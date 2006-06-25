Vegan Lasagna I

This recipe is amazing for people with allergies! I followed the whole recipe (sauce making is time consuming). I recalculated the recipe to serve 4 (but in reality it serves a lot more, if you portion it about 2"X3", there will be about 12 portions). I bought all ingredients @Henry's and everything was about $20 (and it was all organic). I used 2 packages of the silken firm tofu. I also used fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms and sliced zucchini to add to the recipe. As well as cayenne and crushed red pepper in the sauce to add a little kick to it. After reading the reviews, I was afraid my lasagna would be either too runny or too dry. I will have to say, I did run out of tofu mixture and the sauce. By the last layer, I had maybe a ladle left to cover the 9X13 space. I suggest saving enough sauce and tofu mixture for the top layer because the sauce will eventually drip down to the bottom of the pan and the tofu mixture will seal that top layer. I attempted to find 'dairy-free' veggie cheese for the top layer. If you are a vegan or have dairy allergies, there is casein/whey (milk protein) in those. So it's not really dairy-free. Don't be fooled! Read the labels on your cheese! This lasagna was served to: one with egg, dairy, nut and shellfish allergies, one with lactose intolerance and a typical eat-anything male (which by the way, had no idea it was vegan) :p Great with red wine! (cabernet) Cheers!