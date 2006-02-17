Indian Spiced Rice

1 of 32

Rating: 4 stars This was a very nice dish. Had basmati and used that instead of Jasmine. Since this was not the main meal I kept the spices exactly as written. I would however double the spices if this was going to be the main course. I did add a small piece of cinnamon stick and ground 3 cloves to add. I also added 1/2 tsp. tumeric for color. Very nice balance of spice. I didn't think the pepper would go w/the taste so shredded 1 med. carrot instead and gave a beautiful color. Also tossed in a few pistachios during the second 10 min. simmer along w/the raisins and carrot. Potato was perfectly done and added it at the beginning of the simmer. This makes a nice dish and does make alot to feed 4 people by the time one gets the vegetables in there. Will make again. Served this w/"Indian style sheeshk kabab" and "Red Lentil Curry" here on Allrecipes and was a nice meal. Helpful (20)

Rating: 3 stars This was okay but suffered from some textural problems. With the various additions at different times that necessitated stirring I thought that the potato got kind of mushy. Next time I might cook the lentils and potato together separately with their own spices and stir it all together briefly at the end. The red pepper seemed an odd choice flavour wise; I would use a hot pepper next time. The spicing was nice but milder than I prefer so I added a liberal amount of garam masala after it was done which helped enormously. The leftovers re-heated well. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars This is a really flavorful rice recipe. It's great on it's own but you might go into flavor overload if you serve it with curry or another spicy Indian dish. Green lentils require more cooking time try the red ones. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I've made this several times and it's delicious but with some modifications. I use a lot more vegetables than the original recipe calls for - about double the veggies for the same amount of rice. I use whatever veggies I have - always onion potato and peas but I've also put in bell peppers carrots celery (stalks and greens) and even broccoli. I also increase the spices. At the end I like to add some cashews. The hard part is getting everything to finish cooking together - it can be a delicate balance getting the potatoes and rice to fully cook without overdoing some of the veggies. I keep making it though - it's a great recipe to introduce lentils without being so unusual that it scares off pickier eaters:) Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars My family and I liked this recipe. I pre-cooked the garlic onions potatoes with the spices in a pan. Then added the mixture to the rice lentils peas and red pepper inside a rice cooker. This rice dish is a meal in itself. I made a soup too and I'm glad I just had the two because it was so filling. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Nutritious tasty and visually appealing. It doesn't get any better than this. Because I like my Indian food with a bit of kick I tripled the spices to really give it some flavor! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! It looks really pretty too; all the colors make the dish special. It's tasty and healthy. I serve it with the Indian Tomato Chicken posted by Karen. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe. The dish turned out hearty but not heavy spicy but now overpowering. I used chicken broth instead of just water to give it an even fuller flavour. I think that the next time I make it I will definitely rince the rice first to avoid a bit of "gloppiness" due to the starch. Helpful (4)