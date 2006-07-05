Perfectly Pasta Salad

A delicious pasta salad that is great for any occasion.

Recipe by Chrissy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boil add pasta and boil until al dente. Drain well.

  • Place broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, celery, red onions, yellow peppers and black olives in a large mixing bowl. Pour Caesar salad dressing over vegetables and stir to coat the vegetables.

  • Sprinkle Parmesan cheese, pepper, garlic powder and paprika over the vegetable mixture. Stir. Pour pasta into the large bowl and mix well. Refrigerate until cool or serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 372.4mg. Full Nutrition
