Roasted Acorn Squash

Another operator error, I had a small acorn squash and cooked it for the full 50minutes. So it was, um, mushy. (Be kind, I've never, ever, baked squash so this was a lesson learned!) Nevertheless, it made an acorn mash which was kind of like mashed potatoes. (An acorn squash savory mashed potato dish to be exact). I actually liked it. In fact, I'd use this as a mashed potato replacement. As I am here eating it I think it'd be really nice with pork roast, if I cooked meat, that is. I liked the savory component of the onion/garlic/coriander/nutmeg mix as I think it balanced the nutty sweetness of the squash. Since, as mentioned, I've never made acorn squash before, I can't imagine adding more sugar to this squash, it's already sweet enough. Oh heck, maybe I can imagine, sweet potato casserole comes to mind. Anyway, despite the consistency error, it does not change the fact that I found the blend of flavors quite good! i will try this recipe again but admit I'll have to pause and decide-- do I make mash or do I make it how its supposed to be?