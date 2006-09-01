Roasted Acorn Squash
This roasted acorn squash recipe is a delicious late summer or fall dish that goes well with brown rice.
Adding chicken broth after the squash was incorporated with the onions really helped give the dish a much nicer consistency. Also, try adding a splash of balsamic vinegar to boost the flavor.Read More
it needs some sort of sauce or gravy. it's too dry by itself. it might make a good soup.Read More
Rich flavorful and nutritionally superior to other dressings that might accompany hardy meats and roasted fowl. Onions and spices provide a flavor boost that would make squash a more attractive dish for people who otherwise would resist trying it.
YUM!! This is a great side dish! I love it! I served at thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it! Even the kids and that is hard to do!
Took the advice of another rater and added some chicken broth - it was fantastic! Best acorn squash recipe I've ever tried. Will definitely be making again!
I made this for a potluck, for a woman who wanted a savory squash dish instead of the usual sweet type. Didn't have coriander on hand, so I used a bit more onion, garlic and nutmeg. It turned out *quite* well, I got multiple compliments and not a bit was left over!
This is very tasty! I added cinnamon and used molasses instead of brown sugar and it turned out great. It was a bit dry, maybe it needs a bit more oil or butter. I'll make it again. Thank you.
This was great. I added some apple sauce for extra moisture (instead of extra butter) at it was a big hit.
This recipe is really good, though missing a few key spices. I added spinach and chili powder to give it a little more flavor and added some tofu to make it a meal. I really like the sauted squash though, never would have thought of that myself.
Good stuff... I fixed this with Balsamic glazed Salmon, yum!
My husband and I both thought this was outstanding, and that says a lot, because he can be quite difficult to please. I was looking for something healthy, not just another recipe for a butter/brown sugar mix to bake into the acorn squash. I wanted something that would enable us to not only taste the acorn squash, but to also try a dish that would enhance the flavor of the spices. Very good!!! Very flavorful and delicious and has the added bonus of being very healthy! I can also envision ways to prepare this to experiment with more flavors, but this is awesome as is! Thanks so much for sharing this, Jen! Great recipe!
This was not good at all. Mealy texture, bland taste. I added some water when I combined the squash and onions, to let the squash simmer in that a little bit. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly.
great stuff! i didn't have any coriander but it was still good
I've made this three times in the last two weeks. Such great flavor, goes with anything.
Great! I cut it in half and grilled the cut open squash for 25 minutes then chopped it and tossed with the spices, substituting sage and lemon zest for the coriander. Returned it to the grill for 5 min on each side in a grill basket with tomato chunks and onion chunks also tossed with the spices.
This is SO good. I wanted something hearty and warm for dinner so I made this, with a few changes. I halfed the recipe and added chilli powder, vegetable stock, and tofu as recommended by other reviewers, and also roasted up half a yam and added that too. It still made enough for two, so I'll probably make a soup with the leftovers.
While the flavor of this dish is terrific, the texture is simply too dry. I stood at my refrigerator, searching for something, "anything" that I could add to make it more palatable. I finally added about 1/2 cup of pineapple juice and cooked it in that for an additional 5 minutes. It did the trick! I will make it again, but will also add the juice.
Easy. Excellent flavor. I used with buttercup squash.
I thought this was a very nicely seasoned recipe. I did omit the onions. I served this with a spaghetti casserole and collard greens.
This smelled really good when it was cooking, but we just didn't like it at all. Something about the onion + coriander + sweet squash taste just didn't go well together.
I modified this recipe by: placing peeled and diced butternut squash on a baking sheet; drizzling the butter on top; sprinkling it all with the seasonings and butter; then roasting it for 50 minutes, turning a couple times while baking. YUM! The result was a fantastic side dish on a rainy fall day.
This recipe was good, but not great, so we gave it 3 stars. The flavor was good, the texture was OK & it needed way more than the recommended salt to really bring out the flavor. One thing that my husband & I thought was that it makes for a good starch replacement, but it really is missing something. It's a good alternative to making sweet acorn squash, but some people may have a hard time with the texture and flavor. I will try to experiment with it a bit but I do not recommend serving this to friends without trying it first.
Only 4 stars because you can actually eat the skin too..... why bother scooping out the flesh!
Very Good
I was excited to try this recipe from the reviews, but I have to say it was just ok. It wasn't something to rave about. It masked the flavor of the squash and I suppose that is what alot of people like.
This did not work out for me, but may have been operator error. Followed the recipe to the T, but my squash came out mushy. I checked my oven temp with a thermometer when I realized this, and it was spot on. In an attempt to save the dish, I added the chicken broth suggested by others and was able to create a mashed potato like dish. This, of course, did not pair well with brown rice as it was like serving two starches. I truly appreciate the originality of this dish, but personally found it a bit hard to execute. If I try it again, I will drop my oven temperature or shorten the cooking time.
I used oregano instead of coriander, added more butter because it became dry. I enjoyed the recipe. Thank you :)
Another operator error, I had a small acorn squash and cooked it for the full 50minutes. So it was, um, mushy. (Be kind, I've never, ever, baked squash so this was a lesson learned!) Nevertheless, it made an acorn mash which was kind of like mashed potatoes. (An acorn squash savory mashed potato dish to be exact). I actually liked it. In fact, I'd use this as a mashed potato replacement. As I am here eating it I think it'd be really nice with pork roast, if I cooked meat, that is. I liked the savory component of the onion/garlic/coriander/nutmeg mix as I think it balanced the nutty sweetness of the squash. Since, as mentioned, I've never made acorn squash before, I can't imagine adding more sugar to this squash, it's already sweet enough. Oh heck, maybe I can imagine, sweet potato casserole comes to mind. Anyway, despite the consistency error, it does not change the fact that I found the blend of flavors quite good! i will try this recipe again but admit I'll have to pause and decide-- do I make mash or do I make it how its supposed to be?
Was great, I left the skins on instead of peeling (less work & mess) and more fiber. I used molasses instead of the brown sugar, used only one onion (I had small squash) and added a splash of balsamic vinegar to give it a bite and more liquid. A nice change from the sweet acorn squash you usually eat.
Added a cored and finely chopped apple to offset an accidental extra dash of nutmeg.A fantastic new fall dish that my family loves.
It's a nice change up from the sweet style of acorn squash.
