Super Moussaka

3.4
9 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is really good moussaka that only needs a green salad or some whole-grain bread to round it out. You can replace the basil with parsley if you like; the important thing is to use FRESH herbs.

Recipe by jessica

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan, bring the water and the 1 teaspoon salt to a boil. Add the bulgur, cover the pan. Remove the pan from the heat and let the bulgur sit for 10 minutes.

  • Lay the eggplant slices on one or two lightly greased baking sheets. Bake them in the oven for 15 minutes or until the eggplant has softened but is not browned. Remove the eggplant from the oven, and lower the temp to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • While the eggplant is baking, make the bechamel sauce: Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, and cook it , stirring often for 1 minute. Add the flour, and stir constantly for 1 minute. Slowly add the milk, 1/2 cup at a time, whisking well after each addition. Simmer the mixture, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

  • Sprinkle the basil, nutmeg, salt and pepper into the saucepan of bechamel sauce.

  • Spoon the bulgur into a 9x11 inch casserole dish, and pat the bulgur down well. Lay the eggplant slices on the bulgur, overlapping them in rows.

  • Squeeze the tomatoes through your hands to break them up, and spread the broken tomatoes and their juice over the eggplant.

  • Gradually pour the bechamel sauce into the beaten egg, whisking constantly. Pour the sauce over the tomatoes.

  • Bake the moussaka, uncovered, for 45 minutes. Slice it as you would lasagna, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 38.2mg; sodium 374.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022