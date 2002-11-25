Easy Guacamole
Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
I think a helpful hint for this recipe, or any avacado recipe, is that instead of peeling the avacado with a veggie peeler (it can be slippery and difficult, cut it in half length-wise and separate the halves. Then, take a knife and cut down through the inside down to the inside of the skin. criss-cross the cuts to make little squares. You can then easily scrape the avacado chunks out or simply invert the skin so that the inside is pushed outwards. The pieces will just pop out! This works well if you want chunkier guacamole. Reserve some chunks and mash the rest.
This is "way too much onion for 2 avacados!" If adding the lime juice more than a squeeze will make this very tart to. I normally just mash the avacado, with a potato masher, and add a little salt, chopped tomato, cilantro, garlic, and just a tad of onion with a very light squeeze of lime. When I worked at a mexican restaurant that was how they made it to. The avacado taste should not be overwhelmed by the onion.
Great guacamole recipe! Guacamole is easy to make, and altough it's very simple it's always a matter of taste. When a recipes states one small onion diced I use only 2 Tbsp. of finely chopped red onion for 2 avocados. I de-seeded the tomato (used 1 roma) and added 1/4 tsp. of cumin and 2 cloves of minced garlic from a jar along with the rest of the ingredients. Always delicious served with warm tortilla chips!
Good recipe Denise. I absolutely love Guacamole. This is definitley a good starting point. I like to add a little Pace Picante to mine and mince the onions instead of chopping them. Lime is definitely a must! Sometimes when I'm in a hurry, I'll add some onion flakes or powder instead. Some people say that "real" guacamole has either sour cream or cream cheese. I've never heard of that...but I might add some next time I make this, just to see how it tastes. A word of advice...if you keep the avacado pit in the guacamole..it will help keep it from turning brown as fast.
Very good recipe, I dd however make a few slight modifications. Since we like it spicy I added 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced to the recipe. I also added onion powder, garlic powder, crushed red pepper flakes and used 4 cloves of garlic instead of 1. I also dice the onion instead of mincing to add a chunkier texture to the guacamole. It always turns out absolutely delicious!! I now make this recipe on a regular basis as it is often requested :) Great on tacos, burritos, chicken breasts, hamburgers or to simply just dip with chips for snacking!
Once you start making your own guacamole you'll never buy it again! I have made this many many times but with a couple of changes. I only 1/2 a lime's juice, otherwise I find it too acidic. I don't put in the tomato but I do add extra garlic (at least one extra clove) and a good sized handful of chopped fresh cilantro (makes a huge difference). I also add a tablespoon of sour cream for creaminess and a little drizzzle of olive oil to help preserve it. Leftovers do not keep well but if you make sure your container is absolutely airtight you will get a couple of days before it turns brown. Try this with Black Bean soup or your favorite Tortilla chips-YUM!
Hi :) we are South Korean students. This review is an assignment in English class. I think that this recipe is so easy; I'll make it again and again. Rather than adding the onion & garlic. I would use a couple of tablespoons of salsa and more tomatoes. I disagree with other people’s suggestion to add white vinegar and sour cream. This is because, we don’t like sour taste. I think that more salt and pepper would be good. We have never seen a food like this. This is because there aren’t tropical fruits such as avocado in Korea. When we ate it first, this taste was weird for us. But if you eat it with chips it is good. Also, we recommend to eat it with beer. I hope that our review will be helpful to you. Thanks for reading.
Very good and very chunky! Make sure your avacados are not too hard and not too soft. I usually have to wait 2 or 3 days after buying the avacados. If you can't easily mash the avacado meat with a fork then they are not ripe. Guacamole is one of those things I'm always tinkering with. There is always room for improvement to reach avocado nirvana! So, on the second or third time I made this, I used a can of drained, diced tomatoes instead of fresh tomatoes. Just make sure they are well drained otherwise the water will pool on the bottom of the dish in a few hours. You can't eat just one...bowl!
This is a great guacamole. A helpful tip: when storing in the fridge, keep covered in a non-clear dish, covered with foil or a solid color lid. The reason is the light from the fridge when you open the door causes a reaction and browns the guac faster. Mine lasts 4 days or so this way. Stays green.
Very easy, and delicious! I didn't have limes, but used lemon juice instead, but it still turned out awesome! Thanks!
Put the pit back into the finished Guac until you are ready to serve. Helps keep it from discoloring. I've been making this recipe for ever, and am well known for it. Might have to make a batch right now. yum
I usually make guacamole without a recipe and this was by far the best one I've made. I used more garlic, less tomato, and added a little soymilk. I blended the avacado, onion, garlic, lime juice and soymilk in my magic bullet before adding the tomatoes. It was awesome!
Made this as written and it was a huge hit. My husband and youngest daughter had never eaten guacamole before and both decided it was delicious.
I generally make my guacamole with several more add-ins, namely fresh cilantro or parsley, minced jalapeno pepper and cumin. (I also prefer lemon over lime juice) However, I really wanted to try something different, with cleaner, simpler flavors, particularly as I planned to use it as a condiment for a main dish rather than as a dip with tortilla chips. This MIGHT have been it had it not been for an overload of both lime juice and onion. I cut both back by half and, while the lime juice now seemed to be just the right amount, the onion still was dominant. Wish I could take some back out!
This was (past tense because I've nearly ate it all already) AMAZING. Best guacamole ever. Taste very authentic. I added sour cream and substituted salsa for the tomatoes. A win!
This recipe was good. My husband is mexican and alot of my friends. Non of them had ever heard of adding cream cheese or sour cream so i didn't. I also only added half a fresh squeezed lime and even that was a bit much. (my lime half had a lot of juice) I used 2 tomatoes because my husband loves them, 2 gloves of garlic, 2 finely chopped jalapenos, 1 small onion and a tiny slice of ginger. The recipe provided is a great starter recipe.
All I can say is, "Wow!" The family thought I was the best mom ever for making the best guac ever. And nothing was so simple to make. I'd definitely serve this again, and would proudly serve it to guests.
Very tasty! We added cilantro and it was perfect! Thanks for sharing!
Yum! Simple and delicious! I made this to have on its own and to out in a seven layer dip for a party... it was great both ways! I doubled the recipe and added a little garlic salt and a dollop of sour cream which helped the consistency a lot. Great recipe.
I did not care for this recipe.
Really great. My only dislike was it had too many onions on it. I think next time I will use a food processor to really cut up the onion smaller and maybe only use 1/3 or less of the onion.
This is the most delish guacamole I have ever had, and is very simple to make. I took another reviews advise and added cilantro, sour cream, salsa. This is a keeper.
I've been using this recipe for about 5 years, and everyone loves it. One can be quite flexible with the amounts of everything. Sometimes, to make a bigger dish of it, I add sour cream -- not true guac then, but people still love it.
wowowowowo used 3 tbs salsa med instead o onion and tomato per anothr reviewer added 1 lime plus some extra juice added 1 green onion aND 1 TBS SOUR CREAM AT END FOP CREAMYNESS
Even easier- I had some chunky salsa, added that with a bit of garlic and lime. Perfection!!
I will keep searching for my recipe.... felt like i wasted my money
my first time making, it was very easy, very good! :)
SOOO good, and yes, was SO easy! I only give it four stars because I added some dried cilantro to my guac, and I think that's essential in a good guac recipe! But this is a good starter recipe for guacamole.
This is the same recipe I've been using for years. I have a very hard time eating store-bought guac now. So easy and yummy, and takes 5 minutes to make! :)
got rave reviews from this: I had a guest who's been to Chile for a while and he told me that mine is better by a long shot. It kept really well, thanks to the avocado stone I left into the dip, perharps? I had a very heavy hand with the onion, really, and I think I'm going to go easier next time, but nobody ever complained about it!
This is very good and so easy. The second time I made it I added a few cilantro leaves chopped and a couple of tablespoons of salsa.
Too much onion and too strong lime taste! My husband didn't like it either. Will not make again.
Never made guacomole and love it when I go to Mexican restaurants. Now that I finally, I don't know why I never made it. Quick, easy, delicious - it was the first thing to go at the table. I highly recommend it
Excellent! I do not really care for guacamole, but had some ripe avocados laying around. This recipe was simple and yummy. I didn't have a tomato, so I used a few dollops of canned crushed tomatoes...worked just fine ;-)
My family loved this recipe. Easy and delicious!
I love Guacamole but this minced garlic and lime juice was a bit strong for me. I will try it again, but maybe with garlic powder and less lime.
excellent! and SOOO easy!
Delicious! I added garlic and would have added fresh cilantro if I had any because I always think that takes guacamole up to the next level. Great tip for anyone using avocado - if you leave the pit in the container with the guacamole, it doesn't turn brown. Really!!!!
As written I give it 3 stars. I cut down the lime juice to a quarter of a lime, and now it is my go to recipe!
So easy and really delicious! I leave out the onion and it's still wonderful.
It was delicious, but almost the same as many other guacamole recipe. It was not exactly bursting with flavor, but tasty nevertheless
Great we had company by surprise and this was easy to whip up in a jiffy and very tasty
Great guacamole! So simple too :)
This recipe is VERY close to the one I've made most of life. I usually leave out onions for personal preference and will use garlic salt for convenience (I like mine with just a bit of salt). But, here's a hint that I figured out about 20 years ago. I don't even remember where I read it, but, it REALLY works. Save 1-3 of the pits from your avocado and simply place them on the top of the dip before putting it into the fridge. It just won't turn brown. And, it works better than anything I've EVER tried for keeping the brown from forming. (including the sour cream, mayonaise, lemon juice---yes, I've tried them all. I've even been able to eat it 2-3 days later with this method.
Yep, it's easy! If I'm in a rush or feeling particularly lazy, I'll leave out the onion and garlic. I'll use grape tomatoes a lot, too -- I just chop them in half or quarter them, depending on size. Oh, and I always add cilantro; I don't measure it, but it's more than a pinch and less than a full tablespoon.
Very easy and tasty. I do cut the onion quantity down just a smidge.
I love guacamole and this is a quick and easy recipe to use. I don't peel my avocados though. I always slice in half and scoop out the middle and I also added cilantro to mine. Delicious!!!
delicious and very easy to make. Thank you, we'll never have to buy store bought guacamole again!
This needed a little tweaking. I added a hot pepper sauce ( chile Habanero) and cilantro. No garlic, a bit too much, and for excellent flavor or a spicy kick add chopped peppers. My manager hates guacamole and now pays me to make his own personal bowls.
Great recipe. This easy has been in the family cookbooks for almost 50 years. To get the most flavor from the aditions finely chop the onion and tomato. We do not put Lime or Lemon in as it is gone in a very short time and we do not to lengthen the guacamole life. My next contribution will be Chili Ancho Tamales.
I ditched the onions and tomatos and added a scoop of sour cream and a kick of cayenne pepper. Dialed!
Great, simple recipe for delicious guacamole. I, too, added a jalapeno to the recipe, as well as a few dashes of Red Hot, for some extra kick. I made this to use on lime shrimp quesadillas, but it's equally tasty as a snack alone with some tortilla chips.
If u mix in a tsp or 2 of mayo it won't change the flavor and the preservatives in the mayo will keep it from turning brown so fast.
I love garlic so I put more than one clove in. Easy recipe
Simple, quick, easy, delicious! Made it as stated first, loved it, and then added a bit of chopped up pickled jalapenos and loved it even more. But it definitely is a five star standing on its own as well. Yum!
Very simple, very easy to make. I only had one avocado, so kind of winged it. Added some chili powder for a bit of a kick. It was a spontaneous thing, so I didn't have lime - went with lemon...wish I had a lime. Will have to make this again.
Great for Guac lovers! Very similar to the Best Guacamole recipe on this site, but this one uses lime instead of lemon, adds tomato and garlic which I like. If you like guac, you won't be disappointed. If avacados are in season and you want to try it out, go for it! Update: Found that I could replace the onion, garlic and tomato with 3 tablespoons of whatever salsa I have in the fridge (more or less for personal taste). Don't forget the lime is still needed. I skip the salt, but still like to add a little pepper.
Made Guacamole for the first time using this recipe. It was so good that we didn't even chill it we just ate it straight from the bowl. The surprise was after staying in the fridge overnight it was even better the next day. I would put this up against any Mexican Restaraunt's so called "fresh" Guacamole dips. It's just that good. For a twist add a little tobasco.
Great Recipe ! Although the first time I made it I skipped the garlic and substituted it with Cilantro and used a Lemon instead of a Lime - only because I already had those It came out so Delicious ! The second time around I did the Garlic & the lime but added a little Olive Oil from a suggestion from my Husband and it came out really good as well - I couldn't tell that much difference except with the Garlic which made it even more YUMMY I just LOVE Guacamole and NOW I can have it whenever I want - I LOVE how easy this recipe is - definitely a KEEPER
Delicious. Absolutely love it. So easy to make and so Yummy.
I can't get enough of this! I buy avocados every time I grocery shop now just to make this guac. It's so fresh, so tasty, and healthy! I have a tough time not eating it all! I don't add anything else to this because I like the simplicity.
Guacamole has always seemed like one of those mysterious dishes that I would never be able to prepare at home. Wrong-O! This recipe made me feel like a pro and was actually better than most guacamole recipes I've had in restaurants. It's versatile, easy to do, and unbelievably tasty. Bravo!
This recipe was so easy and yummy! My first attemp at making guacamole was a hit.
This is nice and simple, with few ingredients. I subbed cilantro for the onion and lemon juice for the lime juice. Guacamole is always a great snack!!!
Oh man is that good!! I did make a few changes, I used my food processer~ so much faster~ I also added about a half a can of chopped tomatoes with green chilis (well drained) and a couple of tablespoons of sour cream as suggested, and only half the lime juice. I only used half a small onion and added a bit more garlic. After blending in the food processer I added another couple of spoonfuls of the tomatoes to add a little chunkiness. It came out SO good, I could eat it by the spoonful!!!!
Haven't tried it with the onion in it yet, and we always have lemons on hand, not lime, but still it's very good! Added some cilanto and fresh jalepeno peppers for more flavor. 5 stars
This recipe is so easy and it taste great! I ate almost the whole bowl myself!
easily the best and easiest recipe I've seen. This recipe even won over some "I hate avocados" people! Absolutely a favorite.
I have made this 3 times now exactly as written and it is the best Guacamole I have ever eaten! Thanks for sharing!
Delicious guacamole! I didn't have cilantro so searched for a recipe without it and this hit the spot. I'd make this again for sure. Very fresh and light.
This was great. I used minced garlic from a jar and more lime juice than was called for, and it turned out awesome and there's none left over.
This guacamole is soooooo good!! I added 2 tbsp. cilantro and it turned out perfect. Never got around to chilling it because it was gobbled up too quickly. Will make again and again. Thanks.
Absolutely delicious, thank you!
Raw and fresh are definitely best! I use one key lime (small) and add some fresh cilantro. Then I use fresh carrot sticks, jicama, and celery to dip! More nutritious and better to the tummy. Yummm!
A easy and delicious recipe for guacamole. I usually add chile pepper but may add cilantro also next time. This is great as a dip for tortilla chips and as the dressing for "Baja Bean Salad".
I've been trying to get my kids to appreciate and enjoy guacamole for a long time now and this has been the very first recipe that they have enjoyed that I also haven't had to work at. What a wonderful find!
My sister gave me a recipe just like this and I love it. It isn't the same as in restaurants but it's fine by me. I add cilantro and use lemon juice instead of lime juice. I made it today with 3 avocados and 1 roma tomato. Also, to make it last longer, put the avocado pits in with the guacamole. It helps it to not turn brown so quickly. Even when just using half an avocado, put the pit back into the other half that isn't being used. It will keep it from turning brown. I have made this a few times and will continue to make it in the future.
Good guacamole...I used salsa in place of the onion and tomato. Maybe my avocados were overly ripe because the guacamole seemed to immediately turn brown.
This was good but I prefer Best Guacamole from this site just a little bit better. Not sure if it is because the other recipe has olive oil added to it but this was worth making also. Thanks
sooooooooooooo. good thank you
Perfect, light, and refreshing guacamole! Love it! :)
Yummy! I'll never buy dry packets again. I added a dash of cayenne for kick.
Only thing I added was a little pickled jalapeno juice, and only because the can was already open on the counter. It gave it a little extra zing! But it was fabulous before I put it in--thanks much for the recipe!
I rated this recipe by accident, this is not the guacamole recipe I love and make regularly!!
It couldn't have been any easier. This is my first time attempting to make guac and will make it again soon!
This recipe is so simple, and you can customize your guacamole to match your style. I used 3 avacados and 2 cloves of garlic. I am not much of an onion lover, so I only used half of one. Here's a tip. When you juice your lime, use the zest of it to give it a nice flavor. Once all your ingredients are combined, serve it up with some chips. (Sometimes I just eat it from a spoon!) I hope everyone can enjoy this recipe. Happy Dipping!!!!
Easy to make. Be careful not to use too much lime juice. I used bottled lime juice and I added too much- 3 tablespoons. I should have used 2. Otherwise it was great! Next time I'll try adding sour cream for variety.
Good solid recipe. I just added a couple dashes of tabasco to give it a little kick.
My first time making guacamole. It was an good entry-level recipe, but it left a lot to be desired. I did add sour cream, used a teaspoon of cilantro, a LOT more lime, and blended everything in a food processor, but the taste was still so-so. Something was missing, and I can't quite put my finger on it. My search for the perfect guacamole recipe will continue!
My husband declared he didn't like guacamole, then he tasted this. He LOVES it! We like ours chunky, so I chop the onion instead of mincing it. We love garlic, so I use 2 cloves of garlic instead of 1.
I followed the recipe exactly and really enjoyed it. I thought the onion would make it spicy but it was perfect!! Will def make again!
This is the best recipe. I made a few changes however. I added a tbs of fish sauce and a 1/2 chopped mandarin orange. I garnished it with a bit of cinnamon and shaved chocolate. Yummy!
Not bad! Might try adding some cilantro next time
Very good recipe! Everyone enjoyed it.
This is a quick and tasty guacamole recipe!
I did not make any changes ... delicious!
Very easy and very tasty!
Wonderful! This has a great taste without the added fat of mayo or sour cream. I made this for vegitarian night at our house. We heated some corn tortillas in olive oil then put shredded cheedar cheese, gaucamole, sour cream, black olives, and hot sauce for the adults. This is a great full-proof recipe that can be adjusted to suit your own tastes. THANKS!
Excellent taste and very easy. The texture was a bit grainy, however, so next time I will try mashing the avocado with the back of a spoon rather than the fork that I used this time.
