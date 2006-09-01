Roasted Acorn Squash

This roasted acorn squash recipe is a delicious late summer or fall dish that goes well with brown rice.

By Allrecipes Member

4
  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cut acorn squash in half; roast cut-side up on a baking sheet for 50 minutes or until flesh is just tender. Let squash cool for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add onions and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until browned at the edges. Mix in garlic, coriander, and nutmeg. Cook mixture 2 minutes more; remove the pan from heat.

  • Spoon seeds and stringy middle out of squash; discard these. Spoon out flesh; chop into pieces and add to onion mixture; discard skins. Heat and stir squash mixture; season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.

192 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 361.3mg. Full Nutrition
