Sweet-Potato Muffins

They wouldn't cook in the middle. I wouldn't make this recipe again. They were tasty, but really just a carrot muffin substituting sweet potato. They were really dense, seemed to be missing some liquid so I tried adding about 1/2 cup of water to even get to stir the ingredients well. Perhaps that was too much. If you have a gas oven, best add 50 degrees F to the temperature (so cook at 400 F instead of 350F). I find often I have to turn up the temperature. Although my thermometer says my oven is the exact temperature on the dial, it often doesn't cook the same as an electric oven. They weren't done in 25 minutes, so I turned up the oven to 400 and checked every 5 minutes, but after 20 minutes more just took them out. They still weren't all done in the centre -- cooked on the outside and a toothpick came out clean, but still wet on the inside. I think I'd try what the other person said, cook the sweet potatoes first before adding them. However, in the end, they really do just taste the same as carrot or pumpkin muffins -- same spices.