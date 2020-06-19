Gluehwein (German Mulled Wine)

Glühwein is the signature drink at Christmas markets across Germany. It's served hot to warm you from the inside out!

By Eurocook

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour wine into a large pot and set over medium heat. Let it warm up until steam rises from the surface, but do not allow it to boil. Add cinnamon sticks, cloves, lemon juice, and sugar; stir to dissolve sugar. Float orange slices on the surface. Warm over medium heat for 5 minutes, being careful not to let it boil. Remove from heat and let stand for 1 hour.

  • Pour through a colander to remove orange slices and whole spices. Serve hot, or refrigerate and reheat gently just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1020 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 72.6g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 41mg. Full Nutrition
