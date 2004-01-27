Wrapped Mexican Eggs
This tasty dish will feed a crowd without demanding much attention from the cook. This entire breakfast casserole can be assembled the night before and baked right before serving.
I saw this recipe and knew it was going to be good. ~NOTE~:I would reccomend using store bought Green Salsa. Its really tricky if you never made it and can come out Really Bitter. I love to make Mexican food and this is a real treat for breakfast with some refried beans. Thanks for the Recipe!!
This recipe sounded very appetizing, until I made it and decided it was quite bland. I love salsa verde and have made many recipes using it before, but this was one I did not particularly enjoy. I spent about 25 minutes chopping veggies and preparing this recipe. However the fnished taste was quite average. The salsa was too tart, and I believe this is because the tomatillos are not boiled but chopped and simmered. THe resulting flavor was tart. My 4 year old did not like it, and I spiced mine up with a store-bought guacamole sauce and sour cream. I won't be making this one again.
I have chickens and a surplus of eggs so I'm always looking for good egg recipes.This is one of the best I've found. I used 8 eggs and 10 egg whites, 2% cheese and no sour cream. My only complaint is it wasn't hot enough for my taste so I'll add more chilis next time. Recommended!
This recipe came out beautifully. The success of this dish depends on the texture of the eggs, so do not overcook them during the initial scramble. Keep them as wet as you can and still hold them together. I served this with the Avocado Salad recipe on this site, using that as a salsa.
Yummy! A really different way to serve eggs.
This recipe is HUGE - so plan to feed a crowd or have LOTS of leftovers... which is not a problem, because this is GREAT! I give it a four only because the salsa was too watery and made the dish dry in spots and runny in others - I recommend leaving out half or all of the water and adding a tablespoon of oil for a thick, chunkier salsa. I also recommend doubling the salsa or at least saving some back to top the dish after cooking with another dab of sour cream. It was so nice to prep this the night before to serve Daddy in bed on Father's Day... add refried beans, fresh fruit, maybe some bunuelos (Mexican fried donut-things) and a PINA COLADA!!
Maybe I did something wrong. Hubby said it was good, but I thought it was too mushy and needed a little some thing else, like maybe more veggies and perhaps beans? I don't know, I doubt I'll attempt this again.
Delicious brunch option but could be spiced up with some chopped sausage. Can be prepared ahead for entertaining. Way more filling than tortillas. I cut the number of filling ingredients in half.
The only change I made was that I didn't bother pureeing the salsa - I just diced everything finely, and simmered until everything was soft and juicy. Thanks, jessica!
This was just ok for me,it was a little bland...if I make it again I will definetly buy the salsa instead of make it as a time saver..and reduce the amount of eggs it was to much...I would also add some sausage to it.
This is a great recipe....I have used it each year for the past 3 years as my Christmas brunch (perfect as you can make it the night before) as well as for other special occasions. Everyone who has tried it loves it and asks where to get the recipe.
This has been a Christmas morning favorite for us for many years!
Yummy!!
Great recipie! The only thing I did differently was to use pre-made salsa and I added a few links of cooked breakfast sausage to the eggs and little bit of guacamole after it was cooked. It was wonderful.
My husband and son loved this recipe and they are very, very picky eaters. Now I have to make it every weekend and I mean every weekend.
delicious!!!!! I wish I had made more!
My wife and I are trying an experiment. We are going vegetarian for a month to see how we feel. This recipe has given me hope that it will not be a month of steamed veg and salads only. This was a wonderful substitute for a Mexican entree. I actually thought I was eating at a restaurant it was so good. This will be made again, possibly for breakfast. Also, the leftovers reheat very well and are just as good the second time around. Thanks
Pretty bland recipe. Would have been better if cheddar cheese used instead. We did half cheddar and half Jack, and it still wasn't that good. It needs something else. Also, it would have been good with Tapatio sauce. There was way too much filling for eight tortillas, too. The tomatillo salsa topping was really good, though.
