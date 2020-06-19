Gluehwein (German Mulled Wine)
Glühwein is the signature drink at Christmas markets across Germany. It's served hot to warm you from the inside out!
we quartered this recipe (just used one bottle of wine) and it tasted amazing! my husband swears it's just like he remembers from his childhood in Germany (he says he just got little tastes... :P)Read More
Good place to start, but in my opinion there's room for improvement. Gluewein is tough to nail down, as tastes can differ between regions. This recipe is still worth trying, for sure. :)Read More
Great! I suggest a crockpot to house everything when serving fresh. You can set it out and keep it hot. Great for those cold winter days. :)
Loved it! Will be making it again. I put all ingredients in the crock pot and it worked great. Thanks so much for the recipe!
This was a hit at our holiday party. I cut the oranges in to halves and pushed cloves in to the skin and left them floating in the wine as a garnish. A word of warning, it can sneak up on you!
I lived in Germany for 22 years and Glühwein is definitely one of my favorite things.... I used to add a shot of ameretto to mine.
I made this recipe for a shower and it turned out wonderfully! I've made Mulled Wine before, but lost the recipe and this was the closest I could find (as memory serves). I doubled the recipe and served in glass "Irish Coffee" mugs. It looked, smelled, and tasted great! Thanks!
This is heaven!
Yum, this was a hit at our holiday party! I recommend making 2x more than you think you'll need. ;)
I cut the recipe in half for my smaller gathering, and it turned out PERFECT. Exactly the way I remember it from Berlin. It took me back to the Christmas markets and the atmosphere. Even my guests who dont typically drink wine enjoyed this hot drink for a spin on a traditional american Christmas.
This is my favorite gluhwein version of the recipe. It always is a huge hit for guests.
A perfect Christmas drink! Love it!
A bit bitter but that could have been the cheap cask wine I used.
This was a huge hit at our christmas party! People were raving about. Keep your eye on the heat though and don’t let it boil.
Instead of adding sugar or honey, I add equal parts apple cider and wine. It sweetens without making it too sweet.
Delicious! I honestly wouldn't change a thing!
I have made this recipe half a dozen times over this winter and I absolutely love it. I have found that if You use a few $6-$8 1.5L bottles of Cab and or Malbec that it comes out much better than with a cheap box/jug wine. I add about a cup of Welch's grape juice to sweeten it up for the ladies.
First discovered Gluhwine in Germany some 30 years ago,this is an excellent recipe and well received by all.
This was pretty good. I added some orange liquor and that was good, but I accidentally made it too strong (my fault, not the recipe's or comments'.
I made this for the first time for my son and me on Christmas night. I only use recipes as a base and always switch them up to suit my taste. As per my son's request I only added no more than 6 cloves, I added 3-star anise, omitted the sugar, and instead added some apple cider. He loved it but complained that he could taste a burnt taste from the orange peel. I myself did not experience this but perhaps remove the peel.
