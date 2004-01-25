Dilled Green Beans

Serve these beans on the side of a meal that you feel might need a little pick me up.

By CHRISTYJ

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 to 6 side salad servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 2 quarts of water to boil. Add green beans and boil for 5 minutes or until beans are just tender. Plunge the beans in cold water to set their color, drain well.

  • In a large bowl combine salt, mustard seed, dill weed, chiles, dill seed and garlic. Mix. Add cooled beans to the bowl and stir.

  • In a small saucepan bring 2 cups water, vinegar, sugar and salt (to taste) to boil. Pour this mixture over the beans and spices. Mix well.

  • Chill the beans in an airtight container at least overnight before eating. The beans are best if given a week to marinate refrigerated before eating.

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 0.8g; sodium 488.9mg. Full Nutrition
Helpful
Helpful
bhappe
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2005
tasty! Just like pickled green beans but no canning involved. Read More
Helpful
(15)
PAULGRAND
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Nice dill pickled greens great summer side dish. Read More
Helpful
(11)
FRANCESA
Rating: 2 stars
01/25/2004
BLECHHHHHHHHH the white vinegar was grosssssss after smelling it I quickly rinsed it out with cold water and re cooked it with garlic and red pepper flakes thanks but no thanks Read More
Helpful
(10)
DIANECHI
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2005
These are great! Been making them all summer long and the grandkids just love them as well as the rest of the family. They all enjoy just snacking on them especially the grandkids. Thanks for the recipe Christine. Read More
Helpful
(8)
JEANBERT
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2005
Easy tasty and even better a day or two later! Read More
Helpful
(7)
pomplemousse
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2008
Delicious! Pickled green beans essentially. I made this over a week ago and forgot about it. Found it today and was worried it wouldn't be okay. It is! Nice and vinegary--just how I like it. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2006
Delicious. I made the batch without red pepper flakes and just sprinkled them over Husband's serving. Good stuff. Thanks Christine! Read More
Helpful
(4)
joanna
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2013
This is a fine basic recipe (don't rush the marinade time -- it'll be worth it in a week!) but I just had to play with it. For a great warm-weather side dish halve a good number of grape tomatoes add crumbled feta cheese and toss. It's a pretty -- and pretty tasty -- green/red/white salad. Read More
Helpful
(4)
