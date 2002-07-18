Eggplant Rollati Appetizer

4
17 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 5
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Be careful with this one! It's so robust and flavorful that your guests might fill themselves up on it before you have a chance to serve the main course!

Recipe by lorin

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 to 6 appetizer servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine basil, pine nuts, ricotta cheese, and salt and pepper to taste in medium size bowl. Place bowl in refrigerator.

    Advertisement

  • Coat eggplant slices lightly with olive oil. Place in large saucepan over medium heat, apply pressure to release moisture from eggplant. Remove eggplant sliced when tender. Allow slices to cool to room temperature.

  • Spread a dollop of ricotta mixture over eggplant; roll up the slice of eggplant. Spoon marinara sauce over each rollati and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
534 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 760.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022