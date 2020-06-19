Easy, Eggless Strawberry Ice Cream

Since I am from Wisconsin an egg-based custard, as we call it, is what I'm used to. This recipe is proof that ice cream can be rich and delicious even without eggs! I scaled the servings to six so it would fit in my Cuisinart ice cream maker, using a ratio of 2 cups heavy cream to 1 cup half and half, which is what suits my tastes. I cut the vanilla back a bit (1 tsp. for a six serving recipe) and didn't use the food coloring. I added an extra half cup of strawberries, pureeing the first 1-1/2 cups, then just mashing the extra half cup. I didn't want the chunks too big as I know they just become icy and hard. Between the recipe itself and the slight changes I made I found this just perfect--I'm glad I cut back on the vanilla, as I didn't want it to interfere with the simple flavors of strawberries and cream on their own. Also, using the ratio of heavy cream and half and half as I do ensures a rich and creamy ice cream with a smooth mouth feel. The amount of sugar the recipe calls for is just right. I added the salt as well, knowing it heightens flavors and makes it come to life, tho' this could easily be omitted. This is such a basic and easy recipe that it would work equally as well with other fruits, maybe only having to adjust the sugar depending on the sweetness of the fruit. Nothing's better than a cooked, frozen custard, but this quick and easy ice cream is a fine runner-up!

