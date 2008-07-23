Fried Green Tomatoes II
Tomatoes dipped in a breadcrumb batter and fried to your heart's content.
That previous recipe was really harsh. I've never made these before so I experimented with thickness and browness. I think it is all just personal preference. I did dunk in egg before breading just because that is always how I have fried anything. I would have submitted a photo, but my husband ate all of them before I could find my camera!Read More
You failed to say that the tomatoes are best used while still green and sliced about 1/8th of an inch thick. Use VERY little sugar, salt, black pepper and Peanut oil or you will have burned grease and tomatoes. Drain thoroughly!!!Read More
I tried this recipe but I added a little more sugar to counteract the bitterness. I am from the South and this is a great recipe
I guess i'm more of a fan of red tomatoes!
I tried this recipe because I didn't have eggs on hand. I tried a batch per the recipe, then a few more with milk. The bread crumbs didn't stick either way. I guess the eggs are just essential!
Very tasty. I did the 3 step dip and coat method. 1st flour,2nd egg, 3rd bread crumbs with sugar.
I made this following the directions carefully. I don’t know if the recipe is not good or I just don’t like fried green tomatoes. I won’t be making this ever again.
