Potato Pancakes I

This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 414.8mg. Full Nutrition
This is so similar to a recipe I used to make years ago, I used to love it. Maybe I messed up somehow or maybe I have pretty much just got away from greasy food. To me this was way too greasy. My grandkids didn't like it either.
My boyfriend and I both enjoyed these. I will definitely make them again. We didn't use the onion since he doesn't like them. But to keep the pancakes from tasting bland, we used some dry minced onion and put a lot of salt and pepper and fajita seasoning along with parsley to add a little color. I had to add an extra couple of tablespoons of flour to thicken it up a little.
I love this recipe!! I just sauté the onions in olive oil before adding them to the potatoes, then I lay out the potatoes in a baking dish and bake in the oven (325° for about 45 min.) Just GREAT!!!
06/25/2000
yummy, try a food processor for shredding the potatoes much faster...:)
09/26/2000
Very Tasty. My husband LOVED them. We ate them for breakfast with applesauce. I used "baking" potatoes and it made A LOT more than 2-3 servings. I had to add an extra egg and extra flour and will add more salt next time.
I was looking for a recipe for potato pancakes like my mother made years ago. Several of the reviews said to "grate" the potatoes and not shred them but they didn't mention how to grate them. Use the smallest side of your box grater. The potatoes should be like a mush. Then grate the onions the same way using regular onions not green. Putting the grated potatoes in a sieve was a new one for me but sounds like good advice if you will also press down on the potatoes after they have dripped off on their own. My mother fried them in bacon grease so I guess she got more flavor in them that way. She cooked them in an iron skillet. I have never made them successfully like she did because I think I'm afraid to get the pan hot enough. The four pictures of this recipe all showed shredded potatoes. If I ever make them successfully, I will send you a picture.
This is a very good recipe, and one you can do a lot with. Here are some tips I hope you can find helpful. For those who are having trouble with the potatos turning black on you, try this. When you peel& grate them immediately put them in water until your ready to use them. Then drain them through either a strainer, or a clean dish towel, or both. regardless of the way you choose to drain them make sure you squeeze or drain out as much of the liquid as possible before you ad them to your batter. If you do it this way it should help with your problem. Another tip for anyone who likes their potato pancakes texture to be a little more like a traditional pancake is to either add a little instant potato mix, or instant pancake mix into the batter. If you'd like you can even add a little of both. Just make sure to add just enough extra liquid so that the end result is just a little thicker than what a normal pancake batter would be. Don't get me wrong, this is a great recipe as written. It's because of it being such a great recipe that your able to tweak it just a little bit with very minor adjustments and still retain the very same flavor that the recipe was meant to have. Give this recipe a try, as it's a very good one, and hopefully these few little tips can also be of some help.
My grandmother and mother made their potato pancakes exactly this way for years and years. This is a true potato pancake batter from the "old country". Potatoes should be grated and not shredded. DO NOT leave skins on the potatoes as J-Dubb did, but peel first.
This recipe is awesome. I used a few more potatoes so I had to add a little more flour, but as long as you make sure you drain all the liquid from the potatoes, you should be good. Make sure you don't flip until you can see that the bottom edges are golden brown.Also, make sure you add exactly the 1/4 oil in the pan and you put a little bit of oil on the spatula so they don't stick and your potato pancakes will be perfect! Thanks Fishlove!
01/17/2011
I used this recipe for my first foray into making latkes myself, and the process and flavor certainly brought me back to cold Hanukah nights at my parent's house during my childhood. A warning: latkes are REALLY messy and time consuming, and if you don't set off the smoke alarm at least 2 times, you aren't doing it right. Of course, that is no fault of this recipe, which was great. It cannot be stressed enough that you have to drain water from the potatoes before frying.
VERY GOOD BASIC RECIPE , TIMELESS TRADITIONAL - YOU CAN SERVE HOT WITH COLD APPLE SAUCE THE COMBO BRINGS OUT THE FLAVOR A HINT OF PARSLEY TO TASTE IF YOU'D LIKE TO DRESS THEM UP A BIT , AND OR IF SERVED ON THEIR OWN .
I added half pound of chopped/cooked/drained fresh bacon bits to potatoes before adding the egg. Also, all I had was some cream cheese instead of sour cream so put some of that on top! Both of my kids really enjoyed these!
This was perfect! Thank you! I served with applesauce, and next time I make will serve with sour cream and fresh chives. Yum. Cut down on the oil, by the way, you can get by on way less. I use Pam oil spray & they turned out terrific.
I loved them! Definitely squeeze or press the excess moisture from the shredded potatoes or the mix will be too watery and you'll have to compensate with extra flour, which makes doughy. I also added some shredded cheese and served them with a fried egg on top (at this point, healthy has gone out the window). They were delicious.
I followed the recipe right up to the oil. I only used about 4 tablespoons of oil to start and just added a little bit more half way through. The first pancake I made was a little greasy, but I know if I had left it longer it would have been fine. My hubby who is German loved them soo much.
Very good recipe! I added a can of crab, and extra egg and Old Bay seasoning. Delicious with apple sauce and sour cream. I avoided the problem of draining the excess moisture from the mix by placing it is a sieve and putting it over a bowl while doing the batches. Excellent meal.
It's like a large hash brown with onion. Very good, but not as the main part of a meal. I though it would be more like a traditional pancake but should have known better when it only calls for 2 Tbs of flour.
I made these today and they were a hit with me and my family! I doubled the recipe, using ten small to medium-sized potatoes, and added a bit of cayenne pepper to give it some spice. We will definitely be making these again!
I thought this was a wonderful recipe. It's very easy and it tastes great. I made a few adjustments: added garlic and I also lowered the heat to medium. I burned a few because the heat was so high. Also, try not to turn your back on this recipe because they brown quick.
These are delicious and simple to make. Be sure to drain well before cooking, as other reviewers have mentioned. I grew up eating potato pancakes with both sour cream and applesauce; both complement this dish spectacularly.
I used this as a breakfast hashbrown recipe and it turned out great! Holds together nicely with some cheddar cheese on top. I also added green onions and some garlic salt. I think fresh parsley might also be good. Don't be married to the amounts of ingredients. Experiment and post!
These were the best potato pancakes I've ever had. They were PERFECT, and the recipe was super easy. I only had 3 potatoes, and didn't measure the flour - just added enough to thicken the batter a bit. But they came out wonderful. We ate them with sour cream or apple sauce.
My first time making potato pancakes - this was a great and simple recipe. Cooked in bacon grease as well - the flavor was outstanding! I will, however, use my Kitchen Aid shredder to shred the potatoes and onion in the future. We had with sour cream and salt and was great also tried the maple syrup on them and they were really good. I really enjoy those recipes that seem to have more of an 'old time' feel to them - I can see someone making these while in the bush at an old mining camp.
used five large pot. quarter piece of onion. 1 egg. 2-3 teaspoon flour. and 1 teaspoon salt. fry in 1/4 inch canola oil. GREAT. grated pototo in food processer. fry in large fry pan.
04/21/2001
The recipe was a great but the only problem I had with this recipe was that it was just plain with no seasoning. So, I, for the first batch, added about 2 tsp. of hot sauce. It give it a little kick. The second batch I added about a 1/2 cup of finely diced jalapeno peppers to the mixture. Wow! Serve with a sour cream to handle the heat.
We love our hashbrowns. One weekend I didn't make our big breakfast and had the fresh ready made package of southern style hashbrowns that I needed to use. I made these and OMG they were wonderful. How simple and my family loves extra crispy hashbrowns - these did the trick. I will always make my hashbrowns this way.
Very similar to my Mom's, which were the best! Instead of flour, I used bread crumbs which my Mom always used, and I think they come out less soggy and more crispy! You can even use "Italian" bread crumbs which add a little more flavor.
This was very simple and came out great. I used food processor which does alter the consistency to a "non-traditional" product but it tasted great. Purists will definitely prefer grating. I also added more salt thank recipe called for as 1 tsp won't cut it.
Great recipe. I prefer the texture and taste if I first soak potatoe in water to remove the starch, then squeeze it in a towel to get rid of the excess liquid. Also great with some apple shredded directly into the mix.
03/16/2005
Very easy recipe. I have never made these from scratch before, these were awesome. Highly recommend!!
Absolutely delicious! I let the potatos get brown and crispy. I served with sour cream. We had a couple left over for the next day. I reheated them in the toaster oven for a while and they were still fabulous! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Needed to make some changes to make the recipe right, but other than that this is a good basic recipe for this dish. I added spices and blended everything in a food processor. Otherwise you just end up with hash browns.
WOW!!!!!!!!!! Everyone LOVED these. Followed the recipe exact except left out the onion. (just used a tad of onion powder. Also, I left the skin on and they turned a weird, dark color. Next time I will take off the skin or wash them much better.
Easy and fast! I add dried chives and make homemade apple sauce for two - 2 apples 2 tbs water cover , microwave 4 minutes mash em up ( stick blender- not too much I like it chunky) add sugar or splenda and spices to taste. Put in freezer to cool down fast - Use 1 apple per person - the best pancakes w/ homemade apple sauce!!
I make these all the time and have been for years. I now use non-fat cooking spray instead of oil. Also i use a mixture of low-fat sour cream and cottage cheese with lots of pepper for topping. Green onions are also really good sprinkled on top. These are the best.
Unfortunately my slicer created small fries instead of the required grated potatos. This resulted in the problem of potato/onion not sticking together very well, (used 5 Tbsp of flour). Used Canola oil and regardless - they tasted great! Used sour cream on them. Will do them again - with more onion.
This recipe was exactly the way I remember my mom making potato pancakes. They were perfect . I used my food processor to blend up everything & it gave the perfect texture. it made 14 pancakes enough for 2 to 3 people.
This is good, my kids even ate them and they are picky eaters! I used leeks from our garden instead of the onion, pretty tasty and added a little green. I think next time I will squeeze the liquid out of the potato and maybe add some zucchini to them.
This is the first potato recipe that my kids (who are rice addicts) have gobbled down and asked for more. I used 1 Tbsp.cornstarch for 1 Tbsp. of the flour- not sure if that made any difference. They were wonderfully crispy, and tasted delicious! Now I know what to make for the kids when I just can't stand the thought of another bowl of rice!
My daughter has been asking for potato pancakes for a while now, so we have tried a few different recipes. She liked this one by far the best. She doesn't like onions, so I did leave out the "real" onion and used a dried minced onion for flavor. I had a little trouble with them falling apart when I flipped them, but since I'm a novice potato pancake maker maybe it was my technique.
Terrific potato pancakes.. :) My husband loves these. I just need an easier method of grating all those potatoes! Simple, and delicious! This was sparked because I found out that homemade applesauce was so easy, and the applesauce requires potato pancakes to go with!
My mom wanted to cook me something quick and Gluten-Free (long story). I found this recipe and instead of flour, I used Gluten-Free pancake mix and left out the salt and pepper. It was so yummy with Boysenberry Preserves and a scrambled egg on the side. I, actually, cooked them on a frying pan like a pancake. DEEE-Licious.
Amazing comfort food. I made the recipe exactly with gluten free flour and it turned out well. I wish that recipes would post the weight of the food. I grated four “large” potatoes and I had too much. As a result I doubled the batter and it turned out to be yummy, especially with sour cream.
Simple and tasty. My son loved them & can't wait to have them again. My Polish family had them alot, but they're not exactly like those that were great. But they're about as close as I've made and very tasty.
This is a very nice recipe. I followed the directions and drained the mixture well. The pancakes were a little salty for MY taste but no one else complained! I'll certainly make them again but reduce the salt slightly.
These were okay. I followed the recipe exactly, but made then gluten-free by using corn starch instead of flour. I really prefer shredding the potatoes and just adding an egg - more like hash browns, but that's how I like them.
This was a great recipe! I made it just as stated, and they were crispy, flavorful, and tasty with plain yogurt and apple sauce on top. Do be prepared for the cooking time though, as it was longer than i had anticipated. so good!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.