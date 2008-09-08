Sun-dried Tomatoes I
Not a labor intensive process, but certainly a lengthy one. Once dried, store these tasty gems in the refrigerator.
HOW TO STORE: put the dried tomatoes in jars and then fill up with olive oil just to cover. This is where you can get creative and use infused oil or put some garlic cloves, basil, capers, rosemary etc in with them if you wish. I've seen other recipes that say to store them for a couple weeks before using. Hope this helps.Read More
I never made sun dried tomatoes and probably only tasted them a couple of times in my life. I used some smaller roma style tomatoes. I had them in the oven about 6 hours and they seemed way to dry! Most were as "crisp as chips." I found out that a smaller tomato is not best for this and that romas were a drier tomato. Use a good plump tomato and this recipe should work good. Don't assume it will take all day! Check them after 4 hours or so and about every hour. I am currently rehydrating them in some boiling water to see which ones are salvageable. The recipe does not say how to store them, if in the fridge than how? Do I put them in a bag or in a jar with olive oil with or without seasonings. It also does not suggest on how to rehydrate them for future recipes or if that is even neccessary. I also wish I knew what to look for so that they didn't get so hard and dry, which is the most important thing. The directions just said this could take all day so I didn't bother them. I will probably store them in olive oil in the fridge now that I am in the process of having to rehydrate. I may try them again with a more plump tomato, check on them to make sure the center stays softer, and then store in the freezer as suggested by others. I really wished this would have worked perfectly. Maybe, I just needed more detailed instructions my first time. It would have helped.Read More
Commercially packed sun-dried tomatoes in oil (or olives in oil) should keep indefinitely, as long as you use clean utensils to fish them out of the jar. Home-made dried tomatoes should never be packed in olive oil, as the exclusion of air from the environment makes a perfect situation for the growth of Clostridium botulinum. (This is true for almost anything home-made packed in oil - and also why home-made garlic oil or herb oils are not recommended for storage past a week or so.)
HOW TO STORE: I put mine in a good zip lock freezer bag or if I have a lot I vacuum pack them and freeze. When I need them I just pull out what I need. If they are used in rice or coucous I put them in with the rice and boiling water. To use on pizzas I pull them out of the freezer, put in a small cup and put a little bit of olive oil on them for 15 mins. or so.
Make sure you don't do what I did & NOT use a non-stick pan, either that or lightly oil the pan prior to baking... took all day & WOWSA, so delish. Other than the scraping off of the pan, they turned out wonderful. So much flavor in one little strip, they pack punch & will make beautiful gifts come this Christmas! (tis' amazing how you can fit 5 huge tomatoes in one, little 6oz jar!)
I got great results with a combination of Roma and smaller, 8 oz. round tomatoes. My cookie sheets don't have a non-stick coating, so I used parchment paper which worked well. Smaller pieces were dried after 4 hours and larger pieces were done by 7.5 hours. Be sure to check on these every 30-45 min. towards the end and remove them when they are still leather-like and pliable. If they lose their deep red color and get crispy, they have dried too long. I plan to freeze the extras: some just as they are and others in a plastic zip bag with a small amount of olive oil to use later. Be sure to use only good tomatoes...I tried drying some that were past their prime (a little mushy inside) and they were not worth keeping.
So good! Most sun-dried tomatoes are soaked in oil, but I was looking for a more low-fat recipe. I diced them, brushed them with olive oil, and sprinkled with Italian seasoning and black pepper. Yummy. Here's one thing that you can do with them: take your favorite bread/roll dough, roll out in a rectangle like you would with cinnamon rolls, then brush with a little olive oil or melted butter. Sprinkle 3/4 cup of these on and maybe some grated Parmesan, and roll up, jellyroll style. Cut with dental floss. Place in a baking pan, sprinkle with Parmesan, and cook at 350 for 20 minutes.
This worked great! I used just the tomatos and cooking spray and cooked them for about 7 hours. They are awesome and great on salads!
this worked really good, i did them in small batches and put them in pretty jars for my mom and grandma for mothers day, they loved them! before i put them in the oven i drizzled them with olive oil and lots of kosher salt.
I'd love to use this recipe but am wondering how long these will last in the 'frige or if anyone has any other ideas. Thanks!!!
These are great! I used roma tomatoes and we were all eating these right off the pan. I sprinkled some basil over one batch before drying them and that gave them a nice flavor, but they're great plain, too. I'll definitely be planting more roma plants next year to make more of these treats.
I've been doing this for awhile...cherry, grape or mini roma tomatoes work best. Put parchment paper on the cookie sheets. Easy clean up! I put the finished product in freezer bags & freeze. Keeps well all winter +! Great on pizza, home made soups, omelets, etc. The flavor is intense without the calories of the oil.
for those wondering how to store these check this site: http://homecooking.about.com/od/foodstorage/a/sundrytomstore.htm
For everyone wondering about storage: I've been drying tomatoes (in a food dryer) for years. I bag them in ziplock bags (suck all the air out with a straw) and pop them in the freezer. We don't normally dehydrate with oil for health reasons, but I have done so in the past and that works fine. We use the tomatoes on homemade pizzas without any rehydration at all, and they taste great, as they are.
Ohmygosh!! I was worried about how to store these, but that's not going to be a problem because my family gobbles them up as fast as I can make them. And yes, it's pretty slow. First batch with smaller tomatoes took about 7 hours. Second batch using bigger heirloom tomatoes (cut into half-Roma sized pieces) took about 11 hours. Amazing taste. No need to even add salt. Cooking on parchment paper was a great tip too.
I dry my own tomatoes in a dehydrator and have experimented with seasoning prior to drying: all were bad ideas. The water goes out and the seasonings all get too intense. So: NO SALT. After drying, I store in the freezer in Ziploc bags. To rehydrate: soak in stock of any kind (even beef bouillon), or white wine, or oils of any type (including grape seed oil) or in cider or balsamic vinegar. Get creative! Yes, this is the time to add all the seasonings. Or, instead of reconstituting prior to cooking, just chop up and toss into omelets or frittatas or whatever you're making. Such wonderfully intense tomato flavor without all the runny juices!
Wow - that was so easy. I had a bunch of tomatoes (thanks to my vigorous tomato plants) and this was just what I needed. I just never realized it was so easy. Thank you!
I baked them for about 7 hours. They turned out well but I'm not sure how to store them.
Ok, so I had HUGE tomatoes from the garden and cut them into about 6 pieces each. I turned these on at 11 am and at 11 pm most of them still were not done. I turned the oven off and just left them there over night. Woke up in the morning and they were pretty perfect. I put them in 2 small glass (mushroom) jars and added a fresh basil leaf in each jar. Topped them off with some EVOO. Next time I will try with much smaller tomatoes.
I used cherry tomatoes and they turned out great. I never knew you could make these at home, and it was so easy! Thanks for the recipe!
We ended up with cases of roma tomatoes from our food bank. I cut them thick--about 3/4" -- sprinkle with sea salt, cracked pepper, basil and oregano and put them on my racks in my cabinet smoker. I turn the propane on to about 200 and wait about 12 hours checking on them from time to time. While still pliable, I bag them and freeze them. Fantastic! Especially in my chili and pasta dishes. The seasoning gives these babies intense flavor.
YUM! i have wanted to make sun-dried tomatoes for SO LONG but wasn't quite sure how to do it. I read alot of the review, thanks every one for tips and ideas. Basically i used all dif. types of tomatoes, didn't seed em, i'm too lazy, and let em go for a LONGGGG time. the bigger pieces cooked most of yesterday and are back in today. i like that you can take them out to use your oven for other things, then put em back in when you have the time. the taste is TRULY a rich deep intensity, JUST what i wanted without spending $5.00 on a tiny bag, esp. when you have them growing out of your ears in the summer garden! In the middle of winter i'll pull them out for a 'special' topping on my pizza, for a tiny taste of summer! THANK YOU for the easy recipe!!! You cannot do this wrong! It's failproof!
Came out wonderful. I sliced my tomatoes into small strips and they only took about 2 hours in the oven.
Wow, I never thought I could make my own sun dried tomatoes! I just finished a test batch of cherry tomatoes and they we're amazing! I'm storing them in a jar of good olive oil and can't wait to use them with dinner tonight.
Sundried tomatoes are so expensive, so I usually skip over recipes that call for them...until now! I had about six Roma tomatoes that were starting to go bad and I remembered seeing this recipe recommended on The Buzz recently, so I gave it a try. It worked like a charm and now I have beautiful "sundried" tomatoes hanging out in olive oil in my fridge. I recently bought more Romas when they were on sale at 4 pounds for $1.00 so I could make even more of these gems and have them on hand. Thanks for a great way to save money that will let me try recipes I usually skip over!
I made these with Grape Tomatoes - Yummy & Sweet! Did @ 200 in convection for about 3 hours. Perfect! And a good, time saving tip is to put several on the cutting board and hold steady with your hand or something flat - like a tupperware lid - and slice in half sideways.
Love this recipe! I wish I found this years ago because its a perfect solution to all the tomatoes we get from our garden and sun dried tomatoes can be expensive at the market. I made this on the weekend and used half of them yesterday in a pasta/shrimp recipe. WOW! Delicious and perfect. I stored them in olive oil in a canning jar in my fridge. Next time I'm going to try to put in freezer bags and freeze them. Thank you for such a terrific recipe!
Very good. Make sure to keep an eye on them near the end, though, because they can go from not-quite-done to burned very quickly. Some of my smaller pieces burned during the seventh hour I had them in the oven.
I dry tomates in an inexpensive food dehydrator and it works great. I have a recipe for sundried tomato basil bread and my dried tomatoes work perfectly. Sun dried tomateos are also tasty snacks sprinkled with just a bit of olive oil. The tomato flavor becomes very concentraed.
These are GREAT! I dried them for about 36 hours in the dehydrator and then pack them in olive oil and chopped garlic cloves- very flavorful!
I did this with both Roma tomatoes and lg. cherry tomatoes. Much to my surprise the cherry tomatoes were better - much more flavor. This is a geat way to use all those 1000's of extra cherry tom. I think I'll freeze them to make sure they last.
So sad that I have waited almost 35 years to try this!!!! The first batch never made it out of the oven, they were "tasted" to death. These little gems are great on everything! Eggs, roasted veggies, cheese, pesto...
these sound great! going to try them this summer with all the extra tomatoes i'm going to have. my question is, (besides freezing) when storing these in olive oil and garlic, basil, etc. how long do they last in the fridge? some say let them sit a couple weeks in the fridge, but how long do they last after that? thanks in advance!
I had an abundance of cherry tomatoes and this recipe worked great. I used a melon baller to scrape out the seeds after cutting them in half. It took about 5 hours in the oven for the smaller pieces. This was a great option to save some tomatoes before they went bad!
I recently made these and they turned out really good. I used Roma tomatoes and kosher salt. Cut into strips and cooked about 5 hours. Stored in a garlic infused olive oil.
These were awesome! Took about 9 hours. I did increase temp to 300 degrees for about an hour. I also poured out some of the juice that accumulates when they are baking. I used mine on homemade pizza!!
I cut the tomatoes in smaller pieces because it takes too long in the oven when they are just halved. Sprinkled them with salt and pepper. They turned out awesome! They freeze well, too!
Amazing way to use up all those tomatoes- took mine about 14 hours. They do shrink quite a bit. Used an old minced garlic jar with olive oil, clove of garlice, and basil to store.
Easy and oh so delicious!
I had a bumper crop of grape tomatoes. This recipe was the perfect solution to my bumper crop dilemima. I had two cookie sheets going, and it took about four hours, checking and removing the dried ones as we went along. Great easy recipe. Thanks
Made this the other day/night. First time ever trying to make sun-dried at home. We all think this will be great (if any left by then) this winter in so many great soups, stews, and pastas. I tried it with both Roma and Beefsteak tomatoes. I highly recomment the Romas, as they have less juice, and did not take 14 hours the beefsteaks did. Romas were done in about 8 hours.
YYYAAAA I Finally succeeded in making this recipe:) I actually made this while I was baking a brisket. I used the bottom shelf and on a 300 degree oven to boot! They turned out perfect and I too packed them in EVOO. So tasty on just about anything you could think of to put them on! Pizza,salad,sammie. Thanks Kellie. I will make these again and again and save myself a boat load of $$. Yippee:)
Have used this recipe several times over the past few years. From reading the reviews, the bake times vary quite a bit. I think it's many factors. Size of tomatoes, how well you cleaned out the pulp, how small you cut them, how many are in the oven at a time (lots of humidity builds up), convection or not. When I have a busy schedule, I do these overnight. Set the alarm for once or twice in the night and they are usually ready by the morning.
I found these very easy to make, and very tasty. I had 3 roma tomatoes from our garden and a handful of leftover grape tomatoes. This yielded about 1/4 cup sun drieds. I cut the grape tomatoes in half, and cut the romas so that the pieces were about the same size for even baking. My cooking time was approximately 3-3.5 hrs. I do not have a non stick pan so I sprayed my pan with an olive oil cooking spray. I placed the tomatoes skin side down; not sure if that made any impact but I read several recipes on other sites that suggested this. I am so happy with the final product. They are a pretty dark red color, and even taste great plain! Can't wait to try them with pasta. I am thinking they might be good in small jelly jars as Christmas gifts. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
Best kept secret I've found in a long time! Will makes these often!
Very good and so easy! I used my dehydrator and dried a variety of tomatoes: cherry tomatoes, roma tomatoes, and beefsteak tomatoes. the cherry tomatoes took the least amount of time, which makes sense since they are the smallest. If you do beefsteak tomatoes, cut into slices or the larger pieces will mold (learn from my mistake!). I broke these out for a salad this week and softened them in water in the fridge and they are wonderful. thanks for the recipe! This will definitely come in handy when bf decides to buy that case of tomatoes at the farmer's market!
This worked really well. I used cherry tomatoes, and sprinkled them with a little bit of garlic powder and basil
I am so pleased with how this recipe turned out! Gone are my days of spending way too much money for store bought sun dried tomatoes. These are very flavorful and easy to make.
thanks for sharing. I sliced mine so they would dry faster why baking. It took about 4 hours :)
So very easy and so much less expensive than buying sun-dried tomatoes -- as long as you have the time. I only had a few hours so I sliced my tomatoes thin. They we almost perfect after about 3 hours.
I used Roma tomatoes and lined a regular baking sheet with parchment paper. Turned out fantastic. Can't wait to try this in the summer with garden fresh tomatoes.
So easy and it was kind of fun to make. I'm not sure if my family will except these funny looking tomatoes but if not I guess I'll eat them myself! I added salt & pepper and Herbs DeProvence; I upped my temp to 225 to help dry faster. I probably should have left them in longer, I only had them in for 5 1/2 hours. They looked done to me but after looking at some others pics I can tell mine had a little plumpness still to them. I let them cool and then put in a jar with some garlic slices, basil and Olive Oil. Placed in the refrigerator. TY
Using a dehydrator works great and provides more control and less energy. Just make sure and get one with a fan. I also dip the dried tomatoes into a vinegar and salt solution and let the excess drip off before placing them in a jar and covering with olive oil. This gives them a little tang to the taste which I like much better than the store bought kind. Works great especially in pasta salads, on top of pizza, etc... The recipe presented is pretty basic. I also use cherry tomatoes cut in half, just place on the dehydrator with the skin down.
Can't get much more easier than this and a great money saver. I lined baking sheets with parchment paper and used cherry tomatoes for my first batch. After about 5 hours at 200 degrees, they were done. Beautiful color, still a bit supple with that lovely leathery texture. Thanks for the fantastic recipe, Kellie!!
a wonderful way to use up garden tomatoes. Thanks for the suggestion!
Great! I used a toaster oven and cherry tomatoes and worked great!!!
Great recipe
these come out perfect every time!
It works! I have used quartered tomatoes and have tried cherry tomatoes cut in half. I had so many cherry tomatoes and I didn't want them to go to waste so I thought "why not"....much faster process and you can get more in the jar since they are so small. I made these last year too, packed them in a jar and added olive oil to cover. Ate them throughout the year.
I will make this recipe I just want to thank Allrecipes.com all the recipes I downloaded and tried turned out Awesome thank you, even my fussy eater husband likes the recipes
Excellent Although I picked 500 cherry tomatoes for this recipe and iit reduced down to 2 small ziplock bags, I don't regret it. The end results were excellent. Easy to do as we'll. as others have stated, make sure the tomatoes are removed from the oven whole still somewhat leathery
Really tasty but takes a very long time. I gave up after about 10-12 hours and stuck the tomatoes in the fridge to finish drying the next day. I think next time I'll quarter the toamtoes to have them dry a bit faster. The flavor was fabulous.. much stronger than the store bought ones.. yumyum
Note: I find Plum tomatoes are best for drying, but any will do.
After 7 hours they were still moist. Had to go to bed so cut them up and put in fridge. In the AM drained and they are cooking again. Getting there but not yet. They did not have many seeds so did not drain. Taste is great but not sure of cooking method.
I'm giving 5 stars even though these took over 12 hours!!!. Next time I will definitely remove the seeds etc to see if that will cut down on cooking time. Didn't add salt.
How are these tomatoes stored, without packing them in oil?
Amazing! i love putting them in my pasta!
We loved these!!!!!!!!! I will never buy them again.
These are fantastic!
My husband and I loved these. We kept them in a ziplock bag in the refridgerator. We also sprinkled fresh basil on them before baking.
What a great idea for all of those excess summer tomatoes! Next time, I'll skip the salt.
Mmmmm...like tomato candy. Mine took forever to dry, (Hey, 11 hours can seem like forever!)but they were delicious. I am so glad my red beautys did not go to waste.
So easy and convenient for adding your own desired flavors. Love this recipe! Saves lots of $ because buying sun-dried tomatoes can really add up on your grocery bill.
Delish!
Fabulous! This was a great way to make the tomatoes. I just wish it could be faster, but that's simply the way these things go.
LOVE!!!!!!! we have romas, romaas, and more romas,,,,,, i was VERY glad to find this recipe and have made MANY batches,,, will be planting romas again next year,,, looking forward to this winter when i have them on hand and not spending so many $$$ for my cravings..... love on pizza and in pasta salads,, but found myself munching on them when they came out of the oven.... so yummy...
This is how I make most of my "sun dried" tomatoes. Sometimes I blanch large tomatoes and remove skins first and then cut into quarters so they dry faster. I also use my dehydrator if it's too warm to have my oven on. I try to make enough to go from one growing season to the next but we usually have them devoured toward the end of winter. After I "dry" my tomatoes, I freeze them. Then I take out what I can use within a few weeks time, put them in a clean jar, and cover with avocado or olive oil. I love the buttery flavor of avocado oil the best though. From what I've read, I wouldn't want to keep these in the frig longer than 3 weeks or so.
Been making this for years to store the excess tomatoes mid season. I let the tomatoes become v ripe and then halve them on a stainless steel oiled tray and place in a cool oven to bake overnight to dry to leather consistence to. This fills the air with perfume of roasted tomatoes. .I just store in zip-lock bags in the freezer. You can wash then freeze whole tomatoes simply by laying the perfect tomatoes on a cookie sheet in the freezer when solid place in a zip-lock bag. in the freezer.
I used four larger tomatoes, cut them in quarters, salted them and baked them. I didn't seed them. In a 200F oven, they took almost 20 hours. What did I do wrong?
DELICIOUS!!! I am so grateful for this recipe. I never knew you could do this so easily. A wonderful use up for all those tomatoes left hanging on the vine at the end of summer... Thanks...
Not a clear prep instructions, mine got black burned :(((
it works good 4 me
These came out fantastic, I was throwing them into double tomatoe brushetta (another fantastic recipe on allrecipes) and so I chopped them into chunky one inch cubes before tossing them in the over on glass roasting dishes. I had three trays in the oven, basically the whole oven rack was covered, cooked on 225 for 8 hrs with the oven door slightly cracked to let the moisture out. I did alternate for a while between cracking the over and leaving the door closed. I didn't notice any significant increase in the oven turning on with the door cracked but I did notice the tomatoes dried quicker with it cracked. I started late in the afternoon so I turned the oven off and left the tomatoes in over might. Turned the oven back on the next morning and two hours later they were ready. I'll note I did flip the tomatoes a few times and also rotated the trays in the oven as some were drying faster than other areas. Nice to know I don't have to pay extra for "sun dried" tomatoes at the grocery store anymore! :)
a bit disappointed most of the instructions are missing from traditional european sun dried tomatoes ... there is a whole process for marinating these but the north american ones have NOWHERE near as strong a flavour as the euro ones ... anyone have an insight into this and what the difference is????
worked great!
These are great! I don't usually make that many at any give time, about 6 or so roma tomatoes fit nicely on my cookie sheet lined with a Silpat Non Stick Baking Mat. Without the baking mat, I'm sure clean up would be a terrible chore, but the baking mat is easily washed up. Once cooled, I place them in a small zip loc bag, squeeze out all the air, and then store them in the freezer to take out and thaw when I need them. They are great in my egg-vegetable bake and on pizza. Thank you for the great recipe!
So sweet and delicious. I added some fresh herbs to one sheet. Great tossed in pasta or just as a snack.
Actually, these are oven-dried tomatoes. Since I don't have a non-stick pan, I coat my pan with olive oil. And put in a jar with olive oil and herbs (rosemary, oregano, red pepper flakes, etc.) they are delicious and last up to a month. YUM!
I followed the recipe to a tee, used cherry tomatoes and took the suggestion to store in the freezer. It takes a lot of time to slice and squeeze the seeds out but I'm pleased with the results. Thanks for the recipe!
I would quarter the tomatoes next time, sprinkle w some salt and add some thyme after cooked. I put mine in oil to store but not sure necessary
Love these!
worked great!
These were simply delicious!
Our garden yielded MANY Romas. I’ve never dried tomatoes… so easy and so much more cost effective than buying at the grocery store. Halved tomatoes took 5-7 hour depending upon size. Thank you for posting
I used my cherry tomatoes and dehydrator. I found that it took as much as two or three days to dry them, but I wanted them dried until brittle so I wouldn't have to worry about them getting moldy. I sliced each in half and laid them onto the trays cut side up. When they were dried, I put them in the freezer, but what a great way to take care of the bounty...anyone who has grown cherry tomatoes knows that you literally get thousands! Now that the garden is done, I can enjoy the tomatoes still, throughout the winter, tossed into salads or whatever. They are SO sweet because the sugars get concentrated, and they don't take up much room. I probably harvested fifteen to twenty gallons of tomatoes, yet all of them fit into one zip lock gallon bag. I will be doing this every year. It's like having healthy candy! The flavor is so intense and so good.
So easy and soooo good!! I have them sitting in olive oil and use them in everything.
Wonderful recipe. I added garlic cloves. Turned out fantastic.
