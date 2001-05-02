Better Vegetable Stew
A savory stew that utilizes roasted vegetables and the deep, pungent flavors of... I don't know, somewhere I've not had the privilege of traveling. Easy to prepare and charming with dill rice, pita bread, and yoghurt sauce.
Overall, it was delicious. However, I found the instructions unclear and very difficult to follow,as quite a few steps were missing. Definitely read the recipe and modify it before attempting to thoroughly enjoy the whole experience.Read More
I tried this recipe and it was TERRIBLE. The veggies are overcooked and the look and taste are not palatable at all. Sorry don't waste your time!Read More
Took a while with me standing over everything watching it cook, but in the end the time was well spent. It's more of a roasted seasoned vegetable dish with rice than it is a "stew", but great nonetheless.
The end result was well worth the hour and a half cooking time. The directions were a little bit hard to follow, but after making it once you get the idea :) I made this when my friends came over with their 3 year old daughter. I didn't heat the stew up to hot, so she could still use her fingers to eat with. She enjoyed this and we had fun naming the different kinds of vegetable.
I was conflicted with how many stars to give this recipe. The end result was delicious, with complex flavour. But as other reviewers noted, there is a lot left out in the instructions. I would recommend this recipe to experienced cooks who already know how to toast the seeds, roast the garlic and peppers, and have a clear sense of the flavour and texture they are aiming for. The only change I made was adding acorn squash, which looked great today at the grocery store. And...I never figured out what the 2/3 cup cooked rice was for. Great inspiration, gaps in the instructions. Thanks!
