking soda. I also added cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to the dry mix.
These are really good with maple syrup and Peanut butter
Made a triple batch of these about 2 hours before cooking them. 1/4 cup batter per pancake was a little too much. This made about 26 or so 4" cakes. They didn't rise and get fluffy, but they were very, very tender. Hard to beat these served with homemade maple syrup.
This is my go-to pancake recipe. I've been making them for years. My boyfriend asks for them all the time. He recently bought some local maple syrup while up in NY and what did he do? He brought it home and begged me to make "those pancakes." The batter is very runny so I prefer to use a small pan to make the 4-inch pancakes the recipe suggests. I find it very hard to make small cakes with a large pan.
Fantastic! Surprisingly light and fluffy! I didn't have buttermilk, so I used low fat yogurt. The pancakes still tasted good, so it seems the substitution works. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Very tastie. I actually liked that they were thinner than regular pancakes.
I had purchased some buckwheat flour at our local market and was looking for a recipe to use it. I stumbled across the recipe for pancakes however since it was Sunday morning and we wanted to have pancakes right away, I was a bit concerned that I would not be able to let the batter sit as has been recommended. I did take the advice of another person and reduce the baking soda to 1/2 tsp and add 1 tsp of baking powder. I never have buttermilk but just added 1 tbsp of lemon juice to the milk and let it sit for a few minutes before adding to the recipe. We really liked the results - the pancakes were as fluffy as my normal "white flour only" ones are and we enjoyed the flavour.
These are pretty good! I've never had buckwheat before. It's different, but tasty and healthy. The only change I made was to add about 1 tsp. cinnamon. There was something a little off-putting about them, and I think it's the baking soda. I wonder if they would be better with aluminum-free baking powder? Something to try next time!
Wonderful flavor and they couldn't be easier!
Awesome!! This is a keeper for sure! I followed someone else's lead and used 1/2 yogurt and 1/2 milk instead of buttermilk. Taste great like that, but when you add bits of boiled sweet potato, oh wow you are in for a treat!
Very good recipe, my family loves the heartier taste of the buckwheat. We serve it with a more robust syrup, the DARK KARO. It really brings out the rustic taste of them.
This is the recipe I was looking for! I made the batter the night before and let it sit; my grandmother always did hers that way.
Hi! I made this recipe today, I substituted several of the ingredients and I really liked how they turned out and tasted. For the Buttermilk I used 1-1/2 cups 2% milk and a half cup of plain soymilk and I added 2 T. apple cider vinegar and I let it sit for five mins. to become the buttermilk version. I also, used Almond Meal Flour in place of the all purpose flour and I had to add an extra 1/2 cup of buckwheat flour using the four serving calculations. I used Earth Balance spread in place of the butter in the frying pan. I also used coconut spread in place of the butter in the batter. I used organic coconut sugar in place of the sugar. I only added 1/4 t. of salt since the coconut spread tastes salty. This is the first time for me using these substitutes in baking. Delicous!! I am on an Organic kick and very healthly eating kick. The four servings made a lot of pancakes, I am freezing the rest of the made pancakes.
Buckwheat is a hard flavour to mask and these pancakes were terrific! My 10 yr old loved them. They are not the regular buttermilk fare, but if you like a healthier pancake, this is a great recipe. I added a dash of vanilla and used a half and half mixture of milk and plain yogurt (as I didn't have buttermilk on hand). I also added blueberries. Light and fluffy!
These pancakes are so light & moist! I also added fresh blueberries which made this recipe even better!
Great Recipe! I doubled the recipe except for the salt which I left at 1 tsp. I also subed virgin coccnut oil for the veg oil and white whole wheat flour for the AP flour. (3/4 c. white ww) and 3/4c. buckwheat) I let the batter sit for about 10 min and the pancakes were light, fluffy and delicious!!
Made these this morning...must say they were pretty good. I remember my mother making these when I was little..these didn't taste like hers, but they are good. I still prefer the buttermilk ones, but these were fun for a change.
This recipe did not work out for me
This pancakes are very good.. Although I'm not crazy about buckwheat, as other reviewer said it's taste like a burned egg, well that's buckwheat.. I made this pancakes for my husband who's on a no carb diet & he loves this pancakes. I did change all purpose flour with 1 scoop of protein powder for extra nutrient and adjust the milk until I got the right consistency and I add 1/4 tsp of cinnamon powder. I got 4 large pancakes. Perfect...
This recipe makes a wonderful pancake. I recommend letting the batter set up for a few minutes to thicken before pouring onto the griddle.
Yummo! Able to feed 1 adult with small appetite, and 3 children ages 1, 2, and 5, but I wish I'd doubled as I would've gladly eaten more. Next time I would reduce the salt to 1/4 ts: perhaps my salted butter made them a bit too salty, although it wasn't as apparent when eaten with stewed apples, fried bananas and maple syrup.
I followed the recipe as written. The pancakes were the lightest and fluffiest buckwheats I have ever had.
WOW! This are great! My very difficult 2 year old just gobbled them down. They really are light and delicious. I did let them sit as was suggested and they came out just perfect. I was having 'regular' pancakes yesterday and they tasted like styrofoam. I am so glad this recipe was posted! I will never make 'standard' pancakes again. :) I can't wait to try the variations posted by others - blueberries, molasses - YUM!
This recipe is great, especially if you have a yearning for a healthier breakfast however, if you have issues with wheat and gluten, I just wanted to inform you that the recipe would be so much healthier if you omit the flour. I even omit the buttermilk and substitute rice milk because milk makes most food automatically un-healthy for people that are lactose intolerant. So, I'm not criticising, just wanted to share this for people like me that usually adopt the recipes from this site because they are already so great.
Horrible. Worst pancake recipe ever. I followed it exactly, save for using a gluten free flour mix in lieu of white flour, which I have used before many times with no problems. The batter was so thick I ended up using an entire carton of buttermilk to thin it out to pourable consistency. And then it wouldn't hold together. I added extra oil and two more eggs just to make it into something that might look like a pancake.
Very good recipe - thank you. My pancakes turned out very nice, but I did some modifications and would like to share my experience. I doubled the recipe, skipped butter in the mixing stage, but slightly smeared it on ready hot pancakes. Also, I squeezed about 1 teaspoon of lemon juice on my baking soda. Noticed how very important it was not to burn the pancake - I made mine on 4 (electric stovetop) and they turned very pretty. Original setting of 7,6 or 5 slightly burned the pancakes and left quite an unpleasant taste. Ah, I also covered my frying pan with a cover. On the second try I wanted to make exactly 8 pancakes - so, my proportion was 1cup of plain kefir, or laban, 4 tbsp buckwheat flour and all purpose each, some salt, 1 egg. After mixing, leave it for some time (overnight for me), add 1 tsp. baking soda and lemon juice each, mix and start making pancakes!
These were very good with stone-ground buckwheat flour from a historic mill nearby. I was afraid the stone-ground flour would result in heavy cakes, but it didn't. I reduced the baking soda to 1/2 tsp and added 3/4 tsp of baking powder. These are better if you let the batter rest before cooking, (I only let it rest about 45 min) and baking powder is necessary for the cakes to rise during cooking if the batter isn't cooked immediately. Baking soda reacts and releases its gas bubbles immediately. Double-acting baking powder needs heat to get the rising action going.
Pretty tasty. I added blueberries to mine and they went great together. If you make to big a batch you can freeze the rest for some other day.
These are so good that you'd never know they were made with buckwheat!
My kids LOVED these pancakes and asked for more! I loved them as well. I did make the batter the night before and I think that helped. I also would recommend cooking them on low heat. I will be making these many times in the future!! Thanks
Fantastic! These were great tasting and had a great thick texture like we like them. Quick and easy to make! I did add about 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/3 cup of blueberries. Topped with homemade syrup. YUM!
Very good. I used 1/2 baking soda and 1/2 baking powder as I didn't want any bitter baking soda taste. I let the batter sit overnight in the fridge, too. Also substituted WW flour for the AP white. I was a little afraid the pancakes would be too thick (I like crepes, so I prefer thin). But they were so light and fluffy, they were fine. My family loved them, too. Served with homemade apple-blackberry sauce. Delicious!
Followed the recipe to a "T" except for doubling it, but the result tasted strongly of baking soda, and little else.
Great recipe! I added a 1/4 t vanilla & reduced salt by half, esp if using salted butter. No need to let recipe sit overnight, just be certain NOT to over mix. I also added liquid mixture to dry gently pushing around bowl with a whisk. Then stirred just enough until dry ingredients absorbed. Light, tasty- definitely a keeper!
These were delicious! I added blueberries and walnuts. Definitely let mixture sit for at least 30 minutes before making the pancakes. Here are some substitutions that also work just fine: Olive oil instead of butter; chopped dates instead of sugar; whole wheat pastry flour instead of all-purpose flour. (Instead of buttermilk, I mixed 1/4 cup almond milk with 3/4 cup plain yogurt, and about 1/2 teaspoon vinegar -- let stand 3 minutes.)
We've tried many recipes for buckwheat pancakes and this is our favorite! Thanks so much for sharing it!
Best pancake recipe ever! I don't have access to buttermilk where I live, so I have successfully substituted sour milk (milk plus some vinegar) or laban (a liquid yogurt used in the Middle East.) I double the recipe so we'll have extra pancakes to heat up during the week!
My family and I love this recipe. The only change I've made is substitute whole wheat flour for the white flour. Of course, I grind my own wheatberries and buckwheat groats.
This is, by far, the best buckwheat pancake recipe I've ever tasted! I made a couple tiny changes: instead of butter, I used coconut oil; instead of all-purpose flour, I used gluten-free all-purpose flour; and instead of white sugar, I used pure Maple Syrup (same amounts). EXCELLENT and now gluten free! Very light. The buckwheat flavor is subtle, not heavy. Delicious and nutritious. Thank you Jessica.
They were good, but, they were thin, rubbery and too much baking soda. I am an Insulin dependent fire fighter and need to control my glycemic index. Here are the changes I made. 1/2c. whole wheat flour, 1/2c. Buckwheat flour, 1/2tsp. baking soda, 1tsp salt, 1tblsp Splenda, dash of cinnamon and dash of nutmeg, mix well with a wire wisk. Add wet ingredients- one egg, 1c. skim milk, 1/2 tsp vanilla. Mix well with the wire wisk and let it set for 5 mins. The mixture looks a little brownish gray, but, they will be fluffy and taste great. I put fat free country crock and sugar free syrup on mine and it was wonderful! The mixture yields about 6-8 pancakes. ENJOY
I ran out of my usual mix for Buckwheat pancakes, so gave this recipe a try. I will never buy the mix again! These were light, fluffy, and absolutely delicious. I melted the butter right in the frying pan, so it was already seasoned and I didn't need to add more for frying. Next time, I will add a few pecans or walnuts, for a little crunch, and use homemade applesauce for a topping. - Joan
i followed the advice of other members and prepared my batter the night before. the pancakes did turn out fluffy, but they buckwheat flavor was overpowering. i've had buckwheat pancakes in restaurants before and liked them, but these didn't really do it for me. sorry!
very delicious! light in texture but very good flavor.
I substituted white flour for gf flour mix, substituted melted butter for melted earth balance vegan butter, added 1/8 tsp of xanthan gum, added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, substituted white sugar for raw sugar. GF alternative/healthy version... yum
A tasty recipe but had to make some changes based on special diet. Reduced the amount of baking soda, 1 tsp is definitely too much. Used 1/2 tsp baking soda and just a smidgen more than 1/4 tsp salt. Used 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, 12 tbsp of buckwheat flour and no all-purpose flour, 3 tbsp of xylitol sweetener. Can't use syrup on top so I needed that extra bit of sweetness. Just a personal preference though. Everything else remained the same. I loved these pancakes and letting the batter sit for a while definitely makes all the difference.
Having grown up with my mother making Aunt Jemima's buckwheat pancakes, a mix I no longer see in the stores, I was looking for a recipe using buckwheat flour to replicate those memories. This recipe was perfect! Since we had fresh blueberries from the local farmers market when I made these, we had delicious blueberry buckwheat pancakes for breakfast!
This was a good buckwheat recipe. I doubled the recipe but shouldn't have. One batch would've been plenty for two hungry adults and a 2 yr old. I took the advice of other reviewers and prepared it the night before. Since I didn't have any buttermilk I used half yogurt and half milk. I also used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. The result was a perfectly thick batter that created beautifully light and fluffy pancakes. Very tasty... thank you!
these pancakes are a great flavor. 3 things i did different to make them healthier and tastier: instead of butter, i used grapeseed oil (safe for high heat). i used brown sugar instead of white. lastly, i added a tsp of vanilla extract. buckwheat has a very earthy flavor, so it's a bit offset by the last 2 changes.
I make pancakes with some regularity and our family always enjoys it. That said, this was a poor recipe. When I mixed it all up, it seemed unusually runny to me. When I cook them, usually the first few pancakes are a little flat and then they get fluffier as I cook and the batter has had a chance to sit. Not these. They were all flat. Then when we tasted them the soda flavor was dominant. I tried masking it with vanilla but it didn't help. They were also rubbery, which suggests too much egg and liquid. I think pancakes need some baking powder too. The one thing that might affect my experience is that I have a large family and have to multiply the size of most recipes. Maybe when doing so the measurements need to be adjusted for certain ingredients. But for the dominant taste in the leavening (soda), you'd think they would have risen at least a little. I'm going back to my old way of pancakes by using my favorite recipe and substituting half the flour with buckwheat. That's always worked well for me. The silver lining here is that as you try things that don't work, you get that much better and know better what you're doing. Thanks for the recipe all the same.
These pancakes came out great with no adjustments. The batter was so thick that I thought that I would need to add more liquid, but they came out fluffy despite the thickness. I gobbled mine up so fast that I made my stomach hurt. A definite hit in my house!
Mixed up a double batch of these pancakes yesterday. My mom used to make buckwheat pancakes when I was a kid & when I found the flour I decided to try. I used sour milk/half & half mixture I had...batter seemed a bit salty, but after sitting overnight, just great today. This will be a regular pancake...try a piece of cheddar cheese with pancakes. Cut's the sweetness of the syrup, I guess. Another one of mom's ideas.
Flavour wise, these were really good! I took the suggestion of some of the other users and let the batter sit overnight, but it didn't seem to help at all, the pancakes were still really thin and not fluffy.
These pancakes were surprisingly light and tasty. My pancake-hating husband went back for seconds! Was pressed for time, so I only let the batter sit for 30 minutes before making (will leave for longer next time). Easy to make and delicious. Will definitely make again.
I added vanilla but they were still pretty bland next time I will add more sugar.
I made these this AM, and they were delicious! The only modification I did was to add a teaspoon of cinnamon and ground flax seed. Family loved them. My teenage son said they were the best he has ever had. Will now use this one as my regular "go to" recipe. Thanks for sharing Jessica!
Recipe tastes like it is missing something. I've used much better recipes for this.
Excellent. I made the batter the night before, and they were light and fluffy
I scale this recipe up to 12 servings and substitute the all-purpose flour for more buckwheat flour to make it gluten-free. Way better than the gluten-free mixes at the store. I prefer to use whole milk buttermilk when I have it, but regular works just fine.
I didn't have the buttermilk, so I used vinegar and milk as a substitute which made a thinner batter and almost see-through "crepes" instead of pancakes; I would half the salt, and triple the sugar. Buckwheat has a very strong flavor which I am not a fan of and I like it better when I use 2-3 parts all-purpose to 1 part buckwheat flour.
These are the best pancakes! My 3 and 5 year old kids love them and they are picky eaters. Because of the amount of butter, they just melt in your mouth. Totally worth the work!
My son is so hard to get up in the morning. When I tell him I'm making these pancakes he's up in a flash! Very easy recipe and you can add just about any fruit! Thanks for posting it!
These were very nice. They were easy to make and I got four 15cm diameter pancakes from the mixture - just the right amount for two for breakfast!
These pancakes are fabulous. Light, fluffy, just delicious. I must add that I added a dash of cinnamon and a tsp of vanilla simply because I adore those flavors..and WOW!!!!!!!!!! These are a keeper. I had to try not to eat the entire batch myself.
I did not care for this recipe. It was overly salty and runny. I followed the directions to a T.
These were very good - a bit of a thin batter for me so I added 1 tbl each of white flour and the buckwheat flour. Turned out perfect after additions.
Awesome pancakes! Light, fluffy and very tasty.
This batter was runnier than traditional pancake batter, but tasted great.
