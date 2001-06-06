Potato Pancakes I

259 Ratings
  • 5 173
  • 4 70
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.

By FISHLOVE

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
44 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Finely grate potatoes with onion into a large bowl. Drain off any excess liquid.

    Advertisement

  • Mix in egg, salt, and black pepper. Add enough flour to make mixture thick, about 2 to 4 tablespoons all together.

  • Turn oven to low, about 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • Heat 1/4 inch oil in the bottom of a heavy skillet over medium high heat. Drop two or three 1/4 cup mounds into hot oil, and flatten to make 1/2 inch thick pancakes. Fry, turning once, until golden brown. Transfer to paper towel lined plates to drain, and keep warm in low oven until serving time. Repeat until all potato mixture is used.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 414.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022