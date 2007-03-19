This is amazing ... I was raised on Polenta and didn't even know it!! Being from Swiss and German grandparents, polenta wasn't a staple for us. But my dad used to make "cornmeal mush" on the rare occasion that my mom would let him in her kitchen (the messes he made!). He'd then put it in a buttered bread loaf pan and into the fridge overnite. The next morning, he'd cut it into 1" slices, fry it in butter until the edges crisped, and we'd eat it with breakfast sausages and maple syrup. Yum!! I've made it several times for my husband over the past 30 years ... and he loves it too. So now that I'm expanding my foodie horizons, I just looked up the recipes for Polenta, and Voila!! Thanks, Dad, for introducing me to my very first Italian comfort food ... even though neither of us realized it!! (If serving it with butter and maple syrup wasn't part of your childhood, TRY IT ... you may love it!!)