Summer Vegetable Ratatouille

165 Ratings
My favorite way to serve this ratatouille is with crepes. Very delicious. I also add a mixed green salad on the side, and some French bread with butter for a wonderful meal. It makes a large batch, but I found that it freezes really well for future use.

By Rani

8
8 servings
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Heat 1 1/2 tablespoon of the oil in a large pot over medium-low heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until soft.

  • In a large skillet, heat 1 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil and saute the zucchini in batches until slightly browned on all sides. Remove the zucchini and place in the pot with the onions and garlic.

  • Saute all the remaining vegetables one batch at a time, adding 1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil to the skillet each time you add a new set of vegetables. Once each batch has been sauteed add them to the large pot as was done in step 2.

  • Season with salt and pepper. Add the bay leaf and thyme and cover the pot. Cook over medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Add the chopped tomatoes and parsley to the large pot, cook another 10-15 minutes. Stir occasionally.

  • Remove the bay leaf and adjust seasoning.

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 14.1g; sodium 13.1mg. Full Nutrition
