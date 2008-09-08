Sun-dried Tomatoes I

4.7
127 Ratings
  • 5 106
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Not a labor intensive process, but certainly a lengthy one. Once dried, store these tasty gems in the refrigerator.

Recipe by Kellie

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
32
Yield:
1 quart
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Wash and halve tomatoes. Gently squeeze out the seeds. Place the tomatoes on a non-stick cookie sheet, and sprinkle with salt to taste.

  • Bake until tomatoes take on a leathery texture. This could literally take all day; smaller pieces will require less oven time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
10 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022