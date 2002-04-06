Bramblewood Blackberry Pie
This delicious bramblewood pie is very simple to make. I have yet to taste a better blackberry pie.
I had never made a blackberry pie before this weekend when we picked 12 pints and had to do something! Easy and excellent tasting recipe!
I signed up just so I could review this recipe..... I'm sorry, but it was quite awful. The pie crust was light, but it had no flavor and was very bland. It was missing something. Also, it is more than crumbly when you mix it, I had to use pieces and push it into the pie crust - it would not roll at all, it just fell apart......consider using a VERY high quality oil and flour as this is what people will taste. Berry mix inside the pie was non-interesting, although it held together nicely. I would recommend adding more sugar, or trying to make the crust with butter and sugar, which I plan to try after I've picked more berries - all and all - if you have a FREE supply of berries to waste, then try this recipe, otherwise, just make a pie crust and save yourself the disappointment.
One of the best pies I have ever made. I have also made this pie using all kinds of fruits, and fruit combinations. Great recipe, Thank-you!
I thought this turned out really well. The crust would have been crumbly if I hadn't added more water. . . .I know some pple feel that you can't adjust baking recipes, but flour takes on the humidity of an area, so you have to be able to adjust. So I did. The crust is basic, and it tastes fine. It's not very flaky though, so bear that in mind. I added some flour to the filling so it would firm up a bit. Worked great. I really like the taste of this pie. Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe. First time I ever baked a pie without store bought crust. Yeah was diffuct to roll out but I am a first timer. lol thank you for the wonderful recipe
this pie crust was impossible to roll out it just crumbled, icouldent even get it into the pie pan i had to piece it together. for the filling i used raw sugar and added a bit of lemon juice
Filling was delicious, crust was a bit too crumbly for me. It seemed to never brown or crisp. Would make it again with a different crust.
This pie was incredible and so easy to make. I took it for a National Pi Day event this evening and it was the first pie completely eaten. Highly recommend.
this pie was DELICIOUS and I found it to be quite easy to make. unlike some of the other reviewers i had no trouble rolling out the pie crust. a definite success and a recipe i'll save for future use!
