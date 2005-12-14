Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad

We love this recipe. It is light, healthy, delicious, and definitely something different from my other dishes. I serve it as an entree, by adding some type of grilled or roasted fish or meat. The recipe is delicious as is, so I have made just a few modifications. The biggest one is to cut the raw garlic way back. I use a single clove or two, just as I would with any other salad dressing. I only use 8 oz (1/2 package) of rice noodles or rice sticks, and this seems about the right ratio for the other ingredients. I omit the cabbage, because it doesn't seem to add anything. Last of all, I serve the chopped peanuts on the side, and we both add a lot of them because they really seem to add something.