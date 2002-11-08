Best Buckwheat Pancakes

I make pancakes with some regularity and our family always enjoys it. That said, this was a poor recipe. When I mixed it all up, it seemed unusually runny to me. When I cook them, usually the first few pancakes are a little flat and then they get fluffier as I cook and the batter has had a chance to sit. Not these. They were all flat. Then when we tasted them the soda flavor was dominant. I tried masking it with vanilla but it didn't help. They were also rubbery, which suggests too much egg and liquid. I think pancakes need some baking powder too. The one thing that might affect my experience is that I have a large family and have to multiply the size of most recipes. Maybe when doing so the measurements need to be adjusted for certain ingredients. But for the dominant taste in the leavening (soda), you'd think they would have risen at least a little. I'm going back to my old way of pancakes by using my favorite recipe and substituting half the flour with buckwheat. That's always worked well for me. The silver lining here is that as you try things that don't work, you get that much better and know better what you're doing. Thanks for the recipe all the same.