Sweet-Potato Muffins
Delicious muffins that are a little bit different than you'd expect.
This is a great recipe! I skinned and boiled the sweet potatoes until they were soft.. then chopped them and put them in the blender until smooth. I used whole wheat flour as oppossed to white flour, did not you the allspice and added about half a teaspoon more of both cinnamon and nutmeg and cut down on the sugar. Came out delicious. Baking time for more like 40-45 minutes than 30.Read More
These really did taste good, but they were waaaaay too dense for my taste. I don't know if it's maybe because of the starchiness of the sweet potatoes? I mixed and baked according to direction, with the exception of using only 1 cup of brown sugar instead of 1 1/8 cup. I do think they turned out how they are supposed to. I think I just like fluffier/cakier muffins. The texture of these was more like a cross between muffin and bread pudding. Very heavy. For a similar flavor profile in a more "muffiny" muffin, I recommend the "Morning Glory Muffins I" from this site. A couple of neutral notes - these took a bit longer to bake in my oven than the recipes states. Also, with a 6oz. ice cream scoop, I got 15 standard-sized muffins.Read More
SO GOOD! I used a 40 oz. can of yams (drained & mashed), and added 1/2 c. milk...perfect - nice and moist, but not dense. I was able to make 6 jumbo-sized muffins & 5 regular-sized muffins. The jumbo muffins took 32 minutes, and the regular took 28 minutes. Also, used dried cranberries instead of raisins.
I love this recipe, it is one of my favorites on here. I have made it several times, the only changes I make is I add 1 Tablespoon of Cinnamon and add 1/2 cup of milk, then bake it about 15 mins longer than the recipe calls for. I didn't have raisins, either so I added more walnuts. They are great for breakfast or a quick snack.
These muffins were so moist and delicious, although admittedly a bit heavy. I did use whole wheat flour, which may have made them heavier, but they were still so good! I used 3 average-sized sweet potatoes and shreded them finely in the food processor. I'll make these again and again!
Yum! Finally a way to get my kids to eat sweet potatoes! I left out the nuts, added some milk and cooked them for 15 extra minutes, they were perfect and my kids think they are cupcakes :) Surprisingly sweet and taste great!
I didn't have fresh sweet potato but I did have mashed. I used 12 oz, with a little butter that had been mashed in. I changed out butter for the oil and added in one mashed banana and one chopped, peeled apple. It smells in-sane. This recipe made 19 medium sized muffins. I'll update this tomorrow on how we all liked them, I can't imagine we wouldn't.
I made these for my sons, ages 3 and 2, and they loved them! I didn't find them heavy at all. One large sweet potato provided the 4 cups, and shredding them was made easier with my food processor. Excellent recipe that I will use many more times.
My family loved these! I used leftover pureed sweet potatoes and omitted the allspice and nuts. In the end I added a little milk to moisten up the batter. They raised perfectly and smelled like heaven while baking. The taste was just as pleasing. Will make again and again.
The taste of these are very good. My only complaint is the texture is a little dense, but since they pack in so much beta-carotene, I can live with it. My kids liked them too.
Very tasty, although very heavy!
This is a FABULOUS recipe! I have been looking for a sweet potato muffin recipe for a long time. The ONLY changes I made were to use Golden raisins (soaked in hot water first), dark brown sugar, and to add bigger chunks of sweet potato at the end. I used the 4 cups of shredded potato, but when I was putting the batter in the pan, I added a few chopped pieces of blanched sweet potato to each muffin. The chunks are tatsty and a nioce reminder of what is in the muffin. The shredded pieces all but disappear!
These were delicious. I used some leftover cooked sweet potatoes, about 2 cups and added them to the WET ingredients, mixing on low speed. I then added the wet to the dry and mixed again. I did add 1/2 c milk (soy milk) to thin the batter a little. I did not add walnuts or raisins, as we're not big fans here. I then filled the muffin cups about 2/3 full, getting 24 muffins out of it. I baked them for 20 minutes. My whole family thought they were wonderful.
My second time making sweet potato muffins. This is different from the last recipe I use. The batter turn out too thick so I added some milk. My husband and three kids love them. Great recipe!!!!My five year old child couldn't wait for them to cool down. Will make them again. The next time I will upload a photo. They came out pretty too.
My substitutions: a 40 oz can of yams in light syrup, drained; 2 t pumpkin pie spice; apple cider to thin out the batter. I left out the raisins. These are moist and delicious, and definitely a high energy food. One large muffin is a healthy breakfast in itself. I love walnuts, and I added 1 cup chopped, but pecans would also do nicely, I'm sure. These are wonderful served with whipped cream, too! They get even better with age. The batter definitely required some thinning and the cooking time is longer than stated.
Wonderful spice blend and what a wonderful aroma! My husband could barely wait for them to cool down to an edible temperature... When I first combined the dry and wet ingredients I thought I would need to add more liquid, but after a good stir the batter came together nicely. Had to bake them a little longer than called for. I'll definitely make them again. And again!
I had some extra sweet potatoes left over so I thought I would try something different with them. I found this recipe and made them for my boyfriend and he and I looooved them! Very easy and fun to make. Mine came out kinda dense, but that's how I like my muffins anyways. I also used applesauce instead of oil. If you do substitute applesauce for oil, be sure to grease the muffin pan. Great recipe!
This recipe was great...WITH MODIFICATIONS. Instead of grated sweet potato, I steamed and pureed mine. I lessened the sugar to just one cup (could have lessened it even more I think and it would've tasted great!). The mixture was kind of dense. So I added about 1/4-1/2 cup of milk to give it a more runny mixture. I doubled the eggs to help in that process too. But looking back, I probably could have gotten away with just the 2 eggs and maybe mixed the yolk mixture with the wet ingredients. And beat the egg whites to a stiff peak and add it later for a lighter mixture? I also added coconut oil, instead of canola. They came out fabulous and the smell throughout the house was GREAT. Who needs Yankee candles with this recipe?!
This recipe is SO delicious. If at all possible, use freshly-grated sweet potatoes as it does so much for the texture. Moist and oh so tasty! I double the recipe and made jumbo muffins for Thanksgiving!
Very tasty and love the idea of giving the kids such a nutritious snack. However,I shredded the sweet potato in the food processor and it did not "disappear" while baking. It looked almost the same as it did raw. Next time I'll try to puree it more because my daughter took one look and would't try it! Made them again and shredded the potato finer. Better than ever!!!!!!!
These were good. I replaced the oil with applesauce and the raisins with dried apple. I could see the swirls from the sweet potato, but could not detect them otherwise. These are hearty muffins, no fluff. They are healthy enough to be an on the go breakfast for me and the kids.
I liked these a lot. They weren't too dense, they had a lot of flavor - I thought they were great! I baked the sweet potatoes the night before and then peeled them, mashed them, and threw them in with the wet ingredients. I did have to add a splash of milk because the batter was really thick, but that seemed to help and they puffed up nicely. Thanks!!
DEELISH!!!!! Noah, age 4, who hates any kind of potato there is, ate three of these nutrition packed muffins in a matter of minutes.(I'm gonna have to start packing squash this way too :-)I did have to add a little milk but I likely had too much flower. Someone previously commented on the aroma!!!!!!!! OH MY........We don't need Yankee Candles anymore. Just make these babies. Oh, I also hate walnuts so left those out. Thank you Jen for sharing your recipe.
I thought these were very good. I found 1 1/2 c. of mashed sweet potatoes worked well. I did thin the batter a little with some extra milk. I subbed applesauce for half the oil and it worked great. I used half whole wheat flour. I also cut back nutmeg and added an extra bit of pumpkin pie spice on top of the other spices. They are a dense heavy muffin, but cooked well without burning. I found they took 20 minutes right on the money and I ended up with 15 muffins- this was filled to the top. They don't raise much, so you can easily do that with these. Everyone loved them. I intend to add in some other pureed veggies and fruits next time to fool my picky children!
just made these. came out delicious. i used applesauce instead of the oil. (i added a teaspoon of oil, too.). i cooked the sweet potatoes first. then mashed them into the wet ingredients. also, i used a little bit less than 1 cup of brown sugar. it came out sweet enough.
This was tasty but I wasn't a fan of the grated sweet potatoes. Next time I make this I will follow the suggestion of other reviews and cook my potatoes first.
These are VERY good, the only thing I did different was made them as mini muffins for my toddler and added copped up apple instead of raisins and walnuts. I think next time I'll use applesauce instead of canola oil to make a bit healthier. My 2 1/2 year old loves these, thanks!
The batter is really dry and I thought I messed it up, but these muffins baked up beautifully. They were very hearty and delicious, and I love the nutritional value of so much sweet potato in the recipe.
I did find these pretty dense, but that isn't to say they are bad. Don't expect fluffy, light muffins, but rather something unique, heavy and delicious. I really liked these. I used applesauce in place of the oil and used a cranberry/raisin/seed/nut mix for the walnuts and raisins. Very good!
I followed the recipe to the "T",..and they tasted exactly like sweet potato pie. No need to change anything.
Delicious- kids, and husband who "hates" sweet potatoes, ate them all. I thought the were tasty, too. Used canned sweet potates and mashed them with a little milk.
Great recipe! I used yams because i did'nt have sweet potatoes, dried cranberries (soaked them in hot water for a bit first, then drained them of course) instead of raisins, and left out the nuts. I also added a pinch of cloves. Everyone loved them. I'll be making these alot!
First off, I made the following modifications: used only 1 cup brown sugar; used coconut oil instead of canola; used 1 cup cake flour and 1 cup all-purpose flour; added 1 tsp. baking soda; used 2 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice in lieu of the individual spices called for; used a 29oz. can of yams in syrup plus half of a 15oz. can of yams (leftover from a previous meal), and pureed them in my blender, undrained, instead of the peeled, shredded sweet potato called for; used 1/2 cup each of dried cranberries, chopped pecans, and white choc. chips, instead of the raisins and walnuts called for. These are a dense muffin, as stated by most reviewers, and took longer to bake, even with my oven's convection bake feature (40 min.--probably my own fault, though, b/c of my modifications). I had enough batter to make 24 muffins exactly (again, probably b/c of my modifications). When I make them again, I will drain the canned yams first before pureeing them (I read many reviews stating the batter seemed pretty dry, so I thought the extra liquid would help, but they've just come out of the oven, and have wonderful tops and bottoms, but the insides are a tad too moist--oops!) The smell is divine, and my picky 7-yr-old thinks they're GREAT...that's good enough for me! :) I love to bake, and have lots of experience, so I'm confident I'll get the texture right next time. Thanks, Jen!
Oh my these were absolutely amazing!! I normally prefer to only write a review if I've followed the recipe exactly but there were toooo good not to tell you about them ;) So my changes: I used 2 cups of cooked mashed sweet potatoes(because I had them on hand). I also added 2 TBSP of Peanut butter, 1 TBSP of honey, 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, 1/2 tsp cloves & omitted the raisins and nuts b/c the hubs won't eat them. I got about 20 muffins with this recipe(but they came just to the top of the cupcake paper). And I also only cooked them @ 350 for 18 mins. I'm sooo glad I baked this recipe!! The house smells like fall and I will DEF be trying this recipe time and time again b/c there's always leftover sweet taters ;) Thanks Jen!!
I had leftover sweet potatoes from Thanksgiving....so I gave these muffins a shot. I was worried that they were going to be too dense, but they were fine. They are,of course, heavier than a typical muffin...but not to the point of being distasteful. In fact they tasted wonderful. I didn't have walnuts so I added pecans and I did precook and mash the sweet potatoes beforehand. I will make these again...
I loved this recipe! I used 2c of mashed yams 1/2c of brown sugar and 1/4c of buttermilk, they were delicious! I did cut the recipe in half and it made 12 regular muffins! They were so good. Everyone at work loved them! Will definitely make these again.
I loved it! I didn't have walnuts or raisins so didn't use them but followed recipe all the way othewise. Made them again and tried to use applesauce instead of oil and it is sooooo not the same, just use the oil. My 8, 3,2 years olds love them.
As is, this is a pretty tasty muffin. Next batch I plan to cut the oil in 1/2 and use unsweetened applesauce for the other half. These are also really sweet, so I may cut the sugar as well. Yummy muffins!
This is a yummy recipe -- I literally just ate one and had to write a review. It is a somewhat untraditional muffin recipe for me as I'm used to batters that are more liquid, but I took a leap of faith and did everything as instructed (with the exception of a couple of substitutions), and they are perfect. DO the raw shredded sweet potato, not mashed already cooked. I substituted coconut oil for canola and fresh cranberries for the raisins. SO GOOD, and my toddler and preschooler loved them too!
I made these, substituting only the oil for apple sauce and using whole wheat. I don't know but they are interesting, its just the taste of allspice is SO overpowering! I will definetly skip this next time if i make these again. My blender wouldnt grate the sweet potatoes that were softer, so I eventually just mashed them and hoped for the best. There are chunks of them in there and it's fine. Now, I just have to wait for a second party to try and critique. Interesting recipe, but maybe my skills as a cook are lacking.
I added 1/2 cup milk, left out the allspice (didn't have any), and used dried cranberries instead of raisins. It WAS a little heavy, but not unbearably so, and my picky 12 year old thought they were great.
Love this recipe. I've made it two ways -- once with shredded fresh yams and once with canned, unsweetened yams. I use a golden raisin/dried cherry mix instead of the raisins, and I add more. I also use pumpkin pie spice and add about a teaspon of freshly ground cardamom (also known as cilantro seed or coriander). These make closer to two dozen normal sized muffins, which are filling enough. Popular with baby boys, who seem to have magically learned to say "cake"...
These tasted good, but they were more than just dense. They were like custard. I baked them for an additional 15 minutes and still they were custard inside. The next day, I cut them in half and toasted them in the oven for about 8 minutes at 350 and they were much better, but still not cooked through like a muffin would be. The ratios are just all wrong.
I used 1/2 whole wheat flour, 2 sweet potatoes that were boiled and mashed, 2 tablespoons of milled flaxseed, and two tablespoons of melted butter. I also didn't have any allspice, but I did put in a half teaspoon of ground cloves. These are super yummy and filling! I've frozen them to heat up for quick breakfasts.
I found this recipe when I was searching for a way to use up a surplus of sweet potatoes. I thought it sounded unusual and wasn't sure what to think, but my 2-year-old loves muffins, and I thought this would be a great way to sneak in some veggies. They were absolutely delicious, and so beautiful! I love sweets but actually think you could decrease the sugar in these a bit and still have a great flavor. So excited to have found this recipe. It will become a regular!
A friend of ours generally will not eat anything made with sweet potatoes. He thought that we were attempting to keep the "banana nut muffins" away from him. After eating several muffins, he still refuses to believe that these muffins have sweet potatoes as the main ingredient. Thank you for sharing.
Excellent! Used 3 baked sweet potatoes, cut the sugar to 1cup brown sugar, used whole wheat, about 1/4 cup of milk and added additional teaspoon of cinnamon. Also used cranberries and no walnuts.
Well, I had some leftover white and sweet potatoes and this seemed like a good use for them. I followed the recipe fairly closely, however, I always try to make a recipe a bit healthier. Therefore, in place of one of the cups of flour, I used 1 1/2 cups flax flour I concocted in my coffee grinder. I also changed the focus a bit, substituting the nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, raisins and walnuts for 1 cup coconut and 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Kids like chocolate, don't you know. Thanks for sharing this great recipe. Amy
SO great. thanks!
I made these yesterday. I swapped the oil for applesauce, I only used 1/2 cup brown sugar and added liquid stevia. I made half with oats and added sugar free chocolate chips. I also added 1 banana. I added 1\2 c. Unsweetened vanilla almond milk. I guess I had a lot of sweet potato but I didn't measure it. They turned out pretty good. I ended up with 24, instead of 12. My dad ate 5 within an hour. I will make again without the oatmeal. Sweet potatoes are naturally sweet so a lot of sugar isn't needed. Mine didn't have muffin texture but they were delicious
1000% times better with coconut oil! I love this recipe. I've made it multiple times exactly as the recipe reads (without nuts/fruit) and it's delicious. But the one time I made it with coconut oil instead of canola it blew my mind.
Before adding the shredded sweet potato, I squeezed some liquid out of it. The first time I didn't and the muffins took extra long to cook. They are delicious and I love how moist they are. I also didn't add the walnuts...added semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Amazing! I wasn't too sure what to expect and I was a bit skeptical when I was mixing the egg mixture witht he flour mixture. I was pleasantly surprised! These muffins are wonderful. My new favourite! Simply delicious!
I made half the recipe, used 2 cups of leftover Sweet Potato cassarole then added the nuts, raisins and 1/2 cup fresh cranberries. Topped with a struessel made of 2 T melted butter, Cinnamon, Brown sugar and oatmeal. Took about 27 mins in the oven. It's a dense muffin and even the 2YO declaired it was a good muffin. Great w a glass of OJ! This might be our new Black Friday tradition.
My family and I really liked this muffins, I only made a few changes I put cranberries and pecans in it not raisins. They were great.
Excellent! I was trying to mimic some sweet potato muffins I got at a soul food restaurant and these are better. I did use butter instead of canola oil and I didn't have all spice (or even know what it is). Great recipe. I can't stop eating them. Will bake again. I also put butter on top with a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar.
My hubby said that these were the best muffins he has ever had! I really enjoyed making the recipe. I ran out of walnuts so added a half cup of almonds to make up for the loss. So tasty and moist, and the cooking times were accurate for me. I had more batter than expected, so after filling 12 muffin cups to the brim I used a mini loaf pan and used up the rest. the mini loaf took an extra five minutes in the oven but it came out beautiful! Thanks for such a great recipe, this will be a new staple in my house.
I did not care for this!
I used applesauce instead of the eggs, and found that I had to add a little milk for moisture,I also replace the brown sugar for splenda brown sugar because my husband is diabetic. but otherwise this is an awesome recipe. My kids and husband loved them.
My home was filled with the sweet aroma of lovely pumpkin pie!! These muffins are hands-down the best!!! I followed the recipe to the letter except the walnuts which I didn`t have. I will make this again, you betcha!!!!
These were really good and lasted for several days. I had sweet potatoes left over from Christmas, so I made a double batch less the nuts. My young kids really liked them too. I will be keeping this recipe around!
Yummy and popular with the little ones - it just comes out a bit dense.
I did not care for this recipe.There is no moisture in it at all. I had to add 1 c. of milk to make it usable.
I have been searching for a sweet potato muffin, and decided to try these. I found these muffins to be ok, they have a good flavour but are extremely dense. My family enjoyed it. But I do not think I will make this one again
Yummy!
The muffins didn't bake inside - they became a solid rock on the outside but wouldn't bake in the middle. I have a feeling that the sweet potatoes contributed too much moisture as they baked, maybe they'd be better if they were cooked first. They were very dense. I used the full amount of sweet potato and all fresh ingredients, the walnuts and raisins were nice.
This is a wonderful recipe! I used canned Yams, added a 1/2 cup milk, used pie spice instead of cinnamon and nutmeg and added a brown sugar crumble (recipe from this site) to the top. Couldn't get enough of these. I will be making again.
I made them with whole wheat flour and crushed walnuts...and they were tasty, but a bit dry because the recipe didn't call for any type of milk to make it less dense. I made a second batch and added bananas and a little 1% milk. My picky daughter liked them and asked for more!! Off to make a second batch!
These muffins are a nice change from the usual. They are dense, which makes them really filling. I used half the amount of nutmeg (ground not fresh) and replaced the walnuts with pecans. The batter was really sticky so I had to use my hand to mix all the ingredients together.
great recipe to follow, i made our muffins a little different | Sweet potato-Kale-Basil-rosemary | but followed this recipe . i added about 1 cup of kale, a bunch of fresh basil and a teaspn of rosemary. used about 1/2 cup sugar, pinch of cinnamon as well. baked for 35-40 minutes
Pretty dense and moist, but not "heavy". I used 2 cups mashed sweet potato (which I had cooked earlier). It tasted strongly of nutmeg or allspice, I'm not sure which, so I think I'd cut down on those next time.
We liked it. Was a bit too sweet. I was expecting more of a breakfast sort of muffin than a dessert but they were pretty good. I did not add raisins because yuk and had to cook them for about 40 to 45 minutes. Over all i'd say this recipe is nearly perfect.
It was so delicious that our five year old couldn't stop eating it.
i used some mashed sweet potato and batter was very dense, but came out great!
Delicious baked 50 minutes :)
I used dried cranberries instead of raisins..great recipe!!
Please add evaporative milk
A tiny bit of work peeling and shredding the sweet potatoes but well worth it. They are delicious
Absolutely terrific! Easy to make - next time I will grate the sweet potatoes finer and add the raisins and nuts I was lacking this time. Thank you, thank you!!
I'm quite pleased with this recipe. I have a bunch of sweet potato puree cans that I need to use before I move soon and this works well. I substituted in 1/2 c. coconut flour, a bit of coconut flakes, almonds and pecans, and tart little barberries. I only added 2/3 c. sugar. I made this into two mini bread loaves and they were very dense but tasted great.
This recipe was great! They kind of taste like pumpkin with a kick. I first diced and boiled the sweet potatoes and then mashed them by hand. I omitted the allspice and nutmeg, added a little clove powder instead, and tripled the cinnamon. I also kept out the raisins and walnuts due to personal taste. The muffins were very heavy which I ended up liking because then I only eat one (even though my mouth wants more!)
Almost forgot! I also made some cream cheese frosting to go on these babies! Delicious!!
I didn't have a whole 4 cups of sweet potato, more like 2. However, my muffin cups were very full and they came out awesome. I think 4 cups would have been too much.
added chopped cashew nuts instead and no raisins, enough sugar in it already
They wouldn't cook in the middle. I wouldn't make this recipe again. They were tasty, but really just a carrot muffin substituting sweet potato. They were really dense, seemed to be missing some liquid so I tried adding about 1/2 cup of water to even get to stir the ingredients well. Perhaps that was too much. If you have a gas oven, best add 50 degrees F to the temperature (so cook at 400 F instead of 350F). I find often I have to turn up the temperature. Although my thermometer says my oven is the exact temperature on the dial, it often doesn't cook the same as an electric oven. They weren't done in 25 minutes, so I turned up the oven to 400 and checked every 5 minutes, but after 20 minutes more just took them out. They still weren't all done in the centre -- cooked on the outside and a toothpick came out clean, but still wet on the inside. I think I'd try what the other person said, cook the sweet potatoes first before adding them. However, in the end, they really do just taste the same as carrot or pumpkin muffins -- same spices.
I loved it! I did not use raisins and only used a bit of cinnamon and not the other spices
It was great but I got rid of the nuts
they were hearty and good. Very filling. These would be good to take cross country skiing or on a hike.
This is a very heavy muffin..good flavor though.
These are so good! They taste like a cross between pumpkin bread and carrot cake! We were OUT of food the night we made them- we only had the pantry staples and some sweet potatoes ?? and thaa as Nik’s to this recipe we had food to give our family! They were filling and delicious. Held us over so well until our pay dropped. Omitted the Allspice, nuts, and raisins simply bc we had none. They Cooked 35 minutes. Dense and filling.
I love the fact that I was able to change the recipe from 12 to 6. I made them according to the recipe and they were pretty good. It could have been the potatoes that I used but I would have loved to taste more sweet potatoe. Overall a good recipe.
these were tasty, next time i want to try them with chocolate chips!
I made these with cranberries instead of raisins and did mini muffins instead of the larger ones. they were excellent and my husband loves them for breakfast
These are delicious, but I think I messed up somehow because they are more like hockey pucks than muffins: squat and dense (but MUCH tastier). Still worthy of 4 stars though_ they're that good! I think the problem is that I tried to conserve energy by baking a quiche at the same time so the oven was too moist. Baked for 65 minutes and the center still resembles mashed potato. Any suggestions? I would definitely like to try again and post an update!
o.m.g YUMM
Added chopped flame raisins and omitted the allspice since already putting in cinnamon and nutmeg and clove doesn't really go with sweet potato. This recipe is super quick and easy and I would definitely do it again!
I left out the walnuts and raisins, and it was definitely sweet and textured enough without them! The cooking time was more like 50 minutes for me, but otherwise they turned out great!
Perfect, i made 6 very large muffins and left them for 40 minutes.
