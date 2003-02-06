Rice Noodles with Shiitakes, Choy, and Chiles

Rating: 3.94 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious twist on noodles if you are getting tired of the spaghetti routine. If you can't find fresh rice noodles, cooked dried rice noodles work just fine. Dried rice noodles, as well as fresh rice noodles, can be found in many supermarkets as well as Asian markets. You can use sherry in place of the sake, and Chinese black vinegar in place of the balsamic, if you like.

By Candice

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, sake or sherry, vinegar, sugar, water and cornstarch. In a large skillet or wok heat the oils over high heat. When the oil is nearly smoking, add the garlic and hot peppers. Take the skillet or wok off the heat after 10 seconds.

  • Reduce the heat to medium-high and return the skillet or wok to the heat. Add the ginger, bok choy, shiitakes, and green onions; cook for 3 minutes over high heat, stirring constantly. Add the fresh or soaked rice noodles and the soy sauce mixture; cook 2 minutes more or until the noodles are hot and tender. Serve the noodles immediately, topped with the toasted sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 77.5g; fat 13.3g; sodium 727.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

JESSIFIVE
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2003
This dish has a great flavor. I love shiitakes and bok choy! But it's way too many rice noodles. They were a huge sticky mess. I'd recommend using fewer and adding a little oil to the water you boil/soak them in. Read More
Helpful
(14)

Most helpful critical review

GERMJUNKIE
Rating: 3 stars
05/05/2003
I halved the recipe and I think the proportion of sesonings should have changed. The peppers came on pretty strong (which is a good thing to me!) but it needed a little more sugar ginger and garlic to balance the pepper. Read More
Helpful
(8)
JESSIFIVE
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2003
This dish has a great flavor. I love shiitakes and bok choy! But it's way too many rice noodles. They were a huge sticky mess. I'd recommend using fewer and adding a little oil to the water you boil/soak them in. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Sandra McIntyre
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2004
We loved this!. I cooked the rice noodles first with a drop or two of sesame oil then added only about 1/3 to the wok. The rest I set aside for placing the vegetable mixture atop. I used fresh chiles and reconstituted dried shitakes but followed the time and cooking instructions otherwise. I have already alerted our produce manager that I will be ordering the chile peppers frequently as I plan on making this often. Read More
Helpful
(8)
GERMJUNKIE
Rating: 3 stars
05/04/2003
I halved the recipe and I think the proportion of sesonings should have changed. The peppers came on pretty strong (which is a good thing to me!) but it needed a little more sugar ginger and garlic to balance the pepper. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
09/15/2011
I somehow missed the reviews before making this and I wish I hadn't. Thank goodness I jotted down the ingredients wrong and only bought 1 package of rice noodles instead of the 2 it called for because there wasn't even enough sauce to cover the one package. I hate it when people change up all kinds of things and then give a recipe a poor rating but my 2 minimal changes were in favor to my tastes and only improved it for me and is nothing personal against the original. I love me some shrooms but shiitake are pricey here right now they are hard to come by AND they are probably my least favorite out of all the mushrooms I have tried. With that being said I used straw mushrooms. My other change was that I replaced 3 of the dried red chile peppers with 3 ripe red fresh jalapenos for the flavor and crunch of it. I agree with the majority of the other reviews and felt it lacked flavor in the end. I love all of the individual ingredients but something was missing. I added rice vinegar and more heat to mine and that wasn't it. I added more soy to hubbys and that wasn't it. I even tried to turn the leftover into a soup and added more seasoning/sesame oil but the lack of came through in that as well. It is a good concept and makes a very pretty dish but I think it needs too much tweaking for me to attempt again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
lindsah of the sauga
Rating: 3 stars
08/09/2005
ok but not amazing Read More
Helpful
(4)
mangebeskwa
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2007
This was a great recipe. I did add a couple hands full of cherry tomatos from our garden and sweezed 1/4 of a lime over all. I substituted the chiles with one chopped jalapeno seeded. I could see this recipe with chicken or shrimp and a bit of fresh mint or basil. Yum. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Vladadeska
Rating: 3 stars
02/01/2007
Nothing special. I love all the ingredients but the flavor just wasn't there. I doubled the sauce recipe too and there still wasn't enough flavor. If I ever make it again maybe I'll add more peppers. Read More
Helpful
(2)
vhayes
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2011
I read the reviews beforehand and was glad i only used 1 packet instead of 2 for the noodles. Great recipe other than that!!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
teddybear
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2009
My husband had his boss over for dinner and he is a vegan. Worked great for the dinner party. I would make it again but I would cut the soy sauce in half. Read More
Helpful
(2)
