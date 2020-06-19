Easy Lemony-Dilly Cucumber Salad

Rating: 4.22 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Zesty lemon zest, tasty dill, and a teensy bit of sugar all combine with cucumbers to make a super-duper tasty combo. The recipe says 4 servings, but I ate it all myself. Does not keep well, so only make as much as you will be eating right away.

By MyFoodWontKillYou...Really

prep:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, dill, and sugar in a bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Stir in the mayonnaise until smooth; fold in the diced cucumber. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 85mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Rachelle
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2010
This was delicious, but I made some modifications that made it even better I thought. I added chopped tomatoes, diced onions, and feta cheese crumbles which helped balance out the strong lemon flavor. Great summer salad! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Juliana Dudley
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2010
I first placed the peeled and diced cucumber in a dish sprinkled salt over them and left the dish in the frig for 20 minutes. Cucumbers have a lot of water so this helps bring out the juice. I then drained it before adding the mayonnaise dressing. I also added cherry tomatoes and FRESH dill weed. Just up the tablespoons to 3. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2012
I used reduced fat mayonnaise and Truvia instead of sugar for a little lighter salad. I also used fresh dill weed. Very good. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Seedwingwonder
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2009
Delicious light and very tasty! The lemon makes it very refreshing. We added wedged tomatoes and it made a very nice side dish. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2010
I was attracted to this recipe because it is very similar to a dressing I use for cole slaw. I sliced the cucumbers instead of diced just a personal preference. Light and delicious will be making again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
LED87
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2011
This was pretty good. I used it for a dressing for my salmon burgers. I added some chopped green onion as well. I thought the combination of the lemon and cucumber complimented my burger well. I served with a side of spicy sweet potato fries. Read More
Helpful
(6)
HeatherBlackk
Rating: 3 stars
05/17/2010
too sweet for me Read More
Helpful
(4)
SLJ6
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2011
Used more like 1/2 to 3/4c of low fat mayo....and also used Stevia (sugar substitute) instead of regular sugar.....loved the lemon-y zest and flavor! Also decreased the dried dill to a heaping 1 and 1/2 tspns. which was more than enough. Delicious and refeshing! Read More
Helpful
(4)
mamachef
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2011
nice receipe! English cucumbers are way to expensive for me so I just used Farm Market cucumbers. Since they were larger I added extra mayo and dill because I can't have enough dill! I also put in a touch of seasoned rice vinegar to balance the sweetness and smoked paprika. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
