Summer Vegetable Ratatouille

My favorite way to serve this ratatouille is with crepes. Very delicious. I also add a mixed green salad on the side, and some French bread with butter for a wonderful meal. It makes a large batch, but I found that it freezes really well for future use.
this was excellent. instead of cooking the veggies individually, i just threw them in a pot after cooking the onions and garlic and simmered on medium low for a while. they turned out perfect. top this with a little parmesean cheese and it is delicious.
this was excellent. instead of cooking the veggies individually, i just threw them in a pot after cooking the onions and garlic and simmered on medium low for a while. they turned out perfect. top this with a little parmesean cheese and it is delicious.
If you need a kick of veggies, you can make this a healthy meal in itself!! I used what I had in the house and for veggies only used 1 zucchini, 2 eggplants (I cubed the eggplant then lightly coated with salt and drained in a collander for an hour before cooking), 1 red pepper and substituted 2 cans of drained tomatoes for the fresh. Also added 1 1/2 cups mushrooms too. I also reduced the oil significantly, adding only a splash of oil (and a spray of nonstick cooking spray) each time sauteeing. Didn't have bay leaf or thyme so I used fresh basil and dried oregano and parsley instead. Still turned out divine! Also, be sure to remove the large pot with sauteed onions and garlic from heat until you finish adding all the other veggies (I have a gas range and the onions ended up burning, even on low heat!) Serve with parmesan cheese on top to make it extra nice!
My husband said, "keep this recipe around." I made some adjustments based on taste and what I had available: -no eggplant (not a family fave) -I added leeks, diced small red potatoes, orange-yellow-red bell peppers for color -Like others, I just sauteed all the veggies together -I used organic canned diced tomatoes instead of fresh..it adds a nice bit of liquid -I used fresh basil since I had it on hand -I added a can of garbanzo beans near the end of cooking for some extra substance -I served it over brown rice -Shaved parmesan cheese added a bit of cheesiness that my daughter seems to need for her veggies It's definitely a keeper, and possibly once a week while the summer veggies are abundant and cheap
This was tasty. I lightened up on the oil ( used about 2T total) and augmented with vegetable stock. After it was all cooked, I added a little balsamic vinegar.. yum perfect.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2003
When I saw this recipe, I about jumped for joy at how many vegetables it had. If you don't like eggplant, you won't like this dish, but luckily I do. :-) Just to make it even less fattening, I "healthy sauteed" everything except the onion and garlic, meaning I just barely brushed the bottom of the pan with oil and added water to keep the veggies from sticking. Also: not that you can expect much else when there are this many veggies, but cutting and sauteeing everything took quite a while.
I really enjoyed this. I added 1 cup of chicken broth and a small can of tomato paste as another reviewer suggested to make this more palatable for my vegetable-shy boyfriend and he liked it as well. Served it with bread but I might use pasta or rice for the leftovers since it's saucy with add-ins.
I added basil as they do in the south of France and baked the dish longer, uncovered, to bring out the natural sugars in the vegetables and create more of a true vegetable stew; which is what ratatouille basically is (as opposed to braised vegetables). Very nice dish.
What a heart-healthy recipe! I peeled the eggplant to remove some of the bitterness. You can use less olive oil than this recipe calls for and cook for less time too so the veggies do not get mushy. Season well with fresh thyme, chives, oregano, basil....whatever your herb garden has. Otherwise it might come across a bit bland. I put some crumbled goat cheese in the center of a whole wheat tortilla wrap and topped with the ratatouille. It made a great summer vegetable wrap sandwich!
I have made this before and it is fantastic. I just want you all to know about a seasoning that is also fantastic for this dish as well as other mixed veggie dishes. It is called Ratatouille Seasoning and I get it from The Spice House in Illinois via the Internet. WOW! Best seasoning ever! Try it you will love it. Oh, and if you peel and dice the eggplant very small you will only get the divine sweetness it lends to the dish. Enjoy!
I've tried allot of ratatouille recipes and never found one that I loved. This was great. I peeled the eggplant since it sometimes is bitter. I cheated a little too. I ran out of olive oil and substitued 1/4 cup butter and substituted canned green chilies and canned tomatoes. This is the first time my kids not only liked it, they loved it.
I don't like eggplant so I substituted one butternut squash instead.Didn't have any mushrooms on hand.I used one 28oz can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh.Came out great and not too much liquid, probably because I didn't use the mushrooms. I caramelized the onions on the stove before adding to the rest of the mixture.I think it is important to do this. I did not layer the dish,I just tossed everything into a huge mixing bowl before pouring it into the casserole dish and it came out great. tasted even better the next day. good with wild/brown rice.it would probably be very good even without the parmesan cheese. add lots of seasonings, if you don't have italian then just be generous add:basil,oregano,parsley,thyme,rosemary and lots of fresh garlic. I didn't find it to be bland at all. Next time, I'm going to substitute the squash for sweet potatoes and see how it turns out.
This was a wonderful recipe for using all the delicious, healthy, fresh veggies available this time of year. I only made a few minor changes. I used a nonstick skillet and reduced the amount of olive oil to 1 TB per batch. I also doubled up on the tomatos, which I peeled, cored and seeded and substituted fresh basil for the herbs called for in the original recipe. This was delicious, and we finally used the last of it in an omelet with some jarlsburg cheese! Wonderful!
This would look and taste better with more of the veggies sliced (as in the picture) rather than cubed. How do you cube a green pepper, anyway! :-) There seems to be something missing in the ingredients, maybe a half cup of water in the saucepan? It seemed like a lot of work for mediocre results.
Time consuming cutting up the veggies into cubes and cooking the veggies but worth the effort. I've never had Ratatouille so I have nothing to compare this recipe too. I would like to omit the 15-20 minute cooking time and just add the tomatoes and parsley, cook another 10-15 minutes. Served with Giada de Laurentiis recipe for Lasagna Rolls.
this was an ok ratatouille recipe. It was a liitle too bland for my taste. To make it better i have layered it in a oven proof dish with lots of cheese and baked it in the oven. Delish.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2003
Wonderful recipe! Great for using up what's in the garden. I omitted thyme (I don't like it) and added some sliced mushrooms. Also used 1 nice garden tomato, as I didn't have any Romas. Served it over brown rice. Will make it again and again!
great with a variety of veggies, the peppers thought are a must. I also added tomato paste as another user suggested. It made the base more rich and was great the day after. I will definitely make this again.
I have made ratatouille for thirty years and this is basically the recipe I have always used. I cube the veggies into 1" - 1.5" chunks. I like the texture better. Tastes great over any of the tube shaped pastas or in a frittata. If you use it in a frittata drain of the liquid before adding the eggs.
This was soooo yummy. I did have to make a few modifications for my picky husband, but other than omitting the peppers and diced tomatoes for a can of tomato sauce it was fantastic. Definately a keeper.
Fantastic recipe. I made this last night with all the vegetables I had leftover in my fridge. After sauteing the garlic and onions, I cooked my heavier vegetables (carrots, broccoli) for a few minutes before tossing in my lighter ones (squash, red bell peppers) I also added fresh basil at the end. My teenagers ate it up!
Delicious, but I saved wash up by sauteeing it all in one big pot. Also used a little less olive oil. Finally my kids hate to see veg so I put it all in a blender and thickened it up with some soft cheese. They ate it up without a clue how healthy it was
This was excellent! I used 4 small japanese eggplants instead of the one medium black beauty. Also I only used one yellow bell and no red or green. For the herbs, I used a tube of premixed herbs and some fresh sweet basil instead of the bay leaf. I served this over toasted French Bread as a side dish, which went perfect with steak.
Cooked all in one pot at the same time for about an hour. Can go longer. Started with onions and garlic and added other vegetables as listed. Added extra fresh herbs. Served with Coppola Rosso. Parmesan cheese a must.
Basically, I ended up with a pot full of overcooked veggies. We had a ratatouille party and I chose this recipe. The guests all said it wasn't too bad but they were being kind. I didn't use fresh parsley or thyme so I estimated on how much dried herbs to use. Before serving I added about a cup of parmesan and mixed well then added more cheese on top when serving. I followed the recipe by cubing and chopping the veggies but the picture shows them all sliced. Maybe that makes a difference? Last night I added the leftovers to spaghetti sauce and that was very good. I liked the idea of ratatouille and will try it again in the future but with a different recipe.
I loved this recipe because you can change it up so many ways. I have also tried it using frozen chopped spinach instead of eggplant and also have made it with adding some chicken. I do cut the amount of oil to just using two table spoons for all the veggies. It also works well just browning the onion, peppers, and garlic in the dutch oven and then just throwing all the other veggies in. It makes it's own juice.
This is very tasty...I would have liked a bit more tomato for the amount of other veg...I halved the recipe and it was still enough for about 3 meals for our little family of three. For some reason where I live it is usually impossible to find those little yellow squash anywhere.
I love this recipe. It is the recipe that got me hooked on allrecipes.com! I make this every year and even plant my garden according to what I'll need for my yearly batch! I am the only one in my house who will eat it but that is fine by me! I use more tomatoes then is called for and probably a little more oil. Olive oil is good for you! It really makes a nice broth on it's own without adding any extra. I like to eat it over angel hair pasta and sometimes add some grilled chicken. It freezes wonderfully so I can enjoy it all year long! Thanks so much for posting it.
Fantastic! This is a great vegetable dish, understand if you or members of the family are not vegetable lovers, you will not be as excited. I used fresh veggies from my garden and did exactly what the receipe called for, except I had to use some can tomatoes as I only had a few fresh on hand. My husband and I loved it, will make again. As another reviewer mention, alittle time consuming on the cutting end, but worth it. Also I sauteed all the veggies separate as called for and they still had a nice texture when eating, I hate it when they all turn to mush, it is like eating a soup. I think that is a important step, and could drastically change the texture if you cook everything in one pot in one step, they all cook at different speeds. Thanks!
My first time ever to make ratatouille, and it came out perfect thanks to this simple recipe. The changes I made were few: I had only one green bell pepper and no zucchini, but an extra eggplant and a little more tomato. I also tossed in some mushrooms, and added a bit of oregano and balsamic vinegar. Scrumptious served over couscous.
I thought this dish was fine, but the flavour fell a little flat for some reason. I might try reducing the amount of veggies and/or bumping up the seasonings next time. Used it on top of whole wheat pasta. I have lots of extra so I'll serve it on crostini, or with chicken, or on couscous.
Its winter so I only used zucchini and no yellow squash, but this turned out awesome, just like the ratatouille I remember eating in the little french cafe I worked in as a teenager. DEliCiouS! (The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is becuase my family didn't really think it was that awesome.)
Excellent and sooo simple too make!! The only thing I did was add mozzarella cheese, some salami and my favorite seasoning Vegeta..it was awesome!! Thank soo much for sharing and I will definately be making it again :>)
I have made this dish before but this is my first review for it. Tonight I had only one squash,so I put in some carrots,sliced up. This dish is good! but I think I'll do next time like some other reviewers are saying just put it all in one big,big pot and there you go! I did it before,I don't know why I didn't tonight. Happy eating!
This recipe is wonderfully versatile. Use whatever veggies you like or have on hand. I don't use as much oil as it calls for- just add a splash as needed. If the fresh tomatoes don't look good, canned will do nicely. To add a bit more flavor, I hit it with a couple of shots of tamari or soy sauce. Delish over rice or whole grain pasta!
This is a very good recipe, I followed a reviewer's suggestion by cooking everything in a large pot. It does yeild quite a bit. This would be a perfect dish for a potluck. This is also a great dish because there is so much in it you can modify anyway you want.
I would probably add some more herbs next time as some other people suggested, but my 7 vegan ate it. (she's a vegan we're not) I've been trying get more veggie main dishes for her that the rest of the family would enjoy as well. When we rented the movie Ratatoulle I thought, here's my chance!
Did as the others suggested and stuck everything into a skillet and let it simmer. So good I gave out seconds! This goes great with chicken breasts cooked in stock- just mix them together after they're done and you have a meal!
Really good recipe. I also played around with the seasoning to adjust to my family's taste. We used all the vggies from our garden this summer and even froze some for winter. This is a good way to enjoy the flavors of summer.
This is super tasty and very flexible. I'm not a big eggplant fan but you can increase the other veg or add diced carrots or potatoes. Time consuming to pan everything separately, but it really adds to the flavour. A great option for buffet entertaining as the veggies stay hot for serving
I made this for my boyfriend and I, and we both loved it. I used basil instead of thyme (just because it's what I had in the kitchen) and omitted the green pepper (neither of us are fans), and it turned out very well.
I made this for my family and it turned out okay. Mine turned out a bit mushy so I think I should have stirred it more often and cooked at shorter intervals. The flavor was also kind of bland so I would add a few more spices.
I didn't have the red or yellow peppers. I used two pans at one time. When I was sauteing one veggie, I would cut up the next one and add it to the other pan so at the end my cooking time was shorter. I didn't cook another 20 minutes at end because I already liked the flavors and textures. I didn't want to blend all the flavors and have it mushy. Definitely needs more spices, I added Greek seasoning then sprinkled parmesan on top and served over rotini pasta.
Everything worked great together and had good flavor! As I did only use the yellow bell pepper in this I think chopping all the bells different ways is a bit unnecessary. I just slice mine in strips anyway. I also used some cherry tomatoes instead of plum tomatoes cause I have tons. Thanks so much!!
This was awesome. The only changes I made were to saute the batches of veggies in Pam (organic olive oil spray) and balsamic vinegar. The balsamic makes it in my opinion. I omitted the eggplant and added shitake mushrooms. Great veggie blend. Thanks for the idea.
This recipe is pretty good although I tweak it a little each time I make it. The 1st time, I sauteed each vegetable one by one as directed and many of them ended up mushy by the end. The second time, I used a suggestion and just put everything in a baking dish and let the oven do the work for about 40 minutes. It turned out okay, but I'm finding that the eggplant is always a bit touchy. I'm not big on tomatoes either, so I generally leave those out. This time, the only thing I sauteed separate were the onion and garlic, and then threw everything else in, but the skin of the zucchini got a little tough. Still needs tweaking, but all in all....good summer veggie recipe!
My husband LOVES this dish! I've fixed it several times, and added spicy Italian sausage once and mild banana peppers once. We liked it as submitted, and with the additions. Our CSA basket has had quite a bit of eggplant in it this summer, and this is a great way to use it. I see myself fixing this again, potentially making other additions based on what is in the refrigerator!
Very very good, I added chicken, to make my husbands appetite last through the night. He does not like ratatouille but he liked this. Takes alot of time to cut and cook seperatley but I felt good eating so many veggies!
I made it in a pan too small, so I adjusted the number of zucchini and peppers to fit. My husband said it smelled tasty, but "eggplant! Really?" Served it with some mild Italian sausage, and... he asked for seconds!! No leftovers! I picked up more eggplant and it's on the menu again! The Japanese eggplant don't even have to be peeled, just sliced! Yummy and worth a repeat! Thanks for the recipe!
It's Ratatouille time again! The only thing this recipe lacks is directions to "sweat" the eggplant. Cut up your eggplant, then cover it with a couple of TABLESPOONS of salt. Set it aside for about 20 minutes, then wash it in about 3 changes of fresh water, and pat dry. Air dry it some more after that, while you are sauteeing the other veg. Then proceed. Leftovers from this dish are better the next day... If you have extremely fresh, young eggplant, you don't have to sweat it!
This was SO good! I followed the recipe pretty closely except I just kept adding the vegetables into the main pot as I cut them without adding additional oil, and it turned out divine and not mushy at all. I also added a spoonful of chicken boullion towards the end, and used a can of petite diced tomatoes instead of fresh since that's what I had on hand. It made a delicious side dish sprinkled with parmesan cheese, but I think I liked it even better reheated with a little bit of diced fresh mozzarella mixed in! Thanks for a great recipe - I'll be making this regularly from now on!
I took reviewer's advice and added small, diced red potatoes and also added a can of mushrooms. Maybe add sausage and Parmesan cheese next time. One tomato seemed okay. Add loaf of French bread on the side! (I did not have eggplant nor zucchini)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2010
I love this recipe. It is the recipe that got me hooked on allrecipes.com! I make this every year and even plant my garden according to what I'll need for my yearly batch! I am the only one in my house who will eat it but that is fine by me! I use more tomatoes then is called for and probably a little more oil. Olive oil is good for you! It really makes a nice broth on it's own without adding any extra. I like to eat it over angel hair pasta and sometimes add some grilled chicken. It freezes wonderfully so I can enjoy it all year long! Thanks so much for posting it.
This was an excellent dish! I definitely put this on my favorites list. Since I have to watch my sodium intake , this is a perfect vegetable dish for any of my meals. Rani, do you have other great recipes to share with us? Looking forward to seeing more recipes. Thank you
OMG, so good. I had to make a few substitutions for what I had on hand [hey, isn't that a sign of a good cook?]. I used drained canned diced tomatoes instead of fresh. Used 1/8c dried basil instead of fresh. I used green Zucchini & yellow summer squash; as well as yellow, orange & green peppers. The colors were vibrant! I baked olive oil brushed eggplant halves at 400 degrees in the oven the day before, so I just diced up half of a baked large eggplant [with the skin] and added it to the Ratatouille. I also added thinly sliced cooked steak [leftover from dinner night before] at the end and seasoned liberally with salt, fresh ground pepper and additional onion powder to taste. Served over cooked rustic brown rice & topped with finely shredded Parmesan cheese. This is definitely good enough to serve to company!
Very good. I didn't have all the same veggies so I improvised. I didn't have the squashes or all the bell pepper variety; I added asparagus and Portabella mushrooms. I also took some other reviewers advise and added a splash of vegetable broth when I put all the veggies together. I really liked the veggies together, and the eggplant came out very good (I usually have trouble with eggplant.) I also added chickpeas and served it over rice. Not traditional, I'm sure, but it made the meal feel more complete to me. The flavor was nice. A little subtle to me, so I added some extras- sweet basil and a little paprika Overall, yummy and a great way to get a good dose of veggies in.
After sauteing the onion, I chopped the rest of the vegetables and added all of them directly to the onions and garlic. The vegetables completely filled my 6 qt. Dutch oven! I covered the pot and cooked the vegetables over medium high heat for 40 minutes. I then added one cup of instant chicken bouillon, recovered the pot and cooked on medium high heat until the vegetables were completely tender, stirring occasionally. I used 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of ground thyme, but I obviously had an enormous amount of vegetables to season.
Made a few changes (no eggplant). Added 1 T tomato paste & 1/2 water & fresh basil as well as fresh thyme. Excellent dish. Served over brown rice and topped with Parmesan cheese. Especially good since buying the ingredients at a farmers market this morning so they were really fresh. Sauteing the vegetables was worth the effort because they held their shape.
Delicious! I made this today with fresh veggies from yesterdays farmers market. My daughter smelled it cooking & will taste it when she gets home. She NEVR eats squash, zucchini or eggplant, but she wants to try this. I was just going to taste it & had 2 servings.
This is the second time I made this amazing recipe, the first time was my first ever having Ratatouille. I was overwhelmed by the full flavors and taste sensation, I just had to make it again. I followed a few of the comments and modified slightly to include Worchestershire sauce, tomato paste, chicken broth, and black olives! So thankful to AllRecipes for soo many terrific recipes and ideas! You are the Best!
This was yummy! I pretty much followed the recipe with only some simple substitutions. Purple onions instead of yellow, black and yellow bell peppers and I used canned diced toms. Only had a small amount of fresh tyme so added in some dry italian seasoning. I served over brown rice with cheddar corn muffins. A very good dinner and easy on the waistline!
I made this with fresh vegetables from my garden and it was AMAZING!! I was literally making "mmmm" sounds as I was eating it. The only thing I changed was carrots for peppers cuz I don't like them. Absolutely delicious! This recipe is a keeper!
Lovely. I made some changes based on comments and baked it "French style" in a shallow uncovered oven proof dish for an hour at 325. I didn't have yellow squash so substituted buttercup squash and the cubes kept their shape. I didn't have eggplant but the zucchini gives a similar texture. I put sour cream on the side (why is our sour cream being thickened? Yuk). Anyway, guests ate it up. I can always tell if it's just me or if it is truly a good dish when the serving people gave themselves is off their plate.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.