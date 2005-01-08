Barbecue Tofu Sandwiches

WOW! An absolutely amazing meal! This was my first time cooking tofu and it came out beautifully...thanks to the advice given by the other comments. A few things to reemphasize: 1. Do follow the previous suggestion of letting the tofu drain VERY well 2. Make sure you don’t cut the tofu too thin or you might have a hard time keeping it from crumbling 3. If you use too much oil the tofu might end up tasting a little like the oil 4. If you're in a hurry, this probably isn't the meal (unless you already drained the tofu). It also took me a little longer than expected to get the tofu a yummy golden color. I cooked mine with a little too much oil, I’m afraid. After the tofu was golden I drained the oil and sautéed it with lots o’ onions for about 10 minutes, this and the fact that the BBQ sauce I used was delicious (Kraft’s Honey BBQ sauce), really helped cover some of the oil taste. It turned out great (the tofu and the onions) and there is no doubt that it will be made again...soon!