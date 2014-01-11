Brandied Bananas

This is a quick and easy dessert topping that goes great with ice cream or pound cake. It also is quite tasty with pears or berries!

By chervilla

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, melt butter over high heat; add pecans and stir 1 minute to lightly toast nuts. Stir in bananas and molasses; cook 1 minute. Add brandy and cook another 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and serve immediately, or pour into covered container and refrigerate. If refrigerated, when ready to serve; bring topping to room temperature or gently warm over low heat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 22.9mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

jillypoo
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2011
Easy simple and awesome - used Grand Marnier instead of brandy. Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

Jesca
Rating: 3 stars
09/30/2009
Easy enough to make but next time I will use brown sugar instead of molasses. I used rum instead of brandy. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sharon Fain
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2011
So yummy! I used a little more butter bourbon instead of brandy (that's what I had) and no nuts. So yummy! Next time I will try with nuts! Read More
Helpful
(4)
American
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2011
Delicious!! MUST use the molasses!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
britpeach
Rating: 3 stars
07/11/2011
A simple and quick dessert I served over ice-cream it was a good way to use two over-ripe bananas. I think you can use many choices of alcohol. I used butterscotch schnapps and omitted the molasses as I thought that would be sweet enough. No pecans so substituted walnuts. Read More
Helpful
(2)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2014
This is crazy good and the molasses doesn't overwhelm (as it often can). So easy so quick and so tasty! I'd recommend you start with a fairly firm banana because it cooks quickly and could turn to mush if overcooked. I served over half of a vertically-cut pear which had very nice presentation. This one's a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Luanne
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2015
Delicious! I didn't have molasses or brandy so I used dark Karo syrup and Grand Marnier. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ruth Carman-Esser
Rating: 3 stars
12/09/2015
I used rum instead of brandy. I thought it was nice. My son did not care for it. I think my stove must be hotter than most other stoves. I heated the pan over medium heat and it still burned the butter the instant I put it in. Read More
Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2014
Oh my...can you say YUM? Good way to use up extra bananas but this is SO good I'd even buy them FOR this! I used the brandy but I think it would work just as well with other liquors such as rum maybe even Kahlua! The molasses does not overpower either which is nice. I'm having some right now over vanilla ice cream. Thanks chervilla for an easy and excellent recipe that I'm sure to make again! Read More
