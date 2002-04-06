Bramblewood Blackberry Pie

I signed up just so I could review this recipe..... I'm sorry, but it was quite awful. The pie crust was light, but it had no flavor and was very bland. It was missing something. Also, it is more than crumbly when you mix it, I had to use pieces and push it into the pie crust - it would not roll at all, it just fell apart......consider using a VERY high quality oil and flour as this is what people will taste. Berry mix inside the pie was non-interesting, although it held together nicely. I would recommend adding more sugar, or trying to make the crust with butter and sugar, which I plan to try after I've picked more berries - all and all - if you have a FREE supply of berries to waste, then try this recipe, otherwise, just make a pie crust and save yourself the disappointment.

