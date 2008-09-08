Sun-dried Tomatoes I

I never made sun dried tomatoes and probably only tasted them a couple of times in my life. I used some smaller roma style tomatoes. I had them in the oven about 6 hours and they seemed way to dry! Most were as "crisp as chips." I found out that a smaller tomato is not best for this and that romas were a drier tomato. Use a good plump tomato and this recipe should work good. Don't assume it will take all day! Check them after 4 hours or so and about every hour. I am currently rehydrating them in some boiling water to see which ones are salvageable. The recipe does not say how to store them, if in the fridge than how? Do I put them in a bag or in a jar with olive oil with or without seasonings. It also does not suggest on how to rehydrate them for future recipes or if that is even neccessary. I also wish I knew what to look for so that they didn't get so hard and dry, which is the most important thing. The directions just said this could take all day so I didn't bother them. I will probably store them in olive oil in the fridge now that I am in the process of having to rehydrate. I may try them again with a more plump tomato, check on them to make sure the center stays softer, and then store in the freezer as suggested by others. I really wished this would have worked perfectly. Maybe, I just needed more detailed instructions my first time. It would have helped.

Read More