Wow! This definitely is some of the "best bacon-tomato dip" I've ever tasted! And what it lacks in appearance it most certianly makes up for in flavor! I used light cream cheese light mayo reduced fat sour cream and light Cheddar cheese along with green onions smoked bacon and a handful of cherry tomatoes that I diced up. I let this set overnight to let the flavors blend together and served it topped with additional cheddar cheese and green onion on top! It went great with a variety of triscuit crackers cut up celery carrot sticks and chips! It was gone in no time at all.......
This was well received by those in the family usually unwilling to deviate from the old familiar standbys. I have to say that I ate enough of this great stuff too-- with Ruffles potato chips! As others did I also used green onion as it provided color as well as a little milder flavor than chopped regular onion would. I did cut back just a bit on the amount of onion called for as I knew that as it stood the flavor would become more intense. I know this will become a new favorite!
I made this as a quick after school snack for the kids. I used onion powder in place of the chopped onions and added 1 teaspoon of dried ranch dressing mix. I served with crackers, tortilla chips, carrots and celery. It was a hit!
This was good but I felt it was missing somehting. So I added black pepper green onion & garlic. It was much better with the additions. I will make this again. It was a hit.
Bacon cream cheese onions...what's not to love in this recipe? It is delicious! I used green onions instead of white.
Bye bye onion dip! This is my new favorite dip recipe. I also used scallions and added salt and pepper. Perfect! Thanks so much for sharing.
This dip was delicious. It tasted like a bacon and tomato sandwich but better. I also used green onions instead of a regular onion. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. I'm sure I'll be making this one again. Thanks.
The guests I served this to really loved it. I have to confess that I didn't bother to deseed the tomato. My husband isn't a fan of raw onion so I used chives instead. This will get many more outings I'm sure. Many Thanks.
Everybody loves this dip! I always get compliments when I make it. I double the batch- makes a ton but it's worth it. Definitely use green onions and a couple dashes of garlic powder.
I thought the dip was only ok. I wound up altering it to my liking. I used probably twice as much (red) onion than suggested; also added some onion powder salt & pepper as someone else suggested. With the changes I give it 4 stars. A dash of liquid smoke doesn't hurt either.:)