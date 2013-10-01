Super Moussaka
This is really good moussaka that only needs a green salad or some whole-grain bread to round it out. You can replace the basil with parsley if you like; the important thing is to use FRESH herbs.
This was actually quite yummy. I could not find bulgar, so i substituted whole wheat couscous. That worked nicely, and made a yummy dish. It was not like "traditional" meatless moussakas I've had, but my guests liked it anyway. Next time, I'll add some mushrooms to the mix, and maybe some cheese.Read More
My husband didn't care for it. I thought it was ok but needed some spice to it! Won't make again.Read More
This was easy to make and very good. We had enough with seconds to satisfy my family of six. I did replace half of the bulgur with meatless crumbles, and added 1 tsp cinnamon to a large can of crushed tomatoes for the tomato layer. Next time I will probably add minced mushrooms to the bulgur/crumble mixture for a bit more depth.
Very nice dish. I didn't realize I had no Basil, so I used Oregano instead. Also, I used Soy Milk rather than Cow's Milk (again, because I thought I had milk). I added some sauted Red Bell Pepper, sauted Onion and thinly Sliced Potatoes below the Eggplant layer (as in another Moussaka). It took a bit of time to prepare, but it was pretty good. I think next time I'll add more spices to jazz it up a bit more. The major "complaint" I have is that the spices are a bit low-key for a dish that has many components (especially the bulgur!) which soak up flavor so readily.
Bland, not really worth the effort. Won't be making again.
Layers and seasoning were alright- I added my own seasonings- i.e. meat masala seasoning- the bechamel sauce was a bust-I found another recipe for it and the whole dish was fantastic.... So this was a great place to start but it needed a lot of tweaking
This is a great recipe that's easily customized using different herbs/spices. I seasoned my bulgur with veggie bullion, garlic and a pinch each of allspice and cumin. Rather than the tomatoes, I used a jar of arrabbiata sauce which I cooked down with some sauteed onions, a little sugar and another pinch of allspice. A sprinkling of mozzarella on top. The allspice and the slightly sweetened sauce give it more of an Arabic taste. Just a little change up. Love the bulgur as a base. Next time I think I'll go more Greek and use lemon and mint in the bulgur, maybe some feta. Thanks for this twist on traditional moussaka!
