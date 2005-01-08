Barbecue Tofu Sandwiches

Finally a veggie sandwich with true barbeque flavor!

By FOODCAT

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain the tofu between paper towels until most of the water has been squeezed out.

  • Slice tofu into 1/4 inch thick slices.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet, fry tofu strips until golden brown on both sides. Add onion and cook for a few minutes, until onion is at your desired consistency.

  • Pour in barbeque sauce (use more or less, according to your taste). Cook the mixture for ten minutes on low and serve on buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 12.5g; sodium 945.4mg. Full Nutrition
