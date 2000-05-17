Pasta with Jalapeno Pesto
This is a good recipe for those jalapeno lovers out there. You can use any kind of pasta you like.
Unusual sauce. Must like peppers, no doubt! I would serve initially as a side dish. Would be good with grilled marinaded firm tofu slices. If the household chef has a gas range, the peppers can be blistered over a flame.
This was good, but did't knock our socks off
This recipe is great! I added a little bit of shredded mozarella.
This was a great new twist on basic pesto! I did change a few things; we used walnuts instead of pumpkin seeds and roasted the tomatoes with a little olive oil, sea salt and pepper. I served this with a piece of toast and goat cheese. We have plenty of pesto left over and I will probably use it on homemade pizza's this week.
Very unique, just the right amount of kapow!
