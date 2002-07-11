Vegetarian Mexican Rice

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
Instead of oil, I like to use bacon drippings. Sometimes, I like to use the oil and "cook" the rice in a large skillet until it appears brown. I then add the onion. If you do this, add a little more oil or bacon drippings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 5.6g; sodium 809.4mg. Full Nutrition
I'm never using boxed red beans and rice to go with Mexican food again! In the past I was a little lost as to what to serve with tacos, or fajitas but now I have an answer. This was really easy, and it tasted a lot like the mexican rice we eat at a Mexican restaurant in my area. Of course, I can't afford saffron, so I omitted it but other than that the ingredients were pretty normal and easy to find. And no one was repulsed by green peppers, which the kids have a problem with every time we sit down to eat.
I would rename this recipe "San Antonio" as opposed to Mexican. Being Mexican myself and making this rice or eating it from relatives in Old Mexico, the recipe does not call for all that spice nor peppers, much less all that tomato sauce. Less than 1 can is enough if you use tomato sauce. And the rice is supposed to be sauteed with the onion in the oil. It sounds good, but I don't think it's kid friendly. It's just another Tex-Mex variation of the traditional recipe.
This was the better than the restaurants serve! I only used 1 can of tomato sauce and I used calrose rice. (I've made this numerous times, only so-so with white rice, awesome made with calrose or basmati...different texture depending on rice and whether you sautee it first before adding the liquid.) I use turmeric instead of saffron. (have you seen the cost of that stuff?!!!) This was delicious! My new favorite mexican rice recipe, yeah, it's THAT GOOD!
Wonderful recipe. I have been looking for a recipe that resembles restaurant mexican rice and now I have found it. One thing that I recommend is not to stir at all once the rice is in the simmering stage. DO NOT STIR OR EVEN LIFT THE LID if you want perfect rice. My whole family loved it.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2009
I started out with leftover Chinese take-out rice so I had to modify the cooking directions. I sauteed the peppers, onions and garlic in butter, then added the cooked rice and the remaining ingredients, using just a little water. The chipotle chili powder I used is hotter than regular old chili powder, so I used just 1/4 of the amount called for and it was plenty spicy for us. The saffron wasn't noticeable so I don't know that I would even bother to include it. I simmered this for just about 10 minutes or so just to meld the flavors. Unlike some of the other reviewers, I'm not fussy about what you call this, or whether or not it's authentic. What's important to me is that it tastes good - and it did.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2002
This is the best version of Mexican Rice I've tried. It's absolutely fantastic. I like to substitute chopped stewed tomatoes (or fresh if they're in season) instead of the tomato sauce. Also be sure to use an oil that does not overpower the dish. Be sure to use the saffron. There have been a couple other reviewers who haven't used it. You have too...otherwise it's like making a lemon dill sauce without the dill (well, almost). Thanks Ginger.
THANK YOU GINGER for sharing this recipe! I have been looking for a mexican rice recipe forever to no avail. I added a tsp of taco seasoning and sprinkled some cheese at the end to melt! Very good and is a wonderful side dish to one of the many mexican lasagna recipes also found on this site. Will make again and again!
I made this twice. The first time I followed the recipe as shown. My husband ate it every day - loves it. The second time I increased the onion and garlic and increased the chile powder to heaping tsp, used only 1 tsp salt instead of 2, replaced the water with homemade chicken broth. I like most recipes very full flavored and the additions did the trick. Oh, I also used about 1 cup left over canned tomatoes with juice and 3 Roma tomatoes chopped up. This recipe is so easy to adjust flavors to your personal tastes. Thanks so much Ginger.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2004
This recipe was outstanding! I used Basmati rice as that was the rice that was available to me here in the Netherlands. I have never had a mexican rice recipe come out this good! It was moist and very flavorful. I would not change a thing. It is definitely a keeper and my guests and family loved it! Thank you Ginger for a terrific recipe! Nice to get a touch of tex-mex from an uprooted Texan in Holland.
I made this last night and it was very good! I omitted the green pepper and onion as the freaks in my house (aka, my husband and son) won't touch them. I was a bit concerned about how much water to add as a result of less substance in the pan - I added a cup and a half and it worked out perfectly. I ended up needing a few extra minutes to cook - total of 45, I believe. I'll definitely make this again!
I owned Mexican restaurant 4 1/2 years, live in San Miguel deAllende 12 years, (I love cumin and chile powder, but not in MEXICAN Rice, I've never experienced thoughs ingrediants in Mexican Rice, must be a Tex or Arizon thing?
This was delicious and very close to the mixes I get in the box. However, it was a little salty, so I would cut down on that. Next time I will only use 1 can of tomato sauce or less, so that it won't get too tomato-ey. I didn't have any saffron so I didn't use any. I used brown rice, and it came out just fine. Overall, great-- thanks!
This was nothing like the Mexican rice we get at our local Mexican restaurants in NC. It just tasted like tomato rice. I was not happy with this at all.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2002
This recipe has become a favorite at my house. I had a hard time finding Saffron so I substituted 1 packet of Goya's Con Azafran spice for the cumin and saffron. I prefer to use Mexican Styled Stewed Tomatoes in place of the tomato sauce. My mom also likes to add a can of pink beans when you pour in the water. Thank you Ginger!
Living in San Antonio and having some of the best "Mexican Rice" to be found anywhere I would consider this recipe a tasty version for a "quick fix" at home.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2006
Great recipe! I am thinking I might try adding ground beef one time for something different. I wanted to let others know that if you are having a hard time finding Saffron you can look in the section of your grocery store that has the small "bags" of mexican spices. They are cheaper and I found my Saffron today for $1. I read that some people were concerned about the salt, I added the tomato sauce with No Salt Added. That will cut down a little of the salt anyway. Thanks for the recipe Ginger. It's a keeper.
This recipe is easy, and fun to play with and adjust. I use it now with Vigo, instead of saffron (easier on the pocketbook, and with all the strong flavors in the vegs and spices, I can't tell a difference.) I also use Rotel tomatoes, and whatever veggies I have in the fridge that need to be used up. Thanks for this basic recipe.
Excellent recipe. I used Rotel tomatoes. Saffron is usually found in the spice section of any grocery store. Although expensive, a little goes a very long way!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2002
This is the recipe that the Tex-Mex dinners use...finally found it! It's not in many mexican cook books..Its so basic all the Mamma's just knew how to make it!Thank you Ginger! The only thing I added was a half of can of green peas. And Enchalada sauce might work for the tomato sauce without the chili powder...Will need to try it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2000
I've made this rice several times and have never had any leftovers! We love it!!
Better than all boxed mexican rice that I've tried. I substitute the extra 1/2 can of tomato sauce with a 14oz can of diced tomatoes with green chiles. I usually find that I have to add extra liquid near the end of cooking time. My only complaint is that I wish the rice turned out more fluffy and less thick and mushy. But this doesn't stop me from making it over and over.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2002
excellent recipe, but use a non stick pan so you need barely any oil...and you'll have to get more creative with the additions to the rice, or it's a little bland. I added corn, jalapeno, anaheim, and red peppers, zucchini, and extra tomato, black beans, and hot sauce to the mix. I served it with sour cream on top and drizzled with...lime!
this was ok. it looked pretty - also added a little yellow pepper. it was easy and came out good, but with out much of a kick like the prepared ones. i think i would add a little medium or hot salsa in the simmer process next time.
cheri
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2012
I changed this recipe around a bit, but the end result was great... I would say what and how I changed it, but that's not how I cook... at least the first time.
Simple and flavourful rice dish. Instead of tomatoe sauce, I used pureed salsa, which gave this dish a really nice flavour. I didn't have any saffron, so I used tumeric. This went really well with my mexican themed lunch today!
Rice was too salty, I think 1 tsp would have been enough. But otherwise was good, and would make it again with less salt.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2003
Great! Variations: I omitted the saffron. I used small can of diced green chilies instead of green peppers. Used only 1 can of tomato sauce. Turned out great. I served this with Tacos and mexican corn cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2005
I CHANGED THIS A BIT BECAUSE OF WHAT I HAD ON HAND..I USED ROTEL INSTEAD OF TOMATOE SAUCE AND CHICKEN BROTH INSTEAD OF WATER. I ALSO ADDED SOME FAT FREE SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE. IT WAS A LITTLE SPICY BECAUSE OF THE ROTEL BUT I LIKE SPICY FOOD SO I LIKED IT.
I made this for a staff luncheon today and it was a hit. It actually tasted better after it had been in a crock pot a couple of hours to keep it warm - it was just a touch to soupy when it was first made. I like the flavor of the saffron in it.
This was good! I enjoy saffron rice's often, and I liked it's addition to this Mexican-type rice:it gave it a little more flavor. Will make again not only because it was good, but also because the Saffron cost $14.- and I want to use before it goes bad :).
My 10-yr old son told me to rate this a 10-star recipe! It has the perfect bite, is flavorful, and is a great "base" for adding vegetables and beans so he can have a healthy meal (he is a vegetarian). He had 3 servings tonight and can't wait to have it again tomorrow with the extras added in. Thank you!
I made it with a jar of hot salsa instead of the tomato sauce - it turned out great - but a bit hot! Next time (and there will be a next time) I'll definitely use the salsa again but I'll miss out the chili powder.
Great rice!! I served this with Enchiladas II recipe found on this site(which I've made many times and my family loves). Delicious...I found regular saffron instead of the powdered and used several strands of that. I think next time I will cut the recipe in half since this made a lot of rice for a family of 3. Otherwise this recipe stays in my collection. Tastes like the rice you get in a Mexican restaurant. Thanks Ginger!!
This is very good but couldn't find powered or ground saffron in my store. I also used DMonte Stewed Tomatoes (Mexican)with less tomatoe sauce. Next time, I'm going to add less water and hope the rice is fluffier rather than moist as I prefer rice fluffy.
I used homemade sofrito in place of the onion, green pepper & garlic. I used sazon in place of the saffron threads & Abobo in place of the salt. I left out the tomato sauce, cumin and chili powder. I then ended up with our family thought was a five star recipe!
This rice was fairly tasty, but not quite as flavorful as I expected. I added chicken bouillon to the water as others have suggested, along with garlic salt, green chilis, and diced tomatoes. A good basic recipe, but needs some additional seasonings, I think. I have tried several rice recipes from this site, but I still think the best and most flavorful is Mexican Rice II.
I loved this rice! I've tried many boxed rice, and finally gave up (I'm a lazy cook). This recipe look simple enough so I gave it a try. So glad I did! I only omitted the green pepper for personal preference. Since we have taco night once a week in my home we will be eating this often!
I liked the rice that I made. But, I did alter the receipe. I did not have the Mexican saffron, so I did not use saffron. I used short grain brown rice. I only had one 8 oz can of tomato sauce, so I added two large chopped Roma tomatoes. I also added 1/2 jalepano pepper finely chopped. I also cut the salt in half and used 1 teaspoon of Kosher salt. I also used a red bell pepper instead of a green bell pepper. Brown rice takes longer to cook than white rice, so it simmered for about 35 minutes. My family really liked the rice. I will make it again with the alterations that I made.
This recipe was excellent and super easy to make. My husband and I both loved it and will definitely have it again soon. I omitted the saffron. I didn't have any saffron, and my neighborhood grocery store does not carry it. I will make a note to pick it up at a larger store. It was still awesome!
This is a wonderful dish! At the last minute I realized I didn't have the tomato sauce, so I used a can of diced tomatoes instead, and it turned out delicious! I will probably make it that way again. Very flavorful and easy as well.
I made this and it is excellent. I used brown rice instead, which I prefer. I didn't use Saffron though (too pricey), seasoned 2 tsps of taco seasoning instead. Also I used Spicy V8 instead of the tomato sauce. Very good side dish to any Mexican meal.
I'm not quite sure what happened! The flavor was fine, my 1.5 year old liked it. However, I had to start over with this dish because when I brought it to a boil the first time, the bottom became terribly burned and ruined the entire pot of rice. I tried again, stirring frequently, and the bottom still burned but not as badly. Heat was low and everything! It was edible, though. I'm not quite sure if it was the tomato sauce or what, but I've never been so attentive over a pot of rice before in my life and still have the bottom burn! Usually I'm not attentive at all. I set it to boil, turn it down and leave it alone and this never happens so I'm assuming it's the tomato sauce. Will try a different recipe next time.
Delicious basic recipe. I don't like green peppers, so I added fresh spinach. I used brown rice instead of white. I added a can of black beans (rinse first to remove sodium) and baked it covered in the oven for a hour. Brought it to a family gathering and got lots of compliments from a critical family.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2001
MMMMMMM!! Very tasty! I had a really hard time finding saffron, so I left it out--but it was great anyway! Thanks!
Excellent recipe. Because I had an extra can of tomatoes w/chilies, I added that in place of 1/2 of the tomato sauce requirement. Also, did not add saffron. Quite good with the King Ranch Casserole III and some chopped lettuce and tomatoes on the side, and garnishes of guacomole, salse, and sour cream. Thanks, Ginger!
Nice side dish. I left out the saffron (way too expensive) and used chicken broth instead of water. I also used wild rice instead of white. Cooking time is a bit longer but it was very good. I will make again, but maybe add something else to give it a kick. We do like things spicy! :-)
Made this great rice dish for my Bunco Group's Cinco de Mayo party. Great recipe, did use beef bouillon for water and eliminated the green pepper. It was a great side dish for burritos and tacos. Will make again!!
This was excellent! Threw it together in a snap and served it with our fajitas. Next time I will use one can of tomato sauce and less water. Just a personal preference! This will definitely be a staple on "Mexican Night" at our house!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2003
This was very good though I din't use the saffron it was a little too expensive on this grocery trip though I will purchace it in the future.I scaled it down to 4 servings and added a can of green chiles and a dash or two of hot sauce,and also added a little more cummin and chile powder and it turned out wonderful!We like things on the spicy side so I usually adjust to that.Great recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2001
Loved it! And so did the entire shift I cooked for at work! I personally loved it so much I filled up on it more than anything else on my plate!!! And very easy to make. Thanks Ginger!
64CHEVYGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2001
AUUUUUUSOME we loved it. I've made it twice and will keep making it with my enchiladas. More more more were my Moms' comments. Great authentic mexican flavor. Gracias!
Loved it!! I am pretty picky when it comes to rice, but this was easy and yummy. My whole family loved it too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2001
This was wonderful. Even my 1 year old liked it.
Sherry
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2016
This is one of the best Mexican rice dishes I have made. Have never used saffron in anything before - well worth the price for it used in this recipe..
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2003
I make this rice frequently, following the recipe exactly except that I add a VERY SMALL amount (less than 1/8 tsp) of Dave's Insanity Sauce to give it a little more kick. If you like a litle (or a lot) of heat, I recommend this rice with the addition of some Dave's.
I'm reviewing knowing that I made changes and so I want to make note of it so I don't forget. I made 16 servings so I used what the directions said but I added 3 fresh corn off the cob, 2 sm cans of pinto beans, 1 sm can of kidney beans, used veg broth instead of water. One jalapeno. 2 chopped gr peppers, 1.5 onions, tumeric in place of saffron and balsamati rice. Everything was very good and I made it the night before.
