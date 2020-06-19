Easy, Eggless Strawberry Ice Cream

Use your ice cream maker to create this rich and creamy strawberry ice cream. There are no eggs in this recipe.

By ejw825

Credit: Alberta Rose
prep:
10 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the milk, cream, sugar, salt, vanilla, strawberries, and food coloring. Pour the mixture into the freezer bowl of an ice cream maker, and freeze according to manufacturer's directions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 86.4mg; sodium 121mg. Full Nutrition
