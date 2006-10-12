Stir Fried Kale

A great way to use up some of the extra kale you might have in your garden! You can use other similar greens in this recipe - spinach, mustard greens, and arugula will all work. A mixture of greens is also quite good. Serve as a salad, as a side dish, or as a main dish with rice.

Recipe by Heather Fantasia

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large frying pan. Add onions and garlic; cook and stir until soft.

  • Mix in breadcrumbs, and cook and stir until brown.

  • Stir in kale, and cook until wilted. Serve hot or warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 8.6g; sodium 233.7mg. Full Nutrition
