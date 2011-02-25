Chinese-Style Broccoli Salad

1 of 96

Rating: 3 stars I like to make this broccoli when I'm making an "asian" themed dinner. You can make this lighter and lower in salt by eliminating all the extra salt called for in this recipe as the light soy sauce provides all the salt the recipe needs. Two tablespoons of sesame oil was way too much for us the first time I made it so I'll usually add a teaspoon at a time until I get to the right taste. Rice wine vinegar is also good used in place of the regular white vinegar if you have that on hand. I like to add either toasted sesame seeds or chopped roasted peanuts and a touch crushed red pepper for added flair. My kids aren't much for broccoli but they'll eat this up willingly without complaint. It's all about trying what works for your family and making it good for who you're feeding. NOTE: Using the dressing for this recipe and substituting broccoli slaw works well for this recipe too. GREAT for making wraps with cold teriyaki pulled pork. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars This was a treat a flavorful colorful and healthy treat. I don t like my cooked vegetables crunchy so I increased the cooking time to about 3-4 minutes. I adjusted the seasonings somewhat to suit my own tastes which I believe we always should do. Keeping the amount of soy sauce the same I reduced the vinegar oil and sugar by half - I prefer it that way but won't fault the recipe as this is purely subjective. As for the sesame oil the type wasn t specified so I used regular sesame oil and then the tiniest dribble of the fragrant and potent toasted sesame oil. I garnished it with toasted sesame seeds and served it at room temperature. Broccoli never tasted so good. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Instead of boiling the broccoli I steamed it for about 4 minutes until crisp-tender (which means I didn't use the 2 T of vegetable oil and 1 T salt). The whole recipe was simple and delicious. My 38 month old asked for seconds! Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars This is really good and a nice way to spruce up regular 'ol broccoli. I used a steam in bag of broccoli to save time. I cut back the sesame oil to one Tbsp. and used low sodium soy sauce. I also used rice wine vinegar vs. white vinegar and added some cracked black pepper and let this set for a couple of hours. I served this at room temperature with some toasted sesame seed over top and overall very tasty. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Simple and delicious. I served it cold halved the sesame oil(picky kids) and sprinkled with sliced almonds. I prepared the broccoli & dressing in advance but didn't combine them until 15 min. before dinner as I thought the vinegar in the dressing might discolor the broccoli. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I used a bag of raw broccoli slaw and cut the sesame oil in half. Used one tablespoon agave nectar instead of sugar and added 2 tablespoons roasted sesame seeds 1/4 cup raisins and some slivered almonds. Just mix the dressing with a wire whisk and pour over all ingredients let all ingredients marinade for an hour or two and enjoy. So yummy I ate the whole salad by myself! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Just what I was looking for. I cut down the sesame oil a lot (2 tsp instead of 2 tbsp) and steamed the broccoli. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I don't like broccoli but I know I should add it to my diet so I'm always looking for a good recipe that makes me want to eat it. I've finally found it! I love the sharp flavor of the soy sauce and vinegar. Such a wonderful taste in every bite. The only thing I did different was boil the broccoli a litte longer I like it soft. I will definitely be making it this way from now on. Thanks so much! Helpful (11)