Easy Microwave Chocolate Cake

This is a quick and easy chocolate cake you can cook in the microwave in 2 minutes. And it tastes great. Really! The consistency is dense and cakey. It would go well with chocolate (or your favorite) chips, nuts, or served warm with hot fudge. This cake, 'born' out of a pregnancy craving, worked out amazingly!
I did not like this cake at all! The consistancy was great (very cake like) but the huge serving and was not sweet enough for my tastes.It was made edible by having ice cream with it, but I definately won't try it again. EDIT* I know I said I would never try this again but I was desperate for easy chocolate cake so I read the other reviews and decided to alter it a little and see what I came up with. I simply added 1/2 cup of sugar and 1T of cocoa. The result was a wonderful chocolatey cake with a great consistancy. Given the improvments I would change my rating from 2 stars to 5 stars.
This was not good at all. I read the reviews before I tried it and I made the recommended adjustments. I even tried to eat it with hot fudge and ice cream, but that didn't help the taste. Some things, I guess, just shouldn't be made in the microwave!
I don't know why the tough reviews. I guess it was just because of the lack of sweetness to it. However, once you add extra sugar,(abt 1/2 cup extra or so) It becomes perfect! I was watching a movie last night, and really was craving chocolate cake, so I got up and made this one for the first time, and during the commercial break none the less!! Prepared the batter during the first commercial break, and put in the bowl and microwaved it during the second! How fast is that! And let me tell you, it is really good. I added chocolate chips to the batter to make it even more chocolatey, and later made a quick nutella & milk frosting to cover the rest of the cake. One thing I would advise is not to refrigerate it, it becomes hard when you do. It really is a good cake, and would make again. Love the idea of making it without the fuss of preheating the oven, and using lots of dishes and pans. So fast and easy!
Really very good, and so easy! I would give 5 stars, but I had to use slightly different ingredients. I used 3/4C sugar as another reviewer suggested, used canned coconut milk instead of regular milk, and dry chocolate malt mix instead of cocoa (coconut milk and malt mix were all I had). I mixed it all up, and put it in the fridge. Every day I am going to microwave about 1/3 of a cup to have dessert for one - about 5 days worth. I just finished one little cake, and it is not lacking at all for sweetness!
For a microwave cake that is done in 3 minutes... a definite 5 star! My husband's response was "why bother baking them anymore!" I did add an extra 1/2 cup of sugar and an extra tablespoon of cocoa per other reviewers. I'm glad I did b/c it was perfect!
I think this recipe works better if you use 1/2 - 3/4 C. sugar, 2 TBSP. cocoa powder & melt 2 oz. of milk chocolate (or whatever you prefer) with your butter and cream it together, then add sugar and other ingredients. I used strong coffee in place of the milk to enhance the chocolate flavor. Spilt the batter into two heavy microwave safe cereal bowls and let them go for about 2 min. 15 seconds. In order for them to be really flavorful, I let them sit and continue to carryover cook, I removed the cakes and glazed them with a simple chocolate butter glaze. I then covered them in foil and let them sit for about 8 hours. They came out tender & chewy, more like a brownie than a cake. Just don't use too much cocoa powder or you will have one dry, bitter cake. These would be great for slumber parties, simply because they are easy to make and fun to decorate- they have potential to be really cute, and yummy.
I made this recipe just a few minutes ago. I was searching for a quick cake to reward my husband with and this really did the trick. I adjusted the sugar after reading previous reviews and instead put just a little less than 3/4 cup. I didn't have any cocoa so I ended up making a yellow cake. I followed the directions all the way through but added an additional minute to cooking because I'm in the mountains. I also made a quick "chocolate" icing by putting about 3 tablespoons of nutella into a microwave safe cup and heated for about 1 minute. I then added about a tablespoon of milk to the nutella and stirred it up to make it easier to spread. Then I just spead the mixture on the top of the cake. Delicious! Not bad for a microwave cake.
Wow, loved this recipe! Just made it and only used a third of the bowl, put it in a microwaveable mug and presto - cake in a cup! Only thing I changed was instead of cocoa I used a chocolate milk drink powder (contains mostly cocoa and sugar) and that was only because I didn't have cocoa. I think to post this as a single serving dessert is a mistake as that's a lot of chocolate cake for one craving but it's totally worth making even if you have a mini cake a day for a few days. Brill quick and easy recipe, thanks Laura! :-)
Awesome cake!I've never made microwave cake before so I was surprised that it came out exactly like a baked cake! It tastes best straight out of the microwave. If you leave it for too long it goes hard. I added 1/2 cup of sugar.
This is great for a quick chocolate cake fix. I nuked butter + sugar for 30 sec to soften, then tossed the rest of the ingredients into the bowl, making the recommended changes: 1/2 cup of sugar, generous tsp of vanilla, 4 Tbsp of cocoa powder, and 1/2 tsp of baking powder. There's no need to combine the dry ingredients in a separate bowl -- one fewer bowl to wash. It tasted exactly like it was baked in the oven, minus the crispy top/sides. It was very chocolaty, moist, and evenly done in my cheap microwave. Highly recommend!
This is pretty good as is, but with a few revisions it becomes fabulous. 1. Up the sugar to 1/2 c. total (not an additional 1/2 cup - that would be sickly sweet) 2. Up the cocoa to 3 heaping tablespoons 3. Add a handful of chocolate chips 4. Lower the cooking time to 1 1/2 minutes. That gives it a gooey, molten chocolate effect that is fabulous. This recipe is dangerous!
Mmm, with the suggested changes of 3/4c sugar and some extra cocoa powder (I roughly measured, 2-3tbsp) this was a good cake, fantastic when you consider it came out of a microwave. The serving size is probably closer to 4. I thought it was especially dense and moist. Thanks very much for sharing, I'll be making this again.
For flavor and convenience, this totally gets five stars! Don't expect a texture like a baked cake, it's not the same. This is denser. My daughter and I loved this cake. I ended up not cooking it quite long enough, so there was still a bit of gooey batter on the bottom of the bowl when I inverted the cake. Being the "food safety expert" that I am, I just spread the batter on top of the cake like frosting. It tasted great, but next time I'll make sure it's cooked all the way! :)
After reading some reviews, I used 1/2 cup of sugar + double the cocoa powder. I also mixed in chocolate chips and microwaved it for about 3-4 minutes. Topped with a little bit of powdered sugar and chocolate syrup, it was pretty good!
My child got a microwave bake and decorate kit. The little cake mixes for it are SO expensive and only make 3 little cakes. I used this recipe and she had about 18 little cakes to decorate. Much cheaper than the commercial mix and taste better too.
I used hot cocoa mix instead of cocoa powder. I doubled the amount and halved the sugar. Otherwise, I followed the recipe carefully. When I was mixing it, the butter would get creamy. It was really gross-looking. I cooked it anyway (took 2 1/2 minutes) and it still looked weird...half of it was rising out of the bowl like a monster. I tried some and it was very good! Not much chocolate flavor, so I poured Hershey's chocolate sauce all over it. That did the trick. It was good, worth trying, but it would be easier to keep some chocolate chips on hand in case of a chocolate craving.
Terrific. The chocolate craving hit, and this fit the bill perfectly. I followed others suggestions and made it a bit sweeter, then while it was warm, I glazed it with a mix of Hershey's chocolate syrup and powdered sugar - about 2 Tbsp. each. Yum. This is definitely a keeper.
I used 3/4c. sugar as recommended . . . maybe a bit sweet, would do less next time. For a plain chocolate cake, I would try maybe 3 Tablespoons Cocoa Powder next time. *I also did a batch with 2 mashed bananas and mini chocolate chips mixed in. That was super great!
I followed the recipe exactly, except using 3/4 c of sugar and 3 tbsp cocoa per other reviews. Baked it in an 8x5" glass dish, loosely topped with a plastic lid. I had trouble getting it to cook evenly; a big chunk on one side was still raw after 4 minutes, while other parts were getting overdone. The flavor is good, but the texture was not like regular cake, more like a cakey brownie - very dense and grainy. I think a thin dark chocolate glaze would've soaked in and made it nicer, but regular buttercream frosting wasn't bad, and it was best without any frosting at all.
I read the reviews and added the extra 1/2 cup sugar and extra Tbsp of cocoa and it HIT THE SPOT!!! I am definitely adding this to my recipe book! I used an older shallow CorningWare dish... it was perfect- I even covered it with plastic wrap and it turned out Perfect!!! Excellent recipe.
such an easy n make-in-a-jiffy cake for my after dinner sweet craving!! so easy to put together!! DO INCREASE THE SUGAR TO 1/2 CUP though.. will make it in ramekins next time for that molten lava cake kinda look!! def a keeper!!
Really great and really easy. I added the baking soda as recommended in previous reviews (1/2 tsp), however I kept the sugar the same - but I like my cakes a little less sweet. For an nice warm spice, add a bit of nutmeg and cinnamon to the batter and drizzle it with hot cocao sauce (cocao powder with a little hot milk and sugar).
11/18/2010
Just made this cake and it was phenomenal! I divided the recipe into three because I didn't want too much, just enough to satisfy my sweet tooth. Ended up with this moist, tasty chocolate cake. Used brown sugar, non-fat milk, and whole wheat flour. Yum yum!
I enjoyed this cake and it was fun to make it in the microwave. I added 1/2 cup sugar and a total of 1/2 t baking soda as suggested. I placed pecan pieces and chocolate chips on top of the cake before I placed it in the microwave and when I brought it out they were on the bottom and a nice touch.
This cake is SOOOOO good! My daughter and I are wolfing it down right now! I'm going to have to make it again tonight, so my husband can try it! :) I did alter it a little. I added 1/2 c. of white sugar instead of 1/4, and 3 T. of cocoa instead of 2. I also added a handful of chocolate chips to the batter, and a large spoonful of sour cream. Yum, yum, yum!
I tried this recipe with my senior students who do a college dorm food unit. I had them mix ingredients in a large ziplock bag and after "squeezing" out the corner, we baked it in a pyrex pie plate. All five kitchens had a bit of a different way of "measuring", but all agreed it was good chocolate flavor and many commented that it was better than they had expected. We added more sugar and more cocoa powder as was suggested. I am curious as to what others used for the baking dish.
This was definitely good for the amount of time and effort it takes. I LOVE the fact that it is made in the microwave. I just wish it was richer. I like a very rich, dark chocolate flavor. I did use the 3/4 c sugar and 3 tbl cocoa. I also added in some mini semi-sweet chocolate chips and sprinkled more on top before cooking. It was very moist -- better than cooking homemade cakes in the oven, how they seem to get dry, especially on the bottom. Have the milk handy when eating! I will definitly make this again when I find the house void of all other chocolate. UPDATE: I originally gave this 4 stars, but it was a 5 star breakfast with coffee the next morning! I left it covered on the counter overnight and the next day it was even better! Not hard as some of the other reveiws said.
I made this cake yesterday since we just moved and don't have a stove yet I have no other way to cook than a mircowave. It was great! Much better than I expected. It's dense like a brownie and tasted delicious with chocolate frosting. I used Betty Crocker rich and creamy chocolate. I prefer dense cakes to light airy ones anyway. I did take the suggestions listed and increase sugar. I used 3/4 cup and doubled the recipe for the entire cake, which fit nicely into a square 8x8in pan. My microwave is a little slow so I cooked it for 6 minutes..perfect! This was so easy for someone who doesn't bake often like myself.
This was really good. I put chocolate chip and butterscotch chips while it was baking and when it was done i drizzled chocolate syrup over it. It was real simple and decadent with the above additions. Thank You!*****I made this again recently and substituted the butter with unsweetened applesauce and it came out so nice. It was really fluffy!
We used to make a similar cake in our college dorm, but we used a coffee cup. 4 Tablespoons cake flour 4 Tablespoons sugar 2 Tablespoons cocoa 1 Egg 3 Tablespoons milk 3 Tablespoons oil Instructions: Mix flour, sugar and cocoa stir in egg, milk and oil, mix well microwave 3 minutes on high wai till it stops rising and sets in the mug tip onto plate, add whip cream, enjoy!
I like this cake. It turns out well and is easily adaptable. I like it as a peanut butter cake, especially. I just exchange 2/3 of the butter for peanut butter. If I want to leave out the cocoa, I replace it with flour. This recipe works well for me.
Awesome recipe! I didn't have coca powder on hand so I used 1 tbsp of instant coffee (and some hot water to dissolve it in) instead. The cake turned out moist and delicious. I also added close to 1/4c sugar.
I thought this was great. Based on the reviews and my own taste, I added an extra half cup of sugar and an extra heaping teaspoon of cocoa powder, and about a quarter cup of choc. chips. I needed to microwave it for an extra minute because it was gooey in the middle after 2 1/2, but it came out DELICIOUS! Incredibly rich and moist. I can definitely see it with some cool whip on top. I might pick some up later so we can have it for dessert, tonight! Thanks!
Excellent quick chocolate cake. I had a craving for chocolate cake but did not want to go through the mess of making one nor did I want a lot of leftover cake. I made this cake in my Pampered Chef mixing bowl, cooked it in the bowl, and my husband and I ate it out of the bowl. One bowl no mess & a yummy cake. I did take the suggestions into consideration and used 1/2 Cup of Sugar and 3T of cocoa. Very good ~ I will make this again :)
I am pretty sure that this was my microwave's fault (good old student housing), but mine turned out like soup with a layer of cake on top after 2 and 1/2 minutes. Do I wish I'd cooked it longer? HECK NO! It was the most delicious, gooey thing I have had in a long time. My chocolate craving was more than satisfied, and my roommates had to finish it off for me. I took others' suggestions and added the extra sugar and cocoa powder, and it was heaven. Ten stars.
I'm in Indonesia at present, no oven only microwave, found this choc cake recipe and have now made it three times, went down very well with Indonesia family members especially with english custard, thank you a great recipe.
I just made this cake, also looking for a way to satisfy my random chocolate cake craving. It was sincerely easy to make but I ended up cooking mine for about 4 minutes. The cake was a little dense and didn't taste amazing or anything. But it was good enough to satisfy my craving along with a glass of milk. I'd make this again for a rainy day, for sure.
Definitely satisfied our chocolate craving. I made it without looking at the reviews first because I was in a rush doing it during commercial breaks while watching TV. I didn't have any whole eggs so I used Egg Beaters. It came out great! It does make a lot even for 2 people. It definitely needed more chocolate flavor so next time I will use more cocoa powder (with extra sugar to counter the bitterness) or melted chocolate. It deserves 5 stars for being so easy, but I took it down 1 star for flavor and texture.
Wow. Great cake. Fast, easy, and delicious. I took others' advice and used 1/2 cup sugar, 3 tbsp cocoa and 1 tsp baking powder. I also used margarine instead of butter and rice milk instead of cow milk. It's almost a different recipe. Hehe. I baked it 3 1/2 minutes in my microwave and it came out perfect.
I actually thought this was a little rich, and definitely too much for single serving! BUT it was pretty good. I also increased the sugar, and slathered it in chocolate syrup- could be why it was too rich for me!- I will definitely make it again!
um WOW. i just made this, using 3/4 cup of sugar, 2 1/2 tablespoons of hershey's special dark cocoa, and fat free half & half instead of milk. when it came out of the microwave (perfectly cooked after two minutes, i might add), i drizzled mr. mcgillicuddy's vanilla liqueur and some more half & half on top. i am in HEAVEN.
This is a stellar recipe! I've made it twice now, once with the amount of sugar specified in the recipe and once cutting the sugar down to my taste and adding some dark chocolate shavings. (I guess sweetness is a YMMV issue, but I am surprised by the number of people who are putting in a half-cup of sugar or more into this single-serving recipe! It's lovely as written. Oh, well, as the Scotsman said, it's a good thing we don't all like the same things--think what an oatmeal shortage there would be!.) I microwaved the first cake to the specified time, and the cake was a tad dry, but that's just my microwave. The second time I microwaved it for a minute and change, and it was lovely and gooey. Both made lovely cakes, and I can see using them for different things. The drier recipe will be good when I want to use it as a base for ice cream or straight cream (lightly sweetened heavy cream with brandy or whiskey, yum!), or I can make the moister version when I want pure chocolatey gooiness. Next I want to experiment with applesauce or prune puree in place of the butter. Thanks for posting this!
This recipe was exactly what i was looking for! it was easy and erady in minutes, it took me about 7 bminutes total to make. i followed the suggestions and raised the sugar to 1/2 cup and the cocoa to 3T, it was perfect. i also ate it with a cream cheese frosting!
I made this recipe with the recomended variations: 1/2 cup more sugar and 1 tbs more cocoa. It turned out great. For frosting I mixed 1 cup cream with 3 tbs sugar, 1 tsp vanilla and a little melted chocolate and 3 tbs cocoa and it tastes like ice cream! I will definitely make this again this week!!
This cake was decent. However, it was on the hard side. I might have microwaved it too long. I also think that it is unhealthy to microwave it. In my opinion, it is easier to just steam it for 20 to 30 min. Thanks for the idea.
This wasn't "TO DIE FOR...", but it was a great substitute for "the real thing" in a pinch, just after the kids went down, before a movie with hubby. I used 1/2 cup BROWN sugar and 2 tablespoons Hershey's Dark cocoa... it was good! It did take close to 4 minutes in my full-size microwave - I cooked in a 4 qt size round corningware with the glass lid. Be careful not to use too much cooking spray if you go that route... way to go, to a pregnant craving mom! I never created anything this good under those circumstances! =)
sooo easy and tastes good too. i adjusted it alittle due to others reviews. 1/2 cup sugar, 3 tbs. cocoa, 1/4 cup cho. chips, and cooked it 3 1/2 min. let it sit for about 10 min. put whipped cream on it and it was delicious. no need to let it sit, but i just liked it a little drier. thank you laura for a great recipe!
First try...made it as the recipe says. It was okay, my very young kids liked it, but it was dry and not chocolatey enough. I only cooked it 2 minutes, but it was very over done. I will try again, with a little extra sugar, extra cocoa, and only cook it 90 seconds. Better to be moist and gooey than had and tough!
Ok, followed the recipe exactly and kept a sharp eye on my microwave. I got an eggy-tasting brown mess. Didn't taste good at ALL. SO, I tried it again at my buddy's house thinking it was my microwave. Once again, eggy gross-ness. Can't say I'd recommend this one....
Not bad for a microwave cake! I doubled the sugar and cocoa, and added some frozen berries on top, delicious. But I could not seem to flip it over on to another plate so we just ate it out of the bowl! :D
As I was making this I expected it to be not so good, but it was surprisingly good. Not like a cake from a high end bakery, but better than a cake mix cake (I hate cake mix cakes). The texture was a bit off--a little spongy, but the taste was fine. Also, I halved the recipe (I could tell it would make more than one serving) and made it healthier--light butter, skim milk, Splenda.
Pretty good! I'm a big baker, so I wasn't expecting a microwave cake to be so moist. I followed others' reviews and used 3/4 cups sugar and 3 Tbsp. cocoa, but I think I'll reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup next time. Nice quick treat that doesn't heat up the house!
I have to try this one again because I microwaved the heck out of it. I tested with my trusty cake tester and continued microwaving until it came out clean. This is NOT the way to do it. My cake looked beautiful, but turned into a concrete brick. haha. I give the batter 4 stars.
Flavor-wise, this is a 3 1/2... convenience-wise, this is a 6. I took the advice of others and added just under 1/2 c. extra sugar. I think I'll add a little less next time, however, maybe enough to total 1/2 cup. I added 1/3 c. chocolate chips but will decrease to 1/4 cup. Although the addition makes it taste good, it makes it rather sludgy. I agree with another reviewer that the cake itself was not chocolaty enough. I will be doubling the coca powder next time... and there will be a next time. I think I shall make this once a month to cure my chocolate craving!
Love this recipe. Was making this at night for me and my friend, and it turned out great! Forget to put the grease, and the cake was stuck... Used a knife to scratch the cake out. Despite the look, it taste great!!!
i have tried 2 variations of this recipe in the last... less than 24 hours ;) ... i had a hard night at work last night! The chocolate flavor is there.. BUT the texture is not... mine have just come out a gummy-rubbery mess. NOT the chocolatly goodness you get from a bake in the oven cake or brownine. Good luck! ps. the first recipe was one i got in an email... minus the butter and baking soda
When you have a chocolate attack, this recipe does the trick. Eaten right away, this cake is moist and chocolaty, but if left to sit, it will dry out. After reading all the reviews, I made some changes: increase sugar and cocoa and add chocolate chips. I did use Splenda Blend Sugar (1/4 cup) and dutch cocoa (4 level T.). The result hit the spot and quelled my chocolate craving...for now! Thanks for the recipe Laura!
I'm rating this a 5 because it met all my expectations. I didn't expect it to taste as good as my cakes baked in the oven. I did add a little bit more sugar and less cocoa as advised. Next time I'll not lessen the cocoa. Thinking I might try leaving the cocoa out sometime and adding lemon juice (reducing the milk a little). It's just great when you need an emergency dessert, Serve with some strawberries or peaches, yum.
This was disgustingly easy! It was amazing, and so fast! I had no idea that anything like this was even possible. I used some of the suggestions posted by other people and used 3/4 sugar (altogether) and 3 tbsp of cocoa. It was really good, especially if your just craving chocolate carbs! Next time I think chocolate chips would take it out of this world!
just micro-ed it now.. smells.. very good, used lindtt's orange chocolate thins instead of coco, and put probably a bit more butter then needed.. really really moist... also substituted the egg with bk powder, milk and oil - still waiting for it to cool.. verdict *after 5 minutes* EXTREMELYYYY moist and OOOOoooo so delicious, not for the type that loves sweet, because it has a minor orangy tang to it, and just a little sweet at the end.. yumm! thanks for the reciepe!!!!
Delicious! I took the reviewer's advice and tripled the sugar and added an extra tbsp of cocoa. It's not "I will never cook in the oven again" good, but it's definitely the best 5-minute cake recipe I've ever had. I baked mine in a ceramic quiche dish. Word from the wise: let this cool twice as long as it says- at LEAST 10 minutes, if not 20. I tried to turn mine out after 5 and the centre didn't come out. Next time I'll let it cool longer and ice it.
This recipe is amazing - my friends still can't believe I can make such a good moist cake in the microwave! I follow the previous suggestions and doubled the cocoa powder and sugar. However, it's still not as chocolaty as I usually like, so I think I'll add some melted chocolate next time. I made this with chocolate fudge sauce, and in 15 minutes I had a great dessert. It's perfect stodge for my Scottist winter! Definately a keeper when I don't have time to cook or pre-heat the oven.
