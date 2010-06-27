Yummy Veggie Omelet
I enjoy this omelet served on top of toast. Use any type of cheese you like - Swiss and Gouda are both good choices.
The recipe says "veggie omelet" but there's not a lot of veggies so I added some mushrooms and tomaotes. I also added a little garlic. I used cheddar cheese instead of the swiss - great for breakfast and perfect with a side of whole grain toast.
I am certain this recipe is good... but there is nothing "veggie" about it! Butter, cheese, eggs..... and look at the cholesterol! Wow!Read More
The recipe says "veggie omelet" but there's not a lot of veggies so I added some mushrooms and tomaotes. I also added a little garlic. I used cheddar cheese instead of the swiss - great for breakfast and perfect with a side of whole grain toast.
Really great for weekend brunch. If you like to make this with a Mexican flair add 1 tbsp of finely chopped fresh jalapeno pepper to the veges before cooking them. Then when placing the filling in the omelet add 2 tbsp of your favorite salsa and a little fresh snipped coriander leaves.
It's funny because I too changed the recipe and it was the best omelet I ever made! I believe it's the process that we are all having success with. I finely chopped up some turkey slices, 1/2 an orange pepper, and 1/4 of a green apple. I sauteed the turkey, pepper and apple in almond oil (just had it on hand) lightly sprinkled the mix with crushed mint, then set it aside in a bowl, sprayed the same pan with PAM, poured the egg mixture and moved it around in the pan as indicated, super easy!!, then added back the mixture, topped it with a chopped up deli slices of borehead's horseradish cheddar cheese (happened to be the cheese we had for sandwiches at the time) and sprinkled some romano cheese on top, then folded the omelet over--don't be worried if it breaks up a little, just fold it over and continue to cook, it should jell just fine. And voila! instant success. My advice, choose the leftover ingredients that you have that you usually make sandwiches with, substitute where you are missing, I was missing onion so I substituted it with a green apple, and keep the amounts of each to a minimum, I usually make the mistake of too much cheese or too much meat--making it too rich.
I just love to make Omelets and veggie ones are my favorite. I only use two eggs. Add just about any veggies that are fresh and in season. I also add fresh herbs. One trick is to tilt the pan when lifting the side to let the uncooked egg slide to the sides. Also if you have a lid that fits over the pan, putting that on right after you add the toppings and cheese will hold in the heat and cook any uncooked egg left on top, usually just long enough to melt the cheese. Nothing worse than uncooked egg in your Omelet.
I too cut back on the salt a bit. The trick to a light / airy omelet is to have the eggs at room temp. They hold air better :)
Very filling!! Since my boyfriend is a big eater, I gave him the whole omelet instead of cutting it in half. I also added 1 plum tomato, a handful of cut mushrooms, 1 cup cheddar cheese & 1 cup mozzerella cheese for each omelet. The omelets were HUGE! Very good!! Pretty easy to make...the most time consuming part was chopping the veggies.
This is great just the way it is, but when I do omelets I always heat up the broiler when I heat up the burner. After cooking the eggs over medium heat until just bubbly, I put the pan under the broiler until the top of the eggs just cook as well.
This is the perfect way to make an omelet, no matter what kinds of fillings you want to use. I've used this recipe as is, for Denver Omelets, for Swiss & Mushroom omelets, etc. Throw in any veggie you have on hand. Great instructions that turn out a delicious, fluffy omelet every time! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
This omelette is the epitome of the PERFECT omelette. The texture... the flavor... everything about it just hit the spot. The best part... it's simple and EASY to whip up. Try it... you won't be disappointed!
This is my new way to make an omelet. SO easy! Next time, I'll definitely use less salt (and we like salt). I loved the filling, but we'll add a little meat when we make this in the future.
The omelette made my mom happy for its lack of calories when we were stuck for dinner, and it was filling and tasty, therefore appealing to my sister, the ultimate picky eater. Thank you for sharing this life-saving recipe.
A delicious recipe with fantastic instructions! I only used 1 tbs of butter and subbed tiny chopped ham for the bell pepper and cheddar instead of swiss. I think the salt is way too much, we just sprinkled to our satisfaction. My flipping skills need work ;-) Thanks much for sharing!
Mine wasn't pretty, but boy did it taste good! Added mushrooms, onions, and colby jack. Yum!
Great versatile recipe! It's easy to make it healthier too, you don't really need 2 TBSP butter.
Nice and easy to prepare. I had some leftover orange bell pepper that I needed to use, so I chopped that up and threw it in as well. I used Pepper Jack cheese as that is my favorite, but, any cheese will do for sure! I used a non-stick skillet to cook the veggies and omelet, so no need for those extra calorie laden tablespoons of butter!
This was good, I definitely didn't use as much salt as it called for, and I used orange and yellow peppers instead, personal preference, and Kraft Tex Mex cheese blend instead of swiss. Turned out very well.
This is my first ever omelet! I must say it was extremely easy to make and delicious! I used onion, green bell pepper, chopped bacon and four cheese blend shreaded cheese.. Fantastic and my finace loved them as well! Will make again!
Ever since I made this omelet I have requests for it all the time. Thanks for the recipe.
My first attempt at making an omelet, and it was amazing. I added some broccoli and ham, will be making these again.
Easy and fast to prepare. You can make it healthier by cutting down on the butter. I add just enough to keep everything from sticking. Tastes so great I usually make this one night a week.
I loved it! It turned out great, the best omelet I have ever made. cooking the omelet in the same pan that the onions were just sauteed in really added flavor to the egg. Thanks for the recipe
I substituted canola oil for butter, added some mushrooms and tomatoes for a great omelet. A little prep work with the veggies and everyone can customize the recipe to their taste.
Delicious!
These have got to be the BEST directions for making an omelet I've come across--it turned out perfectly!! I used what I had on hand and ended up w/ a delicious healthy lunch & an omelet that neither fell apart or stuck to the pan. Thanks so much for sharing!
I used this recipe as a basis for an omelet I made for dinner and I cannot say how delicious it turned out! I added kidney beans, less butter, swapped the green peppers for red ones and the parmesan for plain ole american. Lip smackingly good!
Best with diced tomatoes added to the veggie mix
Excellent! I used a 10 inch cast iron skillet, and the skillet could have been a bit bigger, but it worked. I used the lid on the skillet to help get the top cooked. Just used veggies on hand and cheddar cheese. Served with sausage patties, hash browns and English muffins...a feast!
Absolutely delicious! I wouldnt change a thing!!
this is the yummiest veg ommlete i ever had.. the whole family loved it and it is very easy to make
this makes a wonderful omelet.....you can add more veggies or change the cheese up to what you have on hand...I like the foldover version better than trying to make one that is just round...so much easier and makes a nice presentation....thank you!!
This was delicious! So fresh and the perfect way to kick start a morning. I might change it up next time to include mushroom, spinach and tomatoes so that it's really a garden treat.
This was delicious! I served with sauteed mushrooms and ham on the side. I will definately be making this again. It makes a quick weeknight meal.
Delicious!! I added 1 more egg as I stuffed the omelet with everything you can imagine, mushrooms, green pepper, grated cheddar and tomato. Fantastic thanks Jen!
This really is a "Yummy" omelet. I will definetly use this reciepe again. Next time I would put in more veggies, use a bigger pan, and use unsalted butter (oops).
So good, it's crazy! I just made this omelet and it is the best omelet ever! I added ham, roasted peppers, garlic, onion and artichokes! Topped with sliced 2-slices of white american cheese! Absolutely Delicious! Ate the whole thing by myself! Will make again!
This was my first successful omelet. What I like about this recipe is that you can use any cheese/ vegetable combination. Its a great way to make use of what you have available.
I used red bell pepper instead of green (personal preferance), added in a clove of minced garlic and a quarter cup of portobella mushrooms. I used 2 egg whites/one full egg. I didn't need the full two ounces of swiss. I just used a sprinkling. I ate this with a tablespoon of homemade salsa.
Well, I have to agree...all I had in the fridge were these ingredients...I used American cheese, but it was great and huge! I made one each for my crew (all 6 footers!). I could only eat half...the ate the whole thing! Thanks! Will make again!
This is a great veggie omelet. I did add fresh sliced mushrooms and diced jalapenos and I forgot to saute the veggies, oooops. Very filling even without the meat. My boyfriend topped his with salsa (as you can see in the pic) I topped mine with more of the fresh veggies. Great breakfast food!
I think the key is to make them individually in a small pan and they cook wonderfully!
This omelete really hit the spot! I liked it even better by adding chopped tomato to the egg when the cheese was added. Yummy!
Very good, simple recipe for a weekend morning. They turned out HUGE and perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the way my grandmother taught me to make scrambled eggs. I never think of it as scrambled eggs, because this is not how they're supposed to look... but it sure is a tasty way to cook an egg.. And she didn't include anything but butter, salt and papper. So maybe this is a scrambled egg recipe from Grandma Ouellette., and not so much of an omelet.. Still it's a geat way to treat an egg.
This is the first omelet I have ever attempted. Very easy to make and my wife LOVED it.
I just made it this morning and it is absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe except I added 2 tomatoes and it turned out great. My mom and I ate it with slightly toasted bread and it's truly a good stater meal of the day. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
Also very good!
Agree with others - the directions are great. Easy to tinker with!
Delicious! I have never been able to make a good omelet. Then again i've never really tried. This omelet turns out light, fluffy and very flavorful. Very good way to make an omelet. No matter what filling you use.
I made this omelet and my husband and I liked it...... I added little bit oregano leaves ....... Will make again..... Next time I'll double the black pepper......
I've never made an omelet before. this was easy and delicious. And it's definitely boyfriends approved. I'll be making this again just as it is
i thought it was great. Far better than omelets at the cafe
Very good. I added mushrooms and used chedder cheese.
This was the first omelet I have ever made, and it turned out wonderfully! It was so yummy. I added fresh spinach to the top of the sauteed veggie mixture and let it steam until wilted under the pan lid. I also loved the technique of lifting the edges to get the uncooked parts to run to the side and cook -- it was much easier than trying to flip or, worse, folding the omelet over and serving prematurely! :)
made this for my bf, who's a vegetarian. he said it was the best omelet he's ever had!
Great omelet I also put more veggies in the dish. like mushrooms I did use egg beaters for my husband. So it was not that high in choleserol. It worked just fine.
Turned out good for the most part
Some GREAT tips on how to make an omelet
Great recipe! To make it fit into my diet, I cut the salt down by quite a bit, used Egg Beaters instead of whole eggs, and used butter spray instead of butter and turned it into an egg white veggie omelet. Very yummy!
This was the first omelet I've ever made, and it was easier than I expected! I used five eggs and olive oil instead of butter and it turned out great! Thanks!
Great recipe. Instead of Swiss cheese though we used mozzarella.
I also added mushrooms and substituted cheddar for Swiss. On top I added half of an avocado and some tomato. Delicious!!!
simply delicious
So many restaurants make an entirely "meh" omelet. This one is delicious.
Made it this morning and really liked it. Substituted olive oil for the butter and added diced leftover ham, but otherwise followed the recipe. Made for a nice light breakfast meal and wasn't a lot of trouble to make.
This is the most delicious omelet I've ever made, and it's so easy! I took a few suggestions by adding in tomato, spinach, onion and red bell pepper and switched the Swiss cheese out for mild cheddar cheese. Yum!
I will make it again, but in this recipe there are hardly any veggies. I added mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, red and green peppers, and monterey jack cheese instead of swiss. My husband and I both loved it!
i substituted the green peepers for red peppers. also substituted the swiss cheese with a different kind of cheese.
Very good and easy! I used red onion, green bell pepper and zucchini. Do let your eggs come to room temperature for a fluffier omelet and do not add salt until the end as that deflates your omelet. Will make again! Love recipes that feed 2 easily.
This recipe was excellent but I only had sharp cheddar cheese which I used and they came out wonderful. I would just use a little less salt because of the cheese.
I made it twice ..
Great recipe - simple and my husband loved it! Thank you!
I added more veggies but followed the directions precisely. This omelet turned out wonderfully. Will definitely make again.
Easy and tasty recipe! I used cabbage, peas and onions since I did not have lots of veggies in the house.
This is an excellent starter recipe. I have made this many times with different variations. One of my favorite additions is fresh white mushrooms that are previously sauteed. And also chopped scallions and minced garlic. Red pepper for those mornings I want a little kick. To the person that said there is nothing "veggie" about this. Uh... This is a vegetarian omelet, not a vegan omelet. There is a difference.
I followed this recipe step-by-step, but the egg burnt.
Absolutely loved this recipe!
I used mozzarella, and added more peppers, spinach and mushrooms. Yum! The directions were easy to follow and helped me make a perfect omelet.
So yummy! And my first attempt at an omelet that didn't turn into scrambled eggs. Thank you for writing out the method in such an easy to follow format, Jen! I am having visions of all the different fillings I can come up with...mmmm....
This was yummy! This was my first attempt at an omelet and I really appreciated the step by step instructions. For veggies and stuff, I chopped up tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, jalapenos, and garlic, and I used goat cheese. I added a side of roasted red potatoes. Next time I plan to try olive oil instead of butter for hopefully a lighter taste. Thanks for sharing!
I added carrots and scallion. It was delicious! Definitely will make again.
I hadn't tried making an omelet in a long time but I have a surplus of eggs right now so tried this recipe out. Mine came out perfect, looked just like the picture. Great instructions and recipe.
I made this a couple of days ago, never made an omelet before, I'm proud to say it came out perfect. Husband loved it!
Very good with Asiago Cheese!!
I added sauteed mushrooms and some garlic and used Irish mild cheddar cheese and some mozzarella and jack cheese, topped with some sour cream and some avocado. It was fantastic.
Delicious! Made one just for me, using two eggs and a dash of cream. Nice results. Might add tomato next time for color, nutrition and flavor. A go-to breakfast recipe.
This was very good and the recipe is quite adaptable. I had baby Portabella mushrooms and left over asparagus in my refrigerator that needed to be used. I washed, dried and sautéed the mushrooms, then sat aside. I then sauteed chopped onions in a little butter and olive oil and added the asparagus, which was cooked, to warm. I sat all of these aside, added a little butter - maybe a tsp- to the pan and cooked four egg whites and two whole eggs as the recipe directed. I had a little left-over sharp cheddar and a blend of Parmesan, Asiago and Romano. Once the egg were set, I layered about one half cup over the eggs and put under the broiler until the cheese was melted. I spread the veggies on top and folded the eggs in half. It was very tasty!! I can't wait to have fresh tomatoes on hand to eat with this.
I made this for brunch for my hubby and I. I added 1/2 of a large garden tomato, used a green pepper from our garden and the eggs were farm fresh brown ones. It was amazing! We loved it!
I made this with mushrooms ,and not as much peppers and onions,and 5 eggs. I also used Asiago cheese, since that’s all I had. It was delicious and I split it with my daughter,who cleaned her plate in 5 minutes!
First time my omelet ever looked like one instead of looking like scrambled eggs. (Also, I finally bought an omelet pan.) I will cut down next time on salt and butter but that is just to make it a little healthier. Awesome recipe!
It was REALLY good. I'm a child and it was a little complicated but me and my mom love it. Great for breakfast. My sis and brother thought the veggies were nasty, but they thought it smelled good and they were SUPER jealous.
