Easy Microwave Chocolate Cake

This is a stellar recipe! I've made it twice now, once with the amount of sugar specified in the recipe and once cutting the sugar down to my taste and adding some dark chocolate shavings. (I guess sweetness is a YMMV issue, but I am surprised by the number of people who are putting in a half-cup of sugar or more into this single-serving recipe! It's lovely as written. Oh, well, as the Scotsman said, it's a good thing we don't all like the same things--think what an oatmeal shortage there would be!.) I microwaved the first cake to the specified time, and the cake was a tad dry, but that's just my microwave. The second time I microwaved it for a minute and change, and it was lovely and gooey. Both made lovely cakes, and I can see using them for different things. The drier recipe will be good when I want to use it as a base for ice cream or straight cream (lightly sweetened heavy cream with brandy or whiskey, yum!), or I can make the moister version when I want pure chocolatey gooiness. Next I want to experiment with applesauce or prune puree in place of the butter. Thanks for posting this!