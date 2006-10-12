Stir Fried Kale

1) Don't be alarmed by the amount/bulk of fresh kale called for. It reduces so much that you really do need at least 1/2 lb. to get one adult serving. 2) Use a LARGE saute pan or skillet, as the kale needs a lot of surface area to stir fry. If you prepare it in a Dutch oven or a small pan that forces you to pile the kale up, you will not get rid of the water and the kale will saute instead of stir frying. 3) Wilt the kale for no more than 5 minutes. 4) Most Important: Use fewer bread crumbs, and remove the bread-crumb coated onions before adding the kale. Once the kale has stir-fried, put it in a serving dish and add the onions on top. It is a nicer presentation, because loose bread crumbs spread over the kale and make it appear less appetizing. I've never been able to keep the bread crumbs on the onions if I keep them in the pan while I fry the kale. 5) Try this with the Cajun Style Baked Sweet Potato.