Easy Lemony-Dilly Cucumber Salad

Rating: 4 stars This was delicious, but I made some modifications that made it even better I thought. I added chopped tomatoes, diced onions, and feta cheese crumbles which helped balance out the strong lemon flavor. Great summer salad! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I first placed the peeled and diced cucumber in a dish sprinkled salt over them and left the dish in the frig for 20 minutes. Cucumbers have a lot of water so this helps bring out the juice. I then drained it before adding the mayonnaise dressing. I also added cherry tomatoes and FRESH dill weed. Just up the tablespoons to 3. Enjoy! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I used reduced fat mayonnaise and Truvia instead of sugar for a little lighter salad. I also used fresh dill weed. Very good. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious light and very tasty! The lemon makes it very refreshing. We added wedged tomatoes and it made a very nice side dish. Thanks! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I was attracted to this recipe because it is very similar to a dressing I use for cole slaw. I sliced the cucumbers instead of diced just a personal preference. Light and delicious will be making again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good. I used it for a dressing for my salmon burgers. I added some chopped green onion as well. I thought the combination of the lemon and cucumber complimented my burger well. I served with a side of spicy sweet potato fries. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars too sweet for me Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Used more like 1/2 to 3/4c of low fat mayo....and also used Stevia (sugar substitute) instead of regular sugar.....loved the lemon-y zest and flavor! Also decreased the dried dill to a heaping 1 and 1/2 tspns. which was more than enough. Delicious and refeshing! Helpful (4)