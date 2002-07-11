Vegetarian Mexican Rice

This flavored rice is a local favorite in San Antonio.

By ginger

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a large saucepan, heat vegetable oil over a medium-low heat. Place the onions in the pan, and saute until golden.

  • Add rice to pan, and stir to coat grains with oil. Mix in green bell pepper, cumin, chili powder, tomato sauce, salt, garlic, saffron, and water. Cover, bring to a boil, and then reduce heat to simmer. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes, or until rice is tender. Stir occasionally.

Cook's Note:

Instead of oil, I like to use bacon drippings. Sometimes, I like to use the oil and "cook" the rice in a large skillet until it appears brown. I then add the onion. If you do this, add a little more oil or bacon drippings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 5.6g; sodium 809.4mg. Full Nutrition
