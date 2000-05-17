Pasta with Jalapeno Pesto

4.1
10 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a good recipe for those jalapeno lovers out there. You can use any kind of pasta you like.

Recipe by jen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toast the pumpkin seeds in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 6 to 8 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Raise the oven's temperature to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place the bell and jalapeno peppers on a baking sheet. Roast the peppers for 15 to 20 minutes; until the skin blisters. Let the peppers cool a bit then pull the skin away from the flesh; discard the skin.

  • In a food processor or blender combine 4 tablespoons of the pumpkin seeds, cilantro, garlic and the peppers. Blend until the contents are coarsely chopped. With the machine running, slowly add the oil and the lime juice. Blend in the salt and pepper

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta, stirring occasionally until it is just tender. Drain and return the pasta to the pot.

  • Set the pot over medium heat, add the tomatoes and the pesto. Stir well. Add more salt and pepper, if you'd like. Spoon the pasta onto plates. Serve the pasta garnished with the remaining pumpkin seeds and lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
620 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 92.9g; fat 21.5g; sodium 307.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022