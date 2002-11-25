Easy Guacamole

Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!

Recipe by Denise Goodman


Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel and mash avocados in a medium serving bowl. Stir in onion, garlic, tomato, lime juice, salt and pepper. Season with remaining lime juice and salt and pepper to taste. Chill for half an hour to blend flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 3.7g; sodium 2.4mg. Full Nutrition
