Easy, Eggless Strawberry Ice Cream
Use your ice cream maker to create this rich and creamy strawberry ice cream. There are no eggs in this recipe.
Since I am from Wisconsin an egg-based custard, as we call it, is what I'm used to. This recipe is proof that ice cream can be rich and delicious even without eggs! I scaled the servings to six so it would fit in my Cuisinart ice cream maker, using a ratio of 2 cups heavy cream to 1 cup half and half, which is what suits my tastes. I cut the vanilla back a bit (1 tsp. for a six serving recipe) and didn't use the food coloring. I added an extra half cup of strawberries, pureeing the first 1-1/2 cups, then just mashing the extra half cup. I didn't want the chunks too big as I know they just become icy and hard. Between the recipe itself and the slight changes I made I found this just perfect--I'm glad I cut back on the vanilla, as I didn't want it to interfere with the simple flavors of strawberries and cream on their own. Also, using the ratio of heavy cream and half and half as I do ensures a rich and creamy ice cream with a smooth mouth feel. The amount of sugar the recipe calls for is just right. I added the salt as well, knowing it heightens flavors and makes it come to life, tho' this could easily be omitted. This is such a basic and easy recipe that it would work equally as well with other fruits, maybe only having to adjust the sugar depending on the sweetness of the fruit. Nothing's better than a cooked, frozen custard, but this quick and easy ice cream is a fine runner-up!Read More
This was a very easy, very tasty recipe but be very careful as this makes way more than many ice cream makers can handle. It overflowed initially when I went to pour it in then while it churned and got larger it overflowed again even though I took alot of it out. Great tasting ice cream though!!Read More
I HATE it when reviewers review a recipe and say it was great because they changed the original recipe; but after reading others' reviews on this ice cream, I made the following changes with outstanding results: I put in just a dash of salt and cut back on the vanilla to 1 tsp., but added 1 tsp. of strawberry extract and I pureed the strawberries just a little--the frozen chunks of strawberries were just a little too hard. This was a fantastic recipe to begin with, but I just "doctored" it up a bit!
I used whole milk and half and half (instead of cream). No food coloring. Used frozen strawberries that I thawed. Blended all with a wand blender before I put it in the ice cream maker. Delicious! Easy. Fit in my std. ice cream maker just fine (no over-filling.) Took about 40 min. to process in machine.
I don't like eating raw eggs, therefore I was quite happy when I saw this recipe. This ice cream is the best ice cream. I used 2% milk since that's what was in the house. I did not add salt since I never add salt to anything I cook. Plus, have never heard of adding salt to ice cream, yuck. The color was a beautiful light pink and so tasty. I will make this again. I bought organic strawberries from the farmers market. I cut the recipe in half, but I only used 1/2 ts of vanilla since I didn't have the recipe in front of me and I couldn't remember what the recipe called for.This recipe is a keeper.
I agree with Shawn--it is very refreshing on a hot day. I had to taste it as soon as it was ready, and it is delicious. I had a cup of crushed strawberries instead of the full 2 cups, but it was plenty for us. I used 1% milk and evaporated milk, since I didn't have cream. Very good strawberry flavor. I do think 1/4 teaspoon of salt is too much, so I added 1/8 teaspoon. Even that was a little too much for me; I will only add a pinch next time.
Pretty yummy for being eggless- I'm pregnant so don't want to risk raw eggs :) It can't compare to homemade ice cream WITH eggs, but since I can't have that, it was a good substitute.
My husband and I thought this was delicious. It was very creamy! We followed the directions exactly and wouldn't change a thing (except maybe add some chocolate chips or shavings because I love chocolate and strawberries)
Good recipe - but way too vanilla-ey for me. I'd leave the vanilla out all together next time. All I could taste was the vanilla. The ice cream came out nicely, however, the consistency and taste was still good. I just wanted a very berry taste and the addition of the vanilla took away from the berry taste completely.
Creamy texture and so easy to make. Both kids and adults loved it. So easy to adapt to other fruits and flavors. Definitely a keeper. Chris, Kennewick, WA
Wonderful! Hubs absolutely loved it! However I made a few changes: Instead of 2 c of milk and cream, I did 1 1/2 of each bc this is exactly like the mint chocolate chip recipe and it makes too much for my Kitchen Aide Mixer Ice Cream maker. By changing that, it was the perfect amount. I also added 1/2 c diced up strawberries to have some chunks in there. Next time I am also going to add some crushed up graham crackers. Yum! This will be my recipe for my hubs favorite ice cream. So easy and sooooo good!
I found an old hand crank ice cream maker in my parent's basement. I cleaned it up and was looking for a recipe that was simple, quick, and easy. This is it. I made the recipe exactly as it was written and my family has just raved about it. The second time I made it, I used fresh raspberries instead of strawberries. I can hardly wait to try this recipe with peaches now that they are in season.
This recipe was fantastic. I had some frozen raspberries I really needed to use up so I used them instead. I also used 1% milk instead of whole and it was still very rich and creamy. I am going to use the recipe again very, very soon.
I followed this recipe save for using 2% over whole milk as we prefer a slightly less rich ice cream. I especially love the vanilla extract in this recipe as it provides a rich vanilla base that complements the strawberry beautifully. The recipe makes a large quantity but rather than cut it down, I simply refrigerated the remaining portion and processed it the next day. Now we have a full 4 liter pail of this delicious ice cream to enjoy for days!
Skim milk, light cream - delicious!
So easy and delish. Have made 5 times in 2 weeks. It is very soft when completed in my electric ice cream maker so I have to freeze it for a bit before I can scoop it into cones. I only add 3/4 c sugar and find no difference in taste or texture. Definitely have to mash up the berries because they don't taste good in chunks.
Super easy. Great when I am faced with a child with an egg allergy.
Made recipe exactly as is, and it was awesome. The BEST flavor of ice cream I've made to date. So delicious when made with fresh berries at the peak of the season -- deep red and super-sweet. My husband loved it, too!
Not as rich or creamy as ice cream made with eggs, but still very good, and very easy to prepare. Excellent flavor. I found the food coloring to be completely unnecessary. I made it with small strawberries from my CSA supplier; your results may be different if you use the larger berries typically found in supermarkets. To simplify the preparation, I used 4 cups of half & half instead of the milk and cream, and was happy with the results. The seeds were not a problem for me like for some other reviewers. I mashed the berries with a fork, and was left with some large chunks that froze and were unpleasantly icey. Next time I'll be careful to mash them better. And I WILL be making this again!
Good, very easy recipe if you don't want to hassle with a custard-based recipe (which, by the way to some, don't have RAW eggs- they get cooked in the custard!). I left out the vanilla and salt, didn't need it. Used fresh Northwest strawberries, so didn't need food coloring :) Everyone loved it! Thanks for sharing.
Absolutely love this recipe. I wanted an eggless recipe since I have an infant and wasn't sure about feeding her any made with uncooked eggs. My whole family looks forward to strawberry season just bc of this ice cream.
This was SO EASY & is SO TASTY! I did not have cream or whole milk so used 4 cups of 2% instead, & you cant tell! YUM & a great way to use up on-their-way-out strawberries!
This was simple to make. It was also really creamy and delicious! I used only fresh strawberries and added about a 1/2 cup extra strawberries. I left out the food coloring b/c the berries were so ripe they colored the ice cream. I definitely recommend trying it!
Rich, creamy, and strawberrylicious! We loved it!
This was fantastic! I put the strawberries and sugar in the food processor to blend the two together. Contrary to the other reviews, I add the salt and vanilla extract as directed. It's like strawberry cream ice cream. Thank you for a lovely recipe.
Super easy and super yummy!!!
Great recipe, love how its eggless... I used 1 carton of strawberries. Chopped 2/3 into very tiny pieces, then purred the remaining 1/3 with the sugar and vanilla. Did not use the food colouring as for me I try and keep things natural. By using both purred and diced strawberries the colour was a pretty pale pink with little ripples of strawberries through out - just perfect!!!
I have seen people talk about how they do not like to eat raw eggs. You should never eat raw eggs. The recipes that call for eggs should be cooked. That recipe calls for the eggs,milk,salt, and sugar to be cooked before adding it to the other 1/2 of the recipe. It is called a custard style ice cream. Many like the custard style because it does have a richer flavor and smoother texture than regular ice cream. I agree with naples34102, half & half works great and adds the richer flavor similar to custard style recipes! Also when filling your ice cream freezer, never fill it over 3/4 of capacity to allow room for the ice cream to expand as it freezes. It will save you $ from wasting your ice cream mixture and a huge mess! You can always make as much ice cream as you want. All you have to do is put the frozen ice cream from your electric ice cream maker in a container with a lid in your refridgerator's freezer and make as many batches and flavors as you want, as long as you have the room in your freezer. Your ice cream will also be harder if kept in your fridge/freezer before eating it. This recipe was great and so EASY! No more cooking the custard style, (which takes a lot longer to make), for me!
This did not work for me. It was very grainy. I'm going back to with-egg recipes.
No eggs! No stirring over a hot stove! This is the perfect recipe for a hot summer day. I pureed the strawberries, so I didn't need the food coloring. The ice cream was a nice shade of pink. I did cut the vanilla back to one teaspoon. I added just a pinch of salt to bring out the flavors. I may try a little strawberry extract as other reviewers mentioned. Then again, maybe I won't. The simple flavors of the strawberries and cream come together perfectly, just as they are.
Loved it! The best texture of any ice cream I have ever made and I just left it as vanilla, used 1 cup 1% milk, 1 cup vanilla almond milk, 2 cups cream, and split a whole vanilla bean and soaked it in the milk mixture for a few hours before freezing - the best! Thanks for sharing.
This tastes exactly like the ice-cream my Grandfather used to make for us when he was alive, circa 1970's! A taste of nostalgia and heaven! I never add the food coloring, and sometimes use whole milk and half & half if I don't have the heavy cream. I make this all summer long and my guests always want the (simple) recipe. Thanks!
This is the exact recipe I use (minus the food colouring and the vanilla), and it's a family favourite. The only minor thing different is that I add 2 tsp of lemon juice to the ice cream mix - not sure exactly what it does, if it's a chemical thing (to add to the texture or to keep the fruit from browning), but it works so I've never omitted it. I love this recipe because the strawberry flavour is so bright. I sometimes use frozen fruit - the last time I made this, I used frozen strawberries and bananas. My son said it tasted like a banana split :) I'm excited to try it with other fruits - they sell frozen apple slices where I shop, and I think with some cinnamon and graham cracker crumbs mixed in, it would make an awesome apple pie ice cream :D This recipe is a keeper for sure!
This is wonderful with fresh smashed strawberries. I think next time I might puree the strawberries and strain the seeds before adding to the mixture. Tastes fantastic
This recipe sounded just right for me being eggless! I did however tweak it a bit for my families tastes. I added two small smashed bananas to make it strawberry banana ice cream, and used skim lactose free milk instead of whole milk and fat free half and half instead of heavy cream! it was still creamy and smooth, and tasted delicious! I made it one morning and the next night it was completely gone (aprox 4 quarts)! great place to start for a recipe! (we just made ours with lower fat content because milk products dont always sit well with my family!)
Can I just say YUM! I made this without an ice cream maker (which took a some effort) and it turned out awesome! I used about 1 1/4 c of strawberry puree vs mash and only a pinch of salt. While it was setting up, I was convinced the recipe called for too much vanilla but now that it's done, the vanilla seems just perfect. Had i thought things through more carefully, I would have strained the strawberry seeds out since I used a puree. Because I was making it without an ice cream maker, I was concerned that mashed chunks would get to icy and gritty.
So good and so easy. Very rich and creamy. I did not use the food coloring. The amount of juice from smashing gave it a pink color anyway.
The flavor really is great! ICE CREAM MAKER WARNING this amount does not fit in a 2 qt Cuisinart machine. It overflowed and made the motor stop working (after it dried and I tried to use it again a few weeks later). Be sure to separate it in to two batches.
great recipe for my first ever homemade ice cream. Used 1 tsp vanilla and a small pinch of salt. pulsed strawberries in my food processor, omitted the food color. It has got great flavor, a nice pink color with deeper pink flecks. Will make this many more times but will probably use light cream instead so that we can enjoy it without the calorie overload. Thank you so much for the recipe and TY for the great reviews.
I made this yesterday for my family and they ADORED it! We were even able to give some to my 2 y/o niece because there isn't too much sugar. It's smooth and cool and creamy... DELICIOUS. I did make 2 changes though, I reduced the vanilla to 1 tsp and 2 cups thawed frozen strawberry puree. Next time I would make that 2.5 cups of strawberry puree. good luck!
First ice cream I tried it was great Thanks
I wish there was a 10 star option!! Made this using 3 cups of 2% milk and 1 cup of half & half (no food coloring) in a Kitchenaid Mixer Ice Cream attachment. Perfect sweetness, consistancy. I'm hoping this will be a good base recipe to try with other fruits..thinking maybe peach or mango or banana. I was just experimenting trying to cut a bit of the fat from the original recipe and I think it turned out great.
This was amazingly delicious. A friend had just given me an ice cream maker and I wanted to try it out, plus we had ripe strawberries in our garden that needed to be used. I had to halve the recipe, as the full would not have fit in my maker. I used half and half instead of heavy cream since that's what I had. Probably used a little more strawberries than called for, I chopped them up in my mini chopper. I was so happy when I ate this that I didn't know whether to dance a jig, cry, or both! :-)
This is a delicious ice cream recipe. Probably one of my favorite ice cream recipes of all time. I did make the suggested change of pureeing the strawberries, because I don't like frozen chunks, and the color was beautiful a beautiful deep pink. Thank you for this!
This turned out PERFECTLY! So well, in fact that I used the same recipe, trading peaches for the strawberries, and it was amazing! I've made many fruit variations since, and it really seems to be the best recipe I've ever used to encompass almost any fruit. Kudos!
This was OUTSTANDING. I used heavy cream and half & half, as that is what I had (2 cups heavy cream to 1 cup half & half). I tripled the recipe and used 2 containers of strawberries that I blended in the blender, so no food coloring was needed and it has a very pretty pink color. Very easy, and I love that there are no eggs in this.
I have now made this recipe twice in two days and it is superb! Given that someone said it made a lot more than an ice cream maker could handle, I halved the recipe and both times I filled the ice cream maker. Also, like a lot of reviewers, I didn't have whole milk so I used 1.5 c. heavy cream and 1/2 c. skim milk... The first time I made it, I used frozen strawberries because that's all I had on hand and accidentally used the full 2 c. that the recipe calls for - WOW! - talk about YUMMY!!!! Today I made it again and used 2 c. fresh strawberries... It was a bit 'thinner' but equally delicious... You definitely do not need the food colouring if you add twice the strawberries... This is a wonderful recipe that will no doubt become my 'go-to dessert' of summer! Thanks so much for the post!
Great recipe with wonderful taste & texture! We made this today using fat free Half & Half for the cream & only a dash of salt. It was easy to make & freeze with the ice cream attachment to our mixer. This is the best recipe we've found & we plan to try it with other flavors soon.
I love it, I used soy and heavy cream and stevia. I watch my carbs and it was GOOD!
I REALLY should have read the other reviews on scaling back (plus I guess my owners manual) before doing this recipe. I had a huge mess and it overflowed my Cuisinart (the very first thing I made in it). Being February good strawberries are hard to find without paying a fortune. I used a bag of frozen and put them in the food processor frozen. I did leave out the red food dye. But this was REALLY good! Will definitely make it again but this time (less) if my ice cream maker isn't dead.
So easy and so yummy! I used frozen strawberries I had picked and they were perfect! I will try this again with other fruits.
WOW, this is so easy and also delicious! Made this morning and we had it at lunch so it was not completely frozen. I must say it is yummy, we'll never use another recipe!!
VERY good. This tastes like Baskin-Robbins strawberry ice cream. It would be fabulous as an ice cream pie, with a layer of jam and a layer of fresh berries, etc.
OMG!! Fabulous!! Don't put the food coloring in there....thats just dumb...you don't need it the strawberries give it such a beautiful pink color. The flavor is extraordinary! The only change I made was I used half n half instead of milk because I had some. Its so rich and creamy with out adding any extras like strawberry extract or the food coloring!!
Fantastic! I've never made homemade ice cream before, but got a great deal on a cheap sunbeam ice cream maker, so we decided to try this. It was delicious! I forgot that the recipe called for heavy cream, so we ended up using whipping cream and it was great. Nice and easy - loved not having to deal with eggs. thanks!
I also tried this with blueberries instead and it turned out great. Thanks for the recipe!
pretty easy; tasted OK. wish it had more strawberry flavor. made too much base for my ice cream maker. ice cream left a weird film in my mouth.
Made it exactly as directed. Can't imagine a much better strawberry ice cream than this one!
The family LOVED this! Can grow strawberries to save $$$ if you'd like. Very pleased that there was no chunks, and if I did put chunks in, I'd pick the chunks out. Yummy recipe for the summer!
Made this to take to a 4th of July party and left with an empty container. Good stuff!
This recipe is absolutely delicious! It is a bit much on the heavy cream I think, next time I'll try to cut it back to a cup and a half instead and see how it goes. I also used 1% milk instead of whole milk and it turned out great. I pureed the strawberries, then added some smaller chunks of it because my family likes fruit chunks in ice cream and it worked out really well. Great recipe, thanks!
I love this recipe just as it is (minus food coloring - it doesn't need it). I've made it several times, and it's so easy that my kids make it, too. I used blackberries instead of strawberries tonight and it's delicious.
So easy to make and absolutely divine!!! Made enough to last a week and it tasted better and better with each passing day :) 10 stars!
This ice cream recipe is excellent. The texture of the ice cream is smooth which I have not found with other recipes. So easy to make with just a couple of ingredients and stores very well. I have to make it again.
This recipe is amazing! Very light and smooth texture. I used one cup of heavy cream, one cup half and half, and 2 cups of 1% milk. I also used a thawed tub of frozen strawberries, and mashed them. Quick, easy, and very tasty.
This got rave reviews from my neighbors who were not spoiled as a child like me. I thought it had a fatty mouth feel and wasn't quite sweet enough. I will make it again but next time substitute half and half for the cream and add a few more berries.
This was so good! I made it for teenage girls and they loved it. Very good recipe and super easy. I have made this several more times and substituted the strawberries for 1 cup of rasperries and it is amazing. You can also omit the rasperries and add more vanilla and it makes perfect Vanilla ice cream too. Thank you!!
It didn't hurt to double the strawberries. Yum!!
We make this all the time! Actually, have to double it to fill our ice cream maker to the (almost) top but just don't double the sugar. Great recipe! Can be used to make vanilla by omitting the strawberries, or change out the strawberries and add chocolate syrup to make chocolate. We even added chocolate chips and peppermint extract and made mint chocolate chip once. Our daughter is allergic to eggs, so we are very thankful for this recipe!
This was good. I think next time I would blend or process the strawberries. The mashed strawberries made chunks that when frozen were too hard. We added bananas too, which was yummy. No food coloring is necessary. It's a deep pink color without it.
Easy and delicious. My first attempt at making ice cream. A bit rich for my taste... next time I will reduce the cream and try a lower fat milk.
I changed the vanilla to less like others said. I used fresh from the farm strawberries that were very ripe and puréed them. Best ice cream I have ever made, absolutely perfect. As soon as we took the lid off everyone was trying to get a spoon in there. Thank you for this awesome recipe.
Taste is good but it came out a little icier than I prefer.
This was my first attempt at ice cream with a new ice cream maker. It was delicious. We followed the recipe exactly and it turned out amazingly. Still one of the best we have made. Coffee and Avocado are contenders too.
My kids loved this!! i thought is was alittle to sweet but overall it was good
This ice cream was delicious, don't get me wrong-- while pouring it into the ice cream maker I couldn't help licking my fingers-- but it was way too creamy for my taste. In its frozen state it felt like I was drinking strawberry-flavored cream from the container. The fat is still coating my mouth. In the future I'd use more milk instead of cream, for sure. It was, however, ridiculously easy to make, and I'd consider making it again!
Absolutely delish! So simple, no need for food coloring too - just put the strawberries in a food processor and you will have naturally pink colored strawberry ice cream.
I don't usually write reviews but... I made this recipe in my ice cream maker - no changes. Delicious and easy. We all loved it. Actually, so did the dogs :-)
This is delicious! It taste just like Dreyer's Strawberry ice cream. Yummy!
My nephew is allergic to eggs and for a 3 year old who has not had any cake or ice cream, it will be a huge treat for him, I thank you for this recipe he loved it!
Excellent! I put the strawberry mixture in the blender to avoid large chunks of strawberries. I also used skim milk and 1/2 and 1/2. We served it at a baby shower and everyone loved it.
Very good and easy to make!
Easy to do. I didn't need the food coloring because the strawberries made it pink. It was very good.
We all loved this one!
I've made this recipe 5+ times (to great results). I've tried editing it a bit as other reviewers have. In the end, I think this recipe is best as posted. It is awesome. I just wanted to suggest that you make this first as posted, THEN if it has too much vanilla or salt for you, tweak it the next time. You might just like it better how it is, though.
Great !!
Great recipe but after reading the reviews I decided to do a few changes I omitted the vanilla and added buttermilk instead of cream, since I heard buttermilk makes great ice cream and wow what a flavor didn't need any food coloring I used 2.5 cups of strawberry and 1 cup of whole milk and 2 cups of buttermilk and the salt. I must give 10 stars because the taste is great and rich with a nice wholesome color. I definitely would be using this recipe.
I loved this recipe and so did my family. The ice cream is so creamy and tastes like fresh strawberries. So good!
Great recipe only I did not use food coloring and instead of whole milk used half & half for one cup and 1% for other half. Also should add strawberries close to end of cycle to keep them from getting all wrapped around dasher. Used kitchen aid mixer attachment and this was a wonderful and easy recipe
This strawberry icecream is TO DIE FOR! Not only is it creamy and sweet, but it is refreshingly light with the fresh strawberries. We opted not to use food coloring and it turned out a nice, natural light pink. We will definitely be making this again! Also, was NOT icy at all--we even had a bowl after we pulled it out of the machine and before we froze it for the night! Awesome!
I made this for my son's birthday party. Everyone loved it! I didn't need to use the food coloring either. I wanted to be sure the sugar was completely melted before going into the machine, and I was using fresh strawberries. So, I put them both in a pot, melted the sugar and used a potato masher to get just the right texture of the strawberries. It turned out great! Thanks for the recipe!
I was not a big fan of how the ice cream set up. I thought the flavor was okay, I will be returning to a tried and true family recipe, but thought this one was worth a try.
great and very refreshing on a hot day. a real keeper thank you.
Made it in an electric turning ice-cream maker (alternating ice and salt), and it was still turning after 4 hours. We finally stopped it since we were tired of waiting for it to freeze. It was too "foamy" and not ice-cream consistency at all. We'll go back to the traditional recipes.
I've made this for guests and everyone loves it. A keeper, I did not edit in any way but will use this for other fruits and add ins in the future.
when I was making this the batter seemed so dry. I thought it would be hard and awful but to our surprise it was great! loaded with blueberries and perfect amount of sweetness
very tasty!!!!
I had to cut the recipe down to half to fit in my ice cream maker that really was not my issue however. My ice cream wasn't ICE CREAM it was more like soft serve... I have not had this issue with other recipes where I have not had this issue, also the heavy cream seemed a little TOO well.. I love creamy ice cream but this seemed almost as though it was too much cream almost overbearing like you were drinking the heavy cream straight. Otherwise I have to say good overall flavor and not a bad dish, I will work to tweak this into something I will like to use more often.
Used organic sugar, whipping cream, and milk. Fabulous!!
