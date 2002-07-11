Vegetarian Mexican Rice

I'm not quite sure what happened! The flavor was fine, my 1.5 year old liked it. However, I had to start over with this dish because when I brought it to a boil the first time, the bottom became terribly burned and ruined the entire pot of rice. I tried again, stirring frequently, and the bottom still burned but not as badly. Heat was low and everything! It was edible, though. I'm not quite sure if it was the tomato sauce or what, but I've never been so attentive over a pot of rice before in my life and still have the bottom burn! Usually I'm not attentive at all. I set it to boil, turn it down and leave it alone and this never happens so I'm assuming it's the tomato sauce. Will try a different recipe next time.