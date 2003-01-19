Fresh Tomato Salsa

AWESOME!! Just finished making my 3rd batch of this salsa in as many days, and this time I made a triple batch since it disappears so quickly. Even my kids eat it up (although some of them have to drink a little milk because of the spiciness) I make the recipe exactly as is except for a few things: Though the recipe doesn't call for it, I peel & seed the tomatoes. I also used a little less salt & a little less cilantro because ths was my husband's preference. My husband also requested that I not take any of the seeds or pulp out of the peppers, so I just cut them up into a small dice including the entire pepper (it is spicy, but we love it this way) This salsa tastes just as good as that which we always bought from the local Mexican restaurant. It is somewhat time-consuming to cut everything into a small dice, but the yumminess is worth it. I used to just make my salsa without a recipe, so it never tasted exactly the same from one time to another. It's great to have such a delicious recipe so that I know that it will be fabulous every single time. Thanks so much bluebayou!