Vegan Lasagna I
This lasagna is VERY good and is also a vegan recipe.
This lasagna is VERY good and is also a vegan recipe.
I read the reviews for this recipe and because a few of them said it was dry and perhaps a bit bland, I did the following: I added dried oregano and soy sausage--broken into small pieces and browned for 5 min--to the sauce. I also decided not to defrost the frozen spinach because I thought that it would add moisture, and I only used one 14oz bag. To the tofu mixture to add some zest and nutrition, I added about two heaping tablespoons of white miso and about 3/4 cup of nutritional yeast. This lasagne turned out perfectly moist and very flavorful!Read More
This recipe was a lot of work. I don't mind that, as long as the end result is fantastic - and this one was not. I did not really like it, it just tasted basically like a big pile of stewed tomatoes with spinach. Some changes I would consider are: using (seasoned) spaghetti sauce instead of the whole homemade-sauce-with-stewed-tomatoes business; also I thought about possibly mixing some vegan imitation sour cream with the tofu to try to get a more creamy consistency; it also needs more spices (maybe some vegetable soup mix with the tofu?). I also thought there was WAY too much spinach in this. Note, this did taste better on the second day, but it still needs some changes for my tastes.Read More
I read the reviews for this recipe and because a few of them said it was dry and perhaps a bit bland, I did the following: I added dried oregano and soy sausage--broken into small pieces and browned for 5 min--to the sauce. I also decided not to defrost the frozen spinach because I thought that it would add moisture, and I only used one 14oz bag. To the tofu mixture to add some zest and nutrition, I added about two heaping tablespoons of white miso and about 3/4 cup of nutritional yeast. This lasagne turned out perfectly moist and very flavorful!
This was quite good -- and this is coming from a carnivore! :) My Vegan friends loved it, and my "meat and potatoes" wife also found it quite good! My only advice is to stew some additional tomatoes for a serving sauce, as it is a bit dry without it. In this sauce I simply used 2 additional cans of stewed tomatoes, about 2 teaspoons of garlic powder, a crushed clove of garlic and some salt and pepper. It was great! Also, this recipe can probably serve 12 people, so cook accordingly!
I found this recipe to be lovely according to the changes I made. I was happy to find a lasagna recipe that was dairy-fee and egg-free but still had to alter it a little more to fit my food allergies by using rice lasagna noodles. The other alterations I made were to cut down prep time, as I prefer quick recipes. So...I used the oven-ready noodles and suggest this for those who found this recipe too time-consuming. I also used a jar of organic robust marinara sauce to avoid the time it takes to make my own sauce. So the only prep I had to do was season the tofu and layer the dish. I added cumin to the tofu mixture and used "Italian Seasoning" in lieu of the basil/parsley. This is exactly what it needed to add flavor. Cumin rounded it all out. I used pre-washed baby spinach leaves and they cooked well in the oven. My cheese-loving-meat-eating-tofu-fearing husband said, "this is good! wait... how did you make this without cheese?" When I told him it was tofu, he turned his nose up and said it wasn't half bad for tofu. So as long as he didn't know what was in it, he loved it. I will make this the same way again. Took me only 10 min to prepare and 45min - 1hr to cook, which couldn't be easier.
I make a lasagna almost identical to this, and it is delicious. use firm tofu, but use silken instead of water packed, then it won't be dry. i also found that my first time making this it took me a lot longer than times afterward. I guess i just had to get the hang of making lasagna :)
I am a vegetarian that loves to cook, and my roommate is a vegan who lives for 5-minute meals and delivery. So I made this for her and two of my close, non-vegan friends. It went over REALLY well, especially with my vegan roommate, who went so far as to call her mom in FL (we're in NYC) to tell her how great it was. My veggie friends really liked it too, as did I. I added a drop of liquid smoke to the "ricotta," which I think made it taste more like cheese. good if you are looking for a substitute that tastes like dairy. Worth the prep time.
This is the absolutely best lasagne recipe I have ever made! I tried it while I was removing alot of dairy products from my diet, and this has definitely made my "recipe keeper" list. Best of all, I was able to freeze it in individual portions, and it reheats in the oven beautifully!
try adding up to 1/2 C of nutritional yeast and several tbl fresh lemon juice to the ricotta to make it taste cheesier.... whole foods sells nutritional yeast in bulk and most health food stores carry, its great, expesnive but a little adds tons of flavor and B vitamins
This recipe was a lot of work. I don't mind that, as long as the end result is fantastic - and this one was not. I did not really like it, it just tasted basically like a big pile of stewed tomatoes with spinach. Some changes I would consider are: using (seasoned) spaghetti sauce instead of the whole homemade-sauce-with-stewed-tomatoes business; also I thought about possibly mixing some vegan imitation sour cream with the tofu to try to get a more creamy consistency; it also needs more spices (maybe some vegetable soup mix with the tofu?). I also thought there was WAY too much spinach in this. Note, this did taste better on the second day, but it still needs some changes for my tastes.
I am very much a carnivore - but am also Russian Orthodox, being lent and abstaining from meat and dairy products... I found this recipe very satisfying! I changed a few things to save time. Bought two jars of organic tomato sauce ea. were 24.5oz (instead of making the sauce), added zucchini, mushrooms, red and green peppers, and dried red pepper flakes for a little kick. I also bought no-boil lasagna and let the dish sit overnight in the fridge. It took me about 1/2 an hour for the washing and cutting of vegetables and assembly + 45 mins for bake time at 375.
While this lasagna wasn't quite as good as the "real thing", it was a good vegan alternative. My very non-vegan husband even said it wasn't bad. I used soft tofu/made my own sauce and didn't find the lasagna dry at all. I also added nutritional yeast flakes and some lemon juice as recommended by another reviewer and it made the tofu taste more like cheese. This recipe is a keeper.
This recipe is amazing for people with allergies! I followed the whole recipe (sauce making is time consuming). I recalculated the recipe to serve 4 (but in reality it serves a lot more, if you portion it about 2"X3", there will be about 12 portions). I bought all ingredients @Henry's and everything was about $20 (and it was all organic). I used 2 packages of the silken firm tofu. I also used fresh baby spinach, sliced mushrooms and sliced zucchini to add to the recipe. As well as cayenne and crushed red pepper in the sauce to add a little kick to it. After reading the reviews, I was afraid my lasagna would be either too runny or too dry. I will have to say, I did run out of tofu mixture and the sauce. By the last layer, I had maybe a ladle left to cover the 9X13 space. I suggest saving enough sauce and tofu mixture for the top layer because the sauce will eventually drip down to the bottom of the pan and the tofu mixture will seal that top layer. I attempted to find 'dairy-free' veggie cheese for the top layer. If you are a vegan or have dairy allergies, there is casein/whey (milk protein) in those. So it's not really dairy-free. Don't be fooled! Read the labels on your cheese! This lasagna was served to: one with egg, dairy, nut and shellfish allergies, one with lactose intolerance and a typical eat-anything male (which by the way, had no idea it was vegan) :p Great with red wine! (cabernet) Cheers!
Made this for some vegan friends and we all thought it was very good. I cut the recipe basically in half and added a zucchini and bell pepper chopped up with the spinach as suggested by someone. I still found it quite dry when I was done assembling all the ingredients so added a pint of my home canned tomatoes, after whirling in the blender, over the top and it was a real hit.
Good base recipe. Substitute canned crushed tomatoes for the stewed to get a thicker, richer tomato taste. I use San Marzano when I can get them. Add a pinch or two of dried oregano to the sauce while simmering so the sauce tastes more "Italian". I always add a small pinch of red pepper flakes to tomato sauce to give it some zing, but not enough for serious heat. Thoroughly mix a pinch of salt, pepper, and ground nutmeg into the spinach before layering. I don't use firm tofu for recipes like this. Firm tofu is much better for a stir fry or saute. I would use soft tofu (I've used it on pizza) and I would probably bump up the seasonings added to the tofu just a touch for more flavor. Taste everything as you're making this. If something seems too bland add more herbs and seasonings to taste. The biggest problem with vegan food (and the reason non-vegans often refuse to eat it) is that it's always under-seasoned. Herbs and spices are vegan. Use them with a free hand. Just watch out for the salt.
This was an excellant vegan lasagna. I've made a couple of different ones and this one is better by far. Instead of the spinach, (since I was out), I stir fried the onion with green and red peppers in olive oil and garlic and then added it to the layering. It was scrumptous! Thanks for the recipe.
This was awesome! I did make a few of my own adjustments. I added mushrooms, zucchini, red bell pepper & near the end melted soy cheese on top. Also I used 4 cans of 28oz stewed tomatoes. Everyone loved it.
Great recipe! This turned out delicious =) My friends and I are meat eaters but fasting (no meat or animal products) so i thought i'd give this recipe a try. I was skeptical at first since i've never heeard of a lasagna without cheese but this was amazing. As others reviewers suggested i squeezed 1/2 an orange into the tofu mixture, then mixed used one 14oz bag of frozen spinach (thawed) along with a zucchini (shredded) and chopped a red pepper which made for a very good & healthy meal! Thanks for the recipe, this one's a keeper even after the fast!
This recipe is not vegan. Lasagna Noodles are not vegan. They are made with eggs.
I have made this lasagna many times. It is an awesome recipe. There are a few things that I do to combat the blandness. First, I drain and marinade the tofu in dill, thyme, red pepper flakes and salt. I also marinade the drained spinach the same way. In addition, when cooking the tomato sauce, I brown the onions (including some green onions!) and deglaze the pan with the tomato sauce. I add salt, thyme, pepper, red pepper flakes, oregano and dill to the sauce and let it simmer. Towards the end of the simmer, I may add a little sugar or maple syrup to combat the bitter taste that some sauces can have.
This was a delicious recipe. I loved how easy it was to modify. I brought the recipe down to 4 servings on the calculator and used an 8x8 glass dish to bake. I found that with an 8x8 pan I only used 6 lasagna noodles and had 3 layers of noodles. It was very easy to cut, slicing right down the space between the noodles and the cutting in half, forming 6 large servings (not 4 like the calculator says). It's very easy to taste as you go, adding more of whatever your tastes are. I added a tsp. of garlic powder to the tofu mixture because we love garlic. I probably added more of the basil and parsley, simply because I hate measuring fresh herbs. :) The sauce was delicious and this will become a staple for the weekends. I let the sauce simmer while I was readying the tofu, pasta, setting the table ect. I did not cover mine with aluminum foil and there was no boil over, even though my pan was maxed out. I turned it around in the over 1/2 way through the 30 minute cooking time. I will increase to 35 mintues next time due to the thickness of my layers. I recommend this recipe for those who want to impress someone with a vegan lasagna. Heavenly goodness. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made this for my dad, who is a vegan. He loved it, as did the rest of the family, even the meat eaters. It is even better reheated the second day!
The recipe is good. I would suggest making a roux with the tofu by making a basic white sauce with unsweetened soy beverage. Mash the tofu until smooth then add it to the white sauce. Add the rest of the ingredients and continue with the recipe.
I made this yesterday to taste test for my office potluck lunch later this week. In an office of 13, 3 of us are vegan and I want to make a dish that will fill us up but I can also serve to the others that think and have no problem telling us that soy products are disgusting. I made a few changes to suit my taste like using half stewed and half diced tomatoes in the sauce. I used only 1 box of spinach because it is not my favorite and added a diced red pepper for sweetness. For the version I will make for work, I think I'll also add diced portobello mushrooms for a more meaty texture and I'm considering adding some TVP to the sauce to try to trick the carnivors into believing they are not missing out on their precious meat. Thank you for posting this recipe.
Delicious! I added some veggie protein crumbles for a more heartier taste and it was perfect! Thanks for this recipe. Will be making it again and again.
This lasagna was awesome, though I did make a couple of tweaks to each layer: I used fresh spinach instead of frozen and also added a bunch of kale. I chopped it pretty fine in a large food processor and then sautéed it with onion & garlic while the sauce was going. For the tofu layer I added nutritional yeast, and I also added a very small amount of apple cider vinegar to cut the red sauce before it cooked through (probably used more tomato paste than called for, too). Instead of regular-boil noodles, I used flat no-boil lasagna sheets, which seemed to hold together the layers really well. With these slight alterations, the flavors & consistency were perfect. Thanks!
This recipe was way too dry. If I try it another time, I would put more tomatoes and a little olive oil in it.
LOVED this recipe! Will make again. I used canned spaghetti sauce (I'm lazy.), and added the fresh spices directly to the tofu. Next time I may add mushrooms to the sauce.
If I made this again, it would be with revisions. (peacedragon has some good ideas, for starters.) It wasn't bad, but it was on the bland side. Also, I used extra firm tofu and frozen spinach (20 oz instead of 30), unthawed, because so many people suggested that because theirs turned out dry. Well, mine turned out soupy! It didn't hold together well at all. One pro was the tomato sauce. This was my first time making any, and it turned out GREAT. (I added about 3/4 cup red wine to deglaze the pan after sauteing the onions and garlic, but still.) So, like another reviewer wrote, the blandness ISN'T coming from the sauce. Despite it not turning out great, the idea of a vegan lasagna is still pretty appealing, though, so I'll be playing around with this. By the way, you might not think it because this dish is vegan, but it makes a VERY filling meal. You're not going to be poking around in the kitchen looking for a snack after eating this.
I used soy ground beef instead of tofu, and I loved it. I made this with a group of non-vegans, and they enjoyed it too. It takes a while to cook but is perfect for a large group. It tasted so good. I might have made slightly more of the sauce. Only slightly more. I also recommend putting nutritional yeast in it and sprinkling some on top to add a nice, cheesy flavor. This certainly was the best lasagna I've ever eaten.
Awesome recipe, but am giving it 3 stars because it could have been better. I didn't have to use all of the tofu mixture-- used 1 lb silken and 1 lb firm tofu. As for the tomato sauce filling, I had a bit of a disaster and for the top 2 layers had to use cans of stewed tomatoes on their own (rather than simmered with the other ingredients), which is probably why it came out so watery even after 40 minutes in the oven. HOWEVER, the next day it is so much better, everything is held together and tastes good, just lacking a particular flavor, maybe soy cheese would help. Over my 3rd tofu layer I sprinkled garlic powder everywhere (yum, that helped.) All stewed tomatoes used were an Italian blend. I also used whole wheat lasagna noodles and am glad it turned out. You definitely do NOT need to use much spinach, I used about half of a 16oz pkg. I've made this once before- a worse experience, and am going to keep making this until I perfect it! PS: non-vegan, tofu hating people can't tell this is made w/ tofu. They like it a lot. :]
Delicious!! I was a little skeptical to start, but now I cant wait for lunch to eat the leftovers! It is very full of flavor. I used diced tomatoes packed in tomato juice instead of stewed, added some left over spaghetti sauce in place of the tomato paste, and added a couple handfuls of diced mushrooms to the saute. I used whole wheat noodles for extra fiber and topped each layer of sauce with a vegan cheese sauce I found online. It turned out very moist!
I didn't actually eat any of this, but my vegan daughter really enjoyed it. I used rice noodles that I didn't have to boil ahead of time. Two packages of spinach were enough. I sauteed the onion with some red bell pepper and mushrooms, which gave it more flavor, I think.
The recipe is good. In terms of moisture, some users suggested not thawing the spinach, and using soft tofu to combat dryness. I suggest you do one or the other because I did both and I had a tasty but amorphous lasagna when I was done! Also, I added ample proprietary Italian seasoning blend and a little cayenne pepper to the tofu and the sauce in addition to the suggested ingredients. It gave it the little spicy spark it needed to take it over the edge of mount delicious!
Was pretty good! The tofu was really watery and it took awhile to cook. The next time I made it I didn't cook the noodles and that helped a lot. Added some vegan rice cheese at the end and yummy! Thanks for the recipe.
I have 2 children who can not have any milk products and my son has always wanted to have lasagna. I myself was afraid to try a soy based dish. We found this recipe and it was a hit. I did not find it dry at all , also I love cheese and this was a nice change. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made a version of this before, as my daughter is lactose intolerant. We loved it, she would have eaten more if it wasn't for the spinach. Whenever I use tofu, I do set it out on a plate with paper towels and then another plate on top and place in the fridge an hour before cooking to drain the water. Always works like a charm, so I did not experience any excess water problems. I used canned sauce for this, and like others, this recipe makes a boat load of pasta. Because I have a 3 year old, I did use rigatoni instead of lasagna noodles and made it into a casserole. Next time, I plan on blending the spinach in order to hide it from my daughter's picky eyes.
Very tasty! I used store bought pasta sauce and oven ready noodles. I put the tofu in the food processor with fresh spinach/carrots and got a creamy ricotta cheese like texture. I also probably added more spices than called for. It tastes even better the next day!
I used the filling recipe to go with my own sauce. The filling turned out great, and everyone loved it!
I loved this lasagna recipe. I did not cook the noodles ahead of time. There was plenty of moisture in the sauce to cook the noodles for me. So preparation was easier. Leftovers were better and better as each day went by! Thank you.
Im am not vegan, but 2 of my good friends are & I wanted to have them over for dinner. So I made it & it was good. They really liked it. My boyfriend & I ate it, and it was good, but it just made us yearn for meat & cheese lasagna!!! Id recommend it though.
One word: AWESOME! I did this recipe today and it turned out amazing! i didn't follow it exactly what it says, instead, I added 0.3L of soy cream to make it a little bit more juicy; also I didn't use spinach because for some reason I didn't find it on the local supermarket. I followed your advice and put some mushrooms on the tofu as well as some olives.
This recipe was very good! I used organic, fire-roasted, diced tomatoes instead of just plain stewed tomatoes and added a bit more basil and salt and pepper, but it is DEFINITELY a keeper and one to try modifiying. My husband and I talked about adding a vegan sausage and/or hot pepper flakes (he LOVES spicy!), but it truly was good just as teh recipe was written!. :)
good recipe - loved by vegans and vegetarians, even carnivores.
This recipe turned out so great my meat-eating friends took home a copy of the recipe for themselves! I added zucchini, red bell and onion in with the spinach and it turned out delicious! The recipe makes a HUGE batch. The serving for 8 recipe could easily serve 12-16.
tasty and even tastier the next day. 2nd time around i used pureed roasted eggplang, carrots and zuccini into the tomato sauce to make it thicker and add more secret veggies for my kids.
I substituted soy cheese for the tofu and added vegan sausage since we are not vegans or vegetarians...just felt like eating something healthier than usual. This lasagna was awesome! I layered the soy cheese in between the layers and on top and it was perfect! (I also didn't use the spinach at all)
This is just the recipe I need. My vegan friend has been asking me so thank you very much for sharing this recipe.
my two children who are picky eaters--5 and 2 ate this and LOVED it and even my meat eating husband LOVED it! I used only one thing of tofu and then sprinkled some parmesean cheese on top too. I didn't have spinach so I used broccoli. Def will make again!
It looked fine but it didn't taste good at all. The tofu doesn't have enough flavor to substitute for cheese. It needs a lot of good sauce.
I am very happy with this recipe and made it in 5 minutes with a few adjustments. I used 1/2 Giant Costco can of tomato sauce, threw in some oregano, rosemary, thyme, cayenne, black pepper, and crushed garlic. One giant scoop Cosco sun-dried tomatoes. between layers of sauce, uncooked pasta, raw organic pre-washed baby spinach, and tofu and squeezed 1/2 of an orange. Tasted great!
I made this for a dinner I catered for the vegan crowd, and they really enjoyed it. I tasted it and personally did not care for it at all, but then I'm not used to eating tofu-heavy foods. Based on the rave reviews from those who do eat vegan, I definitely give this five stars.
this was actually lovely i thought it may be bland but it's tasty i did have to add some more crushed tomatoes to sauce cos it wasn't enough.i didn't cook the pasta first i never have for lasange its always come out cooked perfect.thanks for the recipe!
On my quest to find a vegan recipe for company I ran across this recipe. I made a practice lasagna and added zucchini to the second layer and mushrooms to the top layer. I really enjoyed the lasagna but the jewel was the tomato sauce. I think the secret was using the stewed tomatoes rather than regular canned tomatoes. I've already made another batch of sauce for the freezer. Thanks for a great recipe. This one is a keeper.
I made this for myself, but my entire family ended up eating it for me!
My kids were suspicious when they saw all the spinach going into this recipe, but they loved it and cleaned out the pan. A real winner!
This lasagna will truly test the limits of your 9x13 dish. As it is I noshed on wet noodles and drained a little of the water out of the tomato sauce and still had to jam a pan under the dish to safeguard against leakage - which happened, minimally. Speaking of which, no matter how ridiculously much sauce you end up having, don't throw any away or you'll end up with a dry, intensely uncreamy lasagna. Beyond that fact, the lasagna pretty much just tasted of parsley and basil layered between squishy levels of tofu and tasteless spinach. It tasted like a two-star recipe, but I admit I goofed over the tomato sauce, so I'll err on the side of three stars here. I'm NOT a vegan, so maybe a different set of standards would find this more appealing.
Incredible. Succulent. Juicy. I added mushrooms to the recipe and a little bit of additional seasoning. I will definitely make this again
I have only made this twice but both times the reviews I got from friends and family were worth it!! I added more veggies to the sauce along with diced tomatoes and sauteed some veggies to go with the spinach. I also added Sage to the tofu, sauce and sauteed veggies... Huge hit!!!
I followed the recipe very closely and it came out perfect. Not too dry not to wet and extremely flavorful! I read the other reviews and I didn't have any trouble using the firm tofu. In fact I used slightly more than the recipe called for. Next time I will use freshly steamed spinach. (I hated dealing with the frozen) That may be why I didn't have trouble with it being dry, I didn't wring out the spinach, I just let it drain in a colander for about 15 minutes. So it was still pretty wet.
Just what I was looking for..
This recipe was good.
SUPER GOOD- with slight changes. I used basil and tomato jar sauce (was short on time). Cooked the onions, garlic and then added the sauce and basil. The tofu (used extra firm) I added to a blender and added more basil and a bit of the sauce. I also layered with shredded vegan Daiya mozzarella cheese. Super creamy, rich and so good.
This was so so yummy. I had a big block of tofu and didn't want to make stirfry so this was a perfect, simple recipe to use it in. I cut the recipe in half for three people (who love to eat) and we couldn't even finish it! I was worried it wouldn't be very satisfying (as vegan recipes can sometimes be) but I was stuffed afterwards and didn't have to feel guilty because it's so healthy! I will definitely be making this again.
This tofu ricotta is AMAZING!!! Thank you so much for this recipe. I use my own sauce recipe, but was having difficulty with the ricotta translation into vegan, but this was wonderful...even my non-vegan friends loved it!!! IT WAS BANGIN'
made two lasagna dishes for the holidays, one regular, one vegan. the vegan won out DELICIOUS
I modified this recipe a bit - used my own homemade spaghetti sauce, and I layered fresh spinach instead of frozen. My husband is on a restricted diet so we try to eat vegan if possible - and this was DEFINITELY a great substitution for regular dairy lasagna.
This was my second vegan recipe ever, and the most complex (although it wasn't hard--I've just never made a lasagne before.) My family loved it. One of the meat eaters commented on the cottage cheese, then had to ask what the "white stuff" was. :-) It served three adults and three kids with lots left to freeze for later. Highly recommended!
This was a hit at my house. I am vegan, my oldest daughter is vegetarian who loves cheese and the rest of the family are omnivores. Everyone raved about how good this is! When a 3, 6 and ten year old (with Autism) eat everything on their plate, you know it is good! I did add thinly sliced zucchini on which I added a teeny bit of sea salt and a moderate amount of garlic powder as well as adding Italian spices to the tofu ricotta mixture. I will make this again. It does serve more than 8, which is good since I love left overs!
This was wonderful! I've never made a vegan lasagna before and dove into the challenge for my work Christmas party. No one missed the cheese at all! I'm a Health Coach and Personal Trainer so this was the perfect main attraction. It went fast. Thank you so much for sharing! I'll be sure to make it again!
I made this recipe adding rice mozzarella, soft tofu, vegan Italian sausage and vegan parmesan. Delicious!
Made this for Christmas and non vegans even loved it!! I only used 2 packages spinach and still amazing.
Absolutely delicious! First time I made this I followed directions completely and my BF and I loved it. 2nd time I made it I added crumbles, mushrooms and extra spices, then also put vegan muzz on top - very good! So much you can do with this recipe
Like others, I doctored a bit with the recipe (no-bake noodles, canned sauce, mixed in a bit of Daiya mozzarella, used a Tofu 'Ricotta' recipe found on this site for the ricotta portion, added a little nutritional yeast to the ricotta mixture) but enjoyed the overall results. I especially enjoyed the fact that my husband just chowed down on his second helping) :-) He did ask if this was one of my "crazy vegan recipes" - the Daiya cheese I "melted" on top gave it away - but he said it had a good overall flavor and that he would eat it again if I cooked it - so I consider it an overall win.
I have to agree with the most of the comments that it came out a little bland. There's also too much green i.e. the spinach that my meat-eating fiance can handle. Next time, I'll bring it down to one package of spinach. There was actually extra sauce (my pan was a tiny bit smaller than recommended) and I used it on some pasta for a guest and he loved it. So the "blandness" is coming somewhere from either the tofu mix, noodles, or spinach. I'm gonna have to play around it to balance it out. Otherwise, I loved it!
i made this for my son who is allergic to dairy. I found that it was missing the traditional flavors that real lasagna has but my son loved it and to me that is a huge thumbs up. If you are looking for a lasagna with out dairy this is the recipe to use. It was great just don't expect it to taste like real lasagna.
FANTASTIC RECIPE. I was not expecting it to come out so good. Not only it exceeded expectation, I think it may be in the top 5 best lasagnas I have ever had in my life! I made a couple of modifications - I added a lot more salt than the recipe calls for (personal preference), about 2 tbs sugar to the tomato sauce (a MUST to cut the acidity) and like a previous commenter suggested, I mixed the crumbled tofu with a roux made of flour, vegan margarine and vegetable oil. A non-vegan would never be able to tell the difference. I wasn't even expecting THAT part - the tofu is indistinguishable from ricotta cheese in this recipe! I never write recipe reviews so I was definitively blown away by this one. And I'm not even vegan, I just like the challenge (and health benefits) of vegan cooking. Thank you so much for this recipe!
This was so yummy and easy to make, I got a bit heavy handed on the garlic and fresh herbs, but ooh so delicious!!! The tofu mixture also makes a nice spread on crackers or Vogel's toast.
Amazing recipe! I wasn't sure about tofu in place of ricotta cheese but the texture and appearance is exactly the same. My husband never knew he was eating tofu! He even went back for left overs the following day! The only change I made was the serving size. I changed it to 4 servings.
Yummiest ever! I followed the recipe exactly and I looooove it!
I grew up loving lasagna as my favorite food, however I learned I have dairy allergies and now cannot eat it. I decided to look up a Vegan recipe. I will say I was hesitant on the tofu. I changed the tofu seasonings to 1/2 cup nutritional yeast, 3 Tbsp lemon juice, oregano, basil, parsley, onion powder, Italian seasonings and garlic powder. I didn't measure the seasonings, I just eyeballed it. Turned out alright- mine was not dry at all. I used (drained) water-packed firm tofu.I also added turkey sausage crumbles to the finished sauce. I'm sure tofu "sausage" would work the same if you wanted to add extra flavoring/texture.
This recipe was pretty amazing. I added veggie ground to the sauce to "beef it up"..but followed the rest to the T. It was really awesome and nearly un-noticable from regular lasagna.
I am a new vegan. I made this for a womans weekend away. They are all meat eaters and truned there noses up at this. I poped it into the oven and the smell was DEVINE. They all loved it and wanted the recipe. It was a bit bland but that was fine salt and pepper and a side of garlic bread cured that. I will most defintly make this again for sure. It is really good the next day as well. My children and husband (the meat eaters) did not really like but said it looked pretty LOL!!! thanks jessica!!!
LOVED this recipe! Will make again. I used canned spaghetti sauce (I'm lazy.), and added the fresh spices directly to the tofu. Next time I may add mushrooms to the sauce.
This is an outstanding recipe - very fresh tasting and flavorful and not as "heavy" as traditional meat and cheese lasagna.
I and my guests really liked this onky I substituted the stewed tomatoes with 2 28oz crushed tomatoes with basil and sautéed bella baby mushrooms to add to sauce also added some olives in sauce after 1hr stewing... oh also added a bit more garlic to the tofu mix because as another comment mentions it was too bland. Definitely the fresh herbs is a must as I’ve made this before but with glass jar sauce & dried herbs and it’s not as tasty
The meat eaters, vegetarians, and vegans all liked this! My meat eating significant other remarked he loved how it seemed much "lighter" and appreciated that it wasn't as heavy and greasy as many meat and cheese heavy lasagnas can be. Ps. no deviations from the recipe, although we found the cooking time to be closer to an hour long in our brand new oven so be sure to leave yourself some extra time just in case.
This was the first vegan meal I have made and I loved it. I did use canned organic sauce to save on time. The firm tofu worked great and the lasagna came out perfectly!
I cut the garlic required by half, and used a few cups of chopped broccoli and zucchini slices instead of spinach. Turned out lovely. I would still use
I bought 2 lbs of firm tofu before I read the reviews. So I just put them in the food processor and ran it till smooth (like ricotta). Added the onion and garlic to the processor and mixed it in that way. It must of worked because the lasagna was not dry at all.
I made this for myself and parents, we all loved it! A definite keeper, I didn't find it too dry, but the tofu I had wasn't clearly marked, so it's entirely possible that my tofu was softer than the recipe called for. My mom (who helped me make it) added some dried basil and parsley to the tomato sauce. Conclusion: DELICIOUS!
This was super delicious! I tweaked this some based on prior reviews and to save some time. I cut the recipe in half because I had only a shallow pan. I used the no boil noodles, jar and a half of spaghetti sauce, and fresh baby spinach instead of frozen. I added mushrooms in the layers for some meatiness. For the tofu I added cumin and red pepper flakes for heat, and a tablespoon of minced garlic from a jar. The tofu crumbles taste SO good, very similar to ricotta. I did not have any problem with dryness using this method.
I made this recipe tonight with a couple of changes. I used cilantro instead of parsley and mushrooms instead of spinach. It was delicious. I will make it again.
Great recipe. I did add oregano since it's Italian. Made mine with firm tofu but agree that softer tofu would give it a creamer texture. If you can se firm, just crumble it well and it works fine.
easy to make and very delicious
A very delicious sauce makes this a yummy meal.
I just made this for my family and we all love it. I like to find different ways to cook for the man of the house and this recipe is a winner in our books. Thanks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My vegan husband loves this!
it was pretty good and easy to make but there was a lot of water at the bottom and had to be drained. But It was good enough for me to eat again.
surprisingly good! I used soft tofu and when I squeezed it through my fingers it quite resembled ricotta, which is what I typically use.
A picky 9 yr old and non-vegan meat-eater gobbled it up- adding it to the routine!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections