Potato Pancakes I

This is a very good recipe, and one you can do a lot with. Here are some tips I hope you can find helpful. For those who are having trouble with the potatos turning black on you, try this. When you peel& grate them immediately put them in water until your ready to use them. Then drain them through either a strainer, or a clean dish towel, or both. regardless of the way you choose to drain them make sure you squeeze or drain out as much of the liquid as possible before you ad them to your batter. If you do it this way it should help with your problem. Another tip for anyone who likes their potato pancakes texture to be a little more like a traditional pancake is to either add a little instant potato mix, or instant pancake mix into the batter. If you'd like you can even add a little of both. Just make sure to add just enough extra liquid so that the end result is just a little thicker than what a normal pancake batter would be. Don't get me wrong, this is a great recipe as written. It's because of it being such a great recipe that your able to tweak it just a little bit with very minor adjustments and still retain the very same flavor that the recipe was meant to have. Give this recipe a try, as it's a very good one, and hopefully these few little tips can also be of some help.