Eggplant Rollati Appetizer
Be careful with this one! It's so robust and flavorful that your guests might fill themselves up on it before you have a chance to serve the main course!
I changed this a bit by putting in a 13 x 9 and topping with spag. sauce and mozzerella and baking for 35 min. at 350 deg. WOW was this awsome!!
This appetizer turned out alright. I think it would help if the recipe was a bit more specific on how to put the rollatis together. The process for me was quite messy and annoying. The actual taste was very rich, so if you're looking for a neutral appetizer...this isn't it!
I changed this quite a bit. Before I cooked the eggplant I laid out the slices on paper towels and sprinkled them with some salt, to help release moisture, for a few minutes. After they were cooked, I laid a piece of prosciutto on it, then the ricotta mixture (to which I added some parmesan and mozzarella), then rolled it up and secured it with a toothpick. I put them on a platter with a small bowl of the tomato sauce in the middle. This way, it was a neat appetizer and people could dip or spoon the tomato sauce on if they wanted it. It turned out very tasty and I will probably make it again with the same adjustments.
This recipe is fabulous! I use pre-breaded eggplant cutlets form the local Italian store which cuts the difficulty to almost nothing. You won't be disappointed and neither will your guests!
These are a nice change from pasta but might be laking something. I added spinach to the filling which did help. I will make this again but probably add some garlic to the filling and maybe more herbs.
I made the eggplant ahead of time so it was cool enough to roll up. Everyone loved it.
flavor was good but i found these hard to roll up and not as pretty as i wanted them to be. added some ital seasoning to the ricotta- would be a good veggie lasagna or side dish
Like the first reviewer, I changed this recipe into a main dish. I'm afraid this would be a bit messy as an appetizer! I also added parmesan and garlic to the ricotta filling, for added flavour. To save time, use frozen grilled eggplant!
I was testing this appetizer which i plan to serve on chirstmas day.. i basically added more than what is in the original recipe... i added italian herbs and also chicken strip which is really good especially for the meat lovers.... my hubby suggested to not forget this on christmas day....with two thumbs up
I thought this recipe needed a little more flavor, I also baked it for a 1/2 hour at 350.
This is actually VERY tasty. It really just depends on your specific taste as to how many things this recipe is missing, made the way it is is just fine for me. I think choosing a rounder eggplant would help on the rolling end, and it works just fine as an appetizer.
Was awesome! I also used it as a side dish and baked it with tomato sauce on top! Yum!
I made this as it was called for. I had so much ricotta cheese mixture left it was pitiful. Threw out over a cup even after using some in another recipe. Very bland except for the spaghetti sauce. Guests did not like it much. I will not serve again.
