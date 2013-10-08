The Best Bacon-Tomato Dip

Rating: 4.61 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and easy appetizer to whip together for any occasion. It never lasts long with my friends or even when I make it for myself!

By MichelleC

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, chopped onion, tomato and bacon in a bowl until well mixed. Chill for two hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
692 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 68.5g; cholesterol 113.6mg; sodium 729.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (71)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2010
Wow! This definitely is some of the "best bacon-tomato dip" I've ever tasted! And what it lacks in appearance it most certianly makes up for in flavor! I used light cream cheese light mayo reduced fat sour cream and light Cheddar cheese along with green onions smoked bacon and a handful of cherry tomatoes that I diced up. I let this set overnight to let the flavors blend together and served it topped with additional cheddar cheese and green onion on top! It went great with a variety of triscuit crackers cut up celery carrot sticks and chips! It was gone in no time at all....... Read More
Most helpful critical review

spencerquartet
Rating: 3 stars
10/18/2010
I thought the dip was only ok. I wound up altering it to my liking. I used probably twice as much (red) onion than suggested; also added some onion powder salt & pepper as someone else suggested. With the changes I give it 4 stars. A dash of liquid smoke doesn't hurt either.:) Read More
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2007
This was well received by those in the family usually unwilling to deviate from the old familiar standbys. I have to say that I ate enough of this great stuff too-- with Ruffles potato chips! As others did I also used green onion as it provided color as well as a little milder flavor than chopped regular onion would. I did cut back just a bit on the amount of onion called for as I knew that as it stood the flavor would become more intense. I know this will become a new favorite! Read More
GodivaGirl
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2008
I made this as a quick after school snack for the kids. I used onion powder in place of the chopped onions and added 1 teaspoon of dried ranch dressing mix. I served with crackers, tortilla chips, carrots and celery. It was a hit! Read More
Michelle T.
Rating: 4 stars
08/07/2007
This was good but I felt it was missing somehting. So I added black pepper green onion & garlic. It was much better with the additions. I will make this again. It was a hit. Read More
amallen10
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2007
Bacon cream cheese onions...what's not to love in this recipe? It is delicious! I used green onions instead of white. Read More
CookingCutie
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2007
Bye bye onion dip! This is my new favorite dip recipe. I also used scallions and added salt and pepper. Perfect! Thanks so much for sharing. Read More
JILLGRANIER
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2007
This dip was delicious. It tasted like a bacon and tomato sandwich but better. I also used green onions instead of a regular onion. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. I'm sure I'll be making this one again. Thanks. Read More
KEZ
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2009
The guests I served this to really loved it. I have to confess that I didn't bother to deseed the tomato. My husband isn't a fan of raw onion so I used chives instead. This will get many more outings I'm sure. Many Thanks. Read More
Nikki Zinnikas Datz
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2008
Everybody loves this dip! I always get compliments when I make it. I double the batch- makes a ton but it's worth it. Definitely use green onions and a couple dashes of garlic powder. Read More
