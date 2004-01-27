Wrapped Mexican Eggs

26 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This tasty dish will feed a crowd without demanding much attention from the cook. This entire breakfast casserole can be assembled the night before and baked right before serving.

By jessica

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Make the salsa: In a blender or food processor puree tomatillos, garlic, onions, cilantro, water, jalapeno pepper and salt. In a saucepan, bring the salsa to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer the salsa into a bowl and set the bowl aside.

  • Make the filling: Put the chopped tomatoes into a sieve, and let them drain for 10 minutes or more.

  • In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the bell peppers, and saute them until they are soft, about 5 to 10 minutes. Add the eggs, and turn the heat to low. Stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, let the eggs cook until they begin to set. Take the skillet off the heat and sprinkle in the salt, pepper, 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese and the drained tomatoes; stir gently.

  • Lay a flour tortilla on a work surface. Spread about 2/3 cup of the egg filling down the middle of the tortilla. Drop 1 tablespoon of the sour cream on top of the eggs. Fold in the sides of the tortilla to partly cover the egg mixture, then roll the tortilla, folding in the outer edges as you roll, to enclose the egg mixture completely. Continue this process with the remaining filling and the tortillas.

  • Place the filled tortillas close together in a 10x16 inch casserole dish. At this point you can cover the dish and chill it for up to 24 hours.

  • Pour the salsa over the filled tortillas, and sprinkle them with the 1/2 cup grated cheese. Cover the dish with foil, and bake the casserole for 15 minutes (25 minutes if it has been chilled). Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
691 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 73.6g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 397.2mg; sodium 1739mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022