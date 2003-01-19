Fresh Tomato Salsa

4.5
750 Ratings
  • 5 493
  • 4 202
  • 3 38
  • 2 7
  • 1 10

This is a delicious homemade salsa.

Recipe by Sandra

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together tomatoes, onion, chili peppers, cilantro, salt, and lime juice. Chill for one hour in the refrigerator before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 0.2g; sodium 592.1mg. Full Nutrition
