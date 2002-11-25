Easy Guacamole

Hi :) we are South Korean students. This review is an assignment in English class. I think that this recipe is so easy; I'll make it again and again. Rather than adding the onion & garlic. I would use a couple of tablespoons of salsa and more tomatoes. I disagree with other people’s suggestion to add white vinegar and sour cream. This is because, we don’t like sour taste. I think that more salt and pepper would be good. We have never seen a food like this. This is because there aren’t tropical fruits such as avocado in Korea. When we ate it first, this taste was weird for us. But if you eat it with chips it is good. Also, we recommend to eat it with beer. I hope that our review will be helpful to you. Thanks for reading.