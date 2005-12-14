Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad

This is a good salad for a hot day.

Recipe by jen

  • Mince the garlic with the cilantro and the hot pepper. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, add the lime juice, fish sauce or salt and sugar; stir well. Let the sauce sit for 5 minutes.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the rice noodles; boil them for 2 minutes. Drain well. Rinse the noodles with cold water until they have cooled. Let them drain again.

  • Combine the sauce, noodles, carrots, cucumber, mint and Napa cabbage in a large serving bowl. Toss well and serve the salad garnished with the peanuts and mint sprigs.

432 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 89.5g; fat 5.3g; sodium 187.5mg. Full Nutrition
