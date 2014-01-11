Brandied Bananas
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 154.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.4g 3 %
carbohydrates: 18.2g 6 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 10.3g
fat: 8.4g 13 %
saturated fat: 2.4g 12 %
cholesterol: 7.6mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 130.6IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 6 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 5.2mg 9 %
folate: 13.5mcg 3 %
calcium: 19.3mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 37.1mg 13 %
potassium: 315.8mg 9 %
sodium: 22.9mg 1 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 75.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
