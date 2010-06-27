Yummy Veggie Omelet

It's funny because I too changed the recipe and it was the best omelet I ever made! I believe it's the process that we are all having success with. I finely chopped up some turkey slices, 1/2 an orange pepper, and 1/4 of a green apple. I sauteed the turkey, pepper and apple in almond oil (just had it on hand) lightly sprinkled the mix with crushed mint, then set it aside in a bowl, sprayed the same pan with PAM, poured the egg mixture and moved it around in the pan as indicated, super easy!!, then added back the mixture, topped it with a chopped up deli slices of borehead's horseradish cheddar cheese (happened to be the cheese we had for sandwiches at the time) and sprinkled some romano cheese on top, then folded the omelet over--don't be worried if it breaks up a little, just fold it over and continue to cook, it should jell just fine. And voila! instant success. My advice, choose the leftover ingredients that you have that you usually make sandwiches with, substitute where you are missing, I was missing onion so I substituted it with a green apple, and keep the amounts of each to a minimum, I usually make the mistake of too much cheese or too much meat--making it too rich.