Barbecue Tofu Sandwiches
Finally a veggie sandwich with true barbeque flavor!
I changed the recipe to make it a bit healthier (that's the reason for eating tofu, right?) by reducing the oil to only 1 tsp, using about 1/4 cup of barbecue sauce, and serving it with tomato slices on a whole wheat bun. It was pretty good, I'll probably make it again. I prepared the tofu by slicing it and browning it in the toaster oven first - the texture is much "meatier" and less watery that way. Nice recipe, thanks.Read More
I found the tofu to be less than pleasing, but the recipe itself wasn't bad. I guess tofu isn't for me!Read More
This was sooo good! I seasoned the tofu with a drop of Worcestershire Sauce on each side and garlic powder, Grill Mates Montreal Chicken Seasoning, and a little salt. I then browned it with extra light flavored olive oil and removed the browned tofu from the pan. After I wiped the pan, I sauteed one half of a sliced onion in about a tsp. of olive oil. Once the onion was translucent, I added ketsup, a small amount of Kraft Honey BBQ sauce, a little garlic powder, and water. I let it simmer a little to reduce a bit before I added a pinch of thyme and returned the browned tofu to the pan. Each piece of tofu was flipped to coat all sides with the sauce and heated through. It was served on toasted burger buns with a dollop of Miracle Whip Light, sliced tomato, and lots of Romaine lettuce. It was a meal that was enjoyed by all. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing.
WOW! An absolutely amazing meal! This was my first time cooking tofu and it came out beautifully...thanks to the advice given by the other comments. A few things to reemphasize: 1. Do follow the previous suggestion of letting the tofu drain VERY well 2. Make sure you don’t cut the tofu too thin or you might have a hard time keeping it from crumbling 3. If you use too much oil the tofu might end up tasting a little like the oil 4. If you're in a hurry, this probably isn't the meal (unless you already drained the tofu). It also took me a little longer than expected to get the tofu a yummy golden color. I cooked mine with a little too much oil, I’m afraid. After the tofu was golden I drained the oil and sautéed it with lots o’ onions for about 10 minutes, this and the fact that the BBQ sauce I used was delicious (Kraft’s Honey BBQ sauce), really helped cover some of the oil taste. It turned out great (the tofu and the onions) and there is no doubt that it will be made again...soon!
This was incredibly delicious and broke fresh ground in my cooking repertoire.It is so easy,and left a lot of room for seasoning to your own tastes.This time I coated tofu in flour before browning in a frypan in order to make its surface more crispy,and that made it!Grilled mushrooms also go with it. The key for this dish is to drain tofu well.Before frying,I usually wrap it with paper towels,put a plate on it,and set it aside for a while.If your tofu crumbles,try to drain it this way!
Usually , I make my burger with seasonings, but I needed a change. I read the reviews and, liked what I read, so I tried it. I cut it exactly how it said to, not too thick or thin. I drained the tofu between paper towels after I sliced it, to get it crisper. I left out the onion and cut down on the BBQ sauce, but I loved it. I also tried one adding swiss flavored veggie slices, lettuce, tomato and veggie bacon. Now you've got a Vegan Bacon Swiss Cheese Burger. I'll be making this again!
We have made this repeatedly & its very good! One thing I've found helps alot with regard to texture - we cut the tofu into small squares and bake them first! Baking them will keep them from crumbling without having to add fat by frying. If you don't want to cut it into pieces, you can just slice it and bake (we just prefer the smaller pieces).
I have never had a BBQ sandwich before and this was wonderful! Make sure you use a LARGE pan, it took quite a while in my medium sized one. Also I would start with 1 cup of BBQ sauce and add extra as needed. I only got 4 sandwiches out of this, and most people would eat two as a meal so I think the 6 sevings is way off. I loved the way this turned out, also it was easily reheated in the microwave, just keep the tofu pieces in the fridge and heat them up for 30 seconds, pile them on your bun and you are ready to eat!
This was a very tasty vegetarian dish. Would make an excellent for alternative for a BBQ if you have friends that are vegetarian. I coated the tofu in breadcrumbs before browning in the frypan. Turned out well - will probably be making again.
I followed some of the suggestions and used paper towels and a plate to get some of the excess water off. I then put the tofu in the oven on 350 for about 20 minutes. After that I put it in the skillet with a little bit of mild olive oil to get them a nice golden brown. I topped my sandwich with some homeade "light" creamy coleslaw and gouda cheese. My husband ate 2 sandwiches.....so yummy. Will definately make again!
not bad...just good eats
These were so much better than I expected and is the closest thing to a barbecue sandwich that I have come by (being vegetarian). I followed the directions exactly except for adding some BBQ rub to the patties before cooking. I topped each sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, fresh onion and mustard.
This one was delicious. It rather reminded me of a dish called Smothered Chicken from a restaurant I used to work at. I used spicy flavoured tofu. I then added mushrooms and fresh garlic to the onions and soya sauce to my honey garlic barbeque sauce. Then, I piled the onion, mushroom, soya and BBQ sauce mixture on top of the tofu. To top it all off I added cheddar cheese and put the pan in the oven under the broiler until the cheese was bubbling brown. It was so perfect and was just what I was looking for. I am glad I drained the tofu and made sure to make it particularly crispy before adding the other ingredients. The tofu turned out to be a perfect consistency and I did not even notice it was not a real burger.
im new at tofu, but I drained it well used my fav bbq sauce and they were a nice alturnative to meat.I served them on a roll with coleslaw tasty.I am thinking next time i might add some sliced mushrooms.
For never having made tofu before, this recipe was a snap to make and the tips in the comments were super helpful. I followed another users directions of putting the tofu between two dinner plates with paper towels on either side for 20 minutes, as well as the directions regarding flash freezing the tofu first. Very pleased with the results, had the same texture as chicken! I think you could omit the bbq sauce as well and just dress your burgers as you would with a regular chicken burger, mayo, lettuce, tomato, whatever you like.
YUM! We used homemade BBQ sauce and omitted onions (I hate them.) We both really loved this recipe and will have it again tomorrow!
It may be that because I don't eat vegetarian all the time I am not used to Tofu...basically, I could've passed a bottle of BBQ sauce around the table, and had the same effect, except the cooked product was warm. As I was trying to brown the tofu, it crumbled, and never really did become "Golden". It sure makes the house smell like something good is for dinner....yuck!
I didn't like these much but my meat eating hubby did. I'm not a big fan of bbq sauce anyway so maybe that was why. But if hubby likes them there must be something to them.
These were delicious-my meat eating family loved them!(:
Yummy. To drain the tofu more easily, slice it, salt both sides, and set it in a colander lined with paper towels while you get the rest of your dinner together.
I made this for my vegetarian husband because we are sick of eating the same food and it was amazing!! The only thing I did different was add green peppers. I will be making it again!!
This was very good! I'm not a vegetarian but love finding new ways to cook tofu. thanks for recipe!
I changed this so much from the original recipe. Will definitely try the original version. Anyway, I sliced and drained the tofu, then salted it and baked it at 205 degrees C for 25 minutes, flipped, covered with barbecue sauce and topped with a few onions and peppers (previously baked) and baked for anothe ten minutes at 175 degrees C. Yumm!
Very yummy, and this will definitely depend on the quality of the barbecue sauce you use. Before frying the tofu strips, I sprinkled them with a bit of garlic powder. After adding the barbecue sauce I placed the tofu/onion mixture in the oven for about 30 minutes @ 375 degrees. I like it crispy.
Mmmmm, Delicious! I think next time i may try crumbling the tofu and eating it like an open face sloppy-joe! The key to this all hinges on what BBQ sauce you use. I used Rocky Mountain honey bourbon...fantasic!!!!
OMG! This was soo good! I crumbled the tofu, added onion, and cooked it in a little bit of olive oil. I used Sweet Baby Ray barbeque sauce. This tasted just like a sloppy joe sandwich. I made a single serving just for me but I'm glad I didn't make more because I could have eaten a lot more sandwiches. I made it for myself but next time I'm going to make it for some family and not tell them it's tofu when serving it to them. A great way to eat tofu!!
VERY yummy, inexpensive, quick and easy! Use a good BBQ sauce and make sure you use extra firm tofu. i topped them with cheddar cheese and served with salad and lots of steamed veggies. mmmMMMM!
i thought this recipe was good. i added mushrooms because i'm crazy for it, but other people that tried it thought it went well together also, yum!
Very easy recipe and it tasted really good! Another great way to use tofu!
Hey, this was pretty darn good for tofu! I was skeptical, but when I was eating it, I couldn't tell it was tofu. All I could taste was the onions, sauce, and something chewy. I did freeze, and then thaw, the tofu, before squeezing it out and proceeding w/ the recipe. I cooked the onions while I was futzing with the tofu to speed things up. Definitely let it simmer for 10 minutes -- that lets the tofu soak up the sauce's flavors. Good recipe for a first-time tofu eater!
OMG! This was soooo yummy! My husband, who used to have tofu at the top of his "Won't Eat" list, loved this. too.
Not bad. 3.5 out of 5. This was my first attempt with cooking tofu. I did follow the drying suggestions. It held together just fine. I am a meat eater (trying to make healthier choices) but I would try this again and suggest it to others.
This is the first time I've successfully cooked firm tofu! It was so delicious! I followed another reviewer's idea of putting the tofu on a weighted plate for 30 minutes and that idea worked great. My meat-eating husband loved it! I made it in a sandwich and also over rice with fresh green beans and it was fabulous!
Stubb's BBQ sauce is delicious! Make sure to fry the tofu long enough so that it is crispy. Serve on a bun with (vegetarian) baked beans and a salad; this makes for an easy quick, meat-free meal.
I've made these twice now and my newly-converted vegetarian husband LOVES them! (I love them, too!) I add red and green bell peppers and then put a pineapple slice on each sandwich and Watch out! They get devoured in no time! Keep lots of napkins handy, though - this one's messy to eat!
This was my first attempt at cooking tofu and it turned out pretty well. I think I cut the tofu wrong to begin with because I ended up having to fry lots of little pieces. Next time I'll slice it so I have the biggest surface area cut. Overall it was pretty easy. I followed another reviewers suggestion to add worsterschire sauce and garlic salt to the tofu before cooking. I served it on Kaiser rolls with cheddar cheese, tomato, and lettuce. A whole block of tofu ended up making 3-4 sandwiches.
This is delicious! My meat-loving husband loved it!
Probably would make it again, but this time using a better brand of barbeque sauce. The sauce I used (Hunt's) tasted like vinegar, which pretty much ruined it for me.
I made this for a pool party. I served BBQ ribs, and one of the guests was vegetarian. She loved it! Thank you so much for sharing it!
This is a family favorite! We love it on Texas Toast.
this is the first time I've ever made ANYTHING and was successful. boy, was this yummy. it tastes like vegetables with a crispy BBQ piece of heaven love it (I'm a picky eater too) and its quite filling :3
Very good...make sure to fry the tofu to give it nice texture. And it HAS to be firm tofu.
i love the recipe. i just made it and boy (*'p'*) it was good. i made some changes to suit me. i added green pepper, brown suger and jamaican spice
It's not bad--a great way to cook tofu, but I might try marinating it in the sauce for a few hours, first. Otherwise, the sauce was just overpowering...
I like the simplicity of this, however there isn't anything special about putting bbq sauce on tofu.
These were very good. I used a hickory smoke flavoured barbecue sauce, and did two things differently that, in my opinion, made the dish better. First, I sautéed the onion in the oil before I cooked the tofu, which I then cooked in the same, onion infused oil. Second, I dredged to tofu in cornstarch seasoned with salt and pepper before sautéing. This gives the tofu a light, crispy coating. Thanks for the great idea and recipe!
Wow, these are just awesome!!! I cannot wait to make these again! Next time I make them though, I will put two pieces of tofu on each bun and add more onions. I cooked the tofu with just a little oil and waited til the tofu was nice and crispy - all the edges were crunchy! Soooo yummy!!! What a great and SUPER EASY sandwich to make!
i leave out the onions and serve on toast with provolone cheese, tomato, and banana pepper rings. i think its absolutely wonderful.
I just started to eat tofu to lose some weight, I'm still getting use to it. But this recipe was pretty darn good, I use krafts carb smart bbq sauce. I'll give it two thumbs up!
This was great! I am new to trying the vegetarian thing, so it was nice to have something in a familiar format. My husband and I did agree that there seemed to be a bit too much barbeque sauce.
Awesome! Tried another users suggestions of sandwiching the tofu in between two plates with paper towels for 20-25 minutes and then cut and freeze for 1 hour before cooking.
These were AWESOME! I followed the advice of the first reviewer to drain the water out of the tofu first. Then I sprinkled the sliced tofu with seasoning salt and sauteed in oil as in the recipe. Once they were really golden brown, I took them out of the pan to drain the excess oil, put them back in with some Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and sauteed a while longer until the sauce really stuck well to the tofu. I removed the tofu from the pan and added some butter to sauted slice onion in. We put mayo on the buns and topped with tofu and onion and they were amazing!!!
I thought this was pretty tasty. My husband didn't care for it as much but I think I made his slice too thick. He said it was the consistency of scrambled eggs. I'll definately try it again with thinner slices of tofu. Mine were about twice the size recommended.
Wow! How delicious! With a few crushed almonds, it's even better!
This is a great recipe. Just a couple of comments. I think that breading the tofu is a good idea. Also, you really have to let the tofu cook for a while o get it really firm, otherwise the texture will be mushy. This could become a summer staple at my house.
My husband is vegetarian and I am always looking for new ways to cook tofu. The texture on this was really good. He really liked it.
Make sure you use a bbq sauce that you really like since it's the main flavor of the dish.
This sandiwch turned out excellent! Could have definitely used a little less oil, but otherwise it was wonderful. I will be making these again. I served it with garlic herbed mashed potatoes and corn. YUM!
Yummy....I love tofu and this was great. The only change was I froze the tofu for an hour befor frying and used 2 onions.
This was AWESOME! I only made two slices to begin with, and because it was so yummy, I went back and made some more with the remaining tofu block. I used Bullseye Original BBQ Sauce. This had a wonderful texture. I think the thinner you can slice it, the better. My best experience cooking tofu yet! A definite keeper.
Really delicious! We had this on toasted buns with shredded cheese on top. There were no leftovers!
Very good! I used tofu that I had frozen and then defrosted, and instead of cutting into strips, I crumbled it up. The onions add good flavor with the barbecue sauce, and this is very quick and simple.
This was delicious and a big hit with everyone in the family. Another great way to use tofu.
Good and even my one year old daughter and meat-loving husband liked this!
Yummy!!!! Just by using different sauces you can change this recipe time and time again. And I make a batch with regular barbeque sauce for the family, then throw on some Texas Pete for me! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!!
Easy, delicious! We made the bbq sauce from scratch using Big Al's KC recipe (on this site)
So good! This was only the second time I tried making tofu; the first was a fail and I was reluctant to try another recipe. I joined weight watchers and was looking for healthier meal choices and ran across this recipe. Let me tell you, it was delicious! I followed the directions with the exception of seasoning; I seasons the tofu with Cavenders seasoning. I also used only one half of a whole grain bun. It was filling and only 4 WW points. My 9 year old son also enjoyed it, although no one else in my family would touch it. I will definitely be making this again!
My boyfriend and I are junkies for this stuff! We even made it for his very, very picky (and "not-open-to-weird-foods") family. They loved it! Grandma just could not figure out what the "meat" was, when we told her a million times that the "meat" was the tofu. Ha!
This was actually better than I thought it was going to be. I did follow the suggestion to freeze the tofu before frying it and it did change the texture considerably.
I'm amazed! I've been doing this recipe since my college days! Don't cut it too thin - you'll end up with "potatoe chip" consistency. Shake on some garlic powder as you add the onions. After it absorbes the sauce, I usually flash grill it on a very hot grill until the sauce has marks on it.
Pretty good - though a bit heavy on the BBQ sauce. I might decrease the amount a bit next time I make it.
We're not real vegetarians over here, so we had a little texture aversion to straight tofu. It was good, though, overall.
Very tasty. I added some red pepper flakes to the pan for some extra spice. We enjoy eating them in corn tortillas for a change.
Delicious! Thanks for the recipe and additional comments from other reviewers. I will definitely make this again!
WOnderful! I cooked the onions & mushrooms seperate and topped the sandwich off with them with a lil mayo, lettuce and tomato.
I made adjustments based on feedback from other members and I'm glad I did! I used 1 tablespoon of olive oil and seasoned the tofu before adding it to the skillet. With juicy tomatoes, caramelized onions, some spinach, and a splash of sauce on the sandwich (I only used 2 Tbsp of BBQ sauce when cooking with the tofu) and it was finger licking good! YUM! I can't wait to enjoy the leftovers :)
Pretty Good recipe! Every time I have had tofu, it hasn't turned out right. Thanks to the reviews on here, I know why. I wasn't draining my tofu enough. This sandwich was excellent though. I tried frying one piece of tofu, which was good. To save on calories, I decided to bake the others. They turned out just as good. Great recipe for those looking to incorporate tofu into their diets.
These sandwiches are great! I didn't drain my tofu well enough, so it all crumbled. But that is okay because my husband doesn't like big chunks of it in his food. He normally makes faces at my tofu dishes, but he ate these without suspecting it was even in there! He loved it,and was very surprised. I think the key is making sure to cook to tofu until it is very browned and firm. I think adding veggie baked beans might be nice also. Will make this often! Thanks!
Im constantly looking for good tofu recipes and this one was SO GREAT! I agree with the comments above to drain the tofu well. I made some modifications such as butter instead of oil for more flavour, red onions,honey-garlic sauce instead of BBQ, and a toasted bagel. It turned out awesome! Next time im going to try it with some cheese on top as well! Thanks for the great recipe!
My husband, who will eat almost anything you put in front of him, couldn't eat these. I thought they were OK.
i thought this recipe was so increadily delicious that it will definatly be a new regular meal in our house. i've been a vegetarian for three years now, and i hadn't realized that i never eat anything barbeque anymore, so the this sandwich just melted in my mouth!!
Really good,super easy! Next time I might add some peppers or spinach to beef it up a little.
I froze the tofu for an hour after slicing it to give it a firmer texture. This is so easy to make.
I love tofu and this is no exception. Yummy
Not good at all! It took forever to brown the tofu; not 15 mins. would not use again.
These were excellent. I used tofu that had been frozen for several days; after dethawing and removing the leftover water, the texture was pleasantly thick and chewy. My husband and I can't wait to have them again!
This was great, I made it with a spicy bbq sauce and it complimented the tofu well. I cooked the tofu first, then I grilled the onions with fresh garlic and set that aside. I cooked the tofu and bbq sauce,then placed it onto toasted Kaiser Rolls and topped them with the grilled onions and left them open face. Very Good!
I'm just getting into trying more vegetarian recipes for my daughter and she said this one was a keeper. I only had medium firm tofu but she thought it was good. I made this on the side burner of our BBQ grill while making "real meat" for the rest of the family. EDIT: We just tried to barbecued the tofu slice directly on the grill slathering it with sauce. Daughter loved it.
Tasted great, my scared-of-tofu little brother loved it!
I loved this recipe, but my boyfriend didn't like it very much. I think it may have had something to do with the bbq sauce, though. I used a "southern style" sauce, and I don't think it complemented the tofu very well. I served the mixture on sub rolls so that it wasn't so messy!
I don't know what I did wrong. This recipe has gotten so many good reviews I thought it would be a winner. As things started coming together I had second thoughts.
Soggy tofu, despite the fast freeze and draining water btw paper towels. Great Idea but maybe not for tofu.
Yum! I followed it exact. DO follow the other reviewers suggestion of placing a few paper towels around the tofu with something heavy on top for about 30 minutes. The paper towels were drenched and the tofu was not soggy and absorbed the BBQ sauce so it wasn't tofu-ey tasting. It also gave it more of a "meaty" texture
This is a weekly staple for my husband and me. The tofu absorbs the wonderful smoky sweetness of the barbecue sauce and the pepper jack cheese adds just the right touch of heat. Absolutely wonderful. I'm waiting for an opportunity to share these with our meat-eating friends, but until then it'll remain one of our go-to dinners. No substitutions to offer, but do be sure you drain the tofu enough before you start to cook it. The alternative is a sloppy mess.
Great consistency. Yum.
Super good. The changes I made were to freeze the tofu for an hour and a half and to cut the slices of tofu into triangles(see bettydavislies' review). I also added two fresh Jalapeños(I'm sure Serrano peppers would work too) and a little less BBQ sauce(Close to a cup). Turned out great.
I like this, but it seems a bit difficult for me to make without burning some of the tofu or onions or bottom of the pan. Also, I wish I could figure out a way to get the tofu firmer or crispier, it just seems so squishy. I did use extra firm the last time I made this, but it still was a bit spongy...
This was a great recipe because I used a homemade bbq sauce (Nana's Barbeque sauce, on All recipes.com). I "breaded" pressed firm tofu with olive oil and whole wheat flour. It was not crispy but did "brown" to an extent. If using a good sauce, it won't matter that the tofu isn't crispy. It will turn out well.
Really Good! Will make again
