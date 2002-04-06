Bramblewood Blackberry Pie

4.2
10 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This delicious bramblewood pie is very simple to make. I have yet to taste a better blackberry pie.

Recipe by Marjorie Bean

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 8 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix together 2 cups flour and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Make a well in the center, pour in the oil and water and stir together.

  • Separate the dough into two balls, using 3/4 of the dough for the first ball and 1/4 of the dough for the second. Place a sheet of wax paper over the bigger ball of dough, and roll it out; the dough can be crumbly, and the wax paper will help keep the dough in one large piece. Line an 8 inch pie pan with dough. Roll out the small ball of dough similarly, and set aside.

  • In a small bowl, mix together sugar, 1/4 cup flour, and cinnamon. Place berries in a large bowl, and sprinkle sugar mixture over the berries. Gently stir to coat. Spread filling into the dough lined pie pan. Cover with top crust, and pinch the crusts together. Poke holes in the top to allow steam to escape during baking. Line the edges of the crust with tin foil to prevent burning.

  • Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, or until crust is lightly browned and filling is hot and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 14.4g; sodium 292.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022